Moir: King Charles & Camilla are ‘as charismatic as a couple of garden gnomes’

Jan Moir is a columnist for the Daily Mail. She’s old, white and terrible. She’s written completely unhinged things about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and she’s been particularly racist and dehumanizing to Meghan. So, she’s a garbage person. But she still has a job and she still needs to fill her columns somehow, which makes it extra funny when she turns her nasty, withering gaze onto the all-white Windsors. Moir has also been extremely critical of Prince William and Kate for how much they trot out their kids, and she had some vicious words for their Caribbean Flop Tour last year. Now Moir turns her gaze on the coronation, and the headline is: “I fear Charles’s Coronation will prove to be the beginning of the end of the monarchy… The Carolean age may be historically correct but the term lacks a certain glamour.” Ouch. Some highlights:
The Carolean Age: “King Charles and Queen Camilla? How the heart sinks at the prospect. I’m finding it hard to be inspired at the elevation of these former star-crossed lovers into the constitutional head of state and his fragrant consort. Yes, they seem like perfectly nice people who have embraced myriad good causes. And yes, they always do their best on duty, shuffling about in their mossy tweeds or evening velvets, oozing twinkly charm when needs must.”
Charisma vacuums: “But let’s be honest. Charles and Camilla are about as charismatic as a couple of garden gnomes. Can they really be trusted to carry the mantle of monarchy onwards and upwards, appealing to a new generation and deepening bonds of fealty with the public? I just can’t see it. Or feel it. Or get it. For together, these snowy-haired septuagenarians muster the combined star power of an imperial Uncle Bulgaria and Madame Cholet, handicapped by an unfortunate lack of magnetism and a changing shift in attitudes.”
Charles can’t inspire like QEII: “When the Queen was crowned in 1953 she was a young, unknown entity and a clean page; a dark-haired, solemn monarch who went on to put duty first for decade after decade. A woman who inspired devotion and even love in her subjects — but can her son ever command the same depth of loyalty? He hasn’t even got the crown on his head yet, but already we know that Charles often puts Charles first. Perhaps he is right to do so, considering that for him — and his elder son — destiny is something that is singular and fixed. A gilded prison that is becoming increasingly corporate and under attack.”
People are hostile to the monarchy: “Not only has the age of deference gone, the very concepts that the monarchy is built upon are regarded with suspicion and even hostility. These include inherited wealth, white privilege, possession of territories and the rules of succession — not to mention the enthusiastic acquisition of gold and jewels, titles and lands, rents and riches. With the best will in the clamouring world, it is beginning to feel a little . . . uncomfortable.
The thrill has gone. “Since Charles was a boy his life has been pegged out in increments; from cherry brandy to Tampongate to fountain pen petulance to his failings as a father; the latter so cruelly divulged by his bitter younger son. Charles cheated on his wife and married his mistress, accepted bad money for good causes, had his valet pre-paste his toothbrush every morning. This doesn’t make him a bad King, just an all too human one.
Unpopular Charles: “Charles comes to the throne in the autumn of his life, dragging an unfortunate hinterland and a tattered cloak behind him. One can wish him well, but also accept the unlikelihood that he will ever enjoy the widespread love and devotion of the people that his mother did. In the symbiotic relationship between the monarchy and the people, something profound died along with the Queen and Prince Philip. And despite Charles’s best efforts, no amount of pomp or magic anointing oil will ever bring it back.
She may be vile, but Moir isn’t wrong in this particular, narrow instance. The Carolean Age is not it. “Charles and Camilla are about as charismatic as a couple of garden gnomes.” Very true. Does anyone else find it curious that Moir is basically joining Dan Wootton in explicitly criticizing Charles? Tom Bower also called him a “weak man” in an interview this week. Is… is Prince William making some kind of move? Is there an effort to kneecap Charles even before the Chubbly? Or are all of these commentators merely looking at what’s before them, another decade trying to make fetch happen, and they’re quietly revolting?
Actually there was a garden gnome shortage in Europe because they are very popular and people often steal them.
So they are actually less.
True! I love garden gnomes! Chuck and Cam are not it at all. That being said …
“This doesn’t make him a bad King, just an all too human one.” No, it makes him an arrogant prick, which he has always been. Nothing has changed.
Came here to say “hey, I kinda like garden gnomes”.
Ok, I totally snort laughed at this. Is there any chance that there might actually be commemorative Chuck and Cams garden gnomes out there somewhere?
“pegged” 😉
Teehee 🤭
That leapt out at me as well. 🫣
Not garden gnomes catching a stray! This woman is nasty, but she actually validates the positions of the ‘bitter son’ about the future uncomfortableness of the monarchy. Also it’s interesting she actually names white fragility. Pot calling the kettle much?
