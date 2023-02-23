No one will volunteer to ring the bells for King Charles’ Clowning

In recent weeks, it’s felt like the British media’s central (if not sole) coronation concern is whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited and whether they’ll show up. To be fair, Buckingham Palace has been openly briefing the media on that issue for weeks. But the palace has also been trying to hype the Clowning in general, giving updates on their plans for this or that. The plans are quite excessive, and each week brings increasingly bonkers headlines. By late April, I’m sure we’ll get to the point of “King Charles demands human sacrifice volunteers, it’s tradition!” It definitely feels like people are tuning out instead of feeling the shivers of anticipation. Speaking of, the king wants Chubbly bell ringers only no one wants to ring his bells. *sad clown bell* For Whom The Bell Chubblies!!
An ambitious campaign to ring every church bell in the country on the day of King Charles III’s Coronation in May looks unlikely to succeed without a last-ditch flood of volunteers. Achieving the aim would require 8,000 new recruits – but so far the Ring for the King campaign has received only 300 enquiries through its official site.
Organisers remain upbeat and are confident that many other would-be ringers will have got involved through local churches or bell-ringing groups, but the campaign is urgently seeking new ringers to meet its aim of ringing every one of the nation’s 38,000 church bells on May 6. The Central Council of Church Bell Ringers (CCCBR) warned on Wednesday that time was of the essence, with new recruits needing around 15 hours of training to be able to manage a bell alone.
Vicki Chapman, of the CCCBR, told The Telegraph: “Time is running short now for new recruits to be fully trained up by the Coronation. However, they should be able to participate in some way over that Bank Holiday weekend. We hope that once they’ve experienced it, they’ll want to continue to grow their skills and friendships made through this journey of discovery.”
There are 6,000 sets of bells across Britain, containing almost 38,000 bells, which require one ringer per bell. However, there are only an estimated 30,000 bell-ringers across the country, with some teams working across several churches. On big national occasions, the CCCBR aims to ring as many bells as possible, but that has rarely been possible in recent times.
Ms Chapman said anyone from the age of eight and above could get involved in bell-ringing. She said it was “gentle exercise” and did not require a certain level of fitness, although ringers often have to climb a church’s spiral staircase to get to its belfry.
I wish Britain was real. The Central Council of Church Bell Ringers??? Y’all have a COUNCIL?? And there are already 30,000 certified bell ringers but that’s not enough for Charles and he’s demanding thousands of people to volunteer for this unpaid gig of… ringing a bell on his special day. People are literally trying not to starve, Chuck! They’re struggling to pay their heating bills and there’s no food in their grocery stores. And Charles is like: MOAR BELL RINGERS.
Charles made another visit to a food bank yesterday. He provided a new freezer for the Felix Project, because Charles is donating 800 refrigerators and freezers to food banks across the country. He’ll give the peasants freezers, now send him some bell-ringers, for the love of GOD.
Sometimes I feel like i can’t possibly be on the same planet as some folks.
When I saw an episode with bell ringers on Midsomer Murders, I though this was a weird made up thing by the writers.
That was where my brain went too!
No one wants to volunteer to be a bell-ringer at the coronation, because that would be a situation RIPE FOR MURRRRDER!
For Whom The Bell Lol(Ls).
Won’t someone think of the King???
Lol. Even if I were a certified church bell ringer I would call out in May.
Also, with the donation of freezers to food banks, I can’t help but wonder if the recent Wales Poverty Tour was set up by courtiers to have them empty handed so Charles could announce this. If the Wales were better people I’d feel bad for them but given the current circumstances, I’m kind of here for that level of pettiness.
There could be something to your hypothesis because Harry said in Spare that they did what they were told, went where they were told, when Charles was PoW, their boss who held the purse strings. BUT he doesn’t hold the purse strings anymore and, if Bulliam and KKKHate had any substance, they could defy the pettiness and bring donations to these hard pressed organizations. But they don’t have any — all hat, no cattle.
I don’t think there’s any £££ income associated with PofW. But Willy now has Duchy of Cornwall income, while Chuck has graduated to having Duchy of Lancaster income. According to Wikipedia, they’re each worth ~ £24M annual income.
@C-Shell I don’t think The Wales have the life skills and are too lazy to critically think for themselves. I also think if it were up to them, they’d never leave the house to do any of this. I think they just want to spend their money for themselves. As @Kirk mentioned, they have Cornwall money now and I don’t think they’re really obligated to split it with anyone.
