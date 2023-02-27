Jenna Ortega wore Versace to the SAGs: goth princess in a high-fashion trash bag?

Jenna Ortega wore Versace to last night’s SAG Awards. Did it look like she was wearing a trash bag? Kind of. But I like it – it’s high-fashion goth, which is her brand. Considering the wild success of Wednesday, Jenna will probably have to stick with “goth princess” for a while. Anyway, I love this.
Cate Blanchett also wore Versace. This was a reworking of an older Versace gown she wore years ago. Cate is very into sustainable fashion, and during the Tar promotion and awards season, she’s been rewearing old pieces or having old gowns reworked. It’s been pretty amazing, and I like this for the most part. It was also nice to see Cate lose a big award to Michelle Yeoh. Maybe the Oscar race is more unstable than we thought.
Cara Delevigne in Carolina Herrera. People were falling all over themselves to praise this look and Cara’s more subdued vibe. Sure. She kept it together for a red carpet and that’s about it.
Haley Lu Richardson in Carolina Herrera. It’s a surprisingly good look for her? She spent most of White Lotus dressed like a ‘90s reject, so it’s nice to see her make an effort and wear a real gown.
Meghann Fahy in Ralph Lauren. She’s so beautiful and she has the lean, lanky proportions of a model. This veers on “too simple,” but she looks elegant and lovely.
is anyone else so sick of the one-shoulder trend? it makes almost everyone look lopsided, and unless you’re an A cup, the no-shoulder side is usually clenching into half a breast hanging on for deal life, ick, i hate it so much.
That being said, Haley Lu is adorable in this dress and with that little purse. She looks like she is so happy to finally be wearing something attractive.
Saw a picture of the original dress on the runway and it had one strap with a cool-looking buckle and wish Jenna had worn it that way. Making it strapless instead made it look weirdly uneven. Still looked good but liked the original dress better.
Honestly it feels like a good designer would be able to add some lift or something to the side that always looks saggy. I don’t know why they don’t?
YES. Please, no more one-shoulders, asymmetrical necklines, or fecking cutouts. Nothing can ruin a beautiful dress faster. None of these are interesting.
Cara and Hailey Lu look amazing. Is that really Cate Blanchett? When did she get so slight? Jenna is a beautiful girl, but she needs to add some color and youth to her wardrobe. I would have liked to seen her in Hailey Lu’s dress.
Jenna looks fabulous and my favorite Cate looks looks GREAT!
I like Haley’s, it’s fun.
I finally started watching Wednesday, it’s good!
Wowser Cate looks sexy as hell!!
I LOVE Cate’s look here, really, really great. And I love the sustainable/reworked fashion message.
Jenna Ortega is just adorable. I think she looks fantastic and I love the shiny material. My ten y/o is OBSSESSED with Wednesday (she and Dad watched it together and they’re counting down the months until Season 2) and Jenna reminds me very much of my daughter (or vice versa since Jenna’s older!) I hope she is enjoying every bit of this and think she’s extremely talented.
Everyone looks good here IMO!! I agree, the one-shoulder trend is not my favorite (perhaps because I’m jealous because my girls require more infrastructure than strapless/backless/one-shoulder allows) but these are all really good red-carpet looks. Now I can’t wait to see the post where all the “WHAT WERE YOU THINKING?!!?” celebs are grouped!!
Jenna and Cara look great!
I’m kinda happy to see so many takes on black dresses this season. Colors are great too, but I realize that I miss black
I love to sew, but I am strictly amateur. One of my favorite things is to rework men’s shirts into cute camisoles or my old clothes into kids’ clothes. So I love that Cate reworked this dress. I lookedit up and it seems she reused the lace from her 2014 Golden Globes dress. She also used a version of that dress at the 2018 Cannes film festival.
Jena and Cara look amazing — I love the dresses and they fit both of them perfectly.
I would love Cate Blanchett to re-wear her John Galliano gown worn at the 1999 Oscars. The gown had a sheer flesh colour back and had floral and hummingbird embroidery. It and she were both stunning.
Ortega’s look is everything. Just the perfect balance of “yes I got it perfectly tailored” and “I don’t even have to try to look this cool.”
