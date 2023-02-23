Wait, the Wessexes have been on a royal tour of the Cayman Islands all week?

Last year, ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Jubbly, various Windsors were sent around to Commonwealth nations to “celebrate” Liz’s platinum year on the throne. Prince William and Kate were sent to the Caribbean on what became one of the funniest Flop Tours of all time. Their tour was full of tone-deaf colonialist imagery, chain-link fences, Kate backing away from Black people and the then-Cambridges getting fired live on camera in Jamaica. It was glorious. Then just a few weeks later, the Earl and Countess of Wessex were sent to the Caribbean too, to visit all of the countries Kate and William didn’t get to. The Wessexes made a big deal about how they wouldn’t f–k it up and then, you guessed it, they flopped too.

The thing is, even though the Wessexes’ Caribbean tour flopped just as badly as Will and Kate’s, barely anyone paid attention to it. There were fewer media outlets on the Wessexes’ tour and the photo-ops were more tightly controlled. Still, the dueling Flop Tours were enough to make the Windsors realize that they couldn’t go on their colonialist tours the same way anymore. Crash-cut to this year, where Princess Anne recently went to Australia and New Zealand and she barely got any attention whatsoever. Sophie and Edward said to themselves: that’s the way to do it, we’ll go on tour and not bring any media with us at all. And that’s exactly what they’re doing.

Sophie and Edward flew to the Cayman Islands for a tour this week. They’ve literally been there all week and I can’t find ANY photo agency covering the tour at all. The only people photographing them are the British embassies and the Cayman government. Part of this is about controlling the message, of course. But part of it is that… they’re really making the British taxpayer pick up the tab for their Caribbean vacations (I mean “tours”) and then they’re not opening anything up to the international media??

So is this the new model for how the Windsors do foreign tours now that King Charles is in charge? No-media tours with tightly controlled imagery from the government? That’s just… political propaganda. I mean, it always was.

40 Responses to “Wait, the Wessexes have been on a royal tour of the Cayman Islands all week?”

  1. Well Wisher says:
    February 23, 2023 at 10:51 am

    Who invited them?
    Any indication they are representing the despised tory government?

  2. Snuffles says:
    February 23, 2023 at 10:53 am

    Isn’t this where all the shady business people and criminals hide their money? Sounds like an under the radar business trip to me to hide some assets.

    • Mary Pester says:
      February 23, 2023 at 10:59 am

      Yep, or doing a big withdrawal for Charlie and his new coach and thrones!!

    • Elizabeth Kerri Mahon says:
      February 23, 2023 at 11:48 am

      It’s where Armie Hammer was holed up during the pandemic. His family, who are shady business people, hide their money there.

    • Amy Bee says:
      February 23, 2023 at 12:06 pm

      Yes, and it’s British colony.

    • IslandGal says:
      February 24, 2023 at 3:48 am

      Actually, London is one of the biggest tax havens along with Delaware and many other places people wouldn’t suspect. These islands have tax treaties with the US and every person has to declare they are not an American Citizen subject to tax when setting up a bank account, regardless of nationality. You can’t open a bank account if you are not a resident.

      Edward has done tours quietly with no international mention or photographers for the last twenty years and more, this isn’t a new strategy for them. It was then under the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme to hand out awards to school kids. His father used to do it when he was younger with no international mention either.

  3. Mary Pester says:
    February 23, 2023 at 10:53 am

    I don’t think anyone invited them. I think Charlie chinless is afraid that he is becoming a nonentity and is trying to micro manage every one. Poor little insecure king

    • BothSidesNow says:
      February 23, 2023 at 11:15 am

      He is insecure isn’t he. I wonder if Sophiesta and Edward were dangled a carrot, as in Edwards promised title, for this “tour”…..

      As for the Waling’s, Chuckie couldn’t send them to the Caribbean as CopyKeen would have demanded an entourage of every RR in attendance. 🙄🙄🙄🙄

      They are all insecure, horrible and insufferable people that haven’t given one thought about the people that they tax into poverty.

      • Mary Pester says:
        February 23, 2023 at 2:22 pm

        Bothsidesnow, yes, they are ALL insecure, that’s why they had to drive Megan out, and I honestly believe that if Harry had caved and stayed, he would be in one of two places by now, an asylum or Africa, because they would have made his life even more of a living hell than it was before he met Megan

  4. Jaded says:
    February 23, 2023 at 10:58 am

    I wonder if they gave out autographed photos of themselves again?

  5. tamsin says:
    February 23, 2023 at 10:59 am

    Cayman Islands are still a British Territory administered by UK. It’s not an independent country with the monarch as head of state. Maybe they’re doing a tour of British territories only? I think are are four or five, and they’re all major tourist destinations.

    • BayTampaBay says:
      February 23, 2023 at 11:10 am

      I think Bermuda is also a a British Territory administered by UK but I may be wrong.

      Does anyone know about the status of the British Virgin Islands?

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        February 23, 2023 at 11:38 am

        Just googled because I was curious. The BVI are a British Overseas Territory, as are the Caymans. There are 14 total BOTs, mostly Caribbean.