Ooof haven’t heard that in years! My Daddy also said “that dog don’t hunt”
Al the “royals” should open their massive free to them houses and castles to the hungry and feed them with their ill-gotten gains. They don’t care how badly their subjects (slaves) are suffering with no heat or food.
They won’t @May Bench. They can’t even handle having a biracial woman as an in-law. How do you think they’d react to having peasants coming from diverse backgrounds in their home?
They love to set themselves an unnecessary and impossible target, don’t they?
As someone on twitter said, he protects his nonce brother have him ring his damn bells..
You know things are very bad if the council of bell ringers wants nothing to do with Chuck. I stand with the CCCBR!
I think you misread.. as much as I want them to rebel they aren’t.
They just don’t have enough bell ringers yet. They have 30k already but need 38k.
So sounds like they are trying to recruit more people. So far only 300 have shown interest.
There are 30,000 bell ringers in total, and 38,000 bells that need ringing. Whether all 30,000 current bellringers are ready, willing, and able to ring bells for the King on that day in May is a question that remains to be answered. Would be amusing if only a portion of them did.
You’re quite right, and if it weren’t for Harry & Meghan, they would have many more bell ringers. Lol.
Always puts out pics w/ people of color. Never subtle, goodness!
Well that’s something freezer donations. Let’s hope these food banks have food to put in them. Why not donate food from his organic food line to the food banks? He is so close but not quite there yet. Is this some kind of I give you freezers please ring my bells thing?
Much as I loathe the man, these freezers and blast freezers he’s donating (800) are so that the big supermarkets can donate out of date products for food banks. C3 has been urging these supermarkets to join him in Project Felix. It’s worth researching what the Project are doing.
It’s no longer his organic food line. It was part of the Duchy so it’s William’s now.
The freezer donations are a good, practical step. The rest of this piece is a mess! Bell ringers??? They sound so painfully removed from reality.
Susan I don’t know if your a Brit or not but there was a peice on the news that said a lot of food banks are getting to the point that they will have to close their doors as even they are running out of food to give to people! And sorry but what is the point of freezers if there is nothing to go in them. Maybe Charles’s has BAT’S in HIS BELFRY as the are no bell ringers 😂
Nope not a Brit but did wonder if they would have enough food to even fill the freezers. Apparently they don’t. He needs to read the room but that doesn’t seem like it will happen.
King Charles aside, the idea of having every church across the UK ring at the same time is actually kind of neat – I can see why they would want to do this.
What I cannot understand is why it would take *fifteen hours* of training to be a bell ringer. That makes zero sense. I have rung the bell at my church. It’s not hard. It seems like they could streamline this considerably and give everyone an app that tells them when to ring the bell. Perhaps no one wants to ring the bell because they don’t want to dedicate multiple days to training?
It would be neat but it needs to be 15h of paid training if they want it to happen. It’s kind of insulting for the king to expect his peasants to just do 15h of free service so the bells can ring as he rides in his brand new golden carriage.
People do change ringing as as a hobby because they enjoy it …not everything involves money.
It does sound kind of neat, especially when you consider y’all are ringing in the glorious reign of the one God has anointed to rule over y’all. Guess we’ll see how keen British people are to manifest this.
I would assume it’s because the bells are incredibly big and heavy and I have visions of people flying up church towers if they don’t let go of the rope in time.
PS – does anyone remember the Midsomer Murder episode about the bell ringing competition? That was pretty special.
I remember. The training may be for that rhythm to ring together and not just sound like noise.
I do. I think there was also a Father Brown episode about bell ringers too. That’s what got me thinking that it’s a big deal in small villages.
Yep. And I mentioned below Dorothy Sayers’ The Nine Tailors featuring murder amongst bell ringing.
I definitely remember that episode! I love Midsomer Murders. The husband knows better than to bother me during that show 😎
I imagine the hours of training are safety related, but I could be wrong. Though even then, 15hours is a *little* steep.
France lost 103 bell ringers in 33 years to electrocution, 1753-1786. The bell ringers were holding wet ropes during thunderstorms. France outlawed ringing in the rain in 1786.
