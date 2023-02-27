Jenna Ortega wore Versace to the SAGs: goth princess in a high-fashion trash bag?

Jenna Ortega wore Versace to last night’s SAG Awards. Did it look like she was wearing a trash bag? Kind of. But I like it – it’s high-fashion goth, which is her brand. Considering the wild success of Wednesday, Jenna will probably have to stick with “goth princess” for a while. Anyway, I love this.

Cate Blanchett also wore Versace. This was a reworking of an older Versace gown she wore years ago. Cate is very into sustainable fashion, and during the Tar promotion and awards season, she’s been rewearing old pieces or having old gowns reworked. It’s been pretty amazing, and I like this for the most part. It was also nice to see Cate lose a big award to Michelle Yeoh. Maybe the Oscar race is more unstable than we thought.

Cara Delevigne in Carolina Herrera. People were falling all over themselves to praise this look and Cara’s more subdued vibe. Sure. She kept it together for a red carpet and that’s about it.

Haley Lu Richardson in Carolina Herrera. It’s a surprisingly good look for her? She spent most of White Lotus dressed like a ‘90s reject, so it’s nice to see her make an effort and wear a real gown.

Meghann Fahy in Ralph Lauren. She’s so beautiful and she has the lean, lanky proportions of a model. This veers on “too simple,” but she looks elegant and lovely.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

16 Responses to “Jenna Ortega wore Versace to the SAGs: goth princess in a high-fashion trash bag?”

  1. Chaine says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:33 am

    is anyone else so sick of the one-shoulder trend? it makes almost everyone look lopsided, and unless you’re an A cup, the no-shoulder side is usually clenching into half a breast hanging on for deal life, ick, i hate it so much.

    That being said, Haley Lu is adorable in this dress and with that little purse. She looks like she is so happy to finally be wearing something attractive.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      February 27, 2023 at 9:01 am

      Saw a picture of the original dress on the runway and it had one strap with a cool-looking buckle and wish Jenna had worn it that way. Making it strapless instead made it look weirdly uneven. Still looked good but liked the original dress better.

      Reply
    • Jm says:
      February 27, 2023 at 9:57 am

      Honestly it feels like a good designer would be able to add some lift or something to the side that always looks saggy. I don’t know why they don’t?

      Reply
    • SquiddusMaximus says:
      February 27, 2023 at 11:45 am

      YES. Please, no more one-shoulders, asymmetrical necklines, or fecking cutouts. Nothing can ruin a beautiful dress faster. None of these are interesting.

      Reply
  2. FHMom says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:34 am

    Cara and Hailey Lu look amazing. Is that really Cate Blanchett? When did she get so slight? Jenna is a beautiful girl, but she needs to add some color and youth to her wardrobe. I would have liked to seen her in Hailey Lu’s dress.

    Reply
  3. girl_ninja says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:39 am

    Jenna looks fabulous and my favorite Cate looks looks GREAT!

    Reply
  4. Lucy2 says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:49 am

    I like Haley’s, it’s fun.
    I finally started watching Wednesday, it’s good!

    Reply
  5. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:50 am

    Wowser Cate looks sexy as hell!!

    Reply
    • ama1977 says:
      February 27, 2023 at 11:01 am

      I LOVE Cate’s look here, really, really great. And I love the sustainable/reworked fashion message.

      Jenna Ortega is just adorable. I think she looks fantastic and I love the shiny material. My ten y/o is OBSSESSED with Wednesday (she and Dad watched it together and they’re counting down the months until Season 2) and Jenna reminds me very much of my daughter (or vice versa since Jenna’s older!) I hope she is enjoying every bit of this and think she’s extremely talented.

      Everyone looks good here IMO!! I agree, the one-shoulder trend is not my favorite (perhaps because I’m jealous because my girls require more infrastructure than strapless/backless/one-shoulder allows) but these are all really good red-carpet looks. Now I can’t wait to see the post where all the “WHAT WERE YOU THINKING?!!?” celebs are grouped!!

      Reply
  6. Chantal says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:51 am

    Jenna and Cara look great!

    Reply
  7. DouchesOfCornwall says:
    February 27, 2023 at 9:04 am

    I’m kinda happy to see so many takes on black dresses this season. Colors are great too, but I realize that I miss black

    Reply
  8. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    February 27, 2023 at 9:13 am

    I love to sew, but I am strictly amateur. One of my favorite things is to rework men’s shirts into cute camisoles or my old clothes into kids’ clothes. So I love that Cate reworked this dress. I lookedit up and it seems she reused the lace from her 2014 Golden Globes dress. She also used a version of that dress at the 2018 Cannes film festival.

    Reply
  9. Kirsten says:
    February 27, 2023 at 9:17 am

    Jena and Cara look amazing — I love the dresses and they fit both of them perfectly.

    Reply
  10. Carrie says:
    February 27, 2023 at 9:37 am

    I would love Cate Blanchett to re-wear her John Galliano gown worn at the 1999 Oscars. The gown had a sheer flesh colour back and had floral and hummingbird embroidery. It and she were both stunning.

    Reply
  11. Glamarazzi says:
    February 27, 2023 at 10:09 am

    Ortega’s look is everything. Just the perfect balance of “yes I got it perfectly tailored” and “I don’t even have to try to look this cool.”

    Reply