    • Elon's Sink says:
      February 23, 2023 at 12:00 pm

      You’re correct about CI being a British territory. There are also the British Virgin Islands, Turks & Caicos, Montserrat, Anguilla, and Bermuda. Strangely enough, I think they use Eastern Currency (EC) Dollars as their currency but, like most English-speaking Caribbean countries, they do accept $US.

  6. Cerys says:
    February 23, 2023 at 11:06 am

    It sounds like an ideal trip. Lovely destination, good weather, a few appearances and no pesky journalists. I’ll happily volunteer my services for the next one.

    Reply
    February 23, 2023 at 11:15 am

    Bunch of losers.

  8. aquarius64 says:
    February 23, 2023 at 11:22 am

    They are not going to be able to pull off zero media when the Waleses go to Australia.

    Reply
      February 23, 2023 at 12:12 pm

      Heads would roll but we know they would never do that. They like the press too much and the rota wouldn’t stand for it.
      I’m guessing they try to go to Australia in the fall when the kids are on school break to take them.

  9. Chantal says:
    February 23, 2023 at 11:23 am

    They look like they’re enjoying themselves and didn’t recoil from Black people. Did Eddie Munster even know what he was looking at/for when he “inspected” the Honour Guard? Did C-Rex eliminate Sophie’s clothing allowance bc her shoe game is atrocious, as were some of those dresses. The white dress would have looked better with different shoes.

    • BeanieBean says:
      February 23, 2023 at 11:35 am

      Looks like Eddie hadn’t bought a new suit since the 80s (or is that oversize, overlong style 90s?) & ooh, yeah, Sophie’s shoes are dreadful. I hope they bought something at that agricultural fair. Again we’re seeing them at people’s stalls with their wares on display–don’t waste their time, Sophie, buy something! Those handbags for sale are nicer than the one she’s carrying. And why is she holding a sales receipt in that first photo? It’s almost as long as a CVS receipt!

      • SueBarbri33 says:
        February 23, 2023 at 12:23 pm

        I saw somewhere that Eddie has taken to wearing George VI’s old clothes, so maybe that’s why his clothes fit so poorly?

      • Dee(2) says:
        February 23, 2023 at 4:53 pm

        @SueBarbri33 if that’s accurate I really don’t know what to think. Part of me finds it incredibly macabre for him to wear his grandfather who died 12 years before he was born clothes, even though I’m sure there’s nothing wrong with them and they’re high quality. Another part wonders if he does that because they literally won’t buy him any clothes? If that’s the case I sincerely hope they are pushing their kids to get a great education and jobs because depending on the largesse of this family?!!

  10. Becks1 says:
    February 23, 2023 at 11:23 am

    so working royals don’t need to be covered by the rota everywhere they go? There’s not a “public interest” in having their events covered by this particular press pool? They can just go and travel and work and not having tabloid reporters covering their every move?

    Huh. You don’t say.

    • kirk says:
      February 23, 2023 at 3:55 pm

      Well I think it’s fair to ask what their work actually is if the PR component isn’t happening. Omid Scobie’s Yahoo column is about the pair this week, well tbh it’s about Harry and Meghan since they have replaced reporting focus that should be centered on working royals. Scobie said he could only find articles about Eddie & Sophie in Cayman Island publications.

  11. Lee says:
    February 23, 2023 at 11:24 am

    I think it’s a better approach, if a Government of another country invites them, then they should go with minimum fuss. No issues here

  12. SueBarbri33 says:
    February 23, 2023 at 11:26 am

    I saw a few photos of this trip, and they both look stressed out. Not getting the DoE title must have really devastated them. Oh well!

  13. chill says:
    February 23, 2023 at 11:48 am

    The Caymens were where all the Brits from Jamaica fled to when it was no longer controlled by whites.

    Reply
    February 23, 2023 at 11:48 am

    Be sure to check your hedge funds while there.

  15. Amy Bee says:
    February 23, 2023 at 12:01 pm

    The real reason there are no photos from agencies is no one is interested in Sophie and Edward. this is nothing new or a new media strategy. The agency photographer who usually goes with them doesn’t seem to gone this time. Soon after Harry and Meghan left the royal rota did attend an engagement with Sophie but I guess they realised that she was not interesting to the editors or the public. And Anne is not required by the Palace to have the royal rota following her around. Harry and Meghan tried to get the same treatment as Anne and the Palace told them it was not possible.

    • BayTampaBay says:
      February 23, 2023 at 1:25 pm

      Why is Anne not required by the Palace to have the royal rota following her around?

      As the “Senior Female British Royal” after Queen Camilla, I do not understand why the royal rota is not required by the Palace to follow her around.

  16. Escape says:
    February 23, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    Isn’t it time to ditch the tiaras and sashes? They both look so out of it.

  17. MaryContrary says:
    February 23, 2023 at 1:27 pm

    Has he lost a ton of weight? Or picked up a suit from Goodwill? That double breasted suit is so dated and huge!

  18. Bex says:
    February 23, 2023 at 1:48 pm

    The Rota usually doesn’t cover them, so this is business as usual for everyone involved. Their pictures do not sell and there’s zero interest in their exploits.

