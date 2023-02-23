“Will Smith went viral with a great TikTok and his Best Actor Oscar” links
  • February 23, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Yeah, why wouldn’t Will Smith brag about his Oscar? He won it, he deserved it, and good for him. [Dlisted]
Evan Peters almost played Aubrey Plaza’s husband in White Lotus Season 2. I hate to say it but Evan would have been good in that role? [Buzzfeed]
Elizabeth Banks sparkled in gold at the Cocaine Bear premiere. [GFY]
My nemesis Laura Dern looked prim & evil in Dior. [RCFA]
Why did Brittany Griner have to take a pay cut? [Jezebel]
It’s Cocaine Bear Week. [LaineyGossip]
Michael B. Jordan looks great in Gucci. [Tom & Lorenzo]
The colossal flop shaking up the French film industry. [Pajiba]
Amanda Seyfried shares her theory on who her dad is in Mamma Mia. [JustJared]
Public art could get drivers to slow down. [Towleroad]
Nicki Minaj did Carnival too. [Egotastic]
Remember when Joan Rivers learned about voguing? [OMG Blog]

29 Responses to ““Will Smith went viral with a great TikTok and his Best Actor Oscar” links”

  1. Laura says:
    February 23, 2023 at 1:10 pm

    Okay Will, I laughed. Fair enough.

  2. BothSidesNow says:
    February 23, 2023 at 1:11 pm

    Oh my!! What will JLo do now that everyone knows that she incessantly uses filters on her IG posts. It angers me due to her heavily filtered pictures to sell her $$$$$ skincare line…… JLo still looks incredible for her age but it’s disheartening.

    • Coco says:
      February 23, 2023 at 1:34 pm

      JLO has been getting Botox and a little cosmetic surgery here and there for years. So people shouldn’t be too surprised by the filters.

  3. AppleCart says:
    February 23, 2023 at 1:12 pm

    He’s taking his cue from Alec Baldwin as long as you’re funny all is forgiven if you’re violent!

    ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  4. Blithe says:
    February 23, 2023 at 1:13 pm

    I do think that TikTok is pretty perfect.

  5. BothSidesNow says:
    February 23, 2023 at 1:18 pm

    How and why did LD chooses these ensembles for red carpet events?? Her mother is still stunning and chic and yet LD is clueless….

  6. HeyKay says:
    February 23, 2023 at 1:19 pm

    JMO, but “the slap” has changed the way I see WS.
    His glory days are over as far as movies, well that is just me I think. But Wild West ended my fandom.
    His kids are complete nepo kids.

    He’ll be fine tho, he’s rich.

    • Lala11_7 says:
      February 23, 2023 at 1:43 pm

      The slap changed the way I feel about Will Smith too…always liked him…now I think he’s COOL AF❣️

      • Elo says:
        February 23, 2023 at 2:32 pm

        Same!

      • Emily_C says:
        February 23, 2023 at 2:59 pm

        Ditto! I wasn’t sure how to feel, and I still wish I knew what Jada thinks about it, because I think that’s the most important thing. But while I was shaken for a bit, seeing the arguments against him and having some time to really think about it calmly? Will is awesome.

      • Mimi says:
        February 23, 2023 at 3:10 pm

        And his nepo kids are some of the talented ones. Willow’s new rock album is giving me life.

    • Van Rijn says:
      February 23, 2023 at 5:23 pm

      Have we ever learned why Laura Dern is Kaiser’s nemesis? I want to know!

      • Driver8 says:
        February 23, 2023 at 7:01 pm

        LD is Kaiser’s BEC. I love Laura Dern, but I respect Kaiser’s opinion. Liv Tyler is that for me. I have no reason to feel that way. She seems like a nice person, but I can’t help it, shrug.

      • Isa says:
        February 23, 2023 at 7:15 pm

        I haven’t heard Willow’s new album but her songs Meet Me at Our Spot and Wait a Minute! are so good.

      • Lucky Charm says:
        February 24, 2023 at 2:43 am

        @ Driver8, what is BEC? I tried looking that up but no luck.

  7. Well Wisher says:
    February 23, 2023 at 2:01 pm

    Thanks for this post.
    It is a 10/10.
    Brevity is the soul of wit.
    This translates into what the reader brings to it.
    I am proud of Will. He’ll be fine, he understand his priorities.

    He has love, I wish him peace.

  8. Danbury says:
    February 23, 2023 at 5:55 pm

    those Asterix and Oblelix movies are THE WORST

  9. Murphy says:
    February 23, 2023 at 8:20 pm

    Embarassingly low pay is why Brittany Griner was in Russia in the first place!!

  10. SomeChick says:
    February 23, 2023 at 10:45 pm

    ok, so, off topic… but… I can’t believe Harry Styles doing a shoey in Australia wasn’t covered! was it and I missed it? because that is some funny ish.

  11. Isabella says:
    February 23, 2023 at 10:59 pm

    Will Sharpe and Audrey were my favorite characters in White Lotus. Jon Peters would be good in any role, but those two had chemistry. And it was great to see an Asian guy play sexy.

