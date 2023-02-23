“Will Smith went viral with a great TikTok and his Best Actor Oscar” links

— Fiona Applebum's Videos (@VideosbyHanna) February 21, 2023
Yeah, why wouldn’t Will Smith brag about his Oscar? He won it, he deserved it, and good for him. [Dlisted]
Evan Peters almost played Aubrey Plaza’s husband in White Lotus Season 2. I hate to say it but Evan would have been good in that role? [Buzzfeed]
Elizabeth Banks sparkled in gold at the Cocaine Bear premiere. [GFY]
My nemesis Laura Dern looked prim & evil in Dior. [RCFA]
Why did Brittany Griner have to take a pay cut? [Jezebel]
It’s Cocaine Bear Week. [LaineyGossip]
Michael B. Jordan looks great in Gucci. [Tom & Lorenzo]
The colossal flop shaking up the French film industry. [Pajiba]
Amanda Seyfried shares her theory on who her dad is in Mamma Mia. [JustJared]
Public art could get drivers to slow down. [Towleroad]
Nicki Minaj did Carnival too. [Egotastic]
Remember when Joan Rivers learned about voguing? [OMG Blog]
Okay Will, I laughed. Fair enough.
Oh my!! What will JLo do now that everyone knows that she incessantly uses filters on her IG posts. It angers me due to her heavily filtered pictures to sell her $$$$$ skincare line…… JLo still looks incredible for her age but it’s disheartening.
JLO has been getting Botox and a little cosmetic surgery here and there for years. So people shouldn’t be too surprised by the filters.
He’s taking his cue from Alec Baldwin as long as you’re funny all is forgiven if you’re violent!
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
No one died.
And Will Smith came nowhere near killing anyone. A slap is not a gunshot.
Because of that, Will already knows he’s going to be the main butt of the joke for this year’s Oscars. Jimmy Kimmel is going to roast him alive.(I’m interested to see what jokes are going to be made about him during the best actor presentation.)
@applecart
Stop. They’re not remotely the same and it’s disgusting that you’re equating the two.
What utter nonsense. They are completely different.
I think they’re referring to Alec Baldwin hitting paparazzi, etc- not the shooting. He has a history of violent behaviour that people have forgiven for years.
Relax
I do think that TikTok is pretty perfect.
It was!!
How and why did LD chooses these ensembles for red carpet events?? Her mother is still stunning and chic and yet LD is clueless….
JMO, but “the slap” has changed the way I see WS.
His glory days are over as far as movies, well that is just me I think. But Wild West ended my fandom.
His kids are complete nepo kids.
He’ll be fine tho, he’s rich.
The slap changed the way I feel about Will Smith too…always liked him…now I think he’s COOL AF❣️
Same!
Ditto! I wasn’t sure how to feel, and I still wish I knew what Jada thinks about it, because I think that’s the most important thing. But while I was shaken for a bit, seeing the arguments against him and having some time to really think about it calmly? Will is awesome.
And his nepo kids are some of the talented ones. Willow’s new rock album is giving me life.
Have we ever learned why Laura Dern is Kaiser’s nemesis? I want to know!
LD is Kaiser’s BEC. I love Laura Dern, but I respect Kaiser’s opinion. Liv Tyler is that for me. I have no reason to feel that way. She seems like a nice person, but I can’t help it, shrug.
I haven’t heard Willow’s new album but her songs Meet Me at Our Spot and Wait a Minute! are so good.
@ Driver8, what is BEC? I tried looking that up but no luck.
Thanks for this post.
It is a 10/10.
Brevity is the soul of wit.
This translates into what the reader brings to it.
I am proud of Will. He’ll be fine, he understand his priorities.
He has love, I wish him peace.
Agreed and well said @Well Wisher.
those Asterix and Oblelix movies are THE WORST
Embarassingly low pay is why Brittany Griner was in Russia in the first place!!
ok, so, off topic… but… I can’t believe Harry Styles doing a shoey in Australia wasn’t covered! was it and I missed it? because that is some funny ish.
Will Sharpe and Audrey were my favorite characters in White Lotus. Jon Peters would be good in any role, but those two had chemistry. And it was great to see an Asian guy play sexy.