A glow booster, a hair powder and refillable travel perfume atomizers

From CB: Most of my recent purchases are products for my dog. I like the fabric dog waste bag dispensers at PetSmart but my dog chews them up when I leave him alone with his leash (I don’t do that anymore) and they’re expensive at $10 and up. I ordered this two pack of dog waste bag holders for just $13. They come with two carabiners and metal clips and that you can use to hold the bags when they’re full. I also got my dog this fishbone chew toy in medium and it’s plenty big for him. (He’s a German Shepherd and is almost full size now at 9 months.) I’ve bought much more expensive chew bones that’s he’s not interested in, but he loves this one. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.
A glow booster you can wear on its own or under makeup
From CB: Elf Halo Glow liquid filter is said to be a dupe for the much pricier Charlotte Tillbury Flawless Filter. It’s just $15 and comes in 8 different colors. This has 68 ratings, 4.4 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say it gives their skin a dewy, healthy, natural look. “I love this. I’ve always wanted to try the Charlotte Tilbury flawless filter but didn’t like the price. So when I found out elf had a dupe, I bought it straight away and it’s not let me down! Blends seamlessly and gives the perfect natural glow!” “This arrived while I had flu and was feeling and looking crap. I mixed a tiny amount with my moisturiser and applied, and it’s turned my skin from looking grey to having the sort of glow you get after a facial.”
An inexpensive sewing kit would make a great gift
From CB: My son could use a sewing kit for college. So many are just the bare minimum but this one has 30 needles, 14 spools of thread, scissors, a thimble, measuring tape, ripper and more. It’s under $6 for that version! There’s also a large version with even more tools for $9. This has over 34,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say it has just what you need for repairs. “I love this little kit. It’s super helpful and has everything I need!” “I’ve had it for about 8 months now and in that time I’ve used it to sew multiple buttons back on to things and fix holes in multiple shirts and nightgowns.”
An angled eyebrow pencil for a more polished look
From CB: I keep wanting to change up my eyebrow makeup so they look more defined without being overdrawn. An eyebrow tutorial I viewed recommended Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer. That’s $26. L’Oreal Paris Brow Stylist is now under $9 and there’s a coupon to make it just $8. This has over 3,700 ratings, 4.7 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say it’s a dupe for more expensive brands. “I bought Benefit goof proof brow pencil many times until I discovered this one that is almost identical and is more than half the price. You can’t go wrong. It is so easy to use and blends well.” “This is the best brow pencil I have found. It’s quick and easy to use and it fills in any sparse areas quite naturally. I love it!”
A dryer lint brush kit for getting in hard to reach places
From CB: I’ve anecdotally heard of at least one family who suffered a house fire due to dryer lint. More commonly though, it can accumulate and make your clothes smell musty and your dryer take longer. This dryer lint brush helps clean out trapped lint from the vents in front loading dryers. It’s also useful for dusting in areas you can’t reach. You get two brushes for under $9. This has 28,000 ratings, 4.2 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it really works and that they’re surprised how much lint it gets out. “I had to tell you I had a doubt that this may not work. But after trying it and seeing how much lint it actually drew out of my dryer was incredible. It’s easy to use.” “I was amazed with the amount of lint that this brush pulled out of my dryer. I will be using it regularly.”
A hair powder to fill in thinning areas
From Hecate: I’ve mentioned before that I have two thinning spots at my temples. I’m trying a series of things to fill them in but while that witchcraft takes effect, I found this Boldify hair powder. I like it because it’s so easy to use. The little sponge that’s attached to the bottom of the jar collects just enough powder. So when you dab it on your spot, it only comes off where you dab. It doesn’t dust around the area. It does just what it says, fills in the thinning area so it’s not so noticeable. I got my color match right on the first try, too. They have 13 different shades to choose from, though. A .14 oz jar costs $18 but it’ll last you forever. It has over 12,000 reviews with 4.4 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. Customers love how long the color stays on their scalp, “this lasts a lot longer than I thought it would! I put it in my hair during the day, ended up staying out overnight, came home the next day and it was still mostly there!! Very happy with this!” and it doesn’t clump, “ I feel that it covers nicely without being chalky. I’ve had no issues with sweating, etc.” It’s good for root touch up between colorings as well.
A heated neck and shoulder wrap feels like a warm hug
From Hecate: I’m jealous just looking at this. It’s a heated weighted caplet for your neck and shoulders. Like a personal spa treatment whenever you want. It’s two pounds so it works like a weighted blanket to relax tense shoulders and neck and six different levels of heat to soothe the muscles that need it. And it’s all wrapped in a soft microfiber velvety cover. Normally this is $70 but it’s on sale for $45 this week. It has over 3,000 reviews with 4.5 stars and a 9.2 out of 10 from The Review Index. People who bought it said it works very quickly on the problem areas, “I’m in a moderate amount of pain every day. The day it was delivered I used it and after about an hour I felt relief. This heating pad stays in place, quickly heats to the setting you choose, and is very soft.” Others say they love how it stays exactly where you need it, “Having severe neck arthritis, I was finding it difficult to keep heat around my neck and shoulders. This works very well. The unit is very soft and the neck opening is very sufficient in size when I snap the sides together.” It comes in blue or gray options.
Refillable perfume atomizers for spritzing on the go
From Hecate: Those fancy perfume spray bottles look amazing on a vanity display, but they are a pain to take anywhere. These little refillable perfume bottles have you covered. They’re great for storage solutions, purses and travel in general. They’re easy to fill with any atomizer, they’re sleek and come in different colors so you can keep track of which scent is in which tube. And they come 4 5 ml tubes for $8 (or five for $9). They have over 10,000 reviews and ReviewMeta gave them 4.5 Stars. This person said they were smaller than what they expected, but they’re refillable, so that shouldn’t be an issue, “The vials were smaller than I expected, but they were super easy to fill from my original perfume bottle.” This smart person said there’s no reason to limit these to just perfume, “I’m traveling for the first time in 12 years and squeezing everything into one bag and a carry on. This works for perfume, but I had the great idea of using it for things like my setting spray for when I travel.”
Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.
I use the Elf glow product every day. It is so nice. I like that it give you a glow without making you glitter like a disco ball. I also have the heating pad and love it. I got one for my mom and MIL for their neck and shoulder pain.
The Elf Halo Glow is worth it. It’s definitely your skin but better. I have an oily nose in warm weather so I have to use a setting powder so it doesn’t break up.
IDK if it’s a dupe for Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter but the Elf Halo is so good I have no need to ever try it.
elf has really upped its game and, to me, is pumping out good, quality affordable products that are reliable dupes for more expensive products. My bank account loves it and I love how they work on my skin.
I 100% agree! I don’t have $60 to spend on a glow product, but $15 is fine and I love how it looks. I also love their $9 lipstick which I think is a dupe for a NARS one and their $3 eye shadow sets are hard to beat!
Even their brushes and cleaners are good quality for the price.
I have the perfume atomizers and love them. Filling them is fast and easy, and they are small enough to tuck into a purse, suitcase, or desk, without taking up much room or adding much weight. My favorite way to use them is for travel. I can bring both of my favorite scents in less space than one took up before. I’m off to buy the Elf Halo Glow!
Oops sorry, I know that Elf doesn’t make the perfume deals, but put in the wrong place.
@Giddy give elf time, they just might go over to that market too!
ELF’s hydrating camo concealer is life-changing. They really do make such great products.
Benebones are fabulous!! My Posy loves to chew and Benebones are her favorite!!
Okay, my apologies for the long story-time post. 😜
I’m excited about the ELF glow serum because I’d love a dewy option but everything I’ve seen is either $$$ or contains actual glitter and I’m too old for that.
I have the sewing kit and it’s AMAZING. I’ve used it a ton of times and it’s so small, it takes up no room. Great idea for a college kid or an actual adult with no sewing skills (like me!) who sometimes needs to rip a seam on a pocket or sew on a button.
PLEASE get the dryer vent brush and use it, AND also consider either finding a service local to you that will blow out your dryer vents 1-2 times/year or get the extension brush kit you can buy at the hardware store to “snake” the length of your vent pipe. You can also move the dryer out of the way and use a leaf-blower to clear the vent pipe if you’re handy. We had birds build a nest the length of the dryer vent in our old house (stupid builder-grade louvered covers let them in!) and it actually burned out the motor on our dryer. Thank god that was the outcome, because if it had caught fire it would have burned the house down. Seriously, we would have never known and I am very vocal about dryer vent safety now!!
I’m also getting the refillable atomizers because my 15 y/o has leaned hard into smelling good (he asked for Versace Eros cologne for Christmas, so cute!) and showers at school after track/cross-country practice. The set we got him came with a travel-size bottle, but when that’s empty, he can use this to bring his cologne with him!
Thanks for all of the awesome shopping tips, CB and Hecate!!
Holy Cow that is terrifying! We also have our dryer vents cleaned yearly. We know someone (an actual person) whose dryer did catch fire but it was out out before the house got involved. Agree it is no joke!
It was terrifying! The vent pipe in that house ran over my son’s bedroom and the nest went the whole length of the room. My heart still races a little thinking of what could have happened. I also never run the dryer unless someone is home and awake now, just in case.
I used to have a dryer vent brush but I’ve moved several times & don’t know what happened to it. I’ve been thinking the last few weeks that I need to get another one, so this post was a great reminder! Clicking on link right now!
One note on sewing kits. The needles tend to be terrible and hard to use and fabric damaging. As an emergency kit, these are OK, but for your house, you should stop by a fabric store and buy real needles and better thread if there’s a color you have a lot of in your wardrobe.
It’s the thread I don’t like in travel sewing kits, they tend to break easily.
The perfume atomizers are also great for hand sanitizer.
Honk!
I’m going to look into both the elf and the eyebrow (I use for basic elf eyebrow pencil and like it enough)
I was just reading on the glow halo…. It sounds like it’s just a mild highlighter or like a mild shimmer sheer foundation or similar? I mix it in to add sparkle without actual sparkle?
I purchased or used Sephora points for the CT foundation glow. But I do love Elf products. I have a lot of their skin care as it’s planet and not tested on animals too!! Plus if you check Target, they offer specials on certain make up products, like Elf in which you get a gift card for $5 on a certain amount spent.
I’ll have to try out the hair fiber stuff. I don’t have any bald spots, but I do have fine/thin hair and when my gray roots start showing I look bald. I’ve used ColorWow (I think it’s called) for root coverup, and it worked well, but it seemed to dry out my skin and make my scalp itchy. If I can get root coverup without it touching my skin that would be a win for me.
I’ve had a similar heating pad made by Sunbeam for several years and use it every night. I love it! Also really like ELF products