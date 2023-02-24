Bower: King Charles is a ‘weak man’ for inviting the Sussexes to the Chubbly

Tom Bower is a rotten old fart, an unhinged Sussex hater and a “royal biographer.” The fact that American media outlets use Bower as a source for anything is pretty despicable, but there are hundreds of versions of Bower in the British media, giving interviews and claiming to know something about how Prince Harry and Meghan live, work and think. Over the years, Bower has made it clear that he believes Harry and Meghan are so powerful that their Sussexit destabilized the monarchy (accidentally true) and that the only remedy for this destabilization is a wall-to-wall smearing of Meghan specifically. Bower wants Meghan “gone,” Meghan is the one he’s after, because then (Bower believes) Harry will come running back to the monarchy. Bower’s deranged fan-fiction is wildly popular in certain circles, which is why I think we should spread it far and wide that Bower thinks King Charles is a “weak man.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending the Coronation would “ruin it” for King Charles, a royal commentator claims. Author Tom Bower said King Charles is a “weak man” who worries about Harry and suggested their attendance at the Coronation on May 6 could be too much for him. Speaking to GB News, he claimed”people were “sick” of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and would prefer them to stay at home for the momentous occasion.
Mr Bower said: “His problem is that he is a weak man in a way and he’s worried about Harry. If only he said to Harry, look, come to the Coronation, but you can have row Q, seat 54 and viewers partly obscured by a column, then the message will get through. But I think if he allows Harry to come to the Coronation, it is going to ruin the Coronation. It’ll be overshadowed by Harry’s presence and Meghan’s too. So I think Charles has to make a decision now. The king has to decide and I think that people are on the whole getting sick to death of Harry. I think his behaviour now is going to irritate people again. People will be sick to death of him, hopefully very soon.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
Well, to all y’all who love what Bower says about the Sussexes, do you agree that Charles is a “weak man” for inviting the Sussexes to the coronation? The thing is, it’s becoming clear that this is an angle coming from Prince William. Dan Wootton said something similar, which is that if Charles feels so strongly about having Harry there, Charles needs to “protect” poor William and worry about Peg’s rages too. William’s unhappiness with his father is sliding out of these royalists’ mouths with some regularity these days. As for the other sh-t that Bower is saying… the Sussexes literally have not said if they’ll even go and an entire nation’s media is braying for them to be punished, ignored, berated and abused.
People are going to hate him. They really are. Any day now. It’ll happen. Soon. Really.
They’re desperate to will this into existence. So transparent.
The real danger is that they mobilize fanatics with this narrative and put their lives in danger.
They’re giving “manifestation” a try. It’s all the rage in Californian health circles, you know.
Unfortunately for the RF, all the evil they’ve tried to manifest fell on them squarely. Harry and Meghan aren’t the ones getting booed and eggs thrown at them when they appear in public.
@Rapunzel, this is exactly what I fear might happen eventually.
“If you build it, it will come.“
Could it be any more obvious that they are terrified of Harry and Meghan’s charisma? All that about how their presence with “ruin” and “overshadow” the event is so telling.
Has Harry even done a SINGLE THING since he did some interviews for Spare? So why are “people” just sick to death of him? Stop talking about him…. problem solved.
Personally, I like to think that Meghan is at a spa or girly fun lunch and Harry is running around barefoot in the backyard with the kids trying to teach them about birds and the kids are ignoring him, haha.
Stop making Charles’ Coronation about Harry and Meghan and then it…won’t be about Harry and Meghan. I know times were way different when Elizabeth had hers, but were all the details being breathlessly reported? I know it’s different than a Presidential Inauguration but it feels like it should be like that. Announce the date, drop some fun details, it happens and then everyone kind of forgets about it. But of course this is Charles the most important of all the people who have ever existed and must be celebrated as such 🙄
@Meghan, unfortunately they are profiting on Harry and Meghan stories. They sell more than any member of the BRF. Look at what happened to Sophie and Edward’s recent tour. There was 0 media attention there and the press had continued on talking about anything they can find on Harry and Meghan.
