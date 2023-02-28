Mindy Kaling won a prestigious PGA award & her ex made the presentation

Here are some photos of Mindy Kaling at this past weekend’s Producers Guild Awards. She has really lost so much weight since she gave birth to her second child. She’s talked about how she’s trying to be healthier because she’s a single mom, like… eating better and exercising more. I hope that’s all it is, because she looks downright tiny these days. Mindy attended the PGAs for a really nice reason: she is this year’s recipient of the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television. It’s a huge honor and she’s the first Indian-American woman to receive the award and – by the looks of things – she’s only the sixth woman in history to receive it. So, who presented her with this great honor? Her ex, BJ Novak. Come on. STOP.
B.J. Novak took a moment over the weekend to reflect on his “tumultuous, romantic” relationship with longtime friend and frequent collaborator Mindy Kaling. At the 2023 Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, Novak took the stage to present Kaling with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television. Not only did the Vengeance star and director gush about how “proud” he was of Kaling, he also shared some behind-the-scenes insights about their earlier days of working together on The Office.
“The first thing I noticed about Mindy in that writer’s room is that she cared so much about everything,” Novak, 43, began, noting how there “was nothing she didn’t care about,” ranging from her opinions about the show to pop culture to snack foods in the office.
“We were in love with each other, and we were reckless idiots, and the two of us would argue about all of these things forever grinding the writers room into a halt until we got too upset and we go to our respective offices and slammed the door where we would continue arguing over AOL and Instant Messenger,” he continued. “It was 2005.”
Novak then described their former relationship as a “tumultuous, romantic, toxic, boundary-less mess,” which is something the show’s producers noticed as well. Because of this, they suggested the pair “have scenes together” because they were “pretty funny.”
“There was no way out but through,” he explained. “We made it work or didn’t work, we made it through. Nearly 200 episodes of The Office together, 24 of them written by Mindy, far more than any other writer on the staff. And our conversation never stopped.”
Novak then praised Kaling for helping to “pioneer the new streaming era of comedy” with The Mindy Project, though he joked that the men she dated on the show “looked weirdly like me.” He also raved about her other hit programs Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls.
“Now, it would be tempting to tie all this together by saying how much Mindy grew up or changed since those early days. But what’s more important is how much she didn’t change,” he continued. “No matter how much pressure she felt, how silly or self-conscious she could have been to care so much about so many things, especially when some of those things had never been on television before.” Novak added, “She knows a lot about producing now, but she was great at it even before she did because she’s a great producer for the same reason that many people, including her, are great parents right away. She cares so much that she either knows what to do or finds out fast.”
While I acknowledge that he said nice things about Mindy, can we also acknowledge that the PGAs should have asked someone else to make the presentation? Mindy has warm relationships with many of her current and former coworkers. Steve Carell would have been a great choice, as would Chris Messina or Greg Daniels or Reese Witherspoon. Someone who wouldn’t have approached the presentation with the mindset of “how can I make this all about ME and my dysfunctional relationship with Mindy.” I absolutely think this whole thing speaks to their years of toxic f–kery, but I’ve always had strong negative feelings about their relationship, so I’m obviously biased.
“He joked that the men she dated on the show ‘looked weirdly like me’” – no they did not. Mindy Lahiri dated characters played by Messina, Glenn Howerton, Anders Holm, Seth Rogen? You could argue that the Bill Hader character – the sleazy ex – was the most like Novak. Anyway, thanks, I HATE THIS. What a terrible thing to do to a woman winning a prestigious award.
I didn’t even care that much until I read What he said. What a chode.
I’m sure she would have had full veto on who presented the award and she obviously knew what she was going to get with Novak. I’m just happy for her – so talented, so well-deserved!
I wouldn’t be shocked if Mindy chose Novak to present the award to her, honestly. Us outsiders may not approve, but Mindy is still super close with him.
Exactly, I would assume she chose him. They are obviously very close and care a great deal about each other, regardless of what strangers on the internet think about their relationship.
