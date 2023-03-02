Golnesa from Shahs of Sunset went on Ozempic to go from 137 to 126 lbs

Embed from Getty Images
Lately, I’ve noticed a bit of debate about whether all this talk about Ozempic is shaming people who actually need to use it. But, this story here is the reason for all the criticism because it’s honestly mind-boggling to me. Golnesa Gharachedaghi from Shahs of Sunset posted to her Instagram this week copping to her usage of generic Ozempic, sharing info about why she went on it (to lose weight gained from steroids), showing how she injects herself and her dosage, and criticizing others who use it. GG started taking these injections to lose 11 pounds; to go from 137 to 126 pounds…
Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi not only admitted to losing more than 10 pounds on Ozempic but also showed viewers how to inject themselves.
The “Shahs of Sunset” alum posted a lengthy video to Instagram Tuesday describing her experience with semaglutide, the generic version of the trendy weight-loss drug, because she refused to lie about it.
“I am on the weight-loss shots, honey, OK,” she said. “I’m just not going to lie about it because I always keep it real about what is fake.”
Gharachedaghi explained that she experienced health issues last year that made her put on weight, which she is now jonesing to lose.
“I had to get a lot of steroid injections last year, which caused me to really pack on some weight,” she shared, “and I don’t know if it’s because I’m 41 years old or I’ve had a baby.
“Whatever it is, I’ve been having a very, very, very hard time getting rid of that weight.”
The former Bravolebrity panned the camera to a journal that showed her semaglutide journey began four weeks ago, and in that short time, she has dropped from 137 pounds to 126. She also has doubled her dose from 10 units to 20.
Dressed in a tight crop top and comfortable sweatpants, Gharachedaghi then gave viewers a step-by-step process of how she injects herself with the “really, really small needle,” which she ultimately stuck on the side of her stomach.
“If you see people out there who just got skinny so fast all of a sudden and claimed they got healthy for the first time in their lives or that they got sober from alcohol that was causing them to gain so much weight … most likely, they’re just doing the shots,” she speculated.
Gharachedaghi then shaded celebrities who have denied using Ozempic or any of its alternatives, saying, “We know who you are. We see how skinny y’all are getting.
“It’s not rocket science,” she added. “Just saying.”
In the caption, the reality star doubled down on criticizing those who deny using the injections.
“I’m not sure why so many people deny taking the shots,” she wrote, adding that users can “judge in the comments.”
So, by GG’s logic, this is fine because she gained weight from steroids and wanted to lose it and she’s being honest about it, unlike those other celebs who take it and lie. Um, the fact that she’s honest about taking this drug away from people who actually need it to lose a negligible amount of weight is not the flex she thinks it is. It’s actually a bit insulting. Google puts her height from 5’7″ to 5’9″ and so using Ozempic to go from slim (137) to slimmer (126) is absolutely ridiculous. Even if she were shorter, that would still be ridiculous. She did not need this drug and she’s taking it from the people that actually do. And when people that actually need it talk about feeling shamed for using it because others ask them why don’t they just try diet and exercise, they should pull up this story and show it to the shamers because GG could have accomplished 11 unnecessary pounds with good old-fashioned diet and exercise and abstaining from alcohol, the tactics which she scoffs at. Also, this article at The Cut about the larger societal implications behind these drugs is worth a read. I found the quotes from the gourmand who doesn’t eat much anymore to be particularly depressing.
Yee freekin gads. The stupidity is baffling but 99% of bravolebrities arent that bright.
Is there really a shortage of this drug? If there is, it’s not bc of people like the one in this article. They are being scapegoated for shortage the pharmaceutical companies are manufacturing as an excuse to raise their prices.
Also, I hate her mightier than though attitude. Leave ppl be.
And stop shaming everyone! The people who need the drug for their health and the ones who are using it for vanity purposes.
The shortage is vert real. Pharm companies are problematic but let’s not pretend that people taking the drug to go from thin to underweight are not a huge part of the problem right now. Manufacturing will eventually catch up but people with diabetes are suffering.
I work in the pharmacy industry and it’s the manufacturer and suppliers that causes the shortages not the people on the medication. If medications work like they are supposed to then they are expected to be popular and the manufacturer and suppliers should be prepared.