The more these reporters keep on talking about H&M, people will eventually get sick and tired of them to the point where the truth gets conflated with the wrong narrative and that becomes ingrained in people’s minds.
I always wonder what they mean when they talk about Harry’s despicable ‘behavior’, or Meghan’s ‘behavior’. What behavior are we talking about???
People are tired of these real commentators who don’t know anything and give their shitty opinion on everything. That Bower is a lying, slanderous bastard. The sessex live in a beautiful house with their two children, have powerful friends, are earning a lot of money and above all ARE HAPPY. King Charles III is Harry’s father, and every father would like to share happy moments with his children.
Bower’s obsession with Meghan just grows with every racist breath. Charles IS weak but so is Willy and that entire gross family. I hope the Sussex stay home in California.
I “echo” that.. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼exactly what I came here to say.
Didn’t C-Rex officially become king the day after Betty bopped when he signed all those official papers and sneered at the pens? He did not have Harry by his side then so I doubt he has changed his mind and suddenly wants Harry there on the official robes and trumpets day. C-Rex is just afraid of being also crowned Worst Dad Ever by not inviting Harry. He picked Archie’s birthday so any weak enthusiasm or sense of duty Harry may have had about possibly coming was further dampened. C-Rex is going to invite them and then cross his pudgies hoping Harry declines.
@Harper
Yes. The literal second after Betty drew her last breath Charles officially became king and head of the Church of England. Coronations are not necessary, they are displays of subservience to the new monarch.
Gina your spot on. What I really don’t understand (well maybe I do), is what these white, bitter old men have against Megan. And why oh why do people keep parroting what Bowel has to say, especially as his last book called a rather telling “Revenge” was panned by people, especially those who he mentioned in the book who out and out called him a liar as he hadn’t spoken to them. Plus he went on national television and said he wants to DESTROY MEGAN!! WTF, he should be in the next bed in the asylum, beside Wotton
Don’t forget Jeremy Clarkson. He’s one sick little puppy too.
First he says people “are sick to death” of Harry. Then, in the very next sentence, he says people “will be sick to death of him, hopefully very soon.” Is he on drugs? And if Harry is making people sick, just stop talking about him. Please! Hopefully, very soon!
he’s high on the royal supply.
If I were H&M, I’d first privately tell Charles and then release a public statement that they won’t attend for two reasons – one, H’s conditions haven’t been met and second, they want take the oxygen from the media for any more will they/won’t they and what if stories so that they can concentrate on the Chubbly as that is what matters. And then live their best lives and watch the Royal
Rota implode with rage.
JD agree with your post. Truly hope Harry has moved on and keeps his wife and children safely in Monticeto. There is no role or place for him at this mess and further media driven so called humiliation is not worthy of the inconvenience and time this will cost him. Charles is weak, William is full of rage so what purpose would there be for him to encounter those folks or pay homage to his father and the side piece. My hope.
@Maxine
That’s my hope and expectation also.
Charles has proved he is a weak man since the day he let his side piece wear white to his first marriage and thereafter, let her torture Diana until her untimely death. Him being weak is nothing new. As to H&M going to that clown show…I pray they don’t go. With all the financial struggles going on in the UK one day all the money wasted on this Chubbly is going to be a bitter memory. So I don’t want the Sussexes to have any part in this outrageous, overblown, over the top white elephant.
We forget how deeply rooted the tradition is in Harry, it would be very difficult to stay away from Chubbly. Personally, I do not think any of us can quite understand what that must be like for him to be excluded, even though his family, Meghan and the children, are the first priority and responsibility for Harry.
At least that’s the impression I got from Spare.
Anita, I would, in a way like Harry to come, not for the coronation as such, but to give an interview on national television calling out Wotton and Bowel, telling them that if they have ANY allegations and more importantly PROOF of any allegations, they can put them in writing, and that if they don’t comply with those requests they will prove once and for all, that they are just constipated has beens with nothing left to offer.
