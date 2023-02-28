Prince Harry might add ‘a new chapter’ to the paperback edition of ‘Spare’

Prince Harry’s Spare has the kind of longevity publishers dream about. Spare is still at the top of nonfiction sales lists around the world. The memoir has broken all kinds of sales records, and people are not just picking up hardcovers, they’re also buying the audible book and the digital copies. Spare will probably go down as one of the most successful memoirs of all time. Even then, Harry left out tons of stuff. There are all kinds of stories and situations he never addressed, and while he was promoting Spare, he spoke about the difficult process of editing and how something like 400 pages were cut out, enough for another book, basically. Well, we’ve come to the time – not really – where people are wondering about the paperback edition. “Sources” told Page Six that Harry is considering writing a new chapter for the paperback edition.

Prince Harry has said that he won’t write a sequel to his blockbuster tell-all “Spare” — but sources tell Page Six there is buzz that he may pen a bonus chapter to be included in the book’s paperback release. Said an insider: “Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter… to the paperback version… out later this year or early next, when the hard cover sales have ended.” The source added that “readers are eager to know [Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle’s] feelings about the royal backlash they have suffered after the airing of their Netflix doc, and the publication of ‘Spare’.” Random House released the hardcover version of the book on Jan. 10, and Harry himself narrates an audio version. However, details of a paperback release have not yet been announced. The publisher did not respond to a request for comment, and a rep for Harry huffily denied he’d be including any new chapters in a future edition, telling us via email when we asked for comment, “That’s not true.” Then again, the California-based Duke of Sussex certainly has more than enough material left to add to the publication. He has said that his initial draft of the book came in at a whopping 800 pages, but that it was whittled down to about 400. The book has shattered sales records as the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time.

I mean… I hope he does write another chapter, but who knows? Before Spare came out, we watched the British media ramp up with anticipatory smears, in concert with the palace machinery openly briefing against Harry and Meghan. I said back then that while Spare not be the burn-it-all-down memoir they were expecting, his second book definitely would be. Let’s be honest, he could write a second memoir called Spare: Unloaded and it would be another record-breaking publishing smash. But I doubt Harry wants to keep revisiting this stuff. If anything, if a new chapter is added, I bet it will be more about veterans and the military section of the book, and how the British media smeared him.