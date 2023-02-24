“Paris Hilton named her son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum” links

Paris Hilton revealed her son’s name: Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. [Dlisted]
Mark Wahlberg’s 40-day Challenge is… Lent. [Just Jared]
Tom Cruise is Mr. Popularity in LA these days. [LaineyGossip]
Lana del Rey’s father made an album? [OMG Blog]
Harvey Weinstein & R. Kelly got long prison sentences. Hurray. [Pajiba]
I can’t wait to see Sophie Hunterbatch in some of these Erdem looks. [Go Fug Yourself]
The Goldbergs is ending after ten seasons. [Seriously OMG]
Cate Blanchett rewore an Alexander Vauthier look in Berlin. [RCFA]
One of Marilyn Manson’s accusers rescinded her story and… yeah, I have some thoughts about what’s really happening here, but I’ll shut my mouth. [Jezebel]
Sabrina Carpenter is trying to bring back early-’00s style. [Egotastic]
Selena Gomez is going out of her way to talk sh-t about Hailey Bieber. [Buzzfeed]
Well, at least the cat wasn’t euthanized. [Starcasm]
Raven-Symone will receive an Icon Award. [Towleroad]
Lol. I love that Hilton is his first last name.
I got my ticket for Beyonce.
I am excited beyond words.
Good for you! I’m going to see her at the Marseille show. Where do you go?
America’s Dome here in St Louis, MO.
I wish I could go to the american leg of the tour. I’m pretty sure you guys are getting new content. Visuals maybe? Or act II?
@ TIFFANY and BB
I’m excited for you both !
Thanks Me! I’m pretty hyped already. The RWT IS gonna kill it!
Thank you @Me.
I am pretty excited.
Her face looks photoshopped into the pics, or AI generated just like the photo she posted of his hand holding her thumb. The difference between her face and her husbands? So strange.
So for Selena, maybe having Tik Tok on her phone isn’t so healthy either if she’s getting caught up in the comments.
Cute baby, and I don’t totally hate the name!
Paris looks really good with shorter hair and that darker blonde color. More mature.
Phoenix Barron is very tame by Hollywood standards.
I don’t hate it either. I thought she’d go totally cliché with a city name like London.
lol. she’s saving that for her daughter!
Phoenix is a city name though! But I love it. I am partial to place names. It’s fun to travel and wonder if certain places could be baby names.
I don’t mind the name. It’s nice she included her grandfather’s name.
I’m not surprised The Goldbergs is ending. I don’t find it entertaining anymore. I watch Run The Burbs during that time slot now. A really great Canadian show !
I love Run the Burbs! Canada has the most amazing TV shows. I liked Andrew’s character in Kim’s Convenience, too. He’s a great actor.
Is the name Barron in honor of Trump?
No Barron is a long time Hilton family name, it was her Grandfather’s name and also the name of one of her brothers
It seems odd to me that she wouldn’t go with Conrad who, you know, made Hilton but that’s my industry so I am biased 😉
Plus I gave my son both my grandfather’s middle name so who am I to judge?!
My wild guess is she didn’t pick Conrad bc her other brother shared that name and he’s a bit of a f*ck up these days.
All these horrific sexual predators facing actual justice despite being rich powerful men? It’s a good start. Next stop, a society with zero tolerance for this behavior so no one needs to be victimized in the first place.
Paris said she was scared of childbirth, going through IVF and being at the doctor’s, and the whole physical aspect of becoming a mother.
I read that and it made me realize that in a large part the reap why I chose not to be a mother either.
I’m dead that the Foodie Beauty/French Fried Girl cat caper made it to Celebitchy. 😂😂
I love Phoenix as a name so much! It’s my son’s name. Also his last name sounds like a room at the Hilton but I like it.
Good for Paris!
Everyone kissing Tom Cruises ass is nauseating.