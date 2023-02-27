Serena Williams wore a sophisticated Brandon Blackwood to the Image Awards

Serena Williams wore a custom Brandon Blackwood gown to the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. This is such a great look on her and it feels authentic to where she is now in her life, as a 40-something retired tennis player, businesswoman and mother. It’s sophisticated but still sexy, still Serena. Serena picked up the Jackie Robinson Image Award, here’s her speech:

Viola Davis – I love how much purple she’s worn throughout the awards season, she looks incredible in jewel tones. Viola picked up the Image Award for Best Actress for The Woman King. Good – she should have gotten an Oscar nomination for it too.

The women of Abbott Elementary were out in force at the Image Awards too! Quinta Brunson wore Dundas, Sheryl Lee Ralph wore Pistis Ghana and Janelle James wore Christian Siriano. I love that Lisa Ann Walter came out too! These women are having the times of their lives getting all dressed up for awards shows.