The Sussexes ‘could stay at Windsor Castle’ following their Frogmore eviction

I’m going to need Buckingham Palace and their sycophantic royalist reporters to stick with one talking point for 24 hours. Since the news broke on Tuesday evening that King Charles is “evicting” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage, no one can keep their stories straight. Charles is either budget-conscious or vindictive, and this eviction is either about the cost of living crisis or about Andrew needing to downgrade from Royal Lodge or it’s about Charles being incandescent with rage over Harry’s memoir. Pick a bullsh-t excuse and stick with it. Well, Tom Bower has selected his talking point and he’s going to ride this one to the grave. He is such an unhinged old man:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage doesn’t surprise at least one royal expert.
“Harry and Meghan provoked him [King Charles] with Harry’s disgraceful book and the interviews he gave,” Tom Bower told Page Six exclusively in a recent interview, referring to Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” and his appearances on “60 Minutes” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
“I mean what did he expect?” the “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors” author continued. “Harry wanted the royal family to come on bended knee begging for forgiveness and he’s completely crossed the spectrum, he’s in the mad wilderness of deranged victimhood.”
“Harry wanted the royal family to come on bended knee begging for forgiveness.” Harry said he and his wife are owed apologies but he wasn’t expecting anyone in his garbage family to actually apologize. His memoir was about how he was neglected, abused, trapped and gaslighted for decades, and his dogsh-t father’s response is to financially abuse Harry even more and tell the world that the Sussexes are unwelcome in the UK. Speaking of, another royal expert doesn’t understand why the Sussexes are complaining about Frogmore because they could always just stay in Windsor Castle:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still have a safe place to stay when in Britain even after they lose Frogmore Cottage, a royal historian has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed on Wednesday evening they have been asked to vacate their official residence in the UK, an order reportedly issued by King Charles in the wake of the publication of Prince Harry’s book Spare.
Royal historian Marlene Koenig argued other royal residences could provide a safe haven for Meghan, Harry and their children when they travel to the UK. The US-based commentator told Express.co.uk: “Harry apparently views Frogmore Cottage as ‘the only place left that’s safe’ which for me is a strange comment. Why? There are plenty of rooms at Windsor Castle where they could stay if they choose to come to the UK.”
Ms Koenig refrained from using the word “eviction”, explaining the Crown Estate owns the property rather than the King or Meghan and Harry. She said: “This means Harry’s lease was with the Crown Estates, same for Royal Lodge, Adelaide Cottage, Fort Belvedere and many other properties in Windsor, small and large.”
Moreover, the commentator added, in May 2022 it was claimed the Duke had extended his lease on the Windsor property, believed to be a 12-month rolling deal. If this is the case, last year’s lease will expire within weeks.
There is a question – one which I hope gets answered at some point – about the terms of the Sussexes’ lease on Frogmore, and how long it was supposed to be and whether their lease agreement includes anything about the Sovereign Grant reimbursing the Sussexes for what they paid for the renovation and refurbishment of Frogmore. Scobie suggested that they had a long-term lease agreement and then this woman claims they only had a one-year lease. I’d really like to know those details. As for “they could just stay in Windsor Castle” – well, that’s one way to convince Prince William to move into the castle. Just let the Sussexes stay in Windsor Castle for one night and William will throw a massive tantrum and demand that HIS family needs full control of the castle. And in any case, Charles is making it perfectly clear that the Sussexes are entirely unwelcome in the UK and in royal properties.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17043891
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
So…people are starting to read the room and see how awful this looks? If I were a royal historian–a real one–I would be disgusted with this current crop. I’d focus my energy on the past, or widen my area of study. Royal history going forward is going to be a tale of degradation and demise.
It is the tale of how the largest landlord in England displayed solidarity with those affected by the housing crisis by chucking his son out of his house
Well put!
King evicts Sussexes for pedophile brother. I saw that headline yesterday I think on Yahoo News. We get it in US. This is so trashy. They are being treated like freeloaders. Andrew has freeloaded his entire life. I guess this means the Windsor stables are still open to him.
It is also the tale of how Royal historian Marlene Koenig will book rooms at Windsor Castle for people that have been evicted.
