“Zendaya will earn $1 million per episode for Euphoria’s Season 3” links

Zendaya will reportedly make $1 million per episode for Euphoria Season 3. Which sounds pretty fair? They should pay all of those actors more as well. [Dlisted]
A rundown on the completely psychotic Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber stan-war on TikTok. You guys, please stop this. [Starcasm]
Kylie Minogue will perform at Sydney’s Pride parade. [OMG Blog]
This new meme format of tamed/shamed genitals is so weird/funny. [Jezebel]
King-of-Hollywood Tom Cruise sings “Hukuna Matata.” [LaineyGossip]
Ray Romano directed a movie and it actually looks really good? [Pajiba]
Austin Butler wore Gucci to the SAGs. [RCFA]
Evan Rachel Wood has receipts. [JustJared]
James Marsden led the blue-suit brigade at the SAGs. [GFY]
This is why Aubrey Plaza had a thunder-face at the SAGs. [Buzzfeed]
Ah yes, the woke debt ceiling. [Towleroad]
Jessica Biel & Jennifer Lawrence stepped out at W’s party this weekend. [Egotastic]
Zendaya carried that show on her back last season, she deserves every dime
She deserves every penny. Glad that they recognize it instead of paying her make co-stars and being jerks to her.m side eying you Criminal Minds
Yikes, my spell correct lost it’s mind. I meant to say paying her peanuts and paying her make costars $$
there is something about Zendaya that reminds me of a young Cindy Crawford at times
Agree. Especially with her hair styled this way.
Wasn’t the cast of Friends each paid $1M per episode for the last few seasons?
Friends was on 10 years at 22 episodes a season? Plus they still get residuals and I think they each got a cut of the DVD/Merch sales towards to end too? That was 20-25 years ago?
I think the big six still get apprx. $10M+ a year from Friends
I dunno who Zendaya is, have never watched her show. All I do know is she is very popular in her target market and big on SM, I think?
Good for her for making money, her agent is doing their job.
The Networks/Streaming Companies are making multi-millions.
Johnny Carson carried NBC for 30 years! He was paid very well for the times.
But if Carson was in his prime now = He’d be a billionaire and rightly so.
Letterman kept his show on air well past his prime years and even being at 30% of his best, he cashed in multi-millions.
Yes!!!! Go Zendaya!!! YOU DESERVE
Part of the issue is that with streaming there are no residuals, the only money is upfront.
Re: Link above Blue Suit Night at SAG
James Marsden is a gorgeous man. That powder blue suit needs to go back to the 1970’s.
Bob Odenkirk looks great!
That’s all. 👍
So thrilled for her. She is a real star.
I love her and she deserves it!
She is doing the open mouthed pose JLo does and somehow everyone mentions, waiting for those comments anytime now…
Can someone explain how actors get paid this much while people saving lives and taking care of our society so it doesn’t crumble, don’t?
Do they really need paychecks this high?
Not dissing Zendaya, this goes for aaaall of them.
My only response is that the world is backwards
I understand where you’re coming from. Only want to add the perspective that creative jobs are also hit or miss. Unless you get lucky you’re also getting paid peanuts/in “exposure”. Artistic jobs are not respected. For me, if someone succeeds in the arts world, I am glad for them. The thing is, even if they are making millions/billions, actors/musicians/entertainers still are not respected. They are seen as vapid and repeatedly told their opinions are not valued, all because of what they do for a living.
I say this as someone who grew up performing, sang for quite some time professionally, became a teacher and a professional photographer as a side hustle – I’ve done a lot, and even in my teaching job I still got very little respect in regards to my intelligence. Photography and singing so many people tried to convince me to do that work for free. It’s exhausting. So now I work from home holding babies all day. Not a bad gig lol
Simple economics, because of the money they generate. They’re paid a tiny percentage of what the show or movie actually grosses, and without them, there’s no show.
Without her, there’s no Euphoria.
@LIONE –
Ahahahaha I love your question.
I’m a physician.
Also: I have never seen a physician that beautiful. Maybe that’s the sextet to negotiating better pay.
Sorry- typo- secret to….
Yeah I agree, this is crazy. Not dissing her either, it’s really not about her, she’s lovely. But the fact that this industry pays any actor a million dollars per episode just for doing their job is obscene. Not even the biggest athletes get paid a million dollars per a single game/match. Also what about the director, scriptwriter, editor, set designer, etc.?? They all make or break the show, it’s not just her doing. She doesn’t write the lines she says, she doesn’t direct or edit herself, she’s not involved in post-production… It’s not a one-woman show.
It irks me that everyone seems to be okay living in a society where people who save lives and help others are undervalued and underpaid but people who pretend to have fake emotions are getting millions.
Imagine if we paid surgeons a million per surgery? Or firefighters a million per rescue operation? I dunno about you but saving lives is actually worth more to me than pretending to be someone else for entertainment.
Make that bank, Zendaya. You deserve it and work hard for it. No one would bat an eyelash if a (white) male star of a show made a million per episode.
I love Ray Romano! And his movie looks great! I’ll definitely see it, maybe even in a theater!