This is a nice honor for her, and well deserved.
I agree. I do think she made her own choices and damn, she is so talented! She has an unconventional relationship, a groundbreaking career and 2 kids she had on her terms. She seems just fine coloring outside the lines =)
I love Mindy and a lot of what she has created!! So glad to see her get an award. Would have loved even more if Ike Barinholtz presented it to her… #mindyandmorganforever
I don’t get the appeal of BJ Novak to anyone.
Keep in mind he was a producer on The Mindy Project and The Office, so he is her friend and also knows her work from a producing standpoint.
And he also played a love interest for two episodes on the Mindy Project, so that might be what he was referring to when he said they looked like him. (He WISHES he and Chris Messina look similar, LOL).
She looks so elegant and understated. Nice.
I absolutely Loved the episode of Meghan’s podcast with Mindy. She (Mindy) was so vulnerable in her honesty. I am a fan.
Oh man, YES. That episode was cathartic for me, and I refer to it often — especially when she talks about owning her place at the table with a bunch of old, white dudes. She earned it, she deserved it — no apologies needed. As a woman in a male-dominated industry, I GET that. And I fecking love her, and everything she does.
I am ambivalent about the BJ issue. They’ve done a great job not going public with… whatever they are/were/will be… and if messy relationships aren’t relatable, I don’t know what is. He clearly respects the bejesus out of her, as he should. She is a queen.
Wow, that’s a F up speech! It was about Mindy and he made it about himself. Such a piece of 💩
Ps: he physically reminds me of my ex … Mindy you can do so much better. Cut this man out of your life and move the F on.
Mindy will never move on and from the looks of it, neither will BJ. Have we heard anything about the people he’s dating or gotten serious with? They are holding each other back and no potential, future partner is going to want to deal with their baggage and ongoing dynamic. He basically said their toxic relationship was the muse to her writing and creativity, which, while probably true, is also a severe reduction of anything else she was trying to do. Sounds like a case of two extremely egotistical people making everything about them. Note to BJ: grinding an entire writers room to a halt while screaming and slamming doors is NOT something to brag about.
i live in hollywood & he is still on dating websites. shes pining over him while he is looking for her replacement……..
She’s accomplished, intelligent, stunning. He’s self centered ahole.
Oof I have thoughts. I am sad for Mindy that BJ presented the award and made it all about him. That is so gross! This was HER achievement and I just cringed through reading that whole speech.
Also, I dearly love Mindy and have watched / read a lot of her content. Can we talk about how extremely thin she is? She looks thin in photos she has been posting on her social media for a while, which means she’s even thinner in person. She’s talked about her struggles with body image for a long time and I feel like this is not her natural weight. I really hope she is healthy and OK and living her best life with good support for her and her babies. I’m not concern trolling, I promise.
I’ve adored Mindy since forever, and always loved how successful she was in spite of her weight. She’s a comedic genius, imo. But clearly her size bothered her, and I hope she’s happier now. And Abby, I’m with you, I am absolutely not concern trolling because I genuinely love Mindy, but I do hope she’s okay. It does look like she’s thinner than whatever her natural weight should be, and the camera adds lbs, so god knows how much tinier she is IRL. I hope she’s happy and healthy.
There are strong rumors that he is the father of Mindy’s two kids and that they are coparenting the kids together as some type of family unit. I thought this was just a ridiculous rumor until i read the evidence, and i think i believe it now. (B.J. spends a lot of time together with the kids & Mindy, and people have encountered them out at places like restaurants, Disneyland, etc. and heard the kids calling B.J. “Dad”. And the kids apparently both look just like him. And it does make sense to me that B.J. would be the person who Mindy would choose to be the father of her kids.—They’re so close and she obviously adores him.) So anyway if this is true, then B.J. has much more of a role in her current life than just “ex-boyfriend”. Just wanted to throw that out there.
I’ve been dying to know for years if those rumors are true. She’s been pretty successful in keeping the children out of the public eye— I don’t think I’ve ever seen a photo of either of them? But it wouldn’t surprise me at all if this was the truth.
