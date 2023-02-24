Scobie: Duchess Meghan doesn’t have an IG account, despite ‘trash’ report

I get the feeling that Omid Scobie is deep into writing his latest royal book, End Game, which is due out this summer. Which means his Yahoo UK column is not coming out with the regularity it once was. I’ve always enjoyed his columns, especially when he spills some tea, however lukewarm. This week’s Yahoo piece is great, because Scobie picked up on something I only saw yesterday: that the Earl and Countess of Wessex were on a Caribbean tour all week and they had gotten next to no coverage in the British media. Scobie uses that fact to illustrate the larger point, which is that the British media is still obsessively focused on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The Wessexes’ Caribbean tour this week: You probably don’t know this, but for the past four days Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex have been on an action-packed royal tour of the Cayman Islands and Turks and Caicos. The tropical locale and busy itinerary should have provided royal reporting gold, especially after the couple have been hailed by the British media as the family’s “secret weapon” and “central figures” for the future of the monarchy. But, despite the hype, no one – including said press – appears to be watching. Instead, media outlets have kept the focus on a couple they repeatedly call irrelevant – Harry and Meghan.
Obsessed British media: Bar a few promotional appearances for the Duke of Sussex’s release of Spare, the couple hasn’t been seen in public for months. But despite the lack of fresh news from Team Sussex to pour over, it hasn’t stopped sections of the press from obsessing over them on a daily basis. Although King Charles, Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales have all been busy carrying out engagements, almost the entirety of this week’s royal news cycle has centred around fictitious claims and breathless commentary on the Sussexes.
The South Park episode: According to one newspaper, it spells “the beginning of the end” for the couple’s popularity in the US. “A clear sign their star has fallen,” wrote another, who has clearly never seen South Park before. Given that other celebrities lampooned by the show include Tom Cruise, Oprah, the Queen (killed in a 2007 episode that quickly got banned in the UK), William and Kate, Hillary Clinton and Jennifer Lopez, I have a feeling they will be just fine.
The Spectator article was full of lies: Meghan, according to The Spectator, was supposedly left “upset and overwhelmed” for several days by the episode. The “California sources” quoted in the article, however, must have been drunk or high, because none of it is actually true. Claims that the Archewell founders are planning to sue the show’s creators, a rumour that first started life on an obscure YouTube channel but somehow ended up on a British broadcast news network, also turned out to be nothing more than fantasy. “Nonsense,” a spokesperson for the duke and duchess told People magazine. “Totally baseless, boring reports.”
Scobie spoke to a friend & a rep of the Sussexes, who gave some responses to various stories: “Going through tough times” (false – “Couldn’t be happier!” said a friend). That they just hired “showbiz dealmaker” Adam Lilling to help “go all-out” on becoming billionaires (not quite – the entrepreneur’s venture advisor company Plus Capital has been working with the pair since moving to the US almost three years ago and it’s “old information and not news”, according to an Archewell spokesperson). Details about Meghan’s impending return to Instagram were shared in a lengthy broadsheet essay (wishful thinking – a source says she has no account on the platform at present or on the horizon. “This is all trash,” added the rep)
All of the exclusives about the Sussexes attending the Chubbly: The reality, sources tell me, is that no-one, no matter how well-sourced, knows their plans right now – the couple has yet to be invited and can’t make a decision, nor any form of itinerary, until that happens.
All of the Sussex news in the British media points to a larger problem: At this point, much of the above is typical tabloid fare – news of this nature, even when totally false, still gets the clicks, and revenue, that publishers desperately need. But it also speaks to a bigger issue that Britain’s other oldest institution is currently facing – the lives and work of the Royal Family just isn’t grabbing the attention of readers and viewers as they once did. When you realise that the only other royal story this past week to receive even a fraction of the volume of Sussex headlines were articles about the Princess of Wales’s Bafta red carpet outfit, it becomes clear that The Firm might just have a public interest crisis on their hands.
Back to the Wessexes: As Sophie and Edward fly back to Britain on Friday, the couple and their team might be questioning whether their barely-covered visit was truly worth it. And for an overseas trip that came at a cost to the struggling British taxpayer (in security alone), the bigger risk is that soon members of the public will start asking the same.
