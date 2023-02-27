Janelle Monae wore custom Cong Tri at the Image Awards: gorgeous?

Janelle Monae gave up her black-and-white suits and Dr. Seuss-type fashion and the result has been incredible. She’s a goddess and she dresses like it now! Janelle attended the NAACP Image Awards in this custom Cong Tri. The dress itself looks like a million other cut-out dresses we’ve seen before, but because we rarely see Janelle in anything so sultry, she stands out. She looks incredible!

Issa Rae looked like a bridesmaid, but she did a really great bit with Jonathan Majors. That lovely Virgo man!

Jonathan Majors and @IssaRae get closer while presenting at the #NAACPImageAwards pic.twitter.com/MeGuMtGHLz — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 26, 2023

Kerry Washington in custom Fendi Couture. Imagine getting something customized and it comes out looking like… a boring-ass black dress.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade received the President’s Award for their work on trans issues publicly and privately with their daughter Zaya. This moved me to tears.