@Anita I agree. It’s a huge part of who he is. Unfortunately, I think the RF’s long list of character defects make any real reconciliation possible. As listed many times before by others but just for kicks these include:
Greed
Sel-centeredness
Lack of self-awareness
Jealousy
Mean-spiritedness
Lack of wisdom/education
Immaturity
Being compromised by the royal rota, as well as hangers-on and the aristos
Insecurity
Unprepared and unwilling to transition to a different world post-QEII (They fucked up royally with the gift of Meghan marrying Harry. 😄 Hope the whole thing comes down.)
I sincerely wish Harry and Meghan would cut off the oxygen supply of these royalist turds, and send a statement that they’ll be too busy to even think about the Clowning, thank you.
I don’t know, the launch of some initiative at the same time (related to Archie/helping kids) would be a pretty epic F U to this whole mess.
Then the rota will just use their other supply – H&M are ruining the Clowning by staying away, and stealing the spotlight, and demanding attention (so much for wanting privacy), and this is all M’s fault for wearing the pants/being an evil seductress, etc. etc. etc. There is no move that H&M have available that will not be spun for anti-Sussex narratives.
Girl remember the memorial service.
You think they’re mad now imagine if the Sussexes say no how mad they will be then.
No matter what they do the British media and specifically the right wing media will flip out but especially if they don’t come.
The first time they didn’t show up for Christmas Harry and Meghan were trending for days because of the rabid ring wing media trolls. Articles tv everything. It will be the same
I actually hope they don’t release any statements confirming or denying anything because that would just bring on another round of silly discussions and abuse. H&M should just go about their regular day to day activities and probably send Chuckles a congratulatory e-card or handwritten letter.
A congratulatory e-card LOL. Perfect.
Invitations haven’t gone out for anyone yet. It’s pretty pathetic that the press is spending months campaigning to control what Charles decides to do.
That’s what they do. They print their will onto paper to dictate to Charles what they want/demand he do. He reads the paper every morning over breakfast, gets the message, and does their bidding in exchange for positive press or a catch-and-release about bags of cash or Camilla being trash. Rinse and repeat.
If these efforts to control Charles fails, what is their next step? Hijack the mail truck with the invites in it?
What are you even talking about I got my invitation yesterday!??! It was beautiful and my child almost spelled Chubbly correctly, included the 2 new gold carriages and made me a gorgeous crown so I could feel special, too.
Take notes C&C!!!!
Treating his son as less than every other relative and person there TB thinks would be a good look? Weak is changing his mind daily about an invite and refusing to apologize or stand up for his own family.
Does tom bower have a family would he treat his family cruelly himself as he is wanting Charles to do to his son daughter in law and their children
Tom Bower is a racist and abusive man. No doubt any family he has he treats the same way. Abusers become entitled as they age and only get worse. I survived decades with one, until I finally escaped.
His wife has a CBE and used to work as assistant to Boris Johnson. So she ain’t sh*t either
And I’m not entirely convinced that this press pressure to disinvite Harry is the Rota channeling Willy. I think part of it is also the Rota attempting to bring Charles to heel. They’re exercising power and attempting to control the King to break him so he’s their puppet. They want to know they can make him do their bidding. It’s a test, really.
Charles is already the press’ puppet.
The fact that Tom Bower feels emboldened enough to call Chuck “weak” for not excluding Harry and Meghan should be further proof of the invisible contract. Harry is his SON, and this pile of shit feels like he gets to weigh in on whether or not Harry will be invited to the Chubbly.
This is getting fascinating, which side is going to break first?
so, are none of the media people over there pro-Sussex? I guess Omid is?
I imagine this puts charles in kind of a weird position, I would think he would want his son there, but maybe he doesn’t care. I would think this would also be awful for Harry because I am sure he will be criticized no matter what he does. I give M&H so much credit, I can’t imagine having the strength to deal with all the vitriol they have
Back in the day there used to be these things called “truth” and “objectivity” that the profession of journalism & its practitioners strove for.
