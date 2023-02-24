Prince William: ‘We can make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurrent’

The Prince of Wales stepped out on Thursday, his first event since Sunday’s BAFTAs. He’s not really working himself to the nub. Prince William visited The Passage, one of a handful of homeless centers he works with in various capacities. I’ll be fair: out of the few “issues” in William’s patronage portfolio, he does the “most” with homeless issues. For months now, William has promised to be even more keen about homelessness now that he’s Prince of Wales. He still hasn’t opened up Duchy of Cornwall properties, nor has he made Duchy resources available, but he did make a big speech.
The Prince of Wales has said that he wants to play a “significant role” in ending homelessness in the UK. During a visit to The Passage in central London, the Prince pledged his support and determination in making rough sleeping “rare, brief, and non-recurrent”.
Tackling the issue will be a key focus for the Royal this year and on Thursday afternoon he visited the homeless service to officially open its two new accommodation buildings and meet residents who now live there.
In a speech, the Prince vowed to do all he can to end the “human tragedy that is homelessness”, saying: “I am determined to play a significant role to support this becoming a reality”.
He said: “Every time I come to The Passage I am always struck by the lasting impact of their work. The work that I have seen first-hand over many years is the reason I know that ending homelessness must be thought of as more than simply a wishful aspiration. Instead, it should be viewed as an achievable goal, one that working together we can and must accomplish. The Passage is taking an innovative approach to preventing homelessness – they are working collaboratively with others in society to tackle this challenge.”
The Prince added: “I believe this is how we can make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurrent. I am personally more determined than ever to play my part in working with others to do all we can to stop the human tragedy that is homelessness,” he vowed.
“Rare, brief and non-recurrent” reminds me of Hillary and Bill Clinton’s line about abortion – “Abortion should be safe, legal and rare.” That was in the 1990s and the line and mindset has evolved and changed. My point is that William’s writers were studying some famous speeches and they came up with this for Peg to parrot. It also reminds me of William’s habit of making pronouncements, as if his words carry the weight to simply change the conversation or end debate. He made similar pronouncements about racism in football and the environment and the needle didn’t move at all (if anything, everyone’s worse off). William is not a man with a plan, he’s a man with a cleverly-written speech.
What a pathetic monster in looks and deeds. Just as it was his life mission to find peace in the Middle East, he has moved on to homelessness. Turn properties from your estate and inheritance over to the homeless this will certainly help. That institution offers nothing but platitudes.
Someone once wrote on here that he’s taken up this cause so that when one Googles “Prince William aff-” ‘affordable housing’ comes up instead of ‘affair’ And honestly, I’d believe it.
Wow! That makes so much sense. Holy isht!
If you search for Prince William affordable housing, you get links for Prince William County in Maryland.
Exactly @maxine!
I usually try not to be superficial, but I just can’t help myself with these people. This family, mostly Charly and Willy, are one of the ugliest people I’ve ever seen!! And the bad thing is: outside and inside…
Also: what’s going on with him that you see him so little? Does he have cancer, a high-risk pregnancy, does he want to leave the sect..?!?
All jokes aside, I think William has the same health problem Edward has. And I think the health of all of these people is going to start to be an issue very soon. Not one member of the magnificent seven or whatever we’re calling them these days looks particularly robust, and every time I see Charles I remember that in Harry’s book he begged his sons not to make his remaining years a misery or whatever the quote was. My parents are roughly the same age as KCIII and they never speak that way, so that quote really stood out to me. C&C are the oldest Baby Boomers I’ve ever seen, and William doesn’t look much younger. They all look terrible.
In their way, he and Kate as useless, entitled and self-serving as Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump
@suebarbri33 what illness does Edward have? I’ve missed this whatever you’re referring to
Wait, I thought “Peace In The Middle East” had *already* been solved by that other awful useless self-centered nepo-man child, Jared Kushner.
Is that not so?
As far as homelessness, PW’s speech says nothing about him actually doing something. A few well put together sentences is fine, but barely clears a very low bar of what he could be doing given his resources and position.
Well to be far to egghead he did do a “ta dah” with his hands to a plaque, that should help solve homelessness.
I wish he and his wife would stop it with the silly faces. Makes them look like C grade contestants on the latest reality show.
The face on the guy behind him , brilliant!!
@Seaflower
Good grief! I *knew* she reminded me of someone.. the long dark hair, dark eyeliner, open mouthed grimace and the jazz hands…
https://cloudinary-assets.dostuffmedia.com/res/dostuff-media/image/upload/event-9036788/1517955510.jpg
Oh geez!!!! I’m afraid you’re right! Kate & Ozzie, twins, who knew??
Oi! Don’t y’all be comparing Bones to my Ozzy–he’s done nothing to deserve being used as a reference for how this b!tch looks. 😆🤮
Excellent selection of photos. Will thinks by his big talk he can have any influence and he had 5 lavish homes and Kate wears expensive outfits. Will is so out of touch with reality.
Unless he reveals plans to at least open 2 of his homes up to the homeless, he can actually just hush about the subject. His hypocrisy knows no bounds
My thought exactly.
States the man with 4 homes.
Sounds to me like the Willy just set a measurable goal for himself. Let’s evaluate his work by year’s end. Do the homelessness numbers go up or down?
The numbers may not go up, but how many people who managed to hang onto their homes can heat them?
I remember that safe, legal, and rare statement. it was quite bold at the time. sadly we’ve since gone backwards and now all the focus is on rare. they’re going about it completely wrong tho.
if they really want abortion to be rare, they should be supporting birth control and making it easier for people to access childcare, food, etc. oh and pay a living wage! not try to turn this place into the Handmaid’s Tale IRL. but they don’t care about babies. they care about control.
Yes, and about hurting people who can get pregnant. Hurting people is centrally important to right-wingers.
As for the “rare” part, being an actual leftist, I’m not a fan of the Clintons. But abortion is surgery. It’s very simple, very safe surgery, certainly FAR simpler and safer than pregnancy and childbirth, which are enormously difficult and dangerous. But still, surgery. It’s not an enjoyable thing to go through, and preventing pregnancy in the first place is the best option. However, no form of birth control is 100% effective, and no one can be expected to use birth control 100% perfectly anyway because no one can do anything 100% perfectly.
Medication abortions account for 54 percent of all abortions, so not necessarily surgery.
@C- I’ve had both a surgical and medication abortion and in my opinion, the medication abortion was more…..traumatizing? than the surgical abortion. I know there is a word I’m thinking of that is a little less than traumatizing, but it was definitely not as easy breezy as my surgical abortion, though I realize this is only my experience and that of other people varies wildly. (And I’m not trying to argue or anything, just saying that medication abortion was a doozy for me)
Sounds like typical “royalspeak” to me, but more repetitive and yes, actual plans missing. What a joke.
It ain’t enough.
People would give him more credit if he took a page from President Carter.
Like his wife’s “early years” campaign, he is all hat and no cattle. Also, like “early years”, this involves politics and government, supposedly a royal no-no. Are his Tory friends on board with ending “sleeping rough”?
They’re probably on board on because seeing homeless people ruins their picturesque views from the back of their chauffeured cars.
Since Peggy has 4 mansions of his own I never take him seriously when he talks about the homeless.
I fail to see why his team don’t think it’s insensitive to send have him talk about his, not acknowledging his own extreme privilidge
Should Jeff Bezos not have donated $100 million to homeless organizations because he has a bazillion houses?
He should have done far more than that. $100 million, for him? That’s a drop in the bucket. “Charity” from billionaires is like someone stealing $1000 from you and then handing you a dollar back and expecting to be congratulated.
Bezos at least donated money. William just provides meaningless words.
Overall he donated a total of $2 billion to homelessness and early childhood education and put an eight story homeless shelter in Amazon HQ.
I don’t think billionaires should exist, but since they do, getting them to donate billions matters.
Has William donated 100mill to homelessness? 1mil? Anything? What does Bezos donating money have anything to do with William who has donated zero money to this cause? William, of course, can say whether he wants, but without any donations, he’s gonna get side-eyed and called out. Does he think magic is going to solve these problems? Little elves maybe? Like really, how does he think it will happen?
Does the public in theory own Bezos’ houses? Did Bezos make the money and buy the houses himself or have them handed to him for being first born? Does Bezos have his life and security publicly funded?
Precisely, this is what William should be doing 🙄 instead of hemming and hawing🙄
Jeff Bezos who is horrible to his employees that Jeff Bezos?
Jeff Bezos pays for any homes he has bought, like him or not, the man has earned his fortune.
The taxpayers are funding every massive property that Peggy has and the Duchy was handed to him on a silver platter. They are not comparable at all imo.
As for Peggy supporting the homeless, until he does more than make a nicely written (bordering on plagiarism) speech it’s all just empty words for good PR.
Lemme check….CarolE…….nah……Peggy needs to do better. Wrong story…..wrong man. The story is about Peggy. js
Free bail money, rent, and groceries for life for the first homeless person to walk up to the sanctimonious asshole with like, half a dozen empty homes (and whose dad boasts what is arguably the world’s most illustrious real estate portfolio) and kicks him right in the dick.
I would chip in for that.
. Me to
Why does William keep making speeches but never donates any of his own money to get things moving?
Hypocrite!
HeyKay- id been wondering about that too! Does anyone know when was the last time Will &Kate actually DONATED some of their OWN money to anything?? Dont they have a royal foundation or something?? I feel like it’s been a decade since I heard about the royal foundation……
William will say whatever his handlers tell him to say. He’s never had an original idea in his life.
In his speech to remember the queen. There was “I”. When Charles got the 👑. There was “I”. Now in this speech there’s a lot of “I”. Where’s the count of how many times he speaks about himself. He uses “I” a lot and just changes it to whatever the subject is at the time. I agree with the above opinions. Smoke and mirrors but you can tell he really thinks very highly of himself
He also used the expression” I’m determined to .. ” . He pretends to be a statesman with a will and power but unfortunately, he is just a muppet…
Man with 4 houses to his name might want to shush when it comes to homelessness
Exactly. This family are the owners of the most land & real estate in the entire country. They have a massive portfolio of rental properties/rented land making them millions in leasehold payments every year. Why not donate some of those tangible resources and facilitate genuine affordable and social housing projects.
All talk and no trousers.
(Definition for those in the US –
https://www.usingenglish.com/reference/idioms/all+talk+and+no+trousers.html )
A lot of words but no real plan to actually do anything to end homelessness. because that would make his Tory overlords mad.
Goofpuff, of course William has a plan, a plan to say what appears best in print!! He doesn’t give a royal sht about anyone and anything, other than what looks and sounds best FOR HIM
Tell us more, Bill, about how Passages’ approach is innovative. What “others in society “ are they collaborating with and how? What role do you, will you, play in this undertaking? What specific commitment does/will the Royal Foundation make to support this or ANY other effort to address homelessness? How and where can others support Passages? This is a very important cause, and the homeless and the organizations trying to help need real involvement, not this meaningless palliative. God, I’m so sick of his worthlessness.
This right here is the problem. He gives a big speech saying nothing about how eradicating homelessness is a huge issue they plan to tackle this year, but nothing concrete. There is nothing about the Royal Foundation opening any of the Duchy of Cornwall properties, donating money, or putting together a think tank across sectors to discuss. Raising funds for the charities playing polo, as Prince Harry does yearly for his charities. Instead, Prince William wants to be seen as a statesman without actually doing anything. Say what you like about KCIII, but at least he’s tried to do something with his previous position as Prince of Wales to affect real change.
YES! These were my thoughts reading this post. WHAT is he doing, HOW is he going to support Passages, WHAT are the best ways to end homelessness, HOW does The Passages work with that – he has a platform, he should be ashamed of not actually using it.
Passages is the organization that put together a cookbook, around 2020, for which Will wrote a forward (I wonder where that idea came from). He’s their Royal Patron. The cookbook celebrated the charity’s 40th anniversary, with recipes from well-known chefs and celebrities. KP had a write up at the time on their own social media, with, IIRC, a picture of Will putting together lunches or something at Passages. That was it. No link to how to purchase the book. I looked at the time because I was curious, his involvement was so obviously because of Meghan’s involvement with Together.
And no reference here to the cookbook either, though it’s not only still available on the website, but also through Waterstones, etc. To be fair, Passages doesn’t seem to have done that great a job itself promoting the book. It wasn’t easy to locate where on their website to buy it at the time, or now. Too bad; I heard this kind of thing can be a moneymaker for a charity.
Wow, homelessness is a really big issue for a dude who can’t even figure out how to make his marriage heathy.
Also, I love how his reference to his share of the work is simultaneously very vague but also identified as being very important.
Billionaires do not gives millions in charity because they are nice. They get millions in tax cuts for their “kind” gesture. Taxpayers pay for their charity and the billionaires then have endless publicity. It’s a win-win situation for them….and an even bigger win if said charity is a money laundering business that can pay some politicians that later will help them.
He looks ridiculous with his arms out with stupid grin on his face making N entrance.
And the person over his shoulder has the expression I get when I’m in a horrible situation and I start mentally doing the Kimmy Schmidt chant, “I’m not really here! I’m not really here!”
Really? I thought it looked more like his, “Alright now, you can all relax, your problems are over. William’s here and I’ve brought a plaque” pose.
If you are wealthy, are part of the monarchy and/or of the aristocracy, and your entire social circle consists of wealthy Tory friends, then you are perpetuating and holding up governments whose policy is ceaselessly, ruthlessly and tirelessly to work against support for poor people, disabled people, homeless people and anyone who needs healthcare, along with other categories too numerous to list. Your publicized “charity work” (which really involves no work on your part at all) is like a tiny droplet in comparison to the vast ocean of privilege and elitism that you are intrinsically a part of, and it is not in your interests actually to help the homeless or anyone else who really needs help. You are a large part of the problem and you will never be part of the solution.
This.
OK peg the parrot, here’s a plan for you, open up at least 2 of your homes to the homeless then take a nice BIG chunk of your inherited wealth and donate it to the cause. Make the much needed repairs to the Dutchy properties in cornwall, THEN come back and tell us you have done it, and until you do SIT DOWN. One of the best pictures of his visit appeared in the daily mirror, he had hold of an elderly gents elbow, and the elderly gent looked as if he wanted to say, get your fking hands off me before I punch you one
Not to mention the fact that if England did away with the sovereign grant for really, really rich people, they would have more money to funnel to programs to help the citizens of England, who pay taxes. The fact Willnot feels like he has the right to talk about homelessness in the first place is a massive eye roll. Sit down, and STFU.
@Toto: WOW… very well stated! 💯👆
Dude has four lavish homes. He needs to STFU.
I wonder how many families could live in even just 2 of his 4 homes.
Bill takes a helicopter instead of driving has 4 homes and a huge account. Kate spends money on an expensive wardrobe and he has the nerve to get preachy about homelessness. Taxpayers pony up for some of the wails expenses
Does Pegs plan to donate half his fortune to The Passage? If not he needs to STFU.
Lol these pics make Willy look like an entitled doofus!
I really hate it when he gets performative about homelessness in particular. I’m American, so it’s apples and oranges, but in my state, it’s now a felony to ‘camp overnight on public property,’ aka being homeless. It makes my blood boil. I know American homelessness is not W’s problem, but it would be great if he could champion solutions for it instead of simpering and keening when everyone knows he has 4 mansions, plus maybe a castle at his disposal.
I’ve been watching a documentary on Netflix about homelessness in California and WOW people in tents on the medians of highways even. It’s thoroughly upsetting
I wish hope and pray it is brief and non recurrent. I’ve found it less rare. Dealing w a bout rn.
Exactly!
So it’s acceptable for homelessness to happen to — whom, Willy? What amount of time is it acceptable for someone to be homeless? For a child to be homeless?
How about no one should ever go through that. He’s a noxious prig.
Willian promised to look after the homeless on his 40th birthday. He will be 41 soon and is still making speeches on homeless . No concrete actions.
Is this a pie dream…to make rough sleeping “rare, brief, and non-recurrent”.
Much like Kate’s “work” on early years. A bunch of words about how it’s so important and nothing more. Even press lies about a research centre located in the palace. Blatant lies, just to prop up the useless heirs.
He needs to talk to the British Government.
I thought all he can offer is a smile and a hand shake. How is that supposed to help. What a joke.
Evidently, his superpower is smiling and handshakes
Empty words as usual. I don’t think it’s a cleverly written speech at all, it’s just more of the same bluster and grandiose declarations that will never amount to anything in the end.
I find it super interesting that there have been a few events of his where it was only shared afterward; it’s almost as if they are afraid of him being in the moment.
Burger King was probably assured that none of the homeless at Passages had been able to get their hands on a copy of Spare before he agreed to grace them with his presence.
Rare, brief and no recurrent is his philosophy on his commitment to any cause or work in general.
Comment of the week!
Oh Snuffles he walked right into that one didn’t he
There’s a lot of talk on this site about how Kate gives big Victorian energy, and I agree. I think William gives big medieval energy, a la King John or King Richard II. His habit of making pronouncements and thinking that solves issues just because he said it gives absolutist vibes.
Thank you for this! I agree–William has the personality traits of the very worst Plantagenets! His behaviors and instincts are all wrong and he’s out of step with the times and it’s starting to be very obvious now. He’s the worst possible PoW for this particular era.
