Golnesa from Shahs of Sunset went on Ozempic to go from 137 to 126 lbs

Embed from Getty Images

Lately, I’ve noticed a bit of debate about whether all this talk about Ozempic is shaming people who actually need to use it. But, this story here is the reason for all the criticism because it’s honestly mind-boggling to me. Golnesa Gharachedaghi from Shahs of Sunset posted to her Instagram this week copping to her usage of generic Ozempic, sharing info about why she went on it (to lose weight gained from steroids), showing how she injects herself and her dosage, and criticizing others who use it. GG started taking these injections to lose 11 pounds; to go from 137 to 126 pounds…

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi not only admitted to losing more than 10 pounds on Ozempic but also showed viewers how to inject themselves. The “Shahs of Sunset” alum posted a lengthy video to Instagram Tuesday describing her experience with semaglutide, the generic version of the trendy weight-loss drug, because she refused to lie about it. “I am on the weight-loss shots, honey, OK,” she said. “I’m just not going to lie about it because I always keep it real about what is fake.” Gharachedaghi explained that she experienced health issues last year that made her put on weight, which she is now jonesing to lose. “I had to get a lot of steroid injections last year, which caused me to really pack on some weight,” she shared, “and I don’t know if it’s because I’m 41 years old or I’ve had a baby. “Whatever it is, I’ve been having a very, very, very hard time getting rid of that weight.” The former Bravolebrity panned the camera to a journal that showed her semaglutide journey began four weeks ago, and in that short time, she has dropped from 137 pounds to 126. She also has doubled her dose from 10 units to 20. Dressed in a tight crop top and comfortable sweatpants, Gharachedaghi then gave viewers a step-by-step process of how she injects herself with the “really, really small needle,” which she ultimately stuck on the side of her stomach. “If you see people out there who just got skinny so fast all of a sudden and claimed they got healthy for the first time in their lives or that they got sober from alcohol that was causing them to gain so much weight … most likely, they’re just doing the shots,” she speculated. Gharachedaghi then shaded celebrities who have denied using Ozempic or any of its alternatives, saying, “We know who you are. We see how skinny y’all are getting. “It’s not rocket science,” she added. “Just saying.” In the caption, the reality star doubled down on criticizing those who deny using the injections. “I’m not sure why so many people deny taking the shots,” she wrote, adding that users can “judge in the comments.”

[From Page Six]

So, by GG’s logic, this is fine because she gained weight from steroids and wanted to lose it and she’s being honest about it, unlike those other celebs who take it and lie. Um, the fact that she’s honest about taking this drug away from people who actually need it to lose a negligible amount of weight is not the flex she thinks it is. It’s actually a bit insulting. Google puts her height from 5’7″ to 5’9″ and so using Ozempic to go from slim (137) to slimmer (126) is absolutely ridiculous. Even if she were shorter, that would still be ridiculous. She did not need this drug and she’s taking it from the people that actually do. And when people that actually need it talk about feeling shamed for using it because others ask them why don’t they just try diet and exercise, they should pull up this story and show it to the shamers because GG could have accomplished 11 unnecessary pounds with good old-fashioned diet and exercise and abstaining from alcohol, the tactics which she scoffs at. Also, this article at The Cut about the larger societal implications behind these drugs is worth a read. I found the quotes from the gourmand who doesn’t eat much anymore to be particularly depressing.

Embed from Getty Images