Omid is clearly from that old school.
But the charlatans whose stench permeate the profession today, hope that the young and the impressionable and the ignorant will look at journalists like Omid and say he’s ‘pro-Sussex’ for for trying to get the truth and the facts before spouting off about them.
But these people all think they are being “brave” for speaking a “truth” no one else is willing to speak. It’s deranged.
Agreed. Omid looks like a Sussex superfan, by proxy of being fair to them, to all the derangers. He’s just an ethical journalist. I know, you don’t see many of those in England, it must be shocking.
So many royalists think Prince Harry and Meghan should not attend the coronation. Really what are they afraid of ?.
Because I think they know that H&M’s presence will overshadow Charles being crowned (not thru any doing of their own) and that will be an embarrassment for the monarchy. But it’s extra twisted because their own obsessive, stalkerish behavior, and their refusal to let the Sussexes go, is the very reason H&M overshadow the RF so much.
3 years since Harry and Meghan left Toxic England, yet every day in all the tabloids and tv shows/news, it’s the Sussexes they are braying about.
Tom bowel wrote so many lies in his book, and went on tv shows saying he expected the Sussexes to sue him, why would they do that to give him publicly for his bud of a book, other people he lied about in the book spoke out, saying Serena Williams was not her friend and the author of the vanity fair article about Meghan called him a liar.
I am sick and tired of the UK royals and their tabloid sycophants shoving their tantrums and and opinions onto the public, especially their opinions about the coronation and H&M. H&M are focused on living their lives in peace ✌️, thousands of miles away from that cesspool and yet everyday there are opinionated stories written about them, while at the same time demanding that they go away. Where else do these sycophants want them to go? Is there a realistic answer for that question?
Imagine caring what a man like Bower has to say? If Charles has to worry about what all these little rota royalists think, then yeah, he is pretty weak.
Well, even a broken clock can be right once.
On the whole, it’s clear that whoever is giving these journos their talking points *coughWilliam* it’s all just echoing what they WANT people to know about them. That THEY think Chucky is weak. That THEY need their feelings and ego protected from Harry.
This mass hallucination and cognitive dissonance they’re perpetuating just proves none of these fools could possibly live in the same zip code as reality.
I’ll repeat myself, whether Harry goes or not he will overshadow the coronation.
Yep, this is exactly it.
Even in their absence, Harry and Meghan loom larger and shinier than the rest of the small, dull royals, Charles included.
Bower does not get outraged over Andrew. He would not say a word if Andy sits in row a wearing his garter robes.
I would like to know what makes someone think that they have the right to get up in the morning and start telling the world what a person they most likely have not met, or will ever meet, what they are saying? (Ok, I know this is all about $$$$$ going into Tom Bowels pockets)
But does he think Charles wakes up and says “I have no opinions this morning. No worries, let’s just check in with Tom Bowel and find out what I’m thinking today… he is the expert isn’t he?”
Tom Bowels… legend in his own lunchtime
Charles is weak & always has been. Unfortunately, stubbornness is often a tool used by privileged weaklings to appear stronger. This coronation show is using far more money, time, and energy than is appropriate for 2023. Last time they had one, for mumsy, the world’s economy & politics were vastly different.
They should end the speculation & send invites now to people who actually care & might want to go. Tom Cruise??? Recipients will RSVP & everybody can move on.
Britain was still living with rationing during the last coronation, so I’m not sure the economy was all that different.
Charles is weak and has been viewed as such for ages. His obsessive attachment to his stinky sidepiece is testament to how his weakness has been exploited: trust funds for Camilla’s unworthy children, but not a pence to spare for Harry.
And this is William trying to push his father aside, so he can have it all. He would gain the Duchy of Lancaster’s immense wealth and be able to control Cornwall while his son is a minor.
