Serena Williams wore a sophisticated Brandon Blackwood to the Image Awards

Serena Williams wore a custom Brandon Blackwood gown to the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. This is such a great look on her and it feels authentic to where she is now in her life, as a 40-something retired tennis player, businesswoman and mother. It’s sophisticated but still sexy, still Serena. Serena picked up the Jackie Robinson Image Award, here’s her speech:

Viola Davis – I love how much purple she’s worn throughout the awards season, she looks incredible in jewel tones. Viola picked up the Image Award for Best Actress for The Woman King. Good – she should have gotten an Oscar nomination for it too.

The women of Abbott Elementary were out in force at the Image Awards too! Quinta Brunson wore Dundas, Sheryl Lee Ralph wore Pistis Ghana and Janelle James wore Christian Siriano. I love that Lisa Ann Walter came out too! These women are having the times of their lives getting all dressed up for awards shows.

  1. HandforthParish says:
    February 27, 2023 at 6:49 am

    Not a fan of Serena’s look, for some reason I find it a little… frumpy? The style and dress combo ages her IMO. Maybe it’s the velvet?

    Viola on the other hand… perfection!
    The color, the draping on the dress, the accessories, the hair… she looks sexy and powerful and fun too.

    (edited because I can’t spell powerful)

  2. Eowyn says:
    February 27, 2023 at 7:19 am

    Serena is an incredibly accomplished and gorgeous woman who cannot dress herself or do her hair and makeup in a flattering manner. I don’t get it. She’s stunning but won’t let a stylist work magic with her amazing face and figure. She often looks like she went to the mall at the last minute.
    No notes for the other glamorous women. Super fun to look at. Me, I did groceries on my weekend…no makeup and heels for me…

  3. BaronSamedi says:
    February 27, 2023 at 7:25 am

    I wish Serena would give the stylist of the Abbot ladies a call. They have been straight up KILLING IT all awards season with their looks. And they have boobs, hips and butts too. There is no excuse for Serena consistently not living up to her potential on these red carpets. She always looks unfinished and not as glam as I know she can afford to look.

    Her make-up is again so bad. What do they keep doing to her eyebrows and why the bad lashes.

    Sigh, I want the best for her.

  4. LUCKSTER says:
    February 27, 2023 at 7:38 am

    Serena’s face looks… different lately. I’ll just say that.

  5. Chaine says:
    February 27, 2023 at 7:54 am

    omg Quinta’s dress is incredible! But my favorite from this post is Janelle James. She just looks so crisp, perfect styling.

  6. Frippery says:
    February 27, 2023 at 7:54 am

    Damn but Viola Davis looks amazing. Radiant. I love Quinta Brunson’s dress too.

  7. Mimi says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:04 am

    Serena needs to stop messing with her face!!

  8. Gizmo’sMa says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:07 am

    I think all the ladies look gorgeous. I love all their looks. My favorites are Serena and Janelle. All of the Abbott Elementary ladies have been on fire this award season and I love it.