Marlene is an American royal-watcher just like many of us. She has no insider information or connections. She blocked me on Twitter for challenging her once; I can’t even remember what it was about. But she’s a joke, and should not be taken seriously as a “historian.”
Anyone else getting the sense Charles, the Worst, is gonna give the Duke of Edinburgh title to one of Camilla’s creepy kids?
That will NOT happen.
Charles can make it happen. What Charles wants Charles gets and he’s foolish enough imo to push for this.
In my fan-fic:
Philip’s will had a codicil with an express wish for Prince Henry to be the next DOE & Charles therefore cannot give it to anyone, ever, because there are some that know about Philip’s wishes.
(Totally made this up-so maybe I can be a royal historian too?)
H n M should buy a nice house in UK just to ruffle up the feathers n make some ppl incandescent
“Most People” would not make taking away security from their children and grandchildren a top priority right before before a coronation.
Most people would think about it for a few years so it didn’t look quite as bad.
Most people would prioritize spending on the safety of their children and grandchildren over spending on upholstery to make their golden coaches less uncomfortable to ride in
Most people would accept the untaxed cash grab from their mother, but you know, some of them, they go the other way and decide that nothing will make them happy except demonstrating that they can humiliate their family in public.
And some of them? Well, they did not pay much attention in school when we all learned that we can actually see each other and what each other is doing. We call those people KFC
Always has been. The current royals are far better than most royals, by a massive factor. Because, as terrible as they are, they don’t murder thousands upon thousands of people.
History — actual history — is not about studying people one finds admirable.
Yeah the current royals would murder their own family…
Sure, stay at Windsor castle so everyone can be all up in their business.
Exactly.
Much easier & quicker for the courtiers/rival factions to brief the press that way.😏😏😏
Staying at Windsor sounds more like a threat than a kind offer.
Right? How much spying and leaking would go on! Technically, this would be a win-win for the invisible contract. The papers would have info on the spare’s family and lay off the king and heir. And yeah, no it is not safe for Meghan Archie and Lili to stay in that castle imo.
I guess SLEEPING WITH THE ENEMY is the Windsor’s favorite movie 🤣🤣🤣
That line to the 911 operator “I just shot an intruder” still gives me chills
Exactly. The call is coming from inside the castle. There’s be so many leaks the tabloids would
probably start discussing the Sussexes’ bathroom habits (how dare they flush the toilet so much when they call themselves environmentalists!).
@kim says I have a sinking feeling that you are 100% correct on that prognostication.
I mean, technically that is true, there are other spaces where they could stay that would have the same type security. But, and it’s a big but, it’s pretty apparent that no one is going to invite them to stay there any time soon, so they’re basically left without a safe base in England. And yeah, there’s hotels and stuff that could probably accommodate them short term, but this is still a massive FU from King Petty the First.
As for the unhinged but about being in the “wilderness of deranged victimhood”…good lord. Drama queen much?
I’m going to save that line for when family is acting out ” oh, don’t mind him – he’s in the mad wilderness of deranged victimhood”
I love love love that photo of Harry next to the “Team USA” sign. Never get enough of it, never gets old.
I’m so happy they’re here!
They’ve only been in the US for less than 3 years. Had a new baby, bought a house, launched several (best-selling, chart-topping) projects and tied up loose ends… All in a pandemic.
Wait until they start really moving and shaking here. Americans love them. The UK will continue eating paste.
The US is the perfect place for H&M. Our entire country was founded for people fleeing previous European Royals. And much like Harry and his pitiful excuse of a father, the US kicked King George’s entitled butt. We for sure have a glorious pile of issues, but in our finer moments I like to think of the US as a country where “spares” of all kinds are welcome.
I’m really saddened that we (the sane citizens) in the UK have had this lovely, hardworking, caring, creative couple driven away by the psychotic royal losers we are left with. But I have to agree with you they are better off in the US where they can thrive as a family and are also free to do the good works they both are so effective at doing. It’s safer, saner and healthier for them. Our loss I’m afraid 😞. I just hope they are aware that there are still many, many ordinary people in the UK that don’t fall for the constant propaganda and see the truth of what’s actually happened. We truly support them still.
We kicked King George III’s butt TWICE. Once in 1776 and twice in 1812, although in his defense I believe his family had already had him sectioned by the time 1812 rolled around.