[From Yahoo UK]
My question about the Wessexes’ trip is: did they travel without media on purpose, or did the Rota simply decline to cover the trip? The fact that the only photos are available through government channels speaks to the notion that this Caribbean tour is being tightly managed. So who made that call? The Wessexes, King Charles or the media? I’m genuinely curious. As for the rest of it, yes, Scobie is pointing out the obvious, which is that three-years-plus after the Sussexit, the media is still single-mindedly obsessed with all things Sussex. I love that the Archewell rep went on the record about a couple of things too – “this is all trash” about Camilla Tominey’s ridiculous Telegraph article about Meghan’s Instagram account, and the fact that the Sussexes have been working with that money guy for three years.
At this point the British media reporting is all trash if even reputable newspapers echo tabloid trash.
the Wessexes go where Charles tells them to. I’m sure they could have had a photographer along if he’d wanted it. he’s probably keen to avoid another disastour.
or maybe they were taking bags of cash to the Caymans, or picking them up.
OMG – SomeChick – I laughed so hard and out loud at your comment about them taking bags of cash to the Caymans, or picking them up. I just had this image of them doing that and it struck me as soooo funny. Thanks for the laugh.
Honestly my first thought when I saw the story about the trip and lack of media coverage is that they’ve gone to do some in-person banking, maybe making deposits to avoid pesky paper-trails out of the UK.
“ “A clear sign their star has fallen,” wrote another, who has clearly never seen South Park before.”
That part. No matter how you feel about the quality of South Park, I would argue that being targeted by Trey and Matt means you’ve “made it,” not that you’re on the way down.
Omid once again throwing the shade. Ya gotta love it
Also. Think the RF and the BM get the snark? I don’t
I love that he referenced the episode with the Queen and the W&K episode.
He really gets to the heart of the matter and weeds out the bullish*t beautifully. I bet the rota hate his articles and practically have aneurysms reading them. I love that his articles are usually a checkmate to the game they rota are playing with other peoples lives, I just wish there were more reporters who would do the same. I will buy his book when it is released just on principle.
I never knew that an episode about the Queen was banned in the UK.
It was a hoot! 😄
E&S are “secret” weapons, you know. So secret that nobody knows where they are. I like that he mentions Cruise and Oprah as being satirised on SP, since they are both so big in the royal minds for various reasons.
What southpark did in the H&M episode is not satire. Certainly not from the snippets ive seen variously online.
I used to see snippets of sp on comedy central back in the day when there were some good laughs on that channel. And sure, lampooning, use of irony, humor, making folks look ridiculous etc, are their stock-in-trade.
But to base the entirety of the lampooning on an out and out, in-your-face lie? That episode was a fail.
(Yeah, the episode bk in 2011 which has resurfaced, of WanK at their wedding where he snaps off her arm and uses it to peg himself, is based on the hushed-up FACT that thats one of willy’s open-secret vices.)
Ive heard that the two bozos who created sp have a deal up to 2027. I’m sure theyve been p!ssing their pants, wondering how they were gonna keep their viewers interested for all that time, what with how mercurial ‘whats-in-whats-out/whats-hot-whats-not’ is in these times.
So……H&M to the rescue! Shidtmedia will find each other, no matter that theres an ocean between them.
And the whole world knows that H&M is where success is.
YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWNNNNNNNNNNN
Since I don’t watch SP, for all I know the Cruise and Oprah ones were based on lies also. I just think it’s funny they were mentioned since royals obsess over Oprah because of the interview and have some weird relationship going on with Cruise.
When it comes to Sophie and Edward I think both are true. I think things are tightly managed and that the media don’t care enough to go.
Camilla Tominey is such a horrible reporter. I wouldn’t believe her if she told me the sky is blue.
Doesn’t the UK public deserves better than having tabloid press with their endless, baseless speculations about Prince Harry and Meghan.
Yes. Yes we do. Doesn’t look like we’re getting anything different anytime soon though. Even the Telegraph and, amazingly, the Guardian have succumbed. They used to be the ‘go to’ newspapers for those who wanted relatively decent reporting.
Currently it’s exhausting trying to access balanced (or even truthful) reporting. You have to question, cross reference & check every single thing you read with international reporting about the same things.
The royals are like a big hit Broadway show with a bankable superstar. Once the superstar leaves the show, all the weaknesses of the piece become obvious, and the show, once considered hugely popular, begins to flounder. The loss of Harry and Meghan, swiftly followed by Philip and Elizabeth, have left the royal “smash hit” struggling to keep an audience. The remaining performers are mediocre, at best. Boring, at worst.
This is probably a perfect analogy of the royal situation I have ever heard of. The producers are pumping money into the production to keep it open, but without a bankable star, the audiences are dwindling. But unlike an actual Broadway production, the Royal Family can’t offer discount tickets on TDF or at the TKTS booth.
@BRASSY REBEL, your analogy is so on point! Bravo!
Thank you. 🤩
Great analogy. They realize that people were coming to see the star, not the actual show itself. After losing H&M and then the Queen in the span of a few short years, they’ve lost the stars and people are realizing that actually, the music isn’t all that great without them.
Nailed it! The remaining cast doesn’t have what it takes to carry the show.
This analogy is perfection!
I really love how he points out that they have ample to report on as royal “reporters, experts, commentators”, but they actively choose to focus on the two people who don’t live in the country, haven’t appeared in public in months, and who don’t receive any government funding or protection. It’s preaching to the choir here, but I hope that some of those casual observers really think about the fact that they have seen some articles about Kate’s BAFTA’s dress, and poor pancake flipping skills, and nothing about the Wessexes, but the Telegraph has updated their South Park article 5 times this week.
The BM know the royal family doesn’t draw eyes anymore. FFS, the government is telling its people to eat turnips and grow their own veg! I know if I lived in the UK the royal family would not be top of mind for me. As things get worse for the people of the UK, I doubt the Chubbly is going to bring about feelings of national pride. I think it might bring out an entirely different emotion – anger.
Oh, how easy it is to grow vegs in a small apartement with no balcony and no greenpatches for miles outside. The tories really tell on themselves with that kind of statements. The coronation of an unpopular king and his ex-mistress wouldn’t get my attention either if I lived in Britain. Some might feel anger, but I think most are indifferent, they focus on survival.
Oh, that government minister had more to say! Work more hours! Get a second job! Make more money! And the classic, no green veg? Eat turnips!
I have the same question as Kaiser. Did the rota choose not to send reporters bc the wessexes are so boring or was no rota invited bc it’s being so carefully managed? I’m leaning towards no rota invited? Bc you’d think the rota would at least send one photographer and reporter or something and there’d be backlash if they weren’t invited. Wouldn’t the rota like a trip to the Grand Cayman Islands, even if it’s with a less popular couple? Idk, I’m not sure I’m seeing this in a clear way bc I’m just thinking in terms of a vacation. But there doesn’t seem to be a backlash over not being invited so then I wonder if the rota didn’t care to go? Maybe it’s a mutual agreement by both parties in exchange for something else. I really don’t know.
The Wessexes would LOVE for reporters to go on tours with them, but the reporter choose not to go because S&E don’t bring in the money. There is one royal photographer that pays his own way to go (or so he says) on tour with S most of the time, but that’s it. This photographer often complains he is the only one that goes to support the family and yet other photographers get the insider photo ops and not him.
I thought it was said previously that Sophie paid for her own photographer in NYC or somewhere?
I can’t think of any reporter turning down a free trip to the Caymans in February. I think they weren’t invited.
They probably weren’t invited because in the past the royal rota has declined to follow Sophie and Edward. Let’s face it they don’t sell newspapers.
Omid should just post a comic strip of the Emperor’s New Clothes for his next column and tag it as Chuck and William. Done. It’s still more insightful and based in objectivity and truth than anything the royal reporters cry about.
“Going through tough times” (false – “Couldn’t be happier!” said a friend).
That made me lololol. I really hope they turn out to the most exclusive Oscar parties looking fabulous while everyone fawns over them to show those trash writers how “unpopular” they are.
The fact is when Sophie and Edward travel only one photographer goes with them. Tim Rooke is the photographer who usually trails the Wessexes, especially Sophie abroad. She always stops and poses for photos for him when she goes on tour. It would seem that he has chosen not to go with them to the Caribbean hence there no photos from the British media. He has complained in the past that the British media shows no interest in following the Wessexes. As for the rest of the article, Scobie is spot on the Sussexes are the story and it’s not a good look for the Royal Family. It’s why I believe that the Sussexes will overshadow the coronation, even if they don’t attend.
oh come on. is this even worth reporting on or surprising? it’s not an obsession scobie but $$$$$. two people that publicly defied the monarchy and then two really boring people on tour doing boring things. OF COURSE harry and meghan are gold for tabloids bc people actually want drama slash want to hear “dirt”. no one wants to click on two white people cutting ribbons and being fake polite to the locals for show. clicks = money scobie. the british media love to capitalize on clicks for drama…they could care two flips about what the RF does. this is the most exciting development for them in a long time since the whole camilla/diana/charles saga. you are literally just pointing to more people to click on more articles about H and M.
