The Sussexes ‘could stay at Windsor Castle’ following their Frogmore eviction

I’m going to need Buckingham Palace and their sycophantic royalist reporters to stick with one talking point for 24 hours. Since the news broke on Tuesday evening that King Charles is “evicting” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage, no one can keep their stories straight. Charles is either budget-conscious or vindictive, and this eviction is either about the cost of living crisis or about Andrew needing to downgrade from Royal Lodge or it’s about Charles being incandescent with rage over Harry’s memoir. Pick a bullsh-t excuse and stick with it. Well, Tom Bower has selected his talking point and he’s going to ride this one to the grave. He is such an unhinged old man:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage doesn’t surprise at least one royal expert. “Harry and Meghan provoked him [King Charles] with Harry’s disgraceful book and the interviews he gave,” Tom Bower told Page Six exclusively in a recent interview, referring to Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” and his appearances on “60 Minutes” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” “I mean what did he expect?” the “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors” author continued. “Harry wanted the royal family to come on bended knee begging for forgiveness and he’s completely crossed the spectrum, he’s in the mad wilderness of deranged victimhood.”

“Harry wanted the royal family to come on bended knee begging for forgiveness.” Harry said he and his wife are owed apologies but he wasn’t expecting anyone in his garbage family to actually apologize. His memoir was about how he was neglected, abused, trapped and gaslighted for decades, and his dogsh-t father’s response is to financially abuse Harry even more and tell the world that the Sussexes are unwelcome in the UK. Speaking of, another royal expert doesn’t understand why the Sussexes are complaining about Frogmore because they could always just stay in Windsor Castle:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still have a safe place to stay when in Britain even after they lose Frogmore Cottage, a royal historian has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed on Wednesday evening they have been asked to vacate their official residence in the UK, an order reportedly issued by King Charles in the wake of the publication of Prince Harry’s book Spare. Royal historian Marlene Koenig argued other royal residences could provide a safe haven for Meghan, Harry and their children when they travel to the UK. The US-based commentator told Express.co.uk: “Harry apparently views Frogmore Cottage as ‘the only place left that’s safe’ which for me is a strange comment. Why? There are plenty of rooms at Windsor Castle where they could stay if they choose to come to the UK.” Ms Koenig refrained from using the word “eviction”, explaining the Crown Estate owns the property rather than the King or Meghan and Harry. She said: “This means Harry’s lease was with the Crown Estates, same for Royal Lodge, Adelaide Cottage, Fort Belvedere and many other properties in Windsor, small and large.” Moreover, the commentator added, in May 2022 it was claimed the Duke had extended his lease on the Windsor property, believed to be a 12-month rolling deal. If this is the case, last year’s lease will expire within weeks.

There is a question – one which I hope gets answered at some point – about the terms of the Sussexes’ lease on Frogmore, and how long it was supposed to be and whether their lease agreement includes anything about the Sovereign Grant reimbursing the Sussexes for what they paid for the renovation and refurbishment of Frogmore. Scobie suggested that they had a long-term lease agreement and then this woman claims they only had a one-year lease. I’d really like to know those details. As for “they could just stay in Windsor Castle” – well, that’s one way to convince Prince William to move into the castle. Just let the Sussexes stay in Windsor Castle for one night and William will throw a massive tantrum and demand that HIS family needs full control of the castle. And in any case, Charles is making it perfectly clear that the Sussexes are entirely unwelcome in the UK and in royal properties.