Riley Keough wore Schiaparelli to the ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ premiere

Daisy Jones and the Six is a limited series based on the popular book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, loosely based on the real shenanigans/infidelity of Fleetwood Mac. The limited series begins airing on Amazon Prime next week, and they did a huge premiere event in LA last night. This was Riley Keough’s first red carpet since her mother passed away, and so far, Riley hasn’t done many promotional interviews, although maybe that will change in the coming weeks. Riley looked great at the premiere – she wore Schiaparelli paired with enormous emerald statement earrings. She happily posed with her costars, especially Sam Claflin. Also: THIS is the way to wear gloves. Send these photos to the Princess of Wales.

Reese Witherspoon, who produced the series, also wore Schiaparelli. This dress is so bad/boring. I know she didn’t want to pull focus from the stars, but still.

The other two main women in the show, Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone, both went very ‘70s with their styling, which I love. Suki wore Stephane Rolland, an emerald green muumuu, basically, but it looks amazing on her. Camila wore a boho gown in black (I haven’t seen an ID). I’m obsessed with both of these looks, minus Suki’s bangs trauma.