I really like your comment @ JoJo, it’s great to read. Sometimes I get the feeling that all British people hate H&M (twitter’s not the best place to get the lay of the land I guess). Anyway, thanks for sharing that. <3
The photo of Harry next to the Team USA sign is perfection!!
Part of me would actually roll around the floor laughing if Charles gave H&M private rooms in Windsor Castle. Even more so because it was widely reported that this is what they originally asked for before being “gifted” FC! However, I don’t think they’d be safe there. W&K would be trolling them every minute of the day. It would be lovely for the children to have access to their heritage but, again it begs the question would they be safe from W&K’s viciousness and spite? Those two ne’er-do-wells have made no secret of how little they think of Archie and Lili so, I wouldn’t put anything past them. Probably best that H&M decline the offer – it’s unlikely the offer will ever be made in the first place.
I don’t think the Sussex family will ever be allowed to step foot upon any royal property, let alone stay at Windsor Castle. The only way Lilibet and Archie will ever again enter a crown property is if they purchase a ticket like common tourists. The royal family has cut all ties to them with this move. Evidently and unforgivably, the British people really hate these two little children. Royals and royalists have historically been cold hearted and cruel. Americans should never bow or curtsy to any of them. Our brave revolutionary war soldiers and their families fought a long, difficult war and endured unspeakable hardships and deprivation to cut ties with the monarchy. I am certain that my ancestors who fought in that bloody war would be appalled at the sight of Americans bending the knee to the Windsors.
Lots of us British people love Harry and his family.
You are right. It’s fun for us who don’t have a large family to read about royalty, but as a Native American….. I grew up with Europe being described as filthy. As an American it is disrespectful to forget that a long war was fought to get rid of england as a whole. Over these last 60 years England and Canada have basically made us a territory again.
I literally LOLed at the headline. And then I read who the “royal historian” was who said that and I laughed even more.
There’s really so much tap dancing around how Chuck decided to be an asshole (again) to Harry and Meghan. I guess those first rate PR people didn’t think their plan had any disadvantages and now are doing their usual trick of throwing spaghetti at the wall and see which excuse works out.
Yeah I laughed too when I saw who it was.
Marlene!
I couldn’t believe it. Marlene whose defence every time she accused of being critical of Meghan and Harry is she was on the Long Walk in Windsor for their wedding. She sounded as crazy in this piece as she does on twitter.
Glad to see I’m not the only one who had that reaction to this ridiculous source, LMFAO. She blocked me on Twitter ages ago but I do remember her constantly using the excuse that she was at the wedding in a sad attempt to look objective whenever she trashed the Sussexes.
Lets be real, if they ever come back to England (big IF) they’ll be staying wherever Eugenie lives.
I’m beginning to wonder if this whole ploy is to throw a monkey wrench in to the Sussex’s relationship with Eugenie. After all, they could have put Andrew in any number of homes. So why Frogmore? We already know the eviction is a petty move to hurt H&M but I also think they think moving Andrew in would be so insulting H&M may take it out on their cousin. I don’t put anything past these stupid people and their muddled headed, evil plans.
Eugenie isn’t stupid. She knows none of this is Harry or Meghan’s fault or choice. If anything, it’s pushing her more to the Sussex side.
Why would they want to stay in a castle full of unhinged vipers and Rota rather than the relative privacy of Frogmore Cottage?
I fully believe that Charles and William do not under any circumstances want Harry and Meghan at the Chubbly or in the UK.
The press DO want them there.
It’s why all the Rota have been moonwalking and backpedaling the eviction narrative. Not to mention the bad international press Charles is getting for choosing Pedo Andy over his son.
I also think that Charles don’t want them at the Clowning – and that they won’t even get an invitation. But Charles want to be seen to inviting them so he’ll lie about it in briefings. Just like he lied about helping them buy their Montecito home when he in reality cut them off and yanked their security.
He doesn’t want them there because he knows they’ll be the main story and their images would be on all the front pages on his big day.
It’s crazy though. Bc if he lies about inviting them, the sussex rep absolutely will publicly call him out with receipts. This is definitely what Charles wants to do, but with the Sussexes free to say what they want, I don’t think Charles can get away with that anymore. He might still try to. Idk but it must have them so rattled to not be able to do their usual.
