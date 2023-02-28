Prince Harry might add ‘a new chapter’ to the paperback edition of ‘Spare’

Prince Harry’s Spare has the kind of longevity publishers dream about. Spare is still at the top of nonfiction sales lists around the world. The memoir has broken all kinds of sales records, and people are not just picking up hardcovers, they’re also buying the audible book and the digital copies. Spare will probably go down as one of the most successful memoirs of all time. Even then, Harry left out tons of stuff. There are all kinds of stories and situations he never addressed, and while he was promoting Spare, he spoke about the difficult process of editing and how something like 400 pages were cut out, enough for another book, basically. Well, we’ve come to the time – not really – where people are wondering about the paperback edition. “Sources” told Page Six that Harry is considering writing a new chapter for the paperback edition.
Prince Harry has said that he won’t write a sequel to his blockbuster tell-all “Spare” — but sources tell Page Six there is buzz that he may pen a bonus chapter to be included in the book’s paperback release. Said an insider: “Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter… to the paperback version… out later this year or early next, when the hard cover sales have ended.”
The source added that “readers are eager to know [Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle’s] feelings about the royal backlash they have suffered after the airing of their Netflix doc, and the publication of ‘Spare’.”
Random House released the hardcover version of the book on Jan. 10, and Harry himself narrates an audio version. However, details of a paperback release have not yet been announced.
The publisher did not respond to a request for comment, and a rep for Harry huffily denied he’d be including any new chapters in a future edition, telling us via email when we asked for comment, “That’s not true.”
Then again, the California-based Duke of Sussex certainly has more than enough material left to add to the publication. He has said that his initial draft of the book came in at a whopping 800 pages, but that it was whittled down to about 400. The book has shattered sales records as the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time.
I mean… I hope he does write another chapter, but who knows? Before Spare came out, we watched the British media ramp up with anticipatory smears, in concert with the palace machinery openly briefing against Harry and Meghan. I said back then that while Spare not be the burn-it-all-down memoir they were expecting, his second book definitely would be. Let’s be honest, he could write a second memoir called Spare: Unloaded and it would be another record-breaking publishing smash. But I doubt Harry wants to keep revisiting this stuff. If anything, if a new chapter is added, I bet it will be more about veterans and the military section of the book, and how the British media smeared him.
Isn’t it standard to add new material for a paperback release?
I’ve never noticed that before? I mean that’s cool if so!
I mean, yeah, for a memoir. Not much but enough to give previous buyers an incentive to by a new version.
Yes! I want to know about what actually happened at the clowning and/or what really happened before the clowning if they dont go!
It’s certainly very common, especially for best sellers. But it sounds like the Sussexes’ spokesperson denied that he’s contemplating this. I too wish he would do just one more chapter, disowning this whole hideous family including his deplorable father. I recognize it’s his call and his call only so don’t lecture me.
A lot of times. I figure that this is a guess based on that fact and the fact that he has publicly said he has more material.
It certainly is common among the royal biographers!
Yes @ Jenna that spew vile hatred.
I mean, I think it would be great if there was additional content.
But this sounds like conjecture. And it is hard for me to take this as serious journalism when they say things like Harry’s rep said “that’s not true” *huffily*. Come on.
Exactly @Abby. The spokesperson replied “not true” over email to a question they were emailed. How do you get huffy from that? The writer adding that adjective tells you all you need to know about the bias and slant of this article.
B, spot on! (oops did that sound huffy 😂) don’t they realise by now that we are not taken in by this bullsht. I would love to know how an email sounded huffy!! But I digress, PLEASE Harry, don’t write another chapter. RELEASE THE OTHER 400 pages and don’t hold back. Waite till after the clowning of Charlie chinless and cowmilla and then BURN THEM ALL DOWN
@marypester why wait till after the chubbly? Release it two days before without warning so there’s nothing BP can do pull coverage back. 😆
If their official rep said “that’s not true” (huffily or otherwise) then I’m gonna guess it’s not true.
When did he say he won’t write a sequel to
Spare? I’m not saying he didn’t say that but I don’t remember it. Was it in an interview? I know he’s said he’s ready to move on but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t write a sequel at some point down the road. It could focus on a later part of his life post-sussexit.
Well I bought the digital and the audiobook and the ticket for saturday’s online event comes with a hardcopy so I have 3 versions.
I wish he’d bring out a whole new book
@Inge……oooohhhh How I envy you! I bought the hardcopy and before it arrived my SIL sent me the ebook version. But Ive been !dying! to get a copy of the audible version.
