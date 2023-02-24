Bower: King Charles is a ‘weak man’ for inviting the Sussexes to the Chubbly

Tom Bower is a rotten old fart, an unhinged Sussex hater and a “royal biographer.” The fact that American media outlets use Bower as a source for anything is pretty despicable, but there are hundreds of versions of Bower in the British media, giving interviews and claiming to know something about how Prince Harry and Meghan live, work and think. Over the years, Bower has made it clear that he believes Harry and Meghan are so powerful that their Sussexit destabilized the monarchy (accidentally true) and that the only remedy for this destabilization is a wall-to-wall smearing of Meghan specifically. Bower wants Meghan “gone,” Meghan is the one he’s after, because then (Bower believes) Harry will come running back to the monarchy. Bower’s deranged fan-fiction is wildly popular in certain circles, which is why I think we should spread it far and wide that Bower thinks King Charles is a “weak man.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending the Coronation would “ruin it” for King Charles, a royal commentator claims. Author Tom Bower said King Charles is a “weak man” who worries about Harry and suggested their attendance at the Coronation on May 6 could be too much for him. Speaking to GB News, he claimed”people were “sick” of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and would prefer them to stay at home for the momentous occasion. Mr Bower said: “His problem is that he is a weak man in a way and he’s worried about Harry. If only he said to Harry, look, come to the Coronation, but you can have row Q, seat 54 and viewers partly obscured by a column, then the message will get through. But I think if he allows Harry to come to the Coronation, it is going to ruin the Coronation. It’ll be overshadowed by Harry’s presence and Meghan’s too. So I think Charles has to make a decision now. The king has to decide and I think that people are on the whole getting sick to death of Harry. I think his behaviour now is going to irritate people again. People will be sick to death of him, hopefully very soon.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

Well, to all y’all who love what Bower says about the Sussexes, do you agree that Charles is a “weak man” for inviting the Sussexes to the coronation? The thing is, it’s becoming clear that this is an angle coming from Prince William. Dan Wootton said something similar, which is that if Charles feels so strongly about having Harry there, Charles needs to “protect” poor William and worry about Peg’s rages too. William’s unhappiness with his father is sliding out of these royalists’ mouths with some regularity these days. As for the other sh-t that Bower is saying… the Sussexes literally have not said if they’ll even go and an entire nation’s media is braying for them to be punished, ignored, berated and abused.