Not to be dramatic but I would not feel safe living on any of those properties. Frogmore was different because THEY renovated it but other crown estates? Nah, I’d be sleeping with one eye open.
@S808 I’ve always felt the same way, but even about Frogmore, and was surprised they stayed there during the Jubbly. No way it wasn’t bugged/monitored.
Problem with what Madam Koenig is suggesting is, Windsor Castle is not a place they can choose to occupy at will. It’s not their residence so they will have to be invited to stay there as guests. The Sussexes will not be free to be adults and come and go as they please in a residence of their own – one that they pay for (not tax payers money). Her suggestion is ridiculous and infantilises them. All the other royal adults have their own royal residences and so should the Sussexes. Why evict them from a property they independently pay for? Because Charles is a vindictive father, period!!!
The writer was on the c and c bandwagon for years
The Royal Family rejected Harry and Meghan’s request to have their office at Windsor Castle. They’re not going to agree for them to stay there and I don’t think Harry would want either.
Stay at FC, even if Andrew lives there. He IS uncle Andy!
The Taliban are probably still looking for Harry..
I find it highly amusing that no one is asking why Andrew is not being downgraded to Adelaide, and Cathy and Bill aren’t going to Royal Lodge…
I mean think of the playdates!
To be fair, it would be a lot easier for the family to gaslight, abuse, and humiliate them whenever they want if they were cooped up inside the castle like proper royal prisoners. Maybe the Tower of London is still available.
Oh yes the Tower is a well known residence of many pesky royal siblings.
Just stay far away from any barrels of malmsy wine.
I said yesterday – and I still think this – that I think this is in part about gaining control of H&M, along with punishing them. We heard a year ago about how Charles didn’t think they needed security in the UK because they could just stay at Clarence House with him and have access to his security officers, which would mean he was in control. So Windsor Castle fits with that.
So the idea that there is no difference between them staying at their own house or in some rooms at Windsor Castle is ridiculous. There is a world of difference and Marlene knows that. And she also has no clue at all if H&M would even be allowed to stay at Windsor or another royal residence.
What I don’t understand about the control part is this. How would the royals “control” harry and Meghan if they stayed at Clarence House, or Buckingham Palace, or Windsor Castle. Would they lock them in their rooms? Tell them when they could arrive and leave? Bug their rooms?
I mean, Harry and Meghan stay at fancy hotels when they go to NYC–what’s to stop them from staying at a fancy hotel in London?
So this is about preventing them from living in the UK, not visiting. They can buy their own house, but wouldn’t have royal security, and the royals would be using the media to stoke violence against them if they were to stay in the Uk for any length of time. I just answered my own question.
I think it would be control through security. Charles would know everywhere they were going, who they met with, etc. IIRC that was the context of hearing that they could stay at CH – then they wouldn’t need their own security because they could use Charles’ RPOs. And that goes in part with the line about how they dont need security bc they can just use RPOs again for any official duties (like attending the Jubbly etc). But then obviously what about if they want to do something else while in the UK?
They can absolutely stay at a fancy hotel in London, and I think that’s what they’ll likely end up doing, but they would probably feel more secure in some ways if they are on royal property and Charles knows that. (more secure in some ways, less secure in others.) So I think this is in part Charles using their security concerns to keep them under his roof, literally.
And also just Charles being a vindictive ahole.
Idk but let’s say Meghan or Harry wanted to leave the place to do something and needed security. They’d request security but then security would somehow be conveniently busy. So they’d have to reschedule to fit the monarch’s plans. Or cancel all together and told they couldn’t do such and such. Also, any moves they wanted to make would be leaked to the press. A nightmare and absolutely the kind of control Charles wants to have over the Sussexes.
I agree with @Becks1. If they are staying with Charles and beholden to his own security team, Charles can effectively control their calendar. Want to go visit Smartworks? Sorry, Camilla has an opening a shoelace factory, and your trip would overshadow hers, so we will not release a security detail to accompany you on that visit. Basically you can’t go unless we release you.
Are Harry and Meghan in a car, going from one location to another? Better not say anything even semi-private, the driver is on Charles’ security team, and he will leak the most biased version of that conversation to the press if it serves his boss.
