Prince Harry will do a global livestream event on March 4 for ‘Spare’

Prince Harry’s Spare still sits at the top position of the New York Times’s non-fiction bestseller list. Spare has been #1 for six weeks going, with millions of copies sold in North America alone. Thus far, I don’t think Penguin Random House has released extensive data about how many hardcover copies have been sold where, but… yeah. In all likelihood, Spare is the hands-down best-selling book of 2023. And that was with minimal promotion too – one newspaper interview and three television interviews. Well, it looks like Harry has agreed to an international livestream event organized by his publisher for Saturday, March 4.

Prince Harry is taking center stage at a virtual book event for his groundbreaking memoir, Spare. PEOPLE exclusively reveals that Penguin Random House will produce an international livestream event with the Duke of Sussex on Saturday, March 4 at 12 p.m. EST on VIMEO. Dr. Gabor Maté, author of The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture, will join Harry at the live event. The renowned speaker is known for his trauma, addiction, stress and childhood development expertise. During the intimate conversation, the pair will discuss living with loss and the importance of personal healing before answering questions from the audience, which can be submitted when registering for the live event. Ticket information and more details about the event can be found on: PrinceHarryMemoir.com. Each ticket includes a hardcover copy of Spare. Spare became an instant New York Times bestseller when it was published on Jan. 10 and remained at the #1 spot on the New York Times Hardcover Nonfiction bestseller list for six consecutive weeks. English-language sales for Spare top more than 4 million copies with over 1.43 million units purchased on the first day it was available, making Spare the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time.

[From People]

Amazing, looking forward to seeing it and hearing about it. Given Dr. Gabor Maté’s presence, my guess is that the conversation will involve a lot of talk about Harry’s magical thinking about his mother’s death and how that affected him throughout his life. Dr. Gabor Maté is also a childhood development specialist… which means that he’s the same as our very own credible keen early years expert Captain Buttons, correct?