Kelsea Ballerini ‘realized she wasn’t ready for kids’ years into her marriage (update)

Kelsea Ballerini is a 29-year-old country music star (and a Virgo). She met Morgan Evans in late 2016 and they were married in December 2017, when she was just 24 years old and her career was already starting to get piping hot. She didn’t want kids right away. Last summer, Kelsea and Morgan announced their split, and their divorce was finalized last November. I don’t follow the ins and outs of country music gossip, but was the divorce a huge story, or was it more like… minor gossip of “yeah, it seemed like they were having problems?” In any case, months after her divorce, Kelsea is talking about what went wrong, and her story about freezing her eggs and not telling him is really interesting. (Update: okay, this was confusing, I genuinely thought she was saying she froze her eggs, but she was saying she was thinking about freezing her eggs and not telling her husband.)

Kelsea Ballerini knew her marriage to fellow country star Morgan Evans was over when their opposing views on family planning came bubbling to the surface. The “Blindsided” singer, 29, revealed on Wednesday’s episode of Call Her Daddy that the breaking point of her nearly five-year-long marriage was realizing that she “wasn’t ready for kids,” while Evans, 37, was eager to become a father. “That was something that we had talked about early on, and that was something that I was changing on,” she explained to host Alex Cooper. ”Cause he was ready. He was like, ‘I don’t want to be an old dad,’ is what he kept saying. And I was like, ‘I’m not there yet, and I can’t do that to save this and give you something that I’m not ready for.'” Ballerini recalled visiting her doctor to look into freezing her eggs — and not telling Evans about the trip. She eventually took him to dinner and said she wanted to freeze her eggs when she turned 30, which was still a year and a half out. “It was not a good day,” she said. “And I think that was when I was like, there’s a fundamental difference here that has happened, that has shifted. And it’s no longer like, I don’t see this person, I miss this person, I’m alone, I’m lonely. It’s like, he wants something out of life… [and] I’m not there…. And whether I’ll get there or not, I don’t think it’s with this person if it is. And I think internally in hindsight, that’s where I went like, ‘I think maybe we need to rethink this, Kels.'” Ballerini said the egg-freezing conversation confirmed that she and Evans “were on different pages,” and she eventually filed for divorce in August. Their split was finalized in November. Elsewhere in the podcast, the “Heartfirst” singer said that she was the one to finally pull the plug, and that the pair had endured separations and “years of couples therapy” before making their split official. She also confirmed that she has since moved on with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, whom she met after sliding into his Instagram DMs.

The “when will have children/how many do you want” conversation is so important and everyone should have it way before y’all get married. Kelsea definitely says she changed her mind, which is her right, but the whole… egg-freezing thing is interesting. She was preparing for her future without him! Anyway, now Morgan is mad about this interview and he made a statement on his IG. Morgan is acting like she threw him under the bus when really she was talking about how she changed her mind and what she wanted changed during the marriage?? Anyway, the country music peeps are fighting!