Riley Keough wore Schiaparelli to the ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ premiere

Daisy Jones and the Six is a limited series based on the popular book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, loosely based on the real shenanigans/infidelity of Fleetwood Mac. The limited series begins airing on Amazon Prime next week, and they did a huge premiere event in LA last night. This was Riley Keough’s first red carpet since her mother passed away, and so far, Riley hasn’t done many promotional interviews, although maybe that will change in the coming weeks. Riley looked great at the premiere – she wore Schiaparelli paired with enormous emerald statement earrings. She happily posed with her costars, especially Sam Claflin. Also: THIS is the way to wear gloves. Send these photos to the Princess of Wales.

Reese Witherspoon, who produced the series, also wore Schiaparelli. This dress is so bad/boring. I know she didn’t want to pull focus from the stars, but still.

The other two main women in the show, Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone, both went very ‘70s with their styling, which I love. Suki wore Stephane Rolland, an emerald green muumuu, basically, but it looks amazing on her. Camila wore a boho gown in black (I haven’t seen an ID). I’m obsessed with both of these looks, minus Suki’s bangs trauma.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

42 Responses to “Riley Keough wore Schiaparelli to the ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ premiere”

  1. Moderatelywealthy says:
    February 24, 2023 at 8:24 am

    Suki Waterhouse and Jaime Chung´s career/appeal baffles me to this day. Sure, I am happy they get jobs. rent has to be paid. But I dont undertsand( like I dont understand Kristen Bell. I dont deny she is a Tv star, but that does not mean I get why.)

    Reply
  2. Chloe says:
    February 24, 2023 at 8:33 am

    I like the overall look but those emerald earrings are a bit much. I am scared her ear going to rip any second now.

    Reply
  3. Susan says:
    February 24, 2023 at 8:35 am

    Maybe it’s my love of Elvis and Me and old Priscilla (pre: terrible surgery) from the 1980s as a child….but I think Rileigh Keough is one of the most beautiful, striking women out there. Like she’s not glossed up plastic surgeries to the hilt (from my untrained eye) but she is just so dang pretty.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      February 24, 2023 at 8:40 am

      I remember watching Mad Max not knowing who she was and thinking this actress really has “it”. She and Nicolas Hoult were fantastic together.

      Reply
  4. Normades says:
    February 24, 2023 at 8:37 am

    Camilla now has a career and fur babies. Basically she outgrew Leo.

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      February 24, 2023 at 8:44 am

      Yesss! And I truly hope that this will be a success for her. I don’t like her dress and hair, she melts into the background and I wanted her to shine and stand out a bit more. Just to drive it home to Leo that she has really outgrown him.

      Reply
    • Soapboxpudding says:
      February 24, 2023 at 9:28 am

      Camilla’s make up team did her dirty.

      Reply
  5. Mads says:
    February 24, 2023 at 8:37 am

    I love Riley but that outfit is NO. she’s such a strong woman, she comes across as very grounded. I first saw her in American honey with Shia and loved her I didn’t even realize who she was at first.

    Reply
  6. TwinFalls says:
    February 24, 2023 at 8:44 am

    I love Suki’s whole look bangs included. That green is so gorgeous.

    Reece has the worst style. This one is like Boomer holiday office party attire.

    Reply
  7. pollyv says:
    February 24, 2023 at 8:59 am

    I really dislike Riley’s dress. That neckline is far too gimmicky and looks cheap.

    Reply
  8. Mar says:
    February 24, 2023 at 9:03 am

    This is the best Suki has ever looked. I’ll take the bangs.

    Reply
  9. BW says:
    February 24, 2023 at 9:16 am

    Whoever picked the black backdrop screwed up. The dresses disappear. There’s a reason most backdrops are white.

    Reply
  10. Becks1 says:
    February 24, 2023 at 9:18 am

    I’m a huge huge huge Fleetwood Mac fan and I absolutely loathed this book.

    I don’t particularly care for any of these looks but I don’t loathe them like I loathe the book.

    Reply
    • Keekey says:
      February 24, 2023 at 9:44 am

      I remember thinking that the real life Fleetwood Mac shenanigans had to be far more juicy than the book, which was pretty tame.

      Reply
    • Shells_Bells says:
      February 24, 2023 at 9:46 am

      I thought I was the only one… I also loathed this book. I feel like the story may translate better on screen (I have high hopes for the 70s fashion) so I’ll give it a shot.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      February 24, 2023 at 10:32 am

      I thought this sounded sort of like their story! Their story is in their songs & way way better.

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      February 24, 2023 at 11:11 am

      I hadn’t made the connection until this series started being discussed but I can’t say I loved the book. Not the worst thing I’ve ever read but I definitely didn’t understand my friends raving about it and most of the characters annoyed me.