What about the phones and computers in the castle? Do they have spyware installed?
It all sounds tinfoil-hat until you remember that this is what they did to Diana. This is why when people say she “refused” security I roll my eyes. She refused to be held captive by her abusive husband and his family.
They also pulled this “stunt” with Meghan when she was newly married and pregnant with Archie. It’s part of what made her suicidal. It was made clear that she couldn’t leave and that she was getting too much attention. Her driver’s license and passport were confiscated when she moved there. How anyone can justify such an oppressive system is way beyond me.
I mean they can’t be safe anywhere William has access to, that’s blatantly clear.
But other than that, another great piece of fanfic from the royalists! Someone has missed their calling writing hallmark movie plots.
So classic “look what you made me do”? Chuck is working hard for his Diana 2.0 storyline, and those are two storylines people will know about his life. Well done!
So his first wife was killed due to lack of proper protection, and he’s seemingly willing the same thing for his son, daughter in law, and grandkids? Is that the message he wants to send?
“King Charles 3, whose ex wife Diana was killed during a paparrazi chase of her vehicle, refuses to protect his son and son’s family, including a wife and two young children, from possibly suffering the same fate.”
What a legacy for a King!
I agree.
Indeed Lanne. It’s really gross…
If Meghan and Harry ever find that they must go to that island they can stay at a hotel. None of those properties is safe for them in my opinion.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Sorry, 😂😂😂😂😂, stay in Windsor Castle!!!? WTF is this woman on? Why the hell would Harry and Megan want to live in a property where Billy bully could walk in any time he wanted, like wise Khate, cowmilla and the toads that work (ahem) for Charlie chinless. They know frogmore was harry and meghan’s safe space because NO ONE could enter the property without THEIR say so!!.. This is about spite and control, BUT your historian needs to look at the UK papers because the unrest is starting!, people are disgusted with the coronation going ahead in a cost of living crisis, they are fuming that even though cowmilla was originally to be called princess consort, the Queen, in her last speech said that she hoped people would respect her wish that cowmilla be known as Queen consort and that Charles has now changed this as he feels she has “REHABILITATED her standing” with the British people “well he is WRONG. SHE will never be seen as Queen. She will always be” the other woman “, and that is from letters published in the British press today. And people are equally disgusted that he has ignored the Queen’s wishes
@Mary Pester – Read some comments in the Daily Mail and the Daily Fail commentariat is definitely turning against KCIII, Camilla plus Baldy & Wiglet Wales. Even “Rose gardening” has propped up more frequently with respect to Baldy & Wiglet Wales in the comment sections.
BAYTAMBAY, you are so right, even the most loyal press toadies are speaking out against him. There were lots of letters in the press today. Charlie and baldric thought they could get away with anything, well they were wrong. I wonder If Charlie can hop, because he has shot himself in the foot BIG TIME. There were even letters from people saying they didn’t believe what Harry had said in “Spare” about leaks and briefings from the Palace, or that he and Megan were used to detract from negative stories about others, but THEY DO NOW, and fully support him
One of the older bs lines the derangers used was that Meghan wanted a place at Windsor Castle but was ‘given’ Frogmore instead.
“Charles is either budget-conscious or vindictive”
I think KCIII has the capacity to be both at the same time.
Budget conscious man ordering a golden carriage. Got it.
Technically, budget-conscious for Charles=financial control and abuse. He can def be that and vindictive at the same time😂
Tom bower your book slamming Meghan is disgraceful and you were called out for false information
Harry is no longer a part of Charles’s royal family.
He has permanently been ostracized.
They did not speak to him before the docu series nor the book.
He has been reduced to be a 🎯 for their rage and a source to blame for their ineptitude.
The only problem is the optics…Slander no longer work….
This public eviction, which was supposed to be reported as a distraction from Charles’s lack of impartiality as Head of State.
His meeting with the head of the EU appear to be he has agreed with the present government’s position in this
specific matter at hand.
This is fraught with illegalities.
So, what to do??
Be punitive, by trying to contemptuously embarrass his son and wife, to seem to be in control….
It failed.
His power is in disbursements of the proceeds from the Crown Estates.