I think this is bc traditional bell ringing is a very complicated team effort, with series of peals rotating in a continuous algorithm that can be kept up for hours. It’s fascinating actually. There are traditional series & types etc, you need to be able to count in your head & not break the series. I only know this bc of the Lord Peter novel The Nine Tailors by Dorothy Sayers which I heartily recommend!
I second your recommendation! (Sigh, I really need to learn to read all comments before commenting.). It really is quite fascinating, the whole bell ringing thing.
It’ll be English church bell change ringing, so it will take a bit of time a) to learn to control your bell and b) to learn to ring your bell in co-ordination with all the other bells in the ring https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Change_ringing . The only knowledge I have about change ringing was gained from the detective story The Nine Tailors by Dorothy L Sayers, but I love the sound of church bells and I think it’s a nice idea for them all to ring out at the same time even in churches where the bells are usually silent.
From what I understand there are church bells set up to be easily rung, some of them just pushing a button, but if they want every single church bell to ring for the Chubbly not all of them will be set up like that. There’s also different type of rings for different meanings and the ringing for normal a mass call is not the same they’ll use for the Chubbly, so it’s even more likely that the bell ringers will need special training.
I also noticed the part about being able to go up old creaky windy stairs into the bell tower. That might take a few folks out.
Fifteen hours of training required but also so easy they’re trying to recruit children to do it.
CC, we’re not talking about merely pulling at a rope to have a bell chime. Change ringing is different. Dorothy L. Sayers has built a whole Lord Peter Wimsey mystery „The Nine Taylors“ around it. It’s fascinating. I expect the idea is every belltower in the UK ringing out peals in jubilation uplifting the spirits of everybody during the coronation. Rather ridiculous. I will be in Ireland on that day. Can’t wait. I bet the Irish have a comment or two.
I live in a small English town and in recent months there have been messages on the local Facebook group trying to get more young people interested in bell ringing. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of it and it sounds quite fun, to be honest. Our church dates back to the 1200s and it’s amazing to hear the bells on Sundays and for events. I haven’t seen new Coronation-related appeals but like many things it’s a hobby that’s fading out. Now don’t get me started on Morris dancing—that’s just weird and creepy!
Why can’t these people bring FOOD to a FOOD bank?
Money is what they should be bringing and everyone should be giving if they can. If food banks in Britain are anything like food banks in America, give MONEY. Food banks have great deals with farmers and companies to get really good food at really low prices. The price of a couple cans of soup can buy them a whole basketfull of fresh produce.
It is a bit different with the royals, especially since Chuck has farms, doesn’t he? So he could donate truckloads of food directly from those farms. But to set an example for what other people should do, it is MONEY.
The farms in the Duchy of Cornwall belong to William now.
You’re absolutely spot on E.
Yes, thank you for saying this! I run the food bank and meal delivery service for my church, and we’ve never had a problem with getting food to distribute. As you say, we have deals in place for that, and food donations from individuals are actually pretty inconvenient for us because what most people want to donate is quite obviously the result of a recent pantry/fridge clean-out, with goods that are very close to or past the expiration date, or stuff that’s been opened. People are so resistant to giving money, like they think we’ll keep it for ourselves or spend it frivolously, or that asking for cash is “greedy”. But it’s what we genuinely need. The best things for people to donate are MONEY or TIME (so many food banks have a perpetual shortage of volunteers!).
This fool has no shame but Harry and Meghan are the real villains right?
Maybe just every other church rings its bells, will that be enough for KC3???
As for the freezers/refrigerators – good. That’s an example of something concrete that royals can do that will help the organizations they are visiting.
I am LMAO at how this contrasts with the Waleses food pantry visit a few weeks ago. Did Charles announce this freezer donation before or after that visit, does anyone know?
A much better rendering of the “flybe” stunt by KC.
This isn’t the first time I’ve heard about the freezers. Someone mentioned it on CB maybe a week ago? And I saw a random headline somewhere before that. But don’t know exactly when that was in relation to that W&K food bank visit.
Weirdly I’m sure I saw something about this months ago, maybe before Christmas? But it didn’t get picked up much. I have a feeling he went for a semi-WanK and announced his intentions in advance then got another round of glory for actually doing it. Or talking about it some more. He still gave something tangible though so props to that. Then went home to his golden piano and new thrones.
@SarahCS that’s it, right? He’s donating 800 freezers, which is nice! It’s a good thing! But then he goes home to his palaces and complains about how no one wants to ring the bell for him and how he totally deserves a new carriage and Camilla deserves to wear the Koh i Noor and……it just falls flat.
