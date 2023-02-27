Janelle Monae wore custom Cong Tri at the Image Awards: gorgeous?

Janelle Monae gave up her black-and-white suits and Dr. Seuss-type fashion and the result has been incredible. She’s a goddess and she dresses like it now! Janelle attended the NAACP Image Awards in this custom Cong Tri. The dress itself looks like a million other cut-out dresses we’ve seen before, but because we rarely see Janelle in anything so sultry, she stands out. She looks incredible!
Issa Rae looked like a bridesmaid, but she did a really great bit with Jonathan Majors. That lovely Virgo man!
Kerry Washington in custom Fendi Couture. Imagine getting something customized and it comes out looking like… a boring-ass black dress.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade received the President’s Award for their work on trans issues publicly and privately with their daughter Zaya. This moved me to tears.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I love Issa Rae’s gown. I wish she’d maybe gone with a bolder colour though. Kerry Washington, nooo! She’s so beautiful and I normally love what she wears. This look is giving me I got caught off guard with my bra and knickers on and quickly wrapped the closest sheet or bath towel around me so I could answer my front door and retain a modicum of dignity
Do we know why Issa Rae is using Law Roach( Zendaya’s stylist) instead her old stylist, Jason Rembert?
Wow. Monad’s Ted dress is breathtaking. She simply stunning. I love Union and Wade, a well deserved award.
love love Gabrielle Union’s dress, and her speech was incredibly powerful! and she looked amazing while she gave it.
love love Janelle Monae and she looked a-mazing! I loved Janelle Monae’s signature black and white menswear looks, but here she looks bangin.
Kerri Washington looks like she has my black Sheex wrapped around her.
You’ve lost your fashion mind calling Monae’s previous looks “Dr. Suess!” The looks she pulled off with such a limited palette were amazing. Plus, the reasoning for sticking to that color scheme is dope.
I think Janelle herself is so stunning which is why she pulled this off so well. The dress would have looked boring and basic on most others.
Kerry looked terrible.
Issa’s dress is gorgeous except the color.
The Wades looked good.
Janelle=sizzle! I absolutely adore Gabrielle’s dress as well–glorious on her. Issa, I could take this dress with either the shoulder sculpture or the peplum thingy but not both. Kerry, tragic, I don’t even know what to say, what on earth was the designer of this dress thinking?!
The Wade’s speeches & work are MAGNIFICENT ❣️