Every one who is dependent on him has to agree with him even to their own detriment.
Harry disagreed.
He is and never was “my darling boy”. I suspect he never was….
It is apparent that Charles can no longer be emotionally exploitative towards his younger son, who has ‘put down roots’ and is ‘ soaring’ and at peace.
Charles only loves Charles, that much is clear (and Camilla because she made him feel important). He will run over his family if it is to save his reputation.
I think Charles thinks Charles is unlovable and that’s why he said Camilla’s “greatest” achievement was loving him. Imagine being the future king but being disliked by your own parents and bullied at boarding school. His personality got warped during crucial developmental stages and the result will damage all those who are dependent on him. He has the time and resources to heal his inner wounds but instead he chooses to cause others to suffer.
H&M have zero reason to return to UK for anything.
IF they would visit, I think they’d be better off staying at a high end hotel vs. anywhere close to C&C.
Maybe one of Dianas sisters could put them up? At least they’d be safer with the Spencer side of the family.
That is his native land. His quarrel is not with its people.
It is not about a place to stay when he is there…….
Considering the security issue, it most definitely is partly about a place to stay.
“Zero interest”? What about their charities, their Spencer family, their friends, their desire to spend maybe a month a year in Harry’s homeland where he can expose his kids to culture and touch points of their father’s heritage (and so their own?). I was married for 20 years to a French spouse and it was important that our two kids got to experience some of that culture as well as have connections with family friends and family in France. I could see Harry and Meghan feeling the same way. I think they both mentioned it back in 2020.
It’s unfortunate that they need security and therefore to be on royal property in order to give the kids this exposure, but they do.
So yeah way more than zero interest.
Possibly a high-end hotel but I’m not sure I’d even trust that. I’m thinking any powerful friends that have gated homes would be the best bet. But at the same time, they are really careful about not making their friends targets so idk.
What is of utter importance is the threat to Harry’s life.
Would ostracizing Harry and his immediate family lessen that threat??
It is a resounding no……
If Frogmore Cottage offered some form of limited security, why break the lease??
They being there while they are in the country is not at the expense of the Crown’s estates, they covered the restoration costs and pay rent.
It is clearly not about money, it is about power and control, about who is considered royal, DNA be damned….
Where does this lead??
He does not care whether his son lives or die
…if he cannot not emotionally exploit him…
That is the quiet part.
This make Charles no better than his heir – deplorable William.
I agree @ Jais how protective Harry is of his friends and family. I think that the only option that Harry and Meghan have, besides friends, would be to purchase a lovely place to call their own when they wish to visit their fathers homeland.
I am giddy seeing how poorly this is playing out for Chuckie!! His plan to further abuse and control H&M have fallen flat. The public is seeing petty and vindictive Chuckie is and these so called “royal experts” were sent out to backpedal for KCIII.
My gawd, Chuckie is dumber than I thought.
Elton John has a house near Windsor. Perhaps Harry & Meghan can stay there.
If Harry and Meghan ever did buy an adorably cute property in the UK, heads would explode. Cute gardens with another chicken farm and bunny garden. The wails would lose it. I’d imagine it still would be hard with press intrusion and drones though. Staying with Elton might be an option for a short stint bc he’s already made it publicly clear that he aligns with the Sussexes so it wouldn’t be a new target. Now, obv they could choose to never go back but I think if they could find a safe way, the would want to.
So here’s the real reason, finally.
They can’t stay at Frogmore, where they happy & protected.
Can’t have that, they need to be close so all the better to abuse them.
Just think of the snide comments & looks Meghan will be subjected to every moment.
The leaks about how badly behaved the children are, how they’re looking more like Meghan now (racism!!).
The new ways Charles comes up with to punish & abuse Harry & family is astonishing.
Whose children are badly behaved?
The Queen has cited Meghan a loyal wife and good mother via William’s leak to the express or mirror.
Charles does not need a reason to be awful, he just is…..
Still cleaning up on Aisle 4 I see. The damage is done.
Anytime Harry expressed interest in a place or location, William pitched a fit screaming “No! No! No! Mine! Mine! MINE!”
I mean, this is a man who lobbied the Queen to force Harry to shave. And now that she’s gone, he won’t hesitate to throw his weight around and deny Harry anything and everything.
