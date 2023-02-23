Sarah Jessica Parker & John Corbett look coupled-up for ‘And Just Like That’

We learned last year that John Corbett would come back to the Sex and the City universe for a “multi-episode arc” in HBO Max’s And Just Like That’s second season. No one was happy about it. No one was checking for Aidan Shaw to reenter Carrie Bradshaw’s life. One thing I’ll give the original SATC series is that it was somewhat realistic in how they showed how two deeply incompatible people continued to make dumb mistakes with each other, over and over again. Like, I hated Aidan and Carrie together and maybe that was the point? Sometimes, your girlfriend dates the wrong guy and she refuses to figure her sh-t out. In Carrie’s case, she only dated wrong guys though.
Anyway, it’s looking more and more like Corbett’s reunion with the team is a lot more *intensive* than originally believed. I thought, hey, maybe it’s like a three-episode reunion wherein a 57-year-old and a 61-year-old go out to dinner, talk about their pasts and understand why they were never supposed to be together long-term. But of course that’s not what’s happening. There are already photos of Carrie and Aidan holding hands, kissing, looking loved up. The photos in this post are from this week, where SJP, Corbett and David Eigenberg (Steve) were filming in Coney Island. Congrats to SJP – she’s gonna ride this dead horse until her 70s.
(I do like seeing Steve though – I guess the storyline is that Steve and Aidan are still bros and possibly still business partners. Carrie’s “hanging out with the bros” ensemble is hilariously bad too – those stupid boots, and it looks like she threw a coat over her pajamas.)
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
This show is so embarrassing! Just let it die already.
But people are watching. Why would they?
I hate watched
I hate watched it last time and I’ll do it again. She has to stop with the awful clothing, though. It gives me Madonna vibes.
I’ll be hate-watching right next to you. Someone has to watch this mess and it might as well be us.
Me too! I’ll bring the cocktail .
And my goodness Kim Cattral dodged a bullet!
@Kitten
Same here, my daughter and I hate-watched AJLT, and I will watch this latest tragic installment LOL.
I do love John Corbett, but JFC bringing Aidan and Carrie back together?? UGH. I loved Aidan in the original series, but their relationship just proved what a selfish narcissist Carrie was. During the original SATC series, all the other women grew up and matured; but Carrie? Nope, stayed her problematic self.
They need a new costume designer who can say “no” to SJP. Not one of her outfits was good. It’s just “let’s make her look like a crazy rich lady” instead of really thinking about the reason behind each outfit. It’s insulting to the legacy of Pat Field.
She is still clinging onto the late nineties boho mess, it doesn’t work anymore. My imaginary style sense if I could have afforded it was always Charlotte.
Mixed views here. On the one hand, totally agree re legacy of Pat Field and the original show, but also, so on brand for Carrie to get more batsh*t in her outfits as she gets older. So… meh. The whole show’s an entertaining car crash so let’s take the costumes along with that.
the only reason I want this to be on is so I can listen to The Worst Idea of All Time boys podcast about it
I’m guilty of this crazy cycle. I’ve dated a guy off and on for 20 years. The attraction is like nirvana but we are not compatible…
Aiden run!!!!!
It kind of offends me that this show is still a thing. Not that I was ever a fan of Sex and the City or as I call it, Karens and the City or And Just Like Karens.
She doesn’t want to let it go and it’s becoming a little pathetic.
Unlike many people, I still like the original show. Was Carrie often a nightmare? Yes. Did she make a hundred dating mistakes? Yes. But we always want more complicated female characters and frankly, a lot of what she did was relatable. Not the lifestyle. But the friendships that were sometimes messy, the one guy that got away and then came back. The perfect-on-paper-dude that wasn’t compatible and so on. Where they lost me was the second movie. The first one wasn’t good at all and beat a dead horse but it was fun to revisit everybody. After that … no. I was deeply embarrassed by this new show. Stop recycling men! It’s so lazy!
By destroying the Samantha character in the second movie sent a negative message to the very people they were uplifting through sexual liberation, it was a hard scene to watch
Many people including myself liked the original show. The problem is it’s time to let it go now. And quite frankly since Patricia Field isn’t styling the show it was bound into a mess…as those pictures clearly show.
I still like the original show as a sort of 00s time capsule. Re-watching it, so much of it feels really dated yet that was absolutely the culture of that time period–vapid, narcissistic, and rather regressive. That being said, the show did push boundaries at the time and I loved watching women talk so frankly about sex. It really was ground-breaking to see narratives centered around the woman’s sexual experience. Nowadays, so many shows do it better and with far more sensitivity but SATC still paved the way.
I can see why a 23-year-old would watch it today and not really connect with any of it. But yeah, while it’s very of its time, it was absolutely successful for a reason.
Despite some problematic storylines from today’s perspective, I still enjoy the original series. It was very groundbreaking at the time, and the chemistry of the four women was great. The first movie was somewhat tolerable (tho I think most fans were just happy to see the girls again); the second movie was AWFUL. It’s a shame that they can’t just let this thing die. They ended the series on a real high note, IMO.
I hope Steve falls in love with someone other than Miranda and gets married again. Brady steve and mirandas son needs to grow up.
Oh yes, love and happiness for Steve! His character deserves that. Who should play her? In my fantasy it’s Marisa Tomei, just for the fun of seeing Miranda seethe with regret over ditching her gem of a husband with her mid life crisis.
SJP looks like she’s wearing a random collection of hospital gowns.
I also think she looks frighteningly old but won’t ditch the cigarettes.
Wow who is the stylist here? SJP looks like a bag lady.
Wow! I have been loving the SATC re dux and really identifying with it. Yeah. I’m in the demographic they are in plus live in NYC Metro. My friends are going through what those SATC characters have gone through and even have hooked up with former flames after their 2nd/3rd marriages ended. Carrie’s new hip? Yup, we are all needing new equipment. So, don’t yuck my yum.
I know it has been said many times before, but I feel like this show COULD be so good. Just like a “before and after” kind of thing, how life has changed, how things have changed, without leaning in to the cheesy nostalgia (cough cough old boyfriends). I am younger than this crew (not by a ton) but definitely related to the show at its time and now see how differently I think and behave and enjoy the discussion around how much has changed. That being said, WE ALL CHANGED WITH THE TIMES. It’s okay to acknowledge that. I find it weird how they make them sometimes appear like dinosaurs pulled from BC and dropped into NYC modern day.
Carrie has always dressed like a 4-year old: “I love it and will wear it because I think its fabulous.” Even though I think most of her clothing choices are shit, she does her own thing like an absurd artist. Occasionally she wears a really nice piece but it’s hard to tell because she always looks so bad.
I was team Aidan originally. I hated Big and just felt he didnt treat her well. I wanted an Aidan and still do(41 and never married). So I am here for it.