I’m sitting here with envy as well @ Kingston!
a rep for Harry huffily denied he’d be including any new chapters in a future edition, telling us via email when we asked for comment, “That’s not true.”
Yet, page sux still wrote the article.
I will believe his spokesperson over a tabloid article anyday.
Ditto. I believe the official spokesperson too. “That’s not true”. How is that ‘huffy’. Exactly what kind of response did they want or expect when they reached out for comment? A 4 page email outlining the publisher/Harry’s exact plans for future publication releases. So entitled!
If you read the acknowledgments in his book the very last line reads. “ I am so grateful to be able to share it thus far”. Thus far might mean more to come. I would love for him to write more. Maybe a shot over the bow?
The “thus far” struck me too.
Consider: H&M are embarking on a new, uncharted way of life, given their immediate antecedents, having taken the unprecedented step of leaving the british royal institution to live an independent life. From 1984-2020 (age 0-36) H began, lived and ended a particular way of life, one not accessible to the average or even above-average person. So that alone justifies a Memoir.
Its the kind of memoir that a US president usually writes after leaving office…….a recalling of a unique kind of life. So in this way, Spare is an apt memoir for a young 36 year-old. Thats the “thus far” justification.
What comes after the “thus far” for H&M is what virtually the entire world is all agog to see. H&M want to be free to live and have their being like every other citizen in America. I found it interesting in the Netflix docu, when H said, “In many ways, our love story is just beginning…..”
So obviously, it wouldnt be surprising that when H&M become empty-nesters, H might write another memoir. It would certainly be an important historical document……future generations, including H&M’s descendants, will want to know how the first set of royals to leave the cult of the BRF and thrive in the real world, managed to do it.
If he does that, the circus will start all over again.
Unless it’s about: “Gardening with Haz and Meg” or something, but even then the press will go nuts beforehand.
Circus is, as ever, still going on. Right now there’s a bunch of silly headlines about their plummeting popularity and other projected nonsense. Even publications that are supposed to be reporting on real news like the Independent are doing things like tallying how many digs South Park made at them, lol.
The idea that Harry and Meghan need to do things/not do things because of a media circus should be put aside. The media circus can only make money by talking about them and they will do that whether there’s material or no.
That’s mainly in the UK news so same as it ever was lol.
And the independent is now edited by former daily mail right wing hack and Camilla friend Greg Geordie I believe.
It’s no longer the same Independent it was….
I stopped reading the Independent as soon as I found out that Camela’s buddy, former DM hack Geordie Greig, became editor in chief. As for H-M plummeting popularity in silly Brit media headlines consider they’d like you to believe that Camilla is more popular in USA than H-M, oh and Prince Andrew too. I never click.
I’m delighted for him and Meghan that his book has been such an impressive, resounding success.
He could do 10 pages of screen shots of texts with Jason Knauf and his brother and I’d buy it.
Same. I’d buy the audio version too, with Harry reading all the texts.
Yes, do that, Harry. I hope he has more to say about the vipers Camilla, Chuck and Will. He was WAAAAY too kind to all of them.
There’s nearly always a new chapter for a paperback edition of a nonfiction work. This isn’t insider news or something. It’s the way things work.
Harry’s still looking to reconcile with his family so he may not want to add a new chapter. We’ll see, for now I believe his spokesperson.
After the Upchuck-ation, when all the broohaha quietens down and the eponymous king and queen go back to being useless twats, I’d love it if Harry spills more dirt in the paperback because he and Meghan are getting trashed so badly leading up to the stupid 3-ring circus that they likely won’t attend and will want to reveal the reasons why.
Imagine if the last chapter was: why we chose not to attend my father’s coronation. There would be more talk about that than the Royal Chuck-up. Just desserts.
Please make that happen.
With an additional chapter on how American celebs have more money than the poor old King of England. How The future King could “not afford” security for his son.
How he would not pay for his security but could afford people to put out lies saying that he bought his house for him so he would be safe
I’d love to read about his reaction to being told that his children will have to “earn” their rightful titles. I’d also love to read about his thoughts and feelings regarding Camilla being anointed and crowned queen. Will his feelings about the institution of monarchy have changed?
I just love the fact that the possibility of Harry writing more hangs over the House of Windsor like the sword of Damocles.
Go ahead. Test him further.
I don’t think he will write another book. Maybe in 20 or 30 years, but not now.