It was “his fragrant consort” comment that made me choke on my water🤣. Guess the rumors of her odor from not bathing are not just rumors.🥴
eww gross.
But he must love it since he was desperate to be her tampon
Inge, please, I’m trying to eat my breakfast here!
Yup, that comment stood right out. Her house is a pigsty, it makes sense that she would stink. Her rotten soul just adds to the miasma.
I took the “fragrant consort” comment not to be about her body odor but that she has such a stench of pass deeds following behind her like a green cloud. Although, body odor would work as well.
Remember seeing an article in some ladymag at the time Camilla was coming out of the shadows as Chuck’s squeeze. A ‘friend’ was quoted as saying ‘she’s not the most pristine of women … you can’t be sure it’s today’s knickers she’s wearing’. Ouch.
Commence ugly cackling. 🤣
Merv how did you get Camilla sound effects on your phone,?? 😂😂
Am I the only one that read this as coming from Willnot, and the “pegged” was a completely unsubtle attempt by Moir to tighten Willnot’s leash?
“Since Charles was a boy his life has been pegged out in increments…” So, William takes after Charles in the boudoir. Is that why Charles is so obsessed with Camilla? She indulges his sexual appetites and predilections?
Anyway, why do I agree with almost every word here? Maybe the tides have turned against the bland old white privileged monarchy of stolen inherited wealth. Hath hell frozen over? (Los Angeles says, yes!)
Gotta wonder if the use of that word is intentional. 🤔
She also confirmed yet another of Harry’s thoughts….
H: I feel sorry for my brother and father they are trapped in the system
British media: How dare he? What a whinger!!!! He’s pathetic!!! He’s a liar they’re far from trapped!!!
Also British media: for The king and his elder son their destiny is singular and fixed, a gilded prison 🤦♀️ Make it make sense please!!! 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️
That’snotok and others please STOP, my stitches won’t stand anymore laughing 😂
Such awful people. I’m offended on behalf of garden gnomes for this.
This is some refreshing vile from her. Please continue it with those two.
It’s not good for Charles when a racist like Moir is pointing out his white privilege.
If William thinks he would do any better with disillusioned royal reporters and a fed up public, he better think again. These columns on how weak, ineffectual, and uncharismatic Charles is seem to be the canary in the coal mine. The British monarchy is in trouble, and William is probably even less capable of saving it than his father is. The beginning of the end has already started. There’s no need to wait for the coronation.
BRASSY REBEL, I wrote on here a few weeks ago that I thought William will be on manoeuvres in the run up to the coronation and now we have THIS. Maybe that is the reason for the plethora of appearances, both together and apart from BULLYAM and barbie botox. The briefing wars from the SEPERATE offices are in full swing, but I did notice what she said about Charles’s failings as a father. The stupid woman might have called Harry bitter, but she has (in her own viperish way), confirmed everything Harry said!
The BRF’s failure to modernize is snowballing to an inevitable conclusion. Charles will be the last monarch.
you forgot to add her homophobia.
It’s like the RR have shifted from propping up the BRF to squeezing every last penny and click out of the end of the monarchy. This will probably go on for a while and there is money to be made on this beat too.
I think their internal polling must be absolutely terrible and the entire royal house is in a panic. The DM goes out of their way to emphasize H&M’s polling and reach for anything negative, but I think it’s telling that we never see Charles and Camilla’s actual numbers. Whatever *good will* bounce they hoped to get after the Queen’s death must have been much smaller than they hoped, and after 30+ years of attempting to rehabilitate Camilla her numbers are undoubtedly still in the toilet. I realize that polls and popularity aren’t necessarily the most important thing for a monarch, but popularity drives clicks and engagement and Charles and Camilla just can’t generate interest or positive feelings. This is a disaster and I’m enjoying watching it all unfold in real time. Say what you will about QEII and Philip, but the two of them maintained enough dignity to keep the royal show on the road.
Even nasty people are right sometimes. Anyone know what this thing about cherry brandy is?
That’s an ancient story from when Charles was about 14 and at school in Scotland – he ordered a cherry brandy in a pub (underage drinking), but was spotted by a journalist. Minor scandal.
Wasn’t his bodyguard fired because of this?
Yes @Eurydice, that’s the part that I remember. He was very attached to his bodyguard as his primary source of emotional support at his horrible school, so the RF got rid of him. Abusive bullsh*t is not a new thing with these people.
What did the Wombles do to her to be dragged into this mess?
Other than that, yes, what she says is true. It shouldn’t be this unusual to have a member of the press say what we can see with our own eyes. Although let’s not forget that Liz wasn’t exactly seen as brimming with charisma, we were just used to her and most of us were born in her reign. The phrase ‘stale familiarity’ (thank you Thomas Hardy and the Mayor of Casterbridge for that) comes to mind.
