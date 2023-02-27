Jenna Ortega wore Versace to the SAGs: goth princess in a high-fashion trash bag?

Embed from Getty Images

Jenna Ortega wore Versace to last night’s SAG Awards. Did it look like she was wearing a trash bag? Kind of. But I like it – it’s high-fashion goth, which is her brand. Considering the wild success of Wednesday, Jenna will probably have to stick with “goth princess” for a while. Anyway, I love this.

Cate Blanchett also wore Versace. This was a reworking of an older Versace gown she wore years ago. Cate is very into sustainable fashion, and during the Tar promotion and awards season, she’s been rewearing old pieces or having old gowns reworked. It’s been pretty amazing, and I like this for the most part. It was also nice to see Cate lose a big award to Michelle Yeoh. Maybe the Oscar race is more unstable than we thought.

Cara Delevigne in Carolina Herrera. People were falling all over themselves to praise this look and Cara’s more subdued vibe. Sure. She kept it together for a red carpet and that’s about it.

Haley Lu Richardson in Carolina Herrera. It’s a surprisingly good look for her? She spent most of White Lotus dressed like a ‘90s reject, so it’s nice to see her make an effort and wear a real gown.

Meghann Fahy in Ralph Lauren. She’s so beautiful and she has the lean, lanky proportions of a model. This veers on “too simple,” but she looks elegant and lovely.