It’s better than nothing, but its a pretty low bar.
I’m glad to see that Charles has fully adopted the Harry and Meghan model of giving. And yes I know the Princes Trust has done a lot but I don’t remember them ever going this far when visiting charities.
He’s being very intentional to be seen as charitable this last year.
I’m sure William and Kate will follow soon enough righhht…
Now will all the trolls complain about donations always being announced or will that just be for the biracial princess. Smh
Fully? It’s just a drop in the bucket. They have a LONG way to go.
Yes they do but he’s been announcing these kind of things more often. I hate that I even know this but he announced donations to turkey, donations around Christmas to some organization, then giving bonuses to employees. They are going sussex royal…
The Cambridge’s are adopting Meghan and Harry’s mannerisms, clothing, donation model.
We all know this but it’s annoying
I thought KC wanted to be religiously inclusive by honoring all religions. What about the others? How are they included? This bell ringing is exclusive to the Church of England.
C-Rex finding out his fan base draws the line at climbing to the top of the steeple for him.
Happy to hear he’s donating fridges.
It’s literally the only useful thing I’ve heard them do since 2020. During that time there’s been a global pandemic, Ukraine invasion & now a cost of living crisis in Britain.
It took them awhile but they are finally learning how to merge impact with their photo ops. And they say you can’t teach a old publicly funded leech new tricks.
True! Speaking of Ukraine; other royal families have opened up royal properties for Ukranian refugees to stay. Wonder how many families the British RF could’ve housed if they didn’t hoard the properties for themselves.
How glorious it would be if they were all standing in place and, at the appointed time, not a single bell rang.
I am enjoying the small signs that the tide has turned and the speculation about how much people respected the queen vs. the institution/Chuck is starting to be visible.
As an aside, I went to watch the England women’s football team play last night (I’m not a football fan but it was a lovely experience, so many little girls and the Lionesses beat Belgium 6-1). Obviously we had the national anthems at the start but as an atheist and republican I couldn’t sing it. It made me wonder if we will reach a point in my lifetime where we have a more inclusive anthem for everyone in our country.
The lady who sang the national anthem (Canadian) at the hockey game Saturday night switched the words of our anthem from “our home and native land” to “our home on native land” I cheered when I heard her. The line is repeated in the anthem, and she sang the original version the second time, but good for her. Baby steps, but another path to reconciliation for the First Nation people.
@Lady D: Jully Black!!!!
Such a powerful statement of solidarity.
No one should be volunteering their time for a king. It’s the other way around. The king should pay his subjects for every itty bitty thing they do. Give them land or diamonds for their services, then you’ll get some “loyal” subjects. Otherwise, toot your own horn and ring your own bells.
Now all I can hear in my head is the Ring My Bell song by Anita Ward 🛎. Make it stop.
Ah! Campanology isn’t just tugging at a rope to ring a bell, it’s actually music and an old form of communication. There are specific sequences in each composition. Each ringer has to pay full attention and pull the bell in correct sequence. That’s why it takes at least 15 hours to train a bell-ringer. And those bells are heavy. It’s very physical. Plus the noise in the enclosed space is deafening.
Bells would be rung for births, weddings, deaths and other important occasions. Before the advent of phones, etc. the bells would tell of deaths with one toll for each year of the person’s age. Thus, for whom the bell tolls…
Of course KCIII would want the bells rung for his most important occasion in his life.
Dorothy Sayers murder mystery, “The Nine Taylors” has an excellent explanation of campanology.
I don’t think “streamlined” means what Charles thinks it means.
They’re desperate enough to use free child labor for this nonsense? They should pay adults if they need people so badly.
To be fair, I grew up going to church, and that is the kind of thing members would do voluntarily. Like singing in the choir, in most churches. I think a lot of kids would get a kick out of the idea of ringing the bell. But I guess not enough. Charles has already lost the young people!
@Annel – That is fair. I’m just biased because I find the concept of someone having a coronation in 2023 to be so ridiculous…
I’m torn at the thought of this coronation. I want to see the pageantry, the costumes, the jewels, the crowns, the church service, the princesses, the dresses, etc. I want to see it all, and it will be the only chance I ever have of seeing this.
At the same time, it’s Chuck and Cammie’s coronation and I cannot describe how disgusted I am at seeing her in Diana’s crown or having to accept him as my king. So yes, I am torn over this coronation.