I do not like how he made the speech all about HIM.
I think for most people BJ has always been candidate number one for being the father of Mindy’s kids. She’s gotten a lot of grief for her weird codependent relationship with BJ over the years and I wouldn’t be surprised if they were occasional friends with benefits. Her first pregnancy was a surprise and I think she even admitted that. If she were to admit that BJ was the dad, the focus would be constantly on if or not they were together. That way she has plausible deniability and have some peace during her pregnancy and raising her kids without the media intruding on her relationship status with BJ.
If BJ isn’t the father of her daughter (the first), then I think he is probably the father of the second (the son). The first baby was an oopsie and then after she realized she wanted a second. Maybe bio dad didn’t want to be involved so BJ volunteered to father the second. It just doesn’t make sense for him to take on such a paternal role with the kids if one of them isn’t biologically his. Also if they are out and about and the kids are calling him dad, they won’t be able to keep it a secret forever. I also think another reason she doesn’t show her kids’ faces in pics isn’t just privacy, it’s probably because it’s blatantly obvious one or both of them resemble BJ. We’ll know eventually but I won’t be surprised when they inevitably announce BJ is the dad.
I have seen mindy’s son at my farmers market and he looks nothing like BJ. He looks like her just slightly paler. He’s a cutie but he is clearly Mindy’s.
Unpopular opinion… some people will be in our lives in ways that social norms don’t really get. Whether the world understands the dynamic of not, these two people are clearly very important to each other.
Does that limit her romantic options? Maybe. Maybe not. Maybe she limits her romantic options.
All this to say, stop making people need to fit into our ideas of what love relationships look like. Sometimes it’s romantic, sometimes platonic, and sometimes there is a depth that exists without it being sexual. All kinds of ways to love in this world. I really wish we would stop focusing on these ‘boxes’ that align with Valentine’s Day roses and diamond engagement rings.
There are way more facets to life people. If you lean into the hidden corners, you may find some pretty cool stuff there.
I actually agree with you. It’s none of our business and they should organise their lives as they wish to do it.
So maybe they don’t work in a traditional, romantic, living together kind of relationship. If this works, more power to them.
Another unpopular opinion: I think she looks half-starved these days.
There are also strong suspicions out there that she’s using Wegovy, which honestly, I think would be fine if it wasn’t for the drug shortages now because there’s not enough for all because of all the moderately overweight people who want to use it. There are too many people with diabetes/serious obesity who need this drug for others who aren’t at health risk to be taking it. Of course, the best solution is for drug companies to ramp up production. But until that happens, I just have a hard time with it.
I hope this is not true, but that was my first thought. She has never been this thin.
It’s well known that she uses Ozempic or it’s closely related Mounjara for weight loss, creating a shortage for actual diabetics. Between that and her supporting her brother who pretended to be a Black man to get into medical school I have no sympathy for anything here. Meh.
Honestly? Mindy is a grown woman & she has been very successful in the industry. As mentioned above, there’s no way she didn’t approve BJ presenting this award.
Mindy & BJ have chosen to stay in each other’s lives for decades at this point; my guess is they’ll be in this relationship for years to come. For the life of me, I can’t understand how anyone can appreciate how smart & talented Mindy is while simultaneously assuming she’s somehow unable to navigate her relationship with BJ.
All I’ve got is that she looks INCREDIBLE.
Mindy is AMAZING. She is hilarious and smart and looks great. I am shocked to see how much weight she’s lost. Maybe she had to take hormones and stuff to get pregnant, which made her put the weight on….and then she had babies. I wonder how she’s lost the weight. JUST diet and exercise? Ozempic? Plastic surgery? I do appreciate when stars are at least honest about it vs. pretending it’s just diet and exercise when it’s not. Kudos to Jessica Simpson who fessed up to getting a tummy tuck after her kids. I dropped pounds pretty quickly by doing weight watchers and doing a ton of biking, so it IS possible on diet alone. Anyway. Love Mindy. Love the part about how they fought over AIM instant messenger. It really was the most 90s/00s thing ever for BJ Novak to say that.