      But it does give me an opportunity to share my favourite Stevie Nicks story – she came to London a few summers back to be the main support for Tom Petty at one of the summer Hyde Park gigs and she sang a song she wrote about Twilight in a fur coat in 30 degree heat (not sure what that is in F, sorry US CBs). What’s not to love? (other than real fur obviously)

      Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      February 24, 2023 at 11:17 am

      I love 50s-70s rock novels, but this was a major miss for me, too. The drama was in the Six’s songs, but that shouldn’t be the only place stuff is happening. 😉 Cases in point on how to do this subject right: George RR Martin’s Armageddon Rag, about a Grateful Dead/Led Zeppelin band haunted by a catastrophic past–and worse. 😉 And James Robert Baker’s Fuel-Injected Dreams, in which a DJ uncovers the awful truth behind a Spector-like rock impresario. Both of them nail the milieu and the nightmares within perfectly–and that is not an easy era to capture.

      Reply
      • Isabella says:
        February 24, 2023 at 6:04 pm

        I’m going to check both of those out. I liked Daisy mainly because it was about a woman–and what being in a band and handling the press was like for her.

  11. Laura says:
    February 24, 2023 at 9:45 am

    Me too, I love Fleetwood Mac ( well kind of pissed at Stevie about the whole Lindsey firing debacle) but a big fan since the 70’s
    Could not get into the book At All.
    So disappointing.

    Reply
  12. Kirsten says:
    February 24, 2023 at 10:09 am

    I love everyone’s looks, Reese included. Suki has my favorite look tho.

    Reply
  13. HeyKay says:
    February 24, 2023 at 10:13 am

    RK has had a heartbreaking few years with losing her brother and LM.
    I am Team Riley from here on out. 👍
    I had no idea this movie was based on a book or Fleetwood Mac.
    I’m well aware of all the inside stuff of FM, not interested. I find Stevie Nicks over rated.

    I think RK dress is gimmicky looking with that Star Trek V winged neckline.
    I like the shade of the green dress, but the bodysuit/sheer look needs to go.

    Sam Claflin, who I’ve seen as the “baddie” in Peaky Blinders looks terrible here.
    He was good in Peaky Blinders but weak in everything else I’ve seen him in.

    Reply
  14. USA_Noob says:
    February 24, 2023 at 10:32 am

    Oh no, Suki. All I see is ribs and granny panties. If it wasn’t sheer I would adore that look because that’s a lovely green.

    Riley and Camilla look beautiful IMO.

    Reply
  15. Sugarhere says:
    February 24, 2023 at 11:28 am

    Those emerald earrings are stunning. Kate girl, bye!

    Reply
  16. AnneL says:
    February 24, 2023 at 11:35 am

    Riley’s beautiful and I like the gloves, but I hate the front/top of that dress. It’s distracting and it looks really uncomfortable too.

    That color looks great on Suki but I don’t like the style of the dress. I actually love her bangs.

    Camilla looks quite elegant. That makeup ages her though. She’s in her mid 20s and they made her look a decade older.

    Reply
    • Isabella says:
      February 24, 2023 at 6:07 pm

      I’m kind of worried about Camilla in the movie, too. In the trailer, she does nothing but stand on the sidelines staring at her husband with a concerned look. It makes her look waxen, doll-like.

      Reply
  17. WiththeAmericann says:
    February 24, 2023 at 11:45 am

    Love Riley’s look and agree with Kaiser, this is how you wear opera gloves. Kates came up to her biceps. (Why she can’t ever get anything right, I don’t know. She was SO close with that dress and black gloves. )

    love these emerald earrings on Riley, they bring out her eyes and are spectacular with a black dress. Also her make up and general look is refreshing. She does *not* look like a circus clown stuffed with filler with black paint on her eyebrows. She looks like a natural, beautiful human being dressed up.

    Reply
  18. Lens says:
    February 24, 2023 at 11:54 am

    I love all the fashion including Reese’s producer not actress look with the big exception of Riley. No one else is sick of the show ALL your breasts with a deep V look? Hate it. Riley is a beautiful woman though.

    Reply
  19. Grant says:
    February 24, 2023 at 12:05 pm

    I LOVE Riley’s dress. Absolutely stunning. They all look great. I don’t think Reese’s dress is bad at all, it’s just simple — especially for Schiapparelli.

    Reply
  20. Roo says:
    February 24, 2023 at 2:37 pm

    I need Riley’s earrings. Please. I have no galas or balls on my calendar, but I will happily wear them to work, the grocery store and while folding laundry.

    Reply
  21. Sue says:
    February 24, 2023 at 2:46 pm

    It must be so weird to do events so soon after your mom died. I remember going back to college a week after my father died and people asking me how I was and saying “Oh I’m good!” being in an extreme state of shock and numbness still.

    Reply
  22. Annalise/Typical Virgo says:
    February 24, 2023 at 3:04 pm

    Riley’s earrings are gorgeous, but I don’t think they’re emeralds. They’re not the right shade of green. Those look more like green garnets. Either way, they’re gorgeous.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment