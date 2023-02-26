‘Queen Consort Camilla’ will become ‘Queen Camilla’ officially after the coronation

Here on this blog, I think we referred to “Queen Consort Camilla” a handful of times before we dropped “Consort” completely. Some of that is simply a space issue, especially for headlines, it’s easier and faster to write “Queen Camilla” than whatever gaudy half-measure title the palace dreamed up as a placeholder. Plus, everyone could see the writing on the wall: Queen Consort Cam would be phased into “Queen Camilla” in no time. And that’s exactly what will happen officially:

Buckingham Palace is set officially to describe Camilla as ‘Queen’, rather than ‘Queen Consort’. The change is likely to come after King Charles’s coronation in May, according to well-placed sources. It will set the seal on a remarkable transformation for Camilla in the nation’s affections.

When she married the then Prince of Wales in 2005, it was widely assumed she would never be called Queen when he acceded to the throne. That was because of her longstanding relationship with Charles while he was married to Diana, who famously said in her Panorama interview: ‘There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.’ But Camilla has won around the public, and the late Queen’s intervention in February last year when she called for her daughter-in-law to be known as ‘Queen Consort’ is seen as a crucial show of support.

Now Buckingham Palace is set to go further, according to insiders. The first sign of the new approach came last week when Camilla launched the ‘Queen’s Reading Room’ – without the ‘Consort’ – when she updated the name of her charity, the Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room. It is thought that the Court Circular – the official register of Royal engagements – may also soon reflect the change.

A well-placed source said: ‘There’s a view in the Palace that Queen Consort is cumbersome and it might be simpler for Camilla to be known just as the Queen when the time is right. The Reading Room was a sign of that. Her Majesty is the Queen after all. Prince Philip was Prince Consort officially, but he wasn’t known as Prince Consort. The Queen would of course still be Queen Consort so the Palace of course wouldn’t stop anyone calling Her Majesty that if they so chose.’

[From The Daily Mail]

This was always what Charles wanted and he basically just wore everyone down. It’s not that Camilla is suddenly some beloved figure in the UK, and it’s not like the vast majority of Britons forgot that she’s a homewrecking side-chick who actively tried to destroy Princess Diana. It’s just that no one cares about this heifer’s title at this point. Let Queen Sidepiece have her title, she’ll probably be the last consort.

Meanwhile, William and Kate’s titles have now been formalized too:

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s titles as the Prince and Princess of Wales are now official. Just one day after the Sept. 8, 2022, death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III gave his first speech as the United Kingdom’s monarch. In the televised broadcast, the new sovereign announced that his son Prince William would be the new Prince of Wales and his daughter-in-law Kate would become the Princess of Wales.

However, the royal titles only became official this month, when the Letters Patent passed the Great Seal of the Realm on Feb. 13. The full notice from the Crown Office was printed in The Gazette on Friday.

The announcement read in full: “In accordance with the direction of HIS MAJESTY THE KING Letters Patent have passed the Great Seal of the Realm, dated the 13th February 2023 for creating His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, Duke of Cornwall Rothesay and Cambridge, Earl of Carrick and Strathearn, Baron of Renfrew, Baron Carrickfergus, K.G., K.T., Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, PRINCE OF WALES and EARL OF CHESTER.”

[From People]

I forgot how many gaudy titles came along with the PoW title. Plus, they got to keep their Cambridge and Strathearn titles. Anyway, Charles issued a Letters Patent about Peg, but still no Letters Patent about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, huh? Oh well.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid, Buckingham Palace.

10 Responses to “‘Queen Consort Camilla’ will become ‘Queen Camilla’ officially after the coronation”

  1. SarahCS says:
    February 26, 2023 at 8:21 am

    If they honestly think changing her job title ‘will set the seal on a remarkable transformation for Camilla in the nations affections’ I want some of whatever they’re smoking.

    This is on a par with Bulliam ending racism in football by being bored with it and doing the same for homelessness last week. You telling us she’s Queen doesn’t transfer any of the feelings that people had for Liz except maybe in a few ultra royalist enclaves.

    Reply
  2. Sam says:
    February 26, 2023 at 8:22 am

    Now Camilla has achieved everything she wanted! And literally walked over dead bodies for this..

    Reply
  3. Celine says:
    February 26, 2023 at 8:26 am

    “it was widely assumed she would never be called Queen when he acceded to the throne. That was because of her longstanding relationship with Charles while he was married to Diana“
    That is sexist since Charles will be called the King, and all of her sins that they are referring to there, he did equally! I don’t like the word consort, it makes me think of prostitution or polygamy. Queen Camilla sounds fine but when people call her “the queen” it is very confusing because we also still talk about the queen who recently passed away

    Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    February 26, 2023 at 8:27 am

    There are thousands of negative comments after article in dm. C a c caused a lot damage imo to get to this clowning ceremony.

    Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    February 26, 2023 at 8:29 am

    I though rex or Regina were used by monarchs. I noticed Camilla signs Camilla r when she is consort not monarch

    Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    February 26, 2023 at 8:30 am

    If anything this will make c and c more unpopular imo.

    Reply
  7. equality says:
    February 26, 2023 at 8:30 am

    How is her reading room a charity? Who benefits from it?

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      February 26, 2023 at 8:39 am

      It just switched over to being a charity this week. I think the announcement said they were going to partner with literacy programs, things like that.

      Reply
  8. Nic919 says:
    February 26, 2023 at 8:33 am

    The Letters Patent of 1917 is what gives Archie and Lili their HRH, just as it did for William, Harry, Beatrice, Eugenie, James and Louise. There was no need for an announcement in the gazette specifically for them because the Letters patent was in effect. The Letters Patent Elizabeth II issued only added HRH for the potential first female child of William and any other children. But again no additional letters patent was issued specifically for George, Charlotte or Louis once they were born because their birth met the conditions of the amendment, just as Archie and Lili’s birth met the conditions of the 1917 Letters Patent. Until or unless Charles issues a new Letters Patent reversing the terms of the 1917 letters patent, it still applies.

    No press release reverses an instrument of law, which is what a Letters Patent happens to be and why an announcement had to be made in the Gazette to be considered official.

    Reply