Boundary less all encompassing relationship is not a flex to anyone over age 30, FFS. That’s what your 20s are for, then you burn all his stupid poetry and get with a grown up who commits. Ahem.
Anyway. I hope whatever they have works for both of them, Mindy is too good for him
I know some people are like, this is how they navigate their relationship and it’s ok. But honestly, it’s not.
Their relationship reminds me exactly of a friend — they tumultuously dated, then broke up. She had baby fever, convinced him that he should be the dad and had their baby via IVF. At this point he had a new girlfriend, one of many, which as they had broken up is ok, but she kept on saying they were together, but always trashed the girlfriends. She buys him stuff — a new truck, for example — though he works and has a girlfriend. He was supposed to show up at her birthday party but couldn’t be bothered. This is not an isolated incident. (Has BJ missed Mindy’s birthdays before? I bet he has. But this event, where he can show off, of course he will show up.)
Her friends, including me, were sympathetic at first, but we are now a mix of openly just not saying anything to trashing him to her. It is like watching a train wreck. I think she believes he will come back to her in the end.
To me, this is all of a variation of what is going on with Mindy and BJ. I mean, how talented is BJ, except for riding on Mindy’s talent? Screw him.
But Mindy won’t get rid of him in the way she needs, so this will go on. And her friends (and her fans), will keep on trying to knock some sense into her, but until she has an “a-ha” moment, she won’t move on.
She looks amazing, but she is obviously taking some kind of weight loss drug to get those results. The vast majority of people don’t just have a sudden mid-life change in their prior eating and exercise habits and get dramatic results like that.
She really does look fabulous. The hair, makeup and gown are on point. BJ loves himself more than he loves Mindy and he holds onto the relationship for what it brings him. That speech proves it. I hope when Mindy finds her love that the guys is out of this world for her and that BJ is pushed to the side. Maybe he’ll find someone of his own too.
I guess I’m in the minority here, but I think she looks incredible! It’s almost like society has forgotten what healthy weight/proportions look like on a petite woman. We’ve gotten accustomed to the enhanced bodies of the Kardashinan’s, Cardi’s and Minaji’s of the celeb world.
What? People are talking about her now compared to previous years, not comparing her to Kardashians et al.
Congratulations to Mindy! A number of people may say things and make remarks about her work ethic, outer appearance, relationships, etc., but she has made strives to show that she, as a WOC, can still become a success and support people of her own ethnic/racial background regardless of the political climate that exists. IMPHO, she’s a WONDERFUL lady! 👏🏼👏🏾🥇🏆
Honestly, does she have other friends? I swear, this guy is never not mentioned when I hear something about her. It gives me so much cringe because they always reiterate how they’re not right for each other. I’m less of a fan now hearing how unprofessionally they behaved at work. I wonder if they feel like it’s a romantic, star-crossed lovers thing, while from the outside it just seems a bit sad.
I had a toxic boyfriend-turned-best friend with benefits who followed me across the country after I moved to try and stay in my life, who monopolized my attention and minimized me in many ways and then started dating the woman he would eventually marry. I finally had to say “Goodbye. It’s time to end this messy relationship so we can be happier with other people and opportunities. I won’t be a third wheel to you and your girlfriend. She and I each deserve better. I wish you well, but please only call me if you’re dying or something.” And yeah, we’ve been better off without each other since.
Congrats to her and she looks f-cking gorgeous.
I really don’t get the negativity towards BJ Novak. I don’t watch the office and barely know the man or his work but I never quite get the full picture as to why his relationship with Mindy was/is toxic. It’s always assumptions. She seems happy to have him as a friend. And yeah he may have inserted himself into the speech but if Steve Carrell or anyone else would’ve done a similar speech it wouldn’t have been newsworthy or so carefully dissected for signs of dysfunction.