“Zendaya will earn $1 million per episode for Euphoria’s Season 3” links

Zendaya will reportedly make $1 million per episode for Euphoria Season 3. Which sounds pretty fair? They should pay all of those actors more as well. [Dlisted]

A rundown on the completely psychotic Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber stan-war on TikTok. You guys, please stop this. [Starcasm]

Kylie Minogue will perform at Sydney’s Pride parade. [OMG Blog]

This new meme format of tamed/shamed genitals is so weird/funny. [Jezebel]

King-of-Hollywood Tom Cruise sings “Hukuna Matata.” [LaineyGossip]

Ray Romano directed a movie and it actually looks really good? [Pajiba]

Austin Butler wore Gucci to the SAGs. [RCFA]

Evan Rachel Wood has receipts. [JustJared]

James Marsden led the blue-suit brigade at the SAGs. [GFY]

This is why Aubrey Plaza had a thunder-face at the SAGs. [Buzzfeed]

Ah yes, the woke debt ceiling. [Towleroad]

Jessica Biel & Jennifer Lawrence stepped out at W’s party this weekend. [Egotastic]