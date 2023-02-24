“Paris Hilton named her son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum” links
  • February 24, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Paris Hilton revealed her son’s name: Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. [Dlisted]
Mark Wahlberg’s 40-day Challenge is… Lent. [Just Jared]
Tom Cruise is Mr. Popularity in LA these days. [LaineyGossip]
Lana del Rey’s father made an album? [OMG Blog]
Harvey Weinstein & R. Kelly got long prison sentences. Hurray. [Pajiba]
I can’t wait to see Sophie Hunterbatch in some of these Erdem looks. [Go Fug Yourself]
The Goldbergs is ending after ten seasons. [Seriously OMG]
Cate Blanchett rewore an Alexander Vauthier look in Berlin. [RCFA]
One of Marilyn Manson’s accusers rescinded her story and… yeah, I have some thoughts about what’s really happening here, but I’ll shut my mouth. [Jezebel]
Sabrina Carpenter is trying to bring back early-’00s style. [Egotastic]
Selena Gomez is going out of her way to talk sh-t about Hailey Bieber. [Buzzfeed]
Well, at least the cat wasn’t euthanized. [Starcasm]
Raven-Symone will receive an Icon Award. [Towleroad]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to ““Paris Hilton named her son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum” links”

  1. MipMip says:
    February 24, 2023 at 12:31 pm

    Lol. I love that Hilton is his first last name.

    Reply
  2. TIFFANY says:
    February 24, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    I got my ticket for Beyonce.

    I am excited beyond words.

    Reply
  3. Erin says:
    February 24, 2023 at 12:39 pm

    Her face looks photoshopped into the pics, or AI generated just like the photo she posted of his hand holding her thumb. The difference between her face and her husbands? So strange.

    Reply
  4. TwinFalls says:
    February 24, 2023 at 12:43 pm

    So for Selena, maybe having Tik Tok on her phone isn’t so healthy either if she’s getting caught up in the comments.

    Reply
  5. Miranda says:
    February 24, 2023 at 12:53 pm

    Cute baby, and I don’t totally hate the name!

    Paris looks really good with shorter hair and that darker blonde color. More mature.

    Reply
  6. Jess says:
    February 24, 2023 at 12:59 pm

    Phoenix Barron is very tame by Hollywood standards.

    Reply
  7. Normades says:
    February 24, 2023 at 1:26 pm

    I don’t hate it either. I thought she’d go totally cliché with a city name like London.

    Reply
  8. ME says:
    February 24, 2023 at 1:37 pm

    I don’t mind the name. It’s nice she included her grandfather’s name.

    I’m not surprised The Goldbergs is ending. I don’t find it entertaining anymore. I watch Run The Burbs during that time slot now. A really great Canadian show !

    Reply
    • Lucky Charm says:
      February 24, 2023 at 3:48 pm

      I love Run the Burbs! Canada has the most amazing TV shows. I liked Andrew’s character in Kim’s Convenience, too. He’s a great actor.

      Reply
  9. CC says:
    February 24, 2023 at 2:20 pm

    Is the name Barron in honor of Trump?

    Reply
    • Murphy says:
      February 24, 2023 at 3:21 pm

      No Barron is a long time Hilton family name, it was her Grandfather’s name and also the name of one of her brothers

      Reply
      • Meghan says:
        February 24, 2023 at 8:18 pm

        It seems odd to me that she wouldn’t go with Conrad who, you know, made Hilton but that’s my industry so I am biased 😉

        Plus I gave my son both my grandfather’s middle name so who am I to judge?!

      • Murphy says:
        February 24, 2023 at 10:09 pm

        My wild guess is she didn’t pick Conrad bc her other brother shared that name and he’s a bit of a f*ck up these days.

  10. zazzoo says:
    February 24, 2023 at 4:21 pm

    All these horrific sexual predators facing actual justice despite being rich powerful men? It’s a good start. Next stop, a society with zero tolerance for this behavior so no one needs to be victimized in the first place.

    Reply
    • SarahFransisco says:
      February 24, 2023 at 6:32 pm

      Paris said she was scared of childbirth, going through IVF and being at the doctor’s, and the whole physical aspect of becoming a mother.
      I read that and it made me realize that in a large part the reap why I chose not to be a mother either.

      Reply
  11. Barbara says:
    February 24, 2023 at 5:19 pm

    I’m dead that the Foodie Beauty/French Fried Girl cat caper made it to Celebitchy. 😂😂

    Reply
  12. Delphine says:
    February 24, 2023 at 5:55 pm

    I love Phoenix as a name so much! It’s my son’s name. Also his last name sounds like a room at the Hilton but I like it.

    Reply
  13. Mrs. Smith says:
    February 24, 2023 at 6:08 pm

    Good for Paris!

    Reply
  14. Lattenow says:
    February 24, 2023 at 6:54 pm

    Everyone kissing Tom Cruises ass is nauseating.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment