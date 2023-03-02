King Charles ‘began the eviction process’ one day after ‘Spare’ was released

The Sun broke the story about King Charles “evicting” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage, their home on the Royal Windsor estate. In the Sun’s initial reporting, sources made it clear that the eviction was retaliatory, a vindictive old man punishing his son and his son’s family specifically because of Harry’s memoir. The thing is, by coming out and saying that the king is really that f–king petty and vindictive, it makes the king look pretty bad. Which is why some palace sources were sent out to soften the language about the eviction, and make it about Charles being budget and image-conscious, and the Sussexes simply had to be evicted because of Britain’s cost of living crisis. Except that Charles can’t hide the pettiness and the timeline shows that this eviction was retaliation specifically for Spare:
King Charles III is kicking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of Frogmore Cottage — and gifting it to disgraced royal Prince Andrew.
A source confirms to Page Six that the incoming king began the eviction process in January just one day after the redheaded royal’s memoir “Spare” hit shelves.
“This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK,” a source told The Sun.
[From Page Six]
Let’s underline the point: on January 10, Spare was released. On January 11, King Charles informs the Sussexes (somehow) that they’re being evicted. Then for the next six weeks following the eviction notice, Charles then openly briefs the British media about how he expects Harry to turn up at the coronation and how everyone expects him to leave his Black wife and mixed-race children back in Montecito. These people are unhinged. And Charles wants everybody to know that he was spitting mad about Spare, to the point where he “evicted” the Sussexes 24 hours after Spare was published.
Incidentally, many of you have theorized that the Sussexes probably told Charles (or his minions) that they planned to leave Frogmore anyway and this “eviction” is pure palace spin. That’s a good theory, except that I do believe that Harry wanted to hang on to Frogmore for a few more years at least, especially since he’s still engaged in a legal battle over his police security when he visits. Keep in mind, Harry has never wavered from his position that he wants to be free to travel back to his birth country whenever he wants, and he wants his children to know Britain as well. While I think the Sussexes moved a lot of their stuff out of Frogmore last year, I do believe they intended to retain their lease on the cottage for several more years, which is why Harry renewed the lease in the first place. The Archewell spokesperson also confirmed that the palace told the Sussexes that their lease was being terminated, so…yeah. The palace instigated this, not the Sussexes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
What a healthy, wholesome family.
Yep, this is supposed to be the best of what Britain has to offer, being ordained by God and all.
To make this clear: in no case was this the decision from harry and meghan! Frogmore cottage was the ONLY place in whole England where H+M and especially Archie and Lilibet are safe! This is so disgusting that Charles took this from these little kids! What sick person does that to their little grandkids who have nothing to do with it all!?!?!?
And they must be reimbursed for the costs of the renovation and refurbishment! Ain’t there no tenancy law on this goddamn island!?!?!?
The queen was right. Charles is hopeless.
Yeah, I feel like even the Queen knee Charles …wasn’t her best work.
Of course the palace did this. It stripped H&M of their security with barely any warning in retaliation for them not wanting to be abused, and it’s evicting them for the same reason. C-Rex is a demon. Diana forever!
Their way to say we never want to see you anymore and those rumors about them wanting harry at the coronation is a joke. Only wants to make believe that he wants his son there, he’s such a sht father wow
This is so dumb. If Harry and family come to the UK , now all the attention will be on where they stayed. They will interview everyone and anyone involved. Where and when they stay will now be the story.
They don’t like the attention the Sussexes get, but they keep putting gas on the fire. They are just to dense to know.
The palace is dumb for this very reason. By serving the Sussexes on the platter to the tabloids and leaking consistently to protect themselves and get better coverage, they have made the Sussexes the superstars. The tabloids literally can’t survive without Harry and Meghan, that’s why they won’t leave them alone. You can’t complain about people overshadowing you and then when you get even an inkling of bad press, you throw them under the bus again, making them the story. It’s toxic as hell.
Agree @Brit. The only positive?, if we can call it that, is that pretty much every negative reaction & words spewed out by the BM/BRF/RR’s & those given some coin for their “stories”, supports what Harry wrote in SPARE and why he needed to write it.
I was one who thought it was H&M’s decision and that it was spun differently.