That is incorrect. The shortage is real and dire for people who need this drug. The pharmaceutical companies had no idea this drug would become a weight loss drug and did not realize the run there would be on it. The shortage is life threatening for people who need this drug for diabetes
What I don’t understand is how these drugs are apparently just out there for anyone and everyone to buy? Over here you definitely can’t get these drugs without a presription and when it comes to something as life saving as this you can bet that doctors can’t just presribe it to someone who needs it.
So agreed, this shaming of people taking advantage of a capitalist run healthcare system absolutely blames the wrong people. Great PR effort all around I have to say. I just googled this topic and every single article blames the shortage on the weight loss trend. I have a hard time believing that no legislative solution to this problem exists but as long as people blame the celebrities I guess your Congress can lean back and continue to do nothing about it.
I’d be interested in learning more about the efforts to stop this from happening. I don’t care about this woman, how much she lost or why. Why was she able to just buy a drug that people need? That’s the real question here.
Semaglutide is not experiencing a shortage, the injection pens are. What GG has is from a compounding pharmacy and she’s using insulin needles. This is NOT taking away from diabetics because it’s basically a generic version of the drug whereas Ozempic is a brand name who manufacture their own products.
The only nice thing I can say about this is at least she used generic compounded product because lots of us who need the meds struggle to find it in a shortage. Having said that, this drug acts on your metabolic hormones, so if she didn’t have an imbalance before, she may end up giving herself one and she will definitely gain weight again unless the issue was not lifestyle in the first place.
Also, anyone who would take a drug like this to lose ten lbs in the first place is an idiot and whatever place gave it to her should be shut down.
I said what I said.
10 LBS!! Come freaking ON.
And yes, Big Pharma *could* produce more but we all know they won’t. So given that, I really wish this drug would be reserved for people who really need it.
They are producing more thankfully, but it takes time to produce millions of doses of medication…so it will be slow to be fixed probably
Thinking longer term here…..will people on this drug for weight loss be doing injections the rest of their lives to maintain their lowered weight? Will they need to continue increasing the dosages?
My husband has been prescribed Ozembic due to his diabetes. It is now impossible to get the right dosage in our major city (1 of the 5 largest in the US). At his diabetes specialist’s suggestion, whenever it’s not available here, his mother in another state picks up the prescription for him and then they each drive 4 hours to meet so he can get it from her.
He is in his early 40s and diabetes runs in his family. He eats exactly as he’s supposed to, exercises, etc. Yet diabetes is already damaging his eyes, causing him to lose his hair, and so much more. Please, please, please, understand this isn’t like doing Keto or a juice cleanse. If you don’t need it, you are literally taking it from someone for whom it is a lifeline.
Jeez THAT IS HORRIBLE
I am SO sorry your family is going through this. Thank you for explaining the situation so we better understand. Best wishes!
Wow. So she went from thin to thinner and took a drug that’s in short supply to do it? What she doesn’t get, aside from the fact that most people would consider her thin even with the weight gain, is that many, many people gain weight from meds or depression or other conditions beyond their control. She feels like she’s entitled to the drug because the weight gain wasn’t her fault.
I’ve worked in pharmacy for 17 years and it’s an incredibly time consuming, frustrating, and exhausting process to try and track this medication (and others like it) for patients. It’s a lot of phone calls to distribution centers, stores, doctor’s offices, and everything in between because of people like this.
Can’t stand them.
The article from Cut makes the point that none of these drugs were actually tested on thin healthy people. All of them who take it are making themselves part of some giant unregulated experiment that may reveal unexpected irreversible side effects years down the road.
Let’s all remember the panic over „untested“ vaccines that people refused even though they saved lives. But going from slim to skinny using a drug off label seems totes reasonable. I‘m so not participating in the skinny trend again.
I’m pretty sure that I read that all the weight lost comes back when you stop taking this too so what a waste literally
Idk about her, but I was on iv steroids when I was in the hospital in December. Steroids can make blood sugar go up, they almost gave me insulin while I was there, but mine wasn’t high enough for that to be necessary. But I think it’s only while you are actively on steroids. Then again , idk cuz I can’t get a effing appointment lol
For that amount of weight, and in that timeframe, and with all the money she probably has, she could have hired a trainer and personal chef for a month and ensured that she lost the 11 pounds and kept them off. Now she’ll be stuck in a cycle of having to increase her dosage just to keep those pounds off.