Plus, we would accept a lack of charisma if they did something useful and with positive impact for the country.
“ inherited wealth, white privilege, possession of territories and the rules of succession — not to mention the enthusiastic acquisition of gold and jewels, titles and lands, rents and riches. With the best will in the clamouring world, it is beginning to feel a little . . . uncomfortable.”
Uncomfortable is an understatement- especially after the last several years of the absolute hellscape that this world has become, the monarchy is losing relevance at a more rapid clip than before.
That leapt out at me too. How it it possible for someone to list, accurately, all the reasons that people are rejecting what the monarchy is built upon and end so lamely by saying that it’s become “a little . . . uncomfortable”?
Why defend an institution built on those foundations? WHY?
I think this is what they used to call “damning with faint praise”. Very effective, but quite surprising coming from an embittered fossil like Jan Moir!!! How the worm turns! Karma? Serving of one!
I’m no longer invested in the continuance of the Monarchy; I used to have an Anglophile’s benign “the family is living history, let them stay” attitude about them. But after decades of not only pulling back the curtain but shredding the fabric with its revealed inherent corruption and hypocrisy and dysfunction, I’m now happy to see it go.
But still, Charles could have salvaged things if he were a bigger man, less interested in self preservation at all costs than preserving the Monarchy. He has been taught that they one and the same of course, but I don’t think they are, completely.
It would have been SO easy to take the wartime “we’re all in this together” stance, so successful with his grandparents, during UK’s current difficulties and divert much of his obscene coronation budget to benefiting his “subjects” instead. To order his family to truly get their hands dirty and substantially pitch in with charities. To make amends to his youngest son and his publicly abused wife. To divest from stolen jewels. To stop protecting his fallen brother. In short, to read the effin room and head off the actual threats to a continued Monarchy and rack up some much needed goodwill. Sincere or not, it would be the smart PR thing to do at the very least. To truly enact a “slimmed down, modern monarchy” he has said he wanted for years but yet when push came to shove he let his hurt feelings and competition with his parents’ legacy guide him to pettiness and a brand new gold carriage instead. He lets his consort publicly mud fight in the fetid media pig pens because he can’t say no to her and probably shares her grievance ridden aims, and smears the whole family in the process.
He wants what’s coming to him! He deserves it, after so many years of waiting! He, he, he. Not the Kingdom, not his people. It’s ultimately total self sabotage but he will realize it too late. His human frailties will lead him to his biggest fear, being a failed King. It’s almost Shakespearean.
Jan Moir is a broken clock, she’s right twice a day and the rest of the time she’s racist and vile.
Here, she’s right obviously. She just surprises me because she will write hateful article after hateful article about H&M and then suddenly she’s like SORRY CHARLES YOU SUCK TOO!!!!!!! I feel like its just enough to keep the Windsors on their toes where she is concerned.
She’s probably one of those people who felt that Charles should have been skipped for William. She’s still a royalist.
QE ascended in the glow of post-WWII victory and rebuilding. She was young, bland, recently married to her handsome cousin, a dashing Navy officer. She’d been a driver during the war, adding to her patriotic & romantic image. The Commonwealth still seemed powerful instead of repressive and restrictive. The wealth gap wasn’t so vast.
It was much easier to maintain privacy & keep absurd or objectionable behaviors hidden.
Good luck, Chuck. He’ll need a lot of it to keep from becoming a pathetic joke.
I think that ship has sailed, he’s already seen by most of the world as a pathetic joke
This is an impossible situation. QEII worked hard as a predictable, stable, neutral monarch. She wasn’t a great parent, but did not receive a lot of criticism for that. Now what the British press wants is a sexy, politicized, controversial, glamorous celebrity. They want a monarchy that can sell papers.
The only way out of this situation is for the royal family to become a British product marketing firm. Turn the royals into mascots, convert the palaces into museums and gift shops.
Also, lawn gnomes have more charm and personality than C&C and some of them have secret meanings.
Wait… lawn gnomes have secret meanings?
Where do I learn more about this!
It is unthinkable that an article like this would have made it into the Mail even a few months ago. There’s a very interesting change of tone in the British press.
Mind you, it doesn’t mean PW is the great saviour. He’s no more “glamorous” (he’s already in his 40’s, and seems dull and boorish), and has a great deal less to show than Charles in terms of work / support for favourite causes.
In the words of the late Hattie McDaniel from Gone with the Wind, referring to Rhett and Scarlett, “they just a pair of ole mules dressed up like racehorses.” 😂
😂😭
This is true. My mother actually camped out overnight to watch the Coronation procession when she was young. She says it was a very optimistic time and people were excited to have a young Queen. She hates the monarchy now and wants it abolished. Times have changed.