The BM is just careening back and forth, unable to decide whether Charles has cleverly “boxed in” his son by inviting him to the coronation or whether he’s weak for not inviting only Harry for the express purpose of punishing him by seating him in “row Q” behind a pillar.
Both views miss the point that the British media has spent the last few months writing obsessively about the Sussexes and little else ahead of Charles’ big day. They have chained themselves to the Sussexes in a way that’s frankly embarrassing to see.
It’s so interesting. This isn’t about H&M at all – the tabloids will make a meal of it whether Charles invites them or not. This seems like a more direct fight, like the BM reminding Charles who is really the boss.
Chuck is a weak man because all he cares about is himself. No, not even Camilla; she made herself useful to him and therefore he likes her around. But he doesn’t truly care about her any more than most people “care” about their favorite blanket — or rifle.
Charles is a weak man. There I fixed it for you Bowers. Just plain weak.
Bower is mad because his hit job on the Sussexes tanked and he obviously doesn’t have the ear of the king. So he uses the media to try to embarrass Chuck to do what he wants. This is what happens when you do the invisible contract: the press thinks they own you (but in this case they do). Chuck not capitulating to Rasputin wannabe Bower is Chuck straining his leash.
“Harry will ruin the Coronation if he comes”
Which is translated as ” We the Royal Rota, would ruin the coronation if Harry is to attend.”
“Charles is weak” – is translated as “IF Charles does not listen to the media’s demands, we will interpret that as weakness… ”
Whether Harry attends or not, the Royal Rota is going to ruin the coronation with focus on Harry and not on Charles and his really boring family.
Exactly. Harry’s behavior at these public events is never less than gracious. He and Meghan aren’t ruining anything. They were very good at the job and are equally good at what they’re doing now. It’s the press coverage that “ruins” things. It literally ruined everything when it drove the most charismatic Royals out of the country.
Exactly!
They keep writing about how much M&H should be ignored. Make it make sense
That’s it in a nutshell…
Let me correct that. King Charles is a weak man.
If he is a weak man, I’m sure he would have continued his marriage to Diana, or at least he wouldn’t have dared marry Camilla. He made Camilla queen against everyone’s will, despite the fact that she is hated by almost everyone. He also doesn’t go anywhere she is not welcome.
If he had been a strong man he would have committed to his first marriage. Charles wanted the suitable wife. The heirs and keep the mistress on the side. He was not faithful if that is possible to married camilla he also was involved with others like dale tryon and Janet Jenkins. Charles got to have his cake and eat it too. A weak man would not commit to his first marriage and a weak man would keep a married mistress or mistresses. He is also a weak man when it comes to being a parent and a grand parent
Is he really weak? or ‘weak’ is subjective???
I don’t want any of this to spoil little Archie’s birthday. He’s old enough now to know about birthdays being special days. He should be able to celebrate with both his parents and friends from school. I hope that is the plan.
Archie’s parents have their priorities….
They are him, Archie and Lili.
To Tom Bowers,
Are you disappointed that after your book was published and you railed against Meghan you weren’t given some sort of palace recognition? No knighting, no awards or ribbons? Is your vendetta against woman of color, an ocean away, who won’t bother acknowledging you exist keeping you up at night?
By the way, I just read the sales for “Spare.” 6 weeks on NYT best seller’s list….
Did your publisher even get a return on the advance? How IS your book doing?
I’ve been saying for years that the royals made a huge mistake letting the press abuse of Meghan and Harry go this far because 1) it’s backed them into a corner regarding their relationship with the Sussex’s. If they try to repair their relationship it will completely alienate their supporters but if they don’t they expose themselves as racist abusers to the rest of the world; 2) they’ve set a very dangerous precedent on how the press can treat members of the royal family. I’m really thinking of Charlotte and Louis here, especially once they hit their late teens and early twenties, they will be fair game and I predict that it won’t go well for them.; 3) lastly, the press now has its hands firmly around the throat of the most powerful monarchy in the world and thanks to Harry for consistently pointing out the “invisible contract”, people worldwide can see it in action on a daily basis.