This is absolutely bonkers. Whose idea was this? Charles should be just grateful that the UK doesn’t care enough to actually question the use of a monarch and his family in this modern day and age.
I admit I like the idea of all the bells ringing across the country at once? I just like the sound of church bells. But I sure wouldn’t be volunteering hours of my life to Chuck’s big moment, so I can understand why others don’t care to either.
It makes me think of “The Sound Of Music.” When Maria and the Captain marry, they have the bells ringing and they show one little boy tugging on the rope of a huge bell, basically hanging on for dear life as he bobs up and down on it, legs flailing.
But that was a wedding I wanted to see. The Clowning is going to be meh by comparison.
The current monarchy’s base is older adults, many of whom would not be physically capable of climbing up to a belfry, let alone ring a big, heavy bell.
Maybe Cowmilla’s friend can stand there and ring his little bell and chant shame at Chucky?
This request to ring every bell is hilarious!
A new gold coach, new thrones, bells ringing everywhere, a former mistress now elevated to QC, selling access & privilege to Saudis & Russian oligarchs? This guy’s a hot mess.
I guess Chuck believes in the Divine Right of Kings, which worked out so well for French royalty.
Instead of “shivers of anticipation” for the coronation, most Brits are merely shivering because they can’t adequately heat their homes. This whole con-a-nation is shaping up to be the biggest bust since W&K’s Caribbean Flop Tour.
A church near my house plays a ‘bells ringing’ soundtrack through speakers every Sunday.
But Charles wants his actual “subjects” showing their devotion to him by exerting themselves physically on his behalf. A recording would be the equivalent of phoning it in.
Tbh phoning it in would be an accurate description of many people’s feelings about the coronation…
I’m just here for the comments….which are ALMOST as hilarious as the article itself.
An yes, Charles has waited his whole life to hear those bells toll for him folks, and he will not be denied.
If anyone is interested in bell ringing, I can recommend Dorothy Sayers ‘The Nine Tailors’. Plus, there’s a murder!
Hello to the other Dorothy L Sayers fans who’ve posted here – I wasn’t expecting that! Just flicking through the chapters of The Nine Tailors. It would be worth taking up bell ringing just to be able to use the language. A short touch of Kent Treble Bob Major anyone? Or Grandsire Triples? Though I doubt I’d have the stamina to make it up the steps and ladders let alone pull on a heavy rope for half an hour.
🙂 The language is glorious! And I love that the bells all have names! I’d never make it up the stairs, spiral staircases freak me out.
Lol big deal, it’s their tradition they are entitled to it!
For some reason I have this vision of thousands of Chubbly spectators holding teeny-tiny triangles all tinging them at once. A fitting performance I think.
Thank you—I really needed a good laugh today! As for Charles at the food banks, hey, at least he showed up with a refrigerator, which is more than we can say for the Wales… 🤣🤣🤣
Therefore, send not to know
For whom the bell chubblies,
It chubblies for thee.
Did they do this for the Jubilee? Why can’t they just recall all those people?
I like the Felix green swag. That’s all I’ve got.
Britain is so silly sometimes. Why not just add Morris dancers and flaming barrels of tar, too?
That would make it much more fun! All their so-called “pomp” is so stodgy and dull. So much money wasted on snoozefests.
Susan, you were right to wonder, it breaks my heart to see the state this country’s in, and how completely out of touch these Royal idiots are, compare them to Megan, who not only spent says cooking in the Grenfell kitchen, but also took bags stuffed full of food to cook there. Then she went into compile the cook book for them and helped get it punished, even after 3 years away, she still contacts them on every anniversary of that terrible fire. Can you see any of the idiots left over here doing that? No, they threw away the best 2 assets they had, all through petty jealousy and media briefings
Thanks celebitches for the murder mystery book recommendation (my favorite genre). I still can’t believe there’s an actual Council!
The classic songs One Less Bell To Answer (Burt Bacharach/5th Dimension) and Ring My Bell (Anita Ward) are all I hear.
At least he making useful donations.
I’ll bet C-Rex thinks these bell ringers would be part of the volunteer community services he was pushing for during his ClownFest. It does sound neat but thinking outside the box for a better more efficient way to accomplish this is obviously beyond the capabilities of anyone at Clown Central. Every time i think he can’t slink any lower…