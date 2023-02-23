Kate Hudson can’t figure out whether she wants a large or small wedding



Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa are having a long engagement. They’ve been friends for 15 years, a couple since 2016, parents since 2018, and engaged since September 2021. In November, Kate mentioned they hadn’t started planning the wedding yet and were in no hurry to do so. They were at the “pre-planning the planning” point. And now it seems like they’re nearing the end of the pre-planning point? They’re planning to start planning, know it will be a destination wedding, and have some ideas, but Kate can’t decide if she wants a large or small wedding.

Kate Hudson got engaged to Danny Fujikawa more than a year ago, but she’s nowhere close to walking down the aisle.

“Right now, planning a wedding feels insane, but I’m excited to plan a wedding, and I go back and forth between a small wedding and a large wedding,” she shared on Tuesday’s episode of the “Table for Two” podcast.

Hudson, who was previously married to Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson, remembered her first wedding being “so small.”

“So there’s a part of me that wants the big bash, you know?” she said. “There’s, like, two sides to me: the big bash or the small, intimate [wedding]. I think somewhere in there I’m going to come up with both.”

The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress, 43, is also considering having a traditional Japanese wedding to “honor” the heritage of her fiancé and their 4-year-old daughter, Rani Rose.

“We do sometimes go back and forth with the traditional Japanese wedding ceremony, which would be really beautiful and quite emotional for Danny, seeing as his dad is gone,” she said.

The one thing Hudson, 43, is sure of is that her friends and family will have to travel if they want to witness her and Fujikawa, 36, tie the knot.

“It’ll totally be a destination wedding,” she said. “It’ll be such an adventure that people will really want to have to come to show up. To me, those are always the most fun weddings. Like, if you really want to be there, you’ll be there.”

She joked, “If someone’s like, ‘I can’t really be there,’ then I don’t want you there. That’s all I got right now. That’s all I got for the wedding.”