OMG you are so right! I’m listening to a history of England series of podcasts and I’m up to Richard II and in particular the Peasants’ Revolt. You could sub out Richard for Willy and not notice the difference.
All talk and no action from a guy who is about ten years from looking like a naked mole rat.
Omg Monlette! 😂😂😂😂😂
@Monlette 😆🤣🤣😆 OMG that’s awesome!! And I’m very uncomfortable every single time he bares his teeth at someone (he thinks he’s smiling) because I get “Charlie v the pens” vibes.
His teeth are the same color as Act II Movie Theater Butter Popcorn
Did the Pegs dude use ChatGPT?
Oh goodness you nailed it! I was trying to figure out why it sounded like a 12 year old used a template to write a paper about a topic they knew nothing about!
Is William going to visit Finland to check out the country’s world-leading approach to tackling homelessness? He could also fit in a visit to Moominland and say how much his kids would love it.
The royals aren’t/can’t be political.
HOW IS THIS NOT POLITICAL?????
Sit down and STFU Bulliam.
A matching donation would be a good start.
A local wealthy banker has a had a trust that has done this for local food shelves.
The trust matches the public amount donated, actually the past 2 years they have matched and added $100K. Close to $400K in 2022 divided between 3 food shelves.
William and Charles both need to give THEIR personal wealth to fund these causes, IMO.
Heykay, I think that brilliant war time speech by Churchill should be changed to “never in the history of mankind, has so much been given by so many to support so few”, THOSE WORDS are the perfect family motto for the winsors
All William knows how to do is copy another people work their words I thought he was all about the environment now it’s all about homeless nothing will come of this . William is nothing more than a puppet for the right wing in his country he only shows up to things or do anything when the government is being called out for something. This is a man who just two months ago had no ideas that there were homeless kids so now we’re supposed to believe that he cares about the homeless.
Out of touch and ugly.
Yes. Christ, that unfortunate schozz. He will look just like Charles in time. Chuck was never good looking either. William was for about 10 minutes in his youth.
You know what? I don’t have an issue with this speech. I think he is a terrible messenger but if it bring more attention to this issue, well good. I do wish some more broad point being made that the unhoused are human beings and should be treated with dignity but really, Will not was never going to go that far because then he might have to touch the really difficult truth of this issue, that homeless is a public policy failure. His Tory buddies wouldn’t like that,
He’s spouting words for his own self-aggrandizement and will do nothing (in Britspeak, “fuck-all”) at all. He is now officially finished with homelessness.
In all recent photos, both he and his wife have looked manic when they smile. Their eyes and the ferocity of their grins is frightening and if I were a child I would look askance at both of them.
Can Peg make his appearances rare, brief and non-recurrent? Oops they already are just that.
The BRF do nothing. In both WWS castles were turned into hospitals. Royalty sat with injured and wrote letters home for them. They had empathy. This whole lot of working royals, plus Andy and Eddie, are me me me. At least H is outta there.
Credit to whoever wrote “rare, brief, and non-recurrent.” It’s a good sticky phrase to describe the goal.
Rare, brief and non-recurrent huh? So just like you, your common sense and your empathy I guess
Why isn’t there any fundraising going on? It seems like Chuck could donate one of his privately owned artworks to be auctioned with the proceeds going to homelessness. Win for both KFC and Fails. Get some entertainment in who will donate their time and sell tickets to the dinner and entertainment. There are lots of things that they could be doing. Why aren’t they doing anything?
The biggest problem the Monarchy has is that it has no purpose other than existing. They have to change that if they want to be around for any length of time.
Before I clicked on this and saw what you wrote, Kaiser, I also thought of Bill and Hillary’s oft-repeated line from Bill’s campaigns in ’92 and ’96 and knew–just knew!–that’s where his people got it from. But “safe, legal, and rare” rolls of the tongue in a way that “rare, brief, and non-recurrent” doesn’t, so I doubt they even spent significant time with a thesaurus.
Hasn’t this been an issue he has “championed” (used loosely) since he was in uni? I recall him sleeping in a sleeping bag with some homeless people to “bring awareness to the issue” many years ago. Per usual, no action. All talk.
Wait a minute…so he’s getting involved in politics now? Ending homelessness is an issue that requires political will and policy change.
If he’s NOT wading into politics with this issue, then he’s not going to get anywhere. It would just be him walking around saying “Look, this homelessness is bad. Someone should do something about it.”