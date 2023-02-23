Sarah Jessica Parker & John Corbett look coupled-up for ‘And Just Like That’

We learned last year that John Corbett would come back to the Sex and the City universe for a “multi-episode arc” in HBO Max’s And Just Like That’s second season. No one was happy about it. No one was checking for Aidan Shaw to reenter Carrie Bradshaw’s life. One thing I’ll give the original SATC series is that it was somewhat realistic in how they showed how two deeply incompatible people continued to make dumb mistakes with each other, over and over again. Like, I hated Aidan and Carrie together and maybe that was the point? Sometimes, your girlfriend dates the wrong guy and she refuses to figure her sh-t out. In Carrie’s case, she only dated wrong guys though.

Anyway, it’s looking more and more like Corbett’s reunion with the team is a lot more *intensive* than originally believed. I thought, hey, maybe it’s like a three-episode reunion wherein a 57-year-old and a 61-year-old go out to dinner, talk about their pasts and understand why they were never supposed to be together long-term. But of course that’s not what’s happening. There are already photos of Carrie and Aidan holding hands, kissing, looking loved up. The photos in this post are from this week, where SJP, Corbett and David Eigenberg (Steve) were filming in Coney Island. Congrats to SJP – she’s gonna ride this dead horse until her 70s.

(I do like seeing Steve though – I guess the storyline is that Steve and Aidan are still bros and possibly still business partners. Carrie’s “hanging out with the bros” ensemble is hilariously bad too – those stupid boots, and it looks like she threw a coat over her pajamas.)