How/why Charles/grey men and whoever thought it was a grand idea, in the year of Charles being crowned as the King of the UK and figure head of Commonwealth countries, to evict the biracial family is gobsmacking. Heinous & dumb. Petty & stupid. You don’t need to be a PR expert to see that.
Ed the 7th kicked out Abdul & his family after Queen Victoria’s passing. They were living in Frogmore Cottage. I guess kicking out families involving POC is standard operating procedure for the BRF after a Queen’s death.
https://www.historyextra.com/period/victorian/frogmore-cottage-house-estate-prince-harry-meghan-home-history-where-who-lived-when-built/
Agree with you @JTTrain. The Sussexes have patronages they still support in the UK. I do not believe they will drop their support, I believe they will have to navigate a new reality of how they travel and support these organizations. What KP/BP has done is make it more difficult. This institution will rue the day they initiated this revenge.
Maybe Sir Elton will offer them refuge when they visit their charities?🤞
{Wonders if this is why Sir Elton turned down the invitation to perform at the coronation}
So this was his revenge that backfired because he decided to move his Jeffrey Epstein loving brother and accused sex abuser into the house. I really don’t know why Harry continues to give this family grace and sympathy when they have proven over and over again that they don’t care about him or his family. They are mad he broke rank, wisened up and is happy. Leave these miserable people alone and move on. Harry has won by just thriving away from them and should continue that whether they’re family or not.
Speaking of the Epstein loving brother, People magazine is now serving up plenty of space for Fergie and Andrew human interest stories with no mention of Andrew losing his job and stepping away. I won’t give them any clicks, I find it pretty appalling. We have memories, you know.
Usually it’s only about how Andrew and his ex Fergie take care of the corgis. None of the other details like their being pals with Epstein.
I think that Harry still had his vision of winning the security case and being able to live in his country of birth for part of the year. Wonder if he still thinks of this as possible. But why isn’t this a huge slap in the face to the deceased Queen and something that’s just not done like taking family matters public?
Charles is a hypocrite he slammed his family including his parents through his dimbleby authorized biography. Maybe his parents should have changed the locks .
The only thing that can stop me from grinding my teeth right now is to know that the money they paid for renovations as well as the lease will be refunded. F*** Chuck! 😡 I’m sorry for Harry though.
How do you know? I’ve looked and couldn’t find any info.
Is it? Will they get that money back?
Yeah I’m really curious about that. I don’t think they’re going to be getting any money back. Don’t think there’s been any official statement about that. Should they? Hell yeah. Will they? Unlikely.
If that’s the case, then they should definitely leave FC in the same condition that they found it.
Honestly wonder if Charles could be sued over this lease breaking but I’m not sure the Sussexes would even want to go there. Not so much the breaking of the lease but the not returning of money.
I don’t think they will either which is why if I were them, I restore back to it’s broke down origin. Stripe it down to the frame.
And restore those walls to separate the area back to the original apartments.
And restore those walls to put the space back to the original apartments.
Oh, I hadn’t seen anything about it, I just meant that IF they were getting those funds back I could relax instead of feeling rather stabby.
Come on karma don’t fail us now. Do your thing and evict chucky and Cowmilla from the world in whatever way you can.
In terms of karma, when I read this headline, I had an immediate mental image of Meghan in a stunning jewel toned gown and the Spencer tiara, floating into the cathedral with her dashing ginger. Even if Charles gets them to the Chubbly, he won’t win – every single news organization will focus on the real power couple. I’m torn between which would be more satisfying- M&H peacing out from UK or attending with a vengeance.
Nope. I wish them a loong life of self-inflicted misery, bitterness and pain. Long live Chuck and Cam.
Ditto. Hopefully a good 25 years worth of bitter misery and pain.
well we saw how he reacts when his pen leaks. he just can’t help himself.
also this photo bugs me. it’s thoughtlessly framed, and the book is all wet and banged up with that half price sticker. that photo has a point of view.
@SomeChick ~ y’all amaze me with your attention to detail! I never noticed the condition of the book in that photo till you mentioned it, so I scrolled back up to look and yep! You’re exactly right. Even the photo is propaganda. Jeez.
I love my family but am beginning to dread going to see them in June. Last time I checked they were avid royalists. I kind of expected that from my mum, but my brothers & sisters-in-law as well as my nieces and nephews are, my sister says, still team royale. I think I’ll reread my copy of spare on the plane and leave it lying around the house whilst I’m there. Might even just leave it there and purchase the paperback when it comes out. In fact, I think I’ll do exactly this.
Forgive me for asking, but are they Brexiteer racists, or are they just naive people who believe what the tabloids are saying because “why would newspapers lie?”
aw, thanks Surly Gale! I took some photography classes in college, so I learned about composition, and also how to analyze images. it’s fascinating to take a look at some of this stuff.
this photo has annoyed me from the first time I saw it. I thought it was the half price sticker, but the whole thing is a mess. btw composition is the key to taking really good photos, even with a phone camera. everything comes down to composition and light, regardless of subject.
I love your plan for the book! I bet they will be overcome with curiosity and have to take a look.
So will they be reimbursed for turning Frogmore from a 5 apartment servants quarters into a home?
So now we know. Charles and William are angry/vindictive/spiteful and have no interest in reconciling or empathizing with their son/brother. We now know that everything nasty about the Royal Family is true. This is where I close the book and move on. Harry and Megan should do the same. I don’t even want to fuel the gossip industry by clicking on a story related to them. It’s all dirty at this point.
On what day was it announced that Harry had the fastest selling memoir in the UK? Was it during the pre-sales or around the 11th? And didn’t it become the best selling nonfiction title in UK history? How many copies did that Dimbleby book sell? Aside from what’s said in the memoir, Charles must be seething in jealousy over Spare’s success. Good. Love that for him.
If I remember correctly, it was the next day, or maybe the day after that because one of the RR was making a huge deal about no one being in line at the bookstore (because Audible and online purchases don’t exist), and immediately had to backtrack after PRH announced the record breaking first day sales. As far as their jealousy you would think at some point, they would realize that birth order is no evidence of talent, and stomping your feet and screaming into the void won’t make you more charming, intelligent, attractive, or popular.
Spare’s success is likely why they sat on this story for so long. This is still great timing as far as publicity for the book is concerned imo. I don’t think it’ll come up in the talk on March 4 but it’s one more thing people will think about when the discussion is had.
With Harry and Meghan having awful dads on both sides I’m sure Harry is being the best dad he can be to his kids.
And that he had Philip as a good father figure.
This is just pure evil.. they are the only royals that paid completely for any renovation of a state property and they pay the market rate for rent. How does it make any sense to evict them and gift their property to a pedo who will not be paying anything? There is no way to spin this to make chucky, cowmilla, Peggy or k with a C look anything but small, petty, vindictive, and pure evil to the world.
Time to abolish the monarchy and for the commonwealth countries to evict the monarchy. These aren’t leaders or role models for anyone.
Right, if Andrew moves in, will he be paying the same monthly market rate that the Sussexes were? I bet it’s more than what he was even paying for royal lodge. Wonder if that will be able to be seen in their yearly money reports or will they be able to hide the details? There’s a good chance this will actually not be a smart financial decision, you know, ousting the people that were actually paying.
He wasn’t paying annual rent at RL. The lease was pre-paid decades in advance in exchange for the millions he (QEII?) poured into it for restoration years ago. The issue was, without his royal stipend, there’s no money to pay staff or electric/heating bills.
Not only is Andrew a criminal, he’s an idiot for accepting any deal from Charles. He should know by now a deal with Charles will never be upheld. Andrew legally owns the lease, he can legally sell the sublease to anyone he wants and pocket the cash. Princess Alexandra’s husband purchased a decades-long sublease on Thatched House, prepaid. That’s why Alexandra gets to live there now ‘free’.
@nota – that’s what I thought, re: Andrew’s situation. Don’t really understand the workings of the British system, and am confused if the Crown Estate has different considerations from other landlord/tenant situations.
IIRC you’ve talked in the past about the Sussex’s situation differing from many of the other royal arrangements. But, if they were willing to repay the costs of renovations, etc., don’t you think they would’ve at least requested some legal guarantees around getting some of that back in the event of a situation like this?
@notasugarhere, I hadn’t realized that Andrew could sell the sublease to ANYONE he wants. Gosh, I sure hope he realizes this! Insert evil chuckle here.
Being Counselor of State requirement is being ‘domiciled’ in the UK. Another reason to yank his home from him.
So petty. What a man child.
I see the Page Six article says Charles is “gifting” Frogmore Cottage to Andrew. Beware of royals bearing gifts Andrew as Frogmore Cottage was a gift to Harry and Meghan too.
I hope that Charles will actually read Spare one day instead of listening to those whispering in his ear to wind him up? This will not put the “Harry and Andrew problem” to bed before the conAnation. This show is going to run and run on… the tabloid press and the paps must be delighted?
It’s likely that Chuck has already read Spare. But he does not come off well in it, at all, even though Harry is obviously bending over backwards to be kind to him.
Did he read SPARE in 24 hours, then begin the eviction process? My guess is that he has never even read it. Had he actually read it, he would know that his younger son loves him still and was nothing but kind to him in his memoir. This shows him to be even more petty and vindictive than imagined. And he’s just trying to please the Sussex haters to boost his own popularity.
He might have watched the Tom Bradby interview which aired before the book went on sale. It covered some of the key points in the book fairly well.
I’ll bet he at least read the parts that refer to him. Easy enough to have staff pull just those sections. His reaction was immediate, swift and angry, and I cynically think the staff he’s got would enjoy provoking that, including taking things out of context. I’m sure Camilla’s seen the parts that refer to her. Remember, Cammy’s good friends the BM already had a copy when it went on sale early in Spain, and if they hadn’t already translated it for her, simple to figure out where to look as soon as the English version was available. Doesn’t really matter how relatively kind Harry was to Charles, he’s so sensitive about his own image, and what he intends with Camilla. Plus the entire institution seems incapable of understanding how much worse everything Harry said could have been.
I’m sure he had a team of *readers* assembled to present him with the salient points relating to his awful treatment of Harry, Meghan and Archie, and his dislike/distrust of Camzilla. Well let’s just hope Harry drops some major truth bombs in the paperback release of Spare.
Harry was as kind as possible to his father in his memoir while still being truthful. And the truth clearly shows that Chuck is a stupid, petty, childish, and cruel man.
Serena said Meghan was too nice, other friends and some people on here have said the same. But I think Harry is the same!
It’s so frustrating as a spectator to see them be so kind to such evil people.
I know it’s not my life and it’s probably a healthier way for them to live leading with kindness but dang it’s annoying.
They are so gonna be at that coronation I fear! Despite it all they are gonna show up and I just gotta prepare myself for it!
I keep going back to the Cut interview where Meghan said Harry doesn’t have to have the same relationship she has with her father. I also go to Harry’s Telegraph interview, Colbert interview and the live to lead series.
The Colbert Interview was the last one.
Everything is about forgiveness and healing and Harry has made clear he’ll always hold out hope for reconciliation even if he knows that might not happen.
So I’ll see y’all in 2 months when I can say I told you so sadly. I just hope this time around Charles is too focused on his crown to spend the weekend insulting Meghan.
I will be attending the live screening this week to hear more thoughts on healing and trauma. Maybe he’ll give more hints then.
I think Andy will be front and center at the coronation
I do hope so, as that bloated degenerate is the perfect face of the Royal family and the UK.
I agree that they intended to retain the property for use whenever they were in the UK. They need a safe base there and Frogmore Cottage was appropriate pending the outcome of the Court case. While the decision is ultimately Charles’, he is being badly advised by his courtiers. There is a vendetta against the Sussexes and Charles is being used to bring down the hammer because he avoids directly confronting unpleasant situations because I think he is unable to emotionally be an adult. I think Prince Phillip knew this and was open about his opinion on it which likely contributed to some friction between them.
This is such a bad move. They are receiving market rate rent for Frogmore Cottage – a property that is vacant which likely means very little or no maintenance costs to the landlord (the Crown). They prefer to relinquish the income from the Sussexes for Frogmore Cottage and give it to Andrew for free. As reported Andrew cannot afford a market rent because he has no income besides his pension which is not enough to afford market rent for Frogmore Cottage. Also the Waleses Kensington apartment is vacant and no income is going to the Crown while it sits vacant. With all of that said, they are using cost of living crisis to justify this eviction argument. Make it make sense – It doesn’t. Bottom line is, the eviction is Charles’ retaliation against the Sussexes. It is in plain sight for those with eyes open to see it. Thankfully the Sussexes are financially independent. I do hope they will be able to recoup the money they sunk into Frogmore Cottage.
