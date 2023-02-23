Kate Hudson can’t figure out whether she wants a large or small wedding

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa are having a long engagement. They’ve been friends for 15 years, a couple since 2016, parents since 2018, and engaged since September 2021. In November, Kate mentioned they hadn’t started planning the wedding yet and were in no hurry to do so. They were at the “pre-planning the planning” point. And now it seems like they’re nearing the end of the pre-planning point? They’re planning to start planning, know it will be a destination wedding, and have some ideas, but Kate can’t decide if she wants a large or small wedding.
Kate Hudson got engaged to Danny Fujikawa more than a year ago, but she’s nowhere close to walking down the aisle.
“Right now, planning a wedding feels insane, but I’m excited to plan a wedding, and I go back and forth between a small wedding and a large wedding,” she shared on Tuesday’s episode of the “Table for Two” podcast.
Hudson, who was previously married to Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson, remembered her first wedding being “so small.”
“So there’s a part of me that wants the big bash, you know?” she said. “There’s, like, two sides to me: the big bash or the small, intimate [wedding]. I think somewhere in there I’m going to come up with both.”
The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress, 43, is also considering having a traditional Japanese wedding to “honor” the heritage of her fiancé and their 4-year-old daughter, Rani Rose.
“We do sometimes go back and forth with the traditional Japanese wedding ceremony, which would be really beautiful and quite emotional for Danny, seeing as his dad is gone,” she said.
The one thing Hudson, 43, is sure of is that her friends and family will have to travel if they want to witness her and Fujikawa, 36, tie the knot.
“It’ll totally be a destination wedding,” she said. “It’ll be such an adventure that people will really want to have to come to show up. To me, those are always the most fun weddings. Like, if you really want to be there, you’ll be there.”
She joked, “If someone’s like, ‘I can’t really be there,’ then I don’t want you there. That’s all I got right now. That’s all I got for the wedding.”
Since Kate’s first wedding to Chris Robinson was really small and intimate, it makes sense that she might want to do something completely different for her second wedding. But it would also make sense if they wanted to keep it small since they’ve already been together so long and have a daughter — Kate has said something to that effect before. But Kate says between big or small, maybe they’ll come up with both — does that mean somewhere in the middle or two weddings?! I don’t think Danny’s been married before; I wonder what his preference is. The traditional Japanese ceremony sounds like a lovely way to honor Danny’s heritage and do something special. I could see them doing that and also having a big bash — perhaps in Japan? Celebs are going to celeb and Kate and Danny seem fun so their destination wedding probably will be awesome.
Photos credit: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon, JosiahW/Backgrid, Getty Images for Netflix
Insufferable
Truly. And maybe she should focus more on whether she wants to be married. The wedding is one day.
Yep. In a time such as now where people are deciding on putting gas in their car or buy groceries this is so tone deaf.
She truly is. She has nothing of the charm of her mother.
And that HUGE open mouth smile/laugh thing she does is grotesque.
She’s right up there with Jennifer Lopez/Kaley Cuoco for me: in love with being in love.
Lol the misery and hostility in these comments is palpable. You folks should grab a snickers.
Wow. The vitriol in these comments is wild.
@julia and @kitkeller That is kind of the point. Times are tough, many many people are sad and struggling. So that audacity of the frivolous rich is galling and offensive to us.
I bet there is a good looking guy under that scruffy beard. She can do whatever pleases her as far as the wedding is concerned. If it were my second, I would go for something below the radar, but I’m not a celeb with money to waste.
I can’t explain it but I have a soft spot for her. She doesn’t annoy me like the others. She seems to be very true to herself. I appreciate that. I feel like a lot of celebrities are defensive and guarded and overly self important and she doesn’t seem to be IMO.
I agree! The only part that rubbed me the wrong way is the idea that if you can’t make her destination wedding, she doesn’t want you there. (Although I get that that was a joke.) I’m sure many of her friends could afford the cost of traveling, but it’s a pet peeve of mine when people have large destination weddings with the assumption that you are going to use up your vacation time and spend a lot of money to be there for them.
“Like, if you really want to be there, you’ll be there.”
She joked, “If someone’s like, ‘I can’t really be there,’ then I don’t want you there.”
Well, I dunno, Kate. My view is that if you really want people there then you should make the effort to make your wedding as accessible to all your friends as possible not judge them hard for having less time and money than you.
I mean maybe ALL her friends genuinely have the means to fly themselves wherever the hell in the world she decides she wants to get married. Back in the real world I heavily side-eye anyone who takes this position.
My sister has a really rich friend. When she had a destination wedding, she paid for all the invitees (some wealthy ones paid their own way though). Thoughtful to acknowledge not everyone can spend thousands to attend a party for someone else. Clearly, Kate doesn’t “want” poor or middle class friends or family members.
That statement is ugh. But I have come to the conclusion this is a rich woman speaking. She has grown up in wealth and privilege her whole life and this is the circle she moves in. so she is not speaking of plebs like us.
Agree. I don’t know if she was joking but it comes off as offensive.
Kate has grown up without needing anything.
I suspect all of her friends are rich, and she could subsidize any who are not by paying their way to any destination wedding.
That said, I don’t care for that sort of wedding. I understand why some people do them, particularly if it’s a small ceremony and they’re not asking 100 + people to pay a bunch of money and take time away from work and family to be there.
But I truly don’t understand why two people who are living in and even have family and friends in the same town or city would make everyone haul themselves to the Caribbean or whatever for a wedding. I had to miss a couple of wedding when my kids were little because we couldn’t both go. My husband made it to one but we both missed the other because money, kids and work kept it from being viable. I would imagine that’s true for a lot of people, no?
My sister got invited to two weddings last year in Italy. One was a good friend from high school and she had mutual high school friends going and that’s the one she chose to go to.
The other was for a friend she met as an adult who she didn’t consider herself close to. Some wealthy doctor surgeon type who had the money for this kind of thing. This friend kept begging my sister to go (pushing back the date for the rsvp etc.) and my sister had to put her foot down after saying no multiple times. She did convince my sister to go to the bachelorette which was… in Turks and Caicos!!!! My sister was beside herself, can you imagine planning a destination wedding AND bachelorette? Imagine having the money for both! Anyways, the bride misbehaved the whole time and my sister kept comparing the experience to White Lotus season 1 with the poor overworked concierge at the hotel. She was so glad she didn’t go to her wedding and now severely limits her contact with her.
I’ve had no real issues with Kate until today –
According to that street photo, she a “speakerphone in public” street talker. Nope! I cannot sign off on that!
(Extra demerits for doing it while with other people… including her child)
Please sit next to me as we are now friends. I detest when people talk on speakerphone in public. It is a huge pet peeve of mine. It’s so inconsiderate and rude.
No shade, but, y’all, these two are not getting married. It’s not going to happen. They’ll be together forever, or they’ll break up. They will not get married. Bible.
Yea, she is just playing to the cameras and giving us something to talk about. I get that vibe too.
This is exactly what I was going to say. They’ll either be Kurt and Goldie or they’ll break up before they get married.
Yeah, same thing happened with the last musician boyfriend/father of child #2. She got pregnant then engaged to Matt Bellamy, and they stayed engaged forever until they broke up.
I have always loved her. Probably because I loved her so much in Almost Famous. She also looks a lot like my youngest daughter. Anne Hathaway looks like my oldest. It doesn’t really make sense, but when I see them, I see my kids. So soft spot.
As far as the wedding? Either will be fine. I’ve had two bashes and one small and intimate. They were all fun!!
Sounds like a fun wedding 💒 either way. I love weddings NGL
This is so silly – Kate is wealthy enough to have a large, medium, and small wedding if that’s what she wants to do. Her previous marriages didn’t end because the wedding was too big or too small. It’s one moment in the scheme of things.
Does she actually want to get married? Cuz they have a kid together, they’ve been official for at least 5 years and survived the pandemic intact – if this were my friend, I would ask “Do you actually want to get married? What will that mean for you?” Because her description of planning the wedding makes it sound like homework she’s been putting off.
She’s only been married once. So there aren’t previous marriages plural.
She said the same thing when Matt proposed. I remember when she was promoting a movie on The Today Show and the anchor asked to see her ring and she was so indifferent to showing it to them and talking about her engagement. Although she and Chris didn’t work out at that time, she was hoping they could reconsider and get back together. He moved on and has been with his now wife since. I remember in one interview when she was stating she wanted more children she would have asked Chris if he wasn’t already married. Then Matt and she got together and she got Bing and was kinda all good at that point.
Could not care less if or when she marries again or not.
Cute kid tho.
Yawn. She’s never interested me and I haven’t seen any special talent in her.
It’s amusing how she has such a specific type. I wonder if her 3 kids will grow up and form an amazing band – they all certainly have the talented dad genetics!
This interview is tone deaf but that’s just who she is and always has been.
No judgement on any couple who decides they are committed for life and decide not to get married. But Kate’s comments feel…off for someone who claims to WANT to get married. I get not prioritizing the wedding with a busy life and family, but something about these comments makes me wonder if she isn’t prioritizing the wedding because she isn’t really sure that this is her forever home.
How about no wedding Kate? There must be a reason they haven’t done it already and I’m sure it’s a very good reason. People act like the wedding has no connection to marriage and in a way they are right. It’s one day celebration that doesn’t affect whether it’s a successful marriage or not. And a successful marriage not a wedding should be the focus. By the way I believe you can be just as happy and committed without a formal contract especially once you are forty plus with 3 kids.
She looks so much like Goldie Hawn now, I didn’t see it before.
When celebrity couples do this whole “we are in no rush being married, we’re enjoying being engaged” thing, 9 times out of 10 they never get married and eventually break up. Which is fine, but what is the point of being engaged if you don’t get married? Having a years long engagement just seems… stupid? Celebs have the money to get married and plan whatever kind of wedding they want so they can’t claim money being an issue. I’m going to call it: they are never going to get married.