And anything Charles offers would have treacherous strings attached.
The absolute scrambling. They know this isn’t going over well. Clean-up on aisle 9 vibes
Too late.
The narrative has a life of its own.
I am wondering what is happening with Harry’ego lawsuit… maybe they know he will receive police protection so decided to strip him of a safe home then?
I know H is all about reconciliation and forgiveness but what else does he need to understand there is nothing for him in his family?
I think the Sussexes would stay at the Russian embassy and an open window before they stay at another royal property again. Remember how the royal commentators like to say there’s no coming back from this when it comes to Harry, well Charles has shown his true colors to the whole world and can’t spin it.
You made me laugh out loud while I’m giving a test to students! They run a greater risk of “accidentally” falling out of a window at Windsor Castle than they would at the Russian Embassy! Even drinking the teat there would likely be safer than eating anything from the kitchens at a royal palace.
Here’s a new threat for parents of naughty children in the UK: “You behave, or I’m going to send you to stay with King Charles and Queen Camilla! One look at her and you’ll be turned into a horse. Now eat those vegetables!”
I don’t always agree with Marlene but I’ve found her mostly fair and dispassionate. But this is disappointing. Surely, as other people have noted above, she can see the difference in having your own home, that you can enjoy and relax and cook your own food and let the kids slip out into the backyard. That is not the same as staying in a palace overseen by dozens of workers (putative spies), and where one’s coming and goings are watched by others, and with minding the decorum and hours expected by the host. And even access to the place not being at your own command but contingent on an invitation.
What a sorry state. And do better, Marlene.
Marlene can be a prickly hack when she wants to be and she blocked me for being sarcastic on one of her ridiculous posts. This really is wishful thinking on her part, like hallucinogen level, but despite all this vindictive mess, these clowns are still hoping the Sussexes will be at this dumpster fire coronation and the fact that they’ve been evicted makes that prospect really, really dim. They’re finally getting their wish and it’s not sitting well with most people.
And how HAS his book done? Is anyone sending him the NYT best seller lists every week that show Spare at #1 again and again?
Maybe I should give Charles a clowning present, like backdated copies of January’s NYT best sellers list, right up to and including NOW,, and maybe ask him to compare it to his own book where he slated his parents, saying his father was harsh and hectoring and his mother was cold and emotionally distant. Mmm makes Harry appear even kinder than we thought!
Oh @Mary Pester, how I do love your gift idea!! It sounds perfect!!!! Tie it up nicely with an American flag as well!! We dumped your lot before and we will do it again. None of your abusive and vindictiveness are welcome here.
The first thing I thought of, when they said that they could just stay at Windsor Castle…is anyone going to allow them to do so? Perhaps that’s the issue—Charles has tossed them out of Frogmore, and may NOT have indicated anywhere else to stay.
That’s what I got from Omid’s piece. KC hasn’t offered them any other accommodations.
Marlene’s suggestion is delusional. Harry and Meghan will never be allowed to stay at Windsor Castle.
“They could stay In Windsor Castle”, how about no? They PAID for a lease and reno to have their own little (compared to the others) safe place, why would they beg Chuck and Cowmilla to let them stay in some old dusty castle or anywhere else where they would have zero privacy and be among the men in grey AND the family? Like, hell no.
they should definitely not stay at windsor castle – I’d be worried they get poisoned or people would be sent to bully the kids. I wouldn’t trust them at all.
It says a lot about Charles’ temperament that he couldn’t even wait until after his precious Chubbly to take away Frogmore. Now not only does this put him in a bad light and make him look vindictive, but it gives even more reasons for the Sussexes to decline his invitation. I can’t think of a single good reason why Harry should go to the coronation.
We can say a lot about the Queen and how she ran the firm, but I don’t think she would ever have acted this rashly. I could see her not renewing the lease on Frogmore (it’s up soon iirc) and possibly getting courtiers or lawyers involved, but breaking the lease the day after Harry’s memoir was published? I don’t see it.
It’s the same kind of poor decision-making as banning H from wearing his uniform at the funeral. It’s the kind of thing decided in anger and not thought through or discussed with anyone who would be able to honestly advise him of the consequences. With the uniform debacle, Charles managed to piss off all sides through his wishy-washyness and the result was that stark visual of somber Harry surrounded by clowns in dress up uniforms.