The royals themselves are getting exactly what they deserve. The problem is there are 3 children who will be collateral damage to their failings, no matter what happens. Either they continue this idiocy and they themselves become media puppets dangling on the strings for Lord Rothemere and Rupert Murdoch (isn’t he 1000 years old already? Isn’t there a bucket nearby that needs kicking?), or they look at all that’s happened when they get old enough, and decide to bounce, all 3 of them. That would be a fitting ending to this shit show.
Hopefully the Chubbly will be the last coronation ever. Just slap a crown on the monarch’s head and call it a day.
I seriously doubt Harry and Meghan want to attend, would be very surprised if they do
This argument is not about Harry and Meghan.
It never was….
Ultimately it is about the shifting circumstances in the invisible contract specific to power and control.
The media wants more….
Andrew is not enough..
Get ready for a new wave of hate for H&M. This is what happens when you scapegoats has better things to do. This is what they actually think but used other stories to cover up these facts. This is why he wants Harry back. He can’t throw the heir under the bus. He could have had a red headed bad bitch LOL Oh Chuck why why did you not tell Will to STFU and accept his just a basic b.
It’s almost comical how much the Sussexes, especially Meghan, gets under Bowel’s skin. If he has a Twitter, might send him screen shots of the bestsellers lists just to rub it in his face how Harry has sold over a million copies of his book in the US alone. Why exactly does he care if the Sussexes go the the coronation or not? They could be in the equivalent of the nose-bleed seats and all the global attention will still be on them. If anything, stick them in with the rest of the non- working royals. As for Charles, he’ll do whatever his consort wants in regards to his son being at that coronation or not.
This is a classic stand-off. KC3, Wails and QC are taunting Harry and Meghan through the tabloids to confirm or deny they’re invited, but Harry and Meghan won’t respond. For that reason they have the upper hand while Pa, Cam and Bill just spin their wheels and look stupid. By the time the coronation actually happens most people will be so fecking sick of the “will they/won’t they” folderol that the celebration is going to look like something out of Blackaddar.
This latest narrative of ‘ weak KC’ is one being pushed a lot over the last few days in various BM headlines, articles and tv discussions. “Charles has a weakness for Harry”. “Charles is weak if he invites Harry” “Of course Charles has a dad’s weakness when it comes to Harry” “Charles is weak when it comes to Harry, but William is not” etc. etc. IMO this is all just more gaslighting from KC & crew. It’s like when you get that stupid question in an interview. “ What would you consider your weaknesses to be?” And you have to say some doublespeak kind of answer like, “Well I’ve often been told I’m a bit of a perfectionist” or “I often have to remind myself about watching my work-life balance because I tend to naturally put a lot of extra hours in when I see a job that needs doing” You get the drift. The unsaid narrative with all this bs about King Charles’ ‘weakness’ is: because he loves Harry and is such a caring dad (🤣) ‘WE’ all have to grudgingly admire him for still wanting his son at his big day. Even though, of course, WE don’t really want him there because WE are not his dad and can see how Charles’ ‘ weakness’ is being manipulated by (cue angry fist shake) that traitor, Prince Harry. The ‘WE’ supposedly being the British people. Lots of BM/Fail-online readers will fall for this. It elicits empathetic pity for the, completely understandable (🙄), weakness of a ‘poor, wronged father’ for his ‘ungrateful, selfish’ son. It’s just another sympathy & support PR manoeuvre on behalf of Charles.
Once again the British press have proved why lieing sacks of sht they are. Did anyone else see their media headline today from the daily mirror saying that Harry and Megan are sueing South Park!!! Even the day after the statement by Harry and Megan’s representative was put out they STILL publish lies about them
So, Bower has moved on, from Meghan: *now*, he’s wishing death on the populace.
Your right LADY D, and Morgan should be in a straight jacket, ah La Hannibal Lecter