I find all of this deeply depressing. It’s depressing that diabetics can’t get the drugs they need to stay healthy. It’s depressing that society thinks it’s perfectly acceptable to use things like this to get extra thin.
I’ve been listening to the podcast “Maintenance Phase” lately, and I’ve learned so much about the anti-fat bias built into all of our institutions in this country. And it’s that bias that feeds into this obsession with people taking drugs to be even thinner.
I speak from a place of incredible “skinny” privilege, and a few years ago, I was on a medicine for migraines that had an off-label usage for binge eaters. I got down to 95 lbs while on this medication, and none of the doctors were worried. Because I guess being skinny to an unhealthy degree is seen as better than carrying around a few extra pounds.
Just here to amplify the praise for Maintenance Phase (hey, that rhymes). Michael and Aubrey are a delight to listen to and do such a great job of breaking things down clearly and concisely. Everyone should check it out.
Who starts goofy ideas like this? And then, like sheep, it’s all the rage.
Just No, damn.
I hope those with diabetes are able to get their necessary meds.
SMGDMFH
It’s hard to tell what she actually looks like from her IG. It’s so filtered. Also, looking at the “before” pics she doesn’t look like she needed to lose any weight. idk. These people are vapid.
If you’re 5’6″ or 5”7, 137 is not overweight. In fact you can look quite thin at that weight and wear a size 4 or 6. I understand she wanted to lose ten pounds but she certainly didn’t NEED to, and definitely not with a drug that’s in short supply for those who literally need it to maintain their health.
Who is prescribing this stuff to people just for weight loss? Doctors have a responsibility to their patients, but IMO “first do no harm” should also mean not creating a dangerous medication shortage for people who have a real illness and aren’t just trying to be Hollywood Thin.
My sister was a Type 1 Diabetic. She relied on Insulin. If people are relying on Ozempic in the same way, then this whole trend is unconscionable.
There is NO generic formulation available so she did not use generic semaglutide. It is manufactured by Novo Nordisc and is available under 3 trade names: Ozempic (injectable approved for T2DM), Wegovy (slightly different injectable formulation approved for weight loss in OBESE patients) and Rybelsus (oral formulation approved for use in T2DM)
Novo Nordisc has finally fixed the supply chain issues they had after launching Wegovy so anyone using Ozempic instead of Wegovy is an AH causing issues for T2DM who legitimately need to use Ozempic. Novo Nordisc was actually suggesting that physicians wanting to start their obese patients on a GLP-1 agonist (the class of drug that Ozempic is) but unable to get Wegovy, write prescriptions for Saxenda (liraglutide, approved for weight loss in obese patents) instead.
More importantly, the weight loss indications in this class of drug is for obese patients so it’s obscene that physicians are writing prescriptions for patients who are neither diabetic nor obese. Patients who are obese and legitimately qualify to use these meds for clinical reasons have to jump through an enormous set of hoops to get their insurance to cover the prescriptions of Wegovy and the insurers often require patients participate in programs that provide some degree of counseling and require weekly weigh ins plus in person visits to renew the prescription once you’re in maintenance.
I started Wegovy about 6 weeks ago and have lost 17 pounds. I am morbidly obese. I gained nearly 90 pounds on an antipsychotic a few years ago. Even stopping the medication didn’t help because of the current antidepressant. Wegovy is for me, not Ozempic, because I am not diabetic. Losing even 17 pounds of the 100 I have to lose has improved my quality of life, decreased knee pain, and improved my asthma. This is not vanity; it’s life or death.
I work with a client who was on this. She didn’t follow the dosing guidelines and wanted to lose 40 lbs asap. Well she did lose it. She was super happy that she hit her goal and went on a social media blitz about how “she works out everyday”. Fast forward to her ending up in the ER and now her socials are all “pray for me” and blaming “over exercising” as the cause SMH….
Wow she thinks she so clever. She has announced to the world that she is spoiled, selfish, a cheater, LAZY AF, vapid, heartless, I mean I could really go on. Honestly she’s announced to the world that she is so goddamn lazy that she has zero willpower to lose her ten measly lbs on her own and without cheating other people who desperately need it. Truly pathetic.
How gross. As someone who has lost weight and experienced relentless nausea since last year, from possible long Covid, I would never take this unless I were diabetic. To pay that much money for some thing so unpleasant.
Wouldn’t it be so much easier if we could all be forgiving of a few pounds here and there?