Princess Kate repeated a barely-seen Catherine Walker coat for the Six Nations match

I had no memory of this, but Prince William and Kate traveled to Sweden and Norway in January 2018, when Kate was pregnant with Louis. It was in Sweden, when she was visibly pregnant, that she first wore this Catherine Walker houndstooth coat in red and cream. Five years later, the coat was pulled out and likely retailored, and Kate wore it on Saturday for the Six Nations rugby match in Cardiff. I was meh on the coat in 2018, and I’m still kind of meh on it? At least it wasn’t a repeat of the same old green and blue coats, I guess. This time, Kate paired the coat with black tights, black boots and a black turtleneck. Sure. (Ooof, those buttons!!)
Kate is now the patron of English rugby, and William is the patron of Welsh rugby. The Six Nations match was between England and Wales, and England won. Kate was apparently quite pleased. Before the match, William and Kate met with injured players who receive support from the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust. Kate seemed especially animated. They didn’t bring any of their kids for this rugby match. My guess is that they left the kids at home because the Six Nations thing was in Wales, meaning there was more extensive travel involved.
Also: Kate wore a pair of diamond earrings to RUGBY. Meanwhile, at the BAFTAs, she wore those tacky-ass, cheap-ass Christmas ornament earrings.
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, before officially opening the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite, ahead of the Wales vs England Six Nations Match at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Picture date: Saturday February 25, 2023.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 25 Feb 2023
Credit: Matthew Horwood/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
This is the ugliest coat I’ve ever seen!!!! And of course Kate wears this.. She looks like a clown in this! 🤦🏼♀️
She has such terrible taste and despite all the money she can’t afford a good advisor…
I agree, this coat is hideous and as I’m prone to migraines I can’t even look at it for a long time. The pattern is aggressive in this color. Maybe this monstrosity was discovered in the back of some closet when they moved.
It might have been wishful thinking, but the coverage I saw in the US didn’t have the standard cutaways to the Royals. Usually quite a few, yesterday I didn’t see a single one. It was a live feed from the UK. Maybe even rugby cameramen can’t stand the gormless gurning and seething?
I’m not sure they stayed long. No sign of them after the anthems.
Gross.
Hurrah for flag dressing!
Almost unlimited resources and yet zero imagination. Sigh. I also really hate this coat and the way it’s styled.
The coat is too short, she should have worn pants. And no to the white purse
Aww, bless her heart… she brought her tilted head of concern too…
And she’s back to carrying her gloves again…
“Tilted head of concern.”
Priceless
Ya don’ need to listen when employing the Tilted Head of Concern that’s the trick @Aimee … And listening doesn’t show in a photo but looking like you are interested does…
Kate has a sudden love for gloves!
Her head tilting. Guffawing simmering and mugging same old same old from keen.
I normally like her coat style but I have always hated houndstooth- this is the most hideous coat I have seen in my life.
The purse is cute with it and her hair looks nice
I remember liking this coat somewhat at the time.c it was better than the other ugly coats she used to wear before her Meghan cosplaying meant lots of long solid colored coats. Now I’m more meh on it.
I wonder if they had the meet and greet beforehand so it didn’t look like they traveled to Wales for just a rugby match.
Are those the Asprey earrings that she got a matching pendant for? They’re so blindingly expensive yet have so little impact. Yeah, those are diamonds, but they aren’t big, and the setting doesn’t look technically challenging. Has anyone seen these in real life and can explain the appeal/cost to me? Is it just the brand name?
Some of the photos of W from this event (like the one above where he’s pointing at his head) are so priceless they deserve a post of their own.