Why couldn’t Charles wait to do this until after the coronation? Was he hoping Harry would complain about it? Is he so worried about losing the daily mail demo that he’s willing to lose the rest of the world? Or is he just that vindictive and short-sighted?
He’s that vindictive and short-sighted, and surrounded by a bunch of idiots who tell him he farts rainbows and flatter him endlessly.
How long will the people of the UK stand for his clownery? How will they accept the Parker Bowles as Dukes and Duchesses? Heck, Camilla may as well wear the Koh-I-Noor now. All that matters is that they get exactly what they want. Let them eat turnips.
LANNE, The one thing Charlie and his chocolate factory has forgotten in all this mess is Harry has FRIENDS HERE IN THE UK, not just any friends but current and ex military friends. I myself know of two ex S. A. S officers who think the world of Harry and what’s the betting that they would jump at the chance to protect him here in the UK. Then we have the marines, many of whom are absolutely sickened at what has been done and said about Harry. Now what I would absolutely love to see, is for Harry, Megan and the children, slip into the UK without anyone knowing. Set up for a few days stay, take plenty of pictures of them all at certain landmarks like Althorpe, and Diana’s Island, some other places as well in Central London, then on the day of the clowning PUBLISH THEM as they fly back HOME to the US,, oh the incandescense would be a sight to behold
JMO, but I don’t see any reason for H&M to come to the UK. Not for the coronation certainly.
The looney anti-Meg ones are a certain threat to their security.
Maybe in a few years. Maybe.
H&M can travel to anywhere in the world to see friends or Eugenie/friendly family members.
Their kids are under 5 y/o, learning about their heritage/history in the actual UK, is far in the distance I think.
H&M have their own wealth now, and many options to them.
They can certainly be “citizens of the world” and travel at will, more likely as their kids grow.
Nothing stopping them from doing their charity work from any location they choose.
I think they can and will cut their own path going forward and The Firm will continue to fall apart. Faster than we thought it would.
William, if the monarchy drags on, will be a figurehead King at best doing the annual Xmas speech and not much else.
Stay at Windsor Castle?
And be surrounded by awful, manipulative, relatives? Who likely have everything bugged and spies everywhere, including staff all willing to sell them out to the tabloids for money?
They’d need to use sign language in secret to communicate to each other, bring their own packaged food and bottled water, put chairs against the bedroom doors for extra security.
Meg looked like a deer in headlights at the walkabout at Liz’ funeral.
Why would they put themselves in that position again?
Am I to believe that the bm want H&M never to return to the UK? Or, is this the bm’s way of getting H&M away from security? I thought that H&M were their money makers. Does any of this make sense?
None of this makes any sense.
There is no benefit for the British Tabloid Indu$trial Complex.
There is no benefit for KCIII.
Normal families display more decorum than the Windsors. Family squabbles are kept internal. Mistresses are hidden. Wives are shown respect. Children are protected. New members are shown the ropes and guided without judgement.. Money issues are handled seamlessly bc gentlemen can always come to an agreement. None of that is true with this family. There is no trust or faith that the right will succeed. The country does not need to be subjected to this level of disfunction and as the Head it’s the Sovereign’s fault. First Liz now KC. The Windsors have no honor.
“Normal families” don’t have mistresses.
I find this all infuriating and incomprehensible — the thought of a grandparent, even one as self-centered and as vile as Chuck, throwing his mixed-race grandchildren out of a secure house just to exact revenge just defies understanding.
But this, at least, made me laugh: “Tom Bower told Page Six exclusively in a recent interview …”
Exclusively? That failed royal biographer and pimple on the face of humanity probably rants all day long at his local pub about Meghan and Harry.
The only place I can think of H&M staying in the UK with the kids (apart from with good friends) is maybe Althorp, but I’m not sure how well Harry and his uncle Charles get on. Maybe with Diana’s sisters considering they are probably Archie’s godmothers? Dunno where they live but I’m sure it’s very nice. They were in the christening pics anyways. Or with Eugenie and Jack but I’m guessing Eugenie wants less and less to do with the royals.