Youre right, of course @laura. Democracy is under seige in the West and the fourth estate is crumbling steadily.
What is really needed is for someone calling themselves a ‘journalist’ in these times, to turn their eyes on what is happening in media in the western wold in general, particularly in the so-called leading democracies (or those that fancy themselves to be democracies coughcough*uk*coughcough.)
I do wish Meghan was looking to launch an instagram account as I’d love to see more pictures of her and even an occasional OOTW (wishful thinking as I know she has more meaningful things to work on!)
She is so elegant, and, well- so noble. So much more than the whole of British nobility.
When I saw the photo for the article, I was struck once again how beautiful she is, a light from within, not just looks. The elegance and nobility were the words I was searching for – agreed.
Omid’s column is an indictment of the royal family as an institution. An organization based on star power (which a monarchy intrinsically is) needs stars to function. This is the second time that the royals have gotten it wrong. The first was Diana–Diana put the British royal family on the global map. Without her, the British monarchy would have likely diminished into regional obscurity–known only to royal watchers around the world, like the Dutch or Scandanavian royals today. Diana made the royal family global. (You can argue the Queen started that in 1952, but by the late 70s she was an older woman, and the British royals needed a fresh new face). Rather than recognize the role Diana played in the family (Phillip seems to be the only one who recognized it, but even he was too much the upper class man to consider the needs of anyone other than himself), the royals were petulant and jealous. They didn’t realize that her star power elevated the whole damn family.
This tells me the British royals have been making the same mistakes of royal families of their caliber of the past: the Romanovs and the Hohenzollerns. Both of those families made the same fatal mistake, even in light of the political events of the day: both families beleieved their countries existed for them, rather than them existing to benefit their country. The British royal family isnt about preserving and promoting the institution these days. If it was, then it would have used Harry and Meghan to shore up its prestige and popularity all over the world. The royal family of the UK exists to oblige the fragile egos and fragile masculinity of the King and his heir. The problem is that they can’t make anyone care about them based on their own special snowflake status. The hysteria of the British media toward the Sussexes proves that the only royals who truly matter in the UK don’t even live there. The breathless coverage of 2 people living in another country has been utterly ludicrous, and it will become moreso as time passes. This is TERRIBLE for the British royals, because they don’t even matter in their own damn country. And they are still dumb and myopic enough to think they are in a war that can be won. They can’t win because there’s nothing to win. There’s no “Most popular Royal” trophy to be awarded. Either the royals can compel interest in them on their own, or they cannot. If they need to attach some idea of Sussex failure to their own vision of success, then they have already failed. They may as well pack up and move out of the palaces, because they have nothing to offer the UK.
Now who has the guts to tell them that? And how long can the British media attempt to fight a war against an “enemy” who aren’t paying them any attention. The British royal family is going to be a laughing stock before long. What happens when people start satirizing the royal obsession with the Sussexes on a major scale?
Here’s an idea: aTV show in the UK where they set out 2 chairs, and lable 1 Harry and the other Meghan. Ratchet rota folk can holler and howl at the empty chairs and say everything they would say to Harry and Meghan. We can line them all up, one by one–or even do it with puppets. How ridiculous would that be? (you could even have effigies of Sophie and Edward on the sidelines, waving their arms to get attention, or even trying to get attention by juggling, magic tricks, burlesque dancing) and everyone ignoring them in favor of yelling at the empty chairs. It would be pretty symbolic of what the British media is actually doing.
I love that Harry and Meghan are living their lives happy and content. Honestly, when I think the the royals left in the UK right now, I cringe. If I cared about them at all, I’d be embarrassed for them. Because this saturation-attention on the Sussexes is ultimately embarrassing. It doesn’t empower them. It diminishes them.
Every. Damn. Word. ☝🏾
Call me crazy, but I think they should be making “highly-visible” trips to all the countries where they looted, to give all the stuff back. Imagine the good-will that would generate for them.