William is a Tory man through and through. He would actually be their ideal king because they know full well any pronouncements on diversity or racism or whatever from him would merely Elbe PR. And as long as they can point to that to say he and therefore the monarchy are not racist they’ll be fine. His approach to subjects they’d call woke also suits them. Begging billionaires to pony up money for a prize while he goes around hobnobbing celebrities and foreign dignitaries is right up their ally too. He is the Tory prince and Kate isn’t even the tory princess, she’s straight up a symbol and tool of white supremacy as long as she plays into the desire to use her as a stick with which to beat Meghan. And she DOES lean into it. William and Kate would actually be the perfect king and queen for this regressive, ultra conservative, whitelash we have found ourselves in.
This.
There’s no information on Harry and Meghan so she has no choice but to talk about Charles and Camilla. It’s better that the monarch and his wife have no charisma and are unglamorous it will accelerate the end of the monarchy.
This is libel against garden gnomes, who are very cute and always make me smile. The garden gnome union should sue.
Charles is in the Autumn of his life? I would place him fully in the winter.
He doesn’t seem as hale as his mother and father and grandmother were in their 70s.
Agreed. Charles will not last decades on the throne. I’ll be surprised if he makes it 15 years on the throne.
Agreed. So all the talk about Charlotte and Louis being half in / out because of the Slimmed down monarchy… is just BP briefing the rota… as William may have new plans for the direction of the monarchy. Although his people are not dropping hints about that yet!
We would like to be excluded from this conversation.
-Garden Gnome Community
Made me laugh!
Bluenails, but oh how I would just love for Harry and Megan to send Charlie chinless and cowmilla a pair of garden gnomes chatting on the phone as a coronation present 😂😂😂
Interesting to compare this with Sweden where the royal family has actually seen an increase in popularity, especially younger demographics, in large part because of how popular Crown Princess Victoria and her family are.
Is the Royal punishing Charles for inviting the Sussexes to the Clowning?
This article is proof that the english media in the UK, is dissatisfied with King Charles 111.
They want more that he willing to, or unable to offer.
Is it about Harry?? They can no longer control him, but they never could……
It was their collective arrogance steeped in stupidity, that inform their boorishly unprofessional behaviour that is ongoing for an unprecedented amount of time, since 1969 to be exact.
They will reveal what they really want from him with time.
It is evident that they prefer his heir for obvious reasons……
I don’t know about y’all but I read that article in the snootiest British accent I could muster.
“the latter so cruelly divulged by his bitter younger son.” – she couldn’t resist throwing in some vile for Harry.
Harry is not the bitter one. Incandescent bill. Mean girl Kate and papa Chuck caused the trouble
The British press need to move on from their boring royal stories and actually report interesting news that will sell papers, the days of cashing in on the Windsors are gone….Charles and co are just too uninspiring especially to the under 40s.
It appears Ms. Moir will be leading the charge of the tabloid brigade. More and more of these bottom-feeders will jump on the monarchy-bashing bandwagon. I’ve been noticing for a while now that the tabloids have been including a lot of shade in what appear to be sycophantic opinion pieces but when you read between the lines the tone is definitely thinly veiled sarcasm. It’s about bloody time.
We’ve been seing it crumbling down for a while, now at last, the Brits themselves can see it and name it: the monarchy’s grand and glittery appeal is gone, meaning there will NOT be another king of England after William. Mark my words.
The duchy of Cornwall’s revenues belong to the people but the tens of millions land in Ragingham’s and SerialHugger’s bank accounts. This fact alone stands as an insult to the very virtues of merit and hard work, as well as to the values of entrepreneurship and social justice.
By reasserting the prevalence of birth privilege over self-earned fortune, the monarchy only validates a troubling discrepancy that is at odds with our modern era: heredity cannot override reality. When the expected staunch royalists and press sycophants start unleashing such vitriolic satire, the lambasting means the countdown has already started.
Well, folks like Moir certainly are revolting.
That said, “fragrant consort” made me snort-laugh.
These are warning shots that Charles and Camilla don’t sell papers and the family better trot out those who do – ie, the Cambridges
Kate and will are rather dull
Kate is all about her wardrobe and is not good at that.imo
Imagine if Chuck had been a decent husband to Diana and was coming to the throne with her by his side….
He is paying a high price for his self-interest, low tastes and lack of principles. Queen Sidepiece brings nothing to the table, except her own self-interest.
No lies detected.
I’d really rather see garden gnomes on the thrones than Chuck and Cammie. Just sayin’.