Chuck will be praised by some in the media if he keeps his grandchildren from getting titles. If Chuck had been a decent human being he would have protected harry and Meghan from the media and spoken up for them.
His whole life (and Andrew’s) has been about keeping his ass covered and making sure he gets his. He eventually added Camilla and now her kids(!) to his ass covering game, all at his son’s expense.
What a Dad Charles is, this is a 2 pronged f up, so he started this 6 weeks ago and leaked it now as some sort of victory lap. Some parents keep their kids bedrooms for ever. Why is he leaking is he refusing to reimburse them the cost of renovations, fittings & fixtures and Advanced rent? They are the only ones paying commercial rent on this property, so what was h3 expecting they do give up trying and come back home.
This man has reneged on a lot of the Queen, promises it seems like the country has forgotten. Her. So if after 70 years on the throne she is so easily forgotten how long before the world forgets who kc3 is ?
His behaviour is appalling not just in his role as a father but also, and maybe more importantly, as the head of the CoE.
The heads of the Church of England have mostly been vile, with the founder of it being the worst. Chuck so far is one of the least bad — I don’t think he’s committed mass murder.
It blows my mind that Chuck has went on record multiple times to talk about how shitty his parents were, and far as we know, Queenie didn’t do shit. But Harry expresses his genuine hurt at his father’s treatment, and Chuck LOSES it.
Gain some perspective, Chuckles
Harry also had a kinder and gentler approach even stories of his father apologizing to him
Charles labeled his mother as cold and his father as a bully .
If that’s the case, then Charles clearly takes after both of them.
Blithe, that is the truth!
Agree that this is definitely not coming from H&M. At first I could see why people thought that – the language about being “evicted” was cold and harsh and I could see it as being retaliatory in a way – if H&M were the ones to say they were vacating the house, Charles wanted to take control of the story and make it look like it was his decision, not theirs.
But, we now have confirmation from the Sussex spokesperson that this did not come from them. This is really Charles yet again being petty, vindictive, mean spirited, and also, just proving that everything H&M have said about the royal family is right.
I do wonder who leaked this story though. I know some think it was Charles to distract from the EU meeting, but this story makes Charles look so bad, especially tied in with Andrew getting the house and then W&K moving to Royal Lodge. Even the RRs can’t really properly defend this move, they know it looks bad. Maybe Charles’ PR instincts really are that off, especially now that he’s King.
I really think he thought the deference and respect that was shown to his mother was because of The Crown, and so it would pass to him once he was The Crown. But it was more because of the Queen herself – yes as a symbol of the crown, but there was more to it than that. And Charles does not realize that.
Idk, I can see Charles leaking it and really truly believing it would be a good distraction and make him look good. Combating the idea of him being weak by still inviting the Sussexes to the coronation. It’s interesting bc if it wasn’t Charles then who was it?
There’s doubt that Charles leaked this information to press. He was being criticised for meeting the EU President but if he had waited a few hours he would have realised he didn’t need to leak this story because the Matt Hancock story would have distracted the press from his issues. He and his team are so stupid and afraid of any criticism.
You can never discount their crap PR instincts so the story might have come directly from Chuck just as misdirection, but I also think there’s a chance that this was made public to humiliate H&M because they have confirmed they won’t be at the Chubbly.
It might be wishful thinking on my part, but I think the invitations were supposed to be sent around now so maybe the BRF will also use this as an excuse to why they won’t be coming.
This eviction plus Cam’s grandchildren getting high profile roles at the Chubbly are bad PR moves. A lot of people remember CC’s eviction of Princess Diana and to see them cuckoo Di’s son and family is stirring up bad feeling. Yesterday at the Liverpool Empire I saw Ian McKellen in Mothergoose, an hilarious panto in which Camilla was featured singing the Abba song Money money money! She was portrayed as a sex mad gold digger and the audience lapped it up because many of us still don’t like her despite all the spin!
My money’s on disgruntled Andrew complaining about his “downgrade” to Frogmore and getting kicked out or royal lodge.
But if this was done way back in January just after “Spare” was released, I think it’s notable that Harry and Meghan said nothing. Harry would have been well within his rights to mention to Anderson Cooper or in any of his book promo that his vindictive father had cut him off as soon as the book was out. But he didn’t.
It’s the Windsors who, as always, never saw a stampede of bad looks that they didn’t want to immediately hurl themselves in front of.
All the book promo was done by the time Colbert aired on the evening of the day Spare was released, wasn’t it? Anything after that? The Cooper and Bradby interviews aired the weekend before, no? Sadly, not realistic to hope for more of the kind of personal content we got during the documentary and interviews, unless related to a specific project. Just a rare statement by their spokesperson if absolutely necessary.
I think H&M’s biggest problem remains security when moving around the UK. What’s the point of visiting if you can’t safely travel anywhere? I suspect, based on past history, they have other options for where to stay we know nothing about. Speaking of which, I’m so curious how they managed to get three adults, two dogs, a baby, and 13 suitcases out of the Vancouver Island home, when was surrounded by paps and had very limited road access. Also, wouldn’t their RPOs still have been in place? No one talked? H&M etc. left Canada on 3/14 and royal protection wasn’t scheduled to be pulled until the end of March. And yet Harry said in the documentary his family thought they were still in Canada.
And yes, the Windsor stupidity continues to be remarkable. There’s no walking back this latest bonehead move, and it’s one of many more sure to come in relatively short order.
UpChuckles just keeps living up to his name.
Charles is a LOSER. So is his mistress and his oldest rage monster son and 95% of that family. What a bunch of bums.
I don’t really find any of this surprising in the least and I doubt any of the players do either. Time for the PM to call C3 and wind down the monarchy or vice versa, if he want to be a visionary King. Don’t worry all, the royals will live out their day in one luxury abode or another. Whether those are peaceful abodes is up to them.
I guess this confirms H&M won’t be @ the Chubbly. Not a chance they go.
Somehow I doubt H and/or M will be coming to the coronation if they have nowhere safe to stay…which has apparently been in the works since January 11.
I bet either the so-called “invitation” is “lost in international mail,” or they don’t ever actually get one in the first place.
Charles won’t want them there, stealing the picture on his big day. Because if they show it will be their images on the front pages and not Charles wearing the crown.
A crap father and a crap king, that’s what Charles is. I wish he and Cowmilla would fall on their faces in a pile of, you guessed it, crap during the Chubbly for the world to see where they belong to.
Cowmilla was pissed about what Harry wrote about her in Spare so she got in Chuck’s ear. Chuck was already pissed about Spare so it didn’t take much for Cowmilla to get her way. The three of them, Chuck, Willy and Cowmilla, are all exacting their revenge on the Sussexes. Only things left now are the titles. So I expect H&M to be stripped of their titles and Archie and Lili to be stripped of their HRH’s. Pathetic family.
Even when she was quite ill, the Queen could control the narrative. Inviting Harry and Meghan and the children to see her. (They also went to see her without the children a few months before. I think The Queen probably knew that Charles would let Camilla take over and he would ignore the title she recommended, but she did manage to officially say she wanted Camilla called Queen Consort. I keep thinking of Henry VIII’s daughter Mary who had her princess title taken away when he fell under the influence of Anne Boleyn who loathed Mary and her mother. I see a lot of Anne’s nature in Camilla.
Please do educate yourself on the historical facts. Henry VIII didn’t disinherit Mary because Anne Boleyn didn’t like her. Henry VIII didn’t just take away Mary’s title – he declared her illegitimate, a bastard, which excluded her as his heir. Because he argued that his marriage to Catherine of Aragorn was never valid because she had been his brother’s wife, even though he got a papal dispensation to marry her. He got angry with Catherine for not going away quietly and he got mad at Mary for standing by her mother. However, annulling his marriage to Catherine did mean that Mary AUTOMATICALLY was declared illegitimate because that was how these things worked. He did the same to Elizabeth when he murdered Anne – because he also claimed that his marriage to Anne was never valid because he had slept with her sister.
He didn’t need to be played by a woman to do horrible stuff, he was a nasty piece of work. The way he pursued Anne would be considered sexual harassment today – only you couldn’t say no to the king. He did whatever he wanted because he could.
What ArtHistorian said.
Anne Boleyn was entirely a victim. Which should be clear, considering Henry MURDERED her.
Also, In the lead-up to Spare, there was the whole Jeremy Clarkson debacle. Camilla was dragged into that and she must’ve been furious that she was made to look bad but also that her good friend Clarkson was being eviscerated and losing clout and jobs. There’s been a build-up of anger from Camilla Charles and William and they’ve likely been stewing over how they can get back at those pesky Sussexes! Frogmore, security, and lame-ass coronation invites are about all they’ve got left. Oh yeah, and the titles. Next on the list.
Charles hasn’t the power to strip titles. Parliament has that power and Harry would have to commit treason with an enemy country for his titles to be stripped. That has already been made very clear by Parliament when trolls tried to get Harry’s titles stripped before. However, it wouldn’t matter to Americans. They call them Prince Harry and Princess Meghan because they want to and won’t be subjected to the social class trash they hold so dear on Shutter Island. Harry is a blood Prince. That title can never be taken away.
Btw, it was Tyler Perry who got them out of Canada, put them in one of his 6 estates, paid for their security. That’s how it was done so quickly and quietly. Now I see some nastys are trying to bash Perry. I don’t think they know that they are playing with fire because Perry does not tolerated fools and imbeciles.
There’s no getting around it, this was Charles retaliating against Harry for writing his book. The worst part of this was Charles telling the press that Harry would be invited to the coronation and then expecting Harry to be there when he knew that it was unlikely after he kicked Harry and Meghan out of their house.
Evicted? Harry and Meghan LEFT the UK! They don’t care.
How much BS can C keep shoveling?
H&M are happy and away from all of you. They don’t care or need Charles or his blackmailing house at all.
Charles is all for show. I remember after Diana died he made a great display for the cameras of “showing affection for his sons.” Hugging them and showing the world what a Great Dad he is. Then he took Harry to see the Spice Girls a few months after his mother died. Harry looked like he had lost weight and was not happy looking in the pictures. He took his sons on trips where they dressed in look alike outfits and raves were in for his being a “warm” father. Then beginning less than a year after their mother died, the Camilla campaign resumed and how “wonderful” she was to the boys and how they “hosted” a birthday party for Charles and Invited Her. (guess who probably did the real inviting). Then Penny Junor issued her book Charles Victim or Villain which was the first book to trash the boys’ late mother. Junor said she had the cooperation of C and C on this book. Charles is so two faced and a hypocrite.
Cams needs to stop embracing her inner Anne Boleyn. We all know that ended for her.
Stop slandering Anne Boleyn. The king pursued her against her wishes, and eventually she was forced to marry him because he was the king. Then he murdered her. She was 100% a victim of one of the most evil men ever to exist.
It’s looking like the flaming freight train from hell (aka KARMA) is coming for Charles, Camilla, and co. , and far from trying to get out of its way, they are actually stoking it with even more fuel. These are selfish, clueless people who are totally out of touch with the rest of their country and seem to be utterly incapable of personal growth, understanding, or humility. Horrifying.
So we all know WHY Charles is doing this, right? He wants the tabloids to be able to say that Harry and Meghan bought the local rapist Andrew’s house for him and are paying his rent. They’ll make out like the only reason for Andrew’s existence is because Harry and Meghan are putting him up in the UK. They have been grasping for years to find a way to associate Andrew with H&M. They finally figured out how. I doubt they’ll find it was worth taking that risk. This is just so sick. Celebitchy is the only site I will read about the royals. It’s the only place I feel is ethical.
Harry, publish the removed 400 pages. Now.
I was on Dlisted and the entire team of BRF are getting a damn good kicking in the comments.
As many here have commented, the theory is that C is moving Andy & Fergie into FC.
That way he downsizes Andy from his 30br place to FC a 5 br place. It cuts costs but keeps that idiot Andy in line and he stops him from going rogue.
Yeah, we all know Andy has dirt on everybody else and he is gonna fight as dirty as he can.
For a person who should be in prison, his entitlement is huge.
I’m sure Andy’s teddy bear collection will be miffed at the downgrade.
I hope that M&H strip every last nut and bolt that they paid for, out of that house and donate it all to a women’s shelter.
I feel sorry for Meghan and Harry and their kids but they have dealt with so much from this family that while they may be saddened they aren’t surprised. They know more than we ever will.
What shocks but doesn’t surprise me is just how horrible the PR instincts of that family are. They just spent weeks crowing about how they boxed Harry into coming the chubbly and now gave him the most perfect reason to never again set foot in Britain and have Charles look like the aggressor to the rest of the world. The optics of this are just so vindictive and nasty and small pettiness esp when you add the Andrew dimension. I know the advisors are paid very little and the job is meant to come with perks and prestige but the way they behave it would be smarter to get a 10 year old off the street and put them in charge. As a kid you think the royal family is the classiest fanciest smartest and richest. It’s why being richer than the queen was supposed to be a big deal but this family isn’t even mediocre they are insane levels of stupid and blind. They got by solely on their costumes and stolen jewel and symbolism. Cuz critical thinking completely destroys the illusion. Charles really fooled many into think he was somewhat smart but that was merely in relation to the rest of his family. The book actually treats him the best in the family. From Harry’s POV his biggest issue was weakness not malice. Maybe thats what hurt him the most being called weak esp by Diana’s son. Him and Camilla probably see Harry as Dianas revenge and are reminding us of their cruel and petty behaviour towards her. All the young ppl who weren’t around during that time and only saw him as poor old Charles, wacky but right about climate change and wanting to be with his one true love. Sure the Diana stuff was bad but he is harmless now. He had fixed his image and reduced hatred to apathy for him and Camilla and had the final cherry on top with walking Meghan down the aisle. Except his ego refuses to deal with the fact that he can’t force Harry to submit to his demands. This is not only petty but reinforces Harry’s description of him as a very weak narcissist . He is closing the door even though the horses are long gone. Will that really look like strength outside of the hardcore base (and even some of them won’t see strength in this) He waited all this time for the top job just for his ego to destroy his reign and monarchy. Unearned Privilege and entitlement must be the worst drug known to man, that’s the only way any of this makes any sense. The fact that Harry managed to not become like the rest of the family is one of the reasons I admire him so much cuz this environment clearly works hard to make cruel dumb narcissistic men. Their neglect of him helped protect him from becoming as sad and pathetic as them which is probably what angers Charles and William and the whole family the most
So…..Charles stayed up all night reading Spare?
I have literally run out of ways to say Chucky is the worst. Well what I mean is it won’t get posted because I am currently seeing red about how disgusting this is. Charles hates his son marrying and loving a black woman so much that he has hung them out to d—— yet again and he doesn’t loose an ounce of sleep over it. I want the commonwealth to wake the f up and take notice, Charles hates anyone who isn’t pure white.He is willing to sacrifice two innocent children because he hates people of color in his unhinged family. Charles, you will never know peace. Your satan on earth.
Not suprising….
In the meantime the Sussexes are living well in California. The best revenge is showing to others how ones are enjoying their lives.. . And btw.. Spare has been confirmed it’s a best seller while no one wants to perform during Charles coronation lol.. talk about who’s a joke now. Lol..
Heres the thing: during his promos for Spare and in their Netflix docuseries, H said that having done their two “look-back” projects (i:e the book and the docu) he and his wife were “moving on.”
Actually, first he said he didnt expect an apology from his family and he wasnt waiting around for an apology from them, so the Sussexes were “moving on” and “looking forward to what’s next.”
So I dont expect H&M to comment on this Frogmore situation beyond what they authorized their spokesperson to say yesterday. And, of course, if any blatant lies about them, in regard to Forgmore are allowed to fly, theyll mash that down in a hot minute.
Certainly, with Harry’s upcoming event this Saturday 4th, to be followed by his event with BetterUp on Tuesday and Wednesday, there is no way that H or M would step on those important & imminent news cycles. So anyone hoping to hear from them over the next 10 days shouldnt hold their breath.
In addition, it has always been my cherished belief that after the BetterUp event and its post-event news-cycle ends next week, H will be coming out , hopefully beginning later in March, with his Spotify podcast series. I contend that his podcast theme will be about Mental Fitness and how to achieve it (spkng with experts.) And the weekly topics will include: recognizing and breaking destructive cycles; family dysfunction; bullying; etc., etc., etc. 🙂
Keeping all fingers crossed that I am right!
Charles is a monster who married a monster. They are propped up by swamp creatures like Camilla Tominey, Jeremy Clarkson and Tom Bower, roaring from the muck. The Chubbly is going to be a cesspool of has-beens and reprobates like Pedrew.
I hope C&C enjoy their ride in their new gold carriage, because that’s going to be the only shiny thing they’ll see at the Chubbly.