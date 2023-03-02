Why are so many British artists turning down the coronation concert?

So far, we know for sure that Adele, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, the Spice Girls and Harry Styles have all turned down offers to perform at King Charles’s coronation concert, part of the three-day Chubbly holiday in May. Sheeran – more than anyone else in this group – has performed at some royal or royal-adjacent events in the past, including last year’s Platinum Jubbly. But with Charles sitting on the throne, it looks like the bloom is off the rose. British musical artists are avoiding Charles like the plague, which has got Rolling Stone wondering: “Snubbing the King: Why Don’t Big Stars Want to Perform at Charles’ Coronation?” Some highlights:
No more cheekiness: “The Nineties were so different in British pop culture. It was New Labour, everyone was playful and being a bit cheeky,” explains Michael Cragg, author of Reach For The Stars, a book about Nineties and ‘00s British pop. But, Cragg says, “that cheekiness absolutely isn’t here anymore. Now we really want to know who people are and the version of the Royal family that we’ve learned of recently through Prince Harry’s book and how the Prince Andrew scandal was handled: the reality is awful. You could not be the biggest band in the world now and walk up and plant a kiss on them and it still work.”
Artists are worried about the backlash they would get: “The royal family has faced a number of PR disasters in recent times, and anyone performing at the show would have to consider whether there would be a backlash from appearing amongst their fans,” says Simon Jones, PR to Little Mix, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.
It’s straight-forward for many artists though: Kingsley Hall of political band Benefits, whose 2022 anti-monarchy single “Flag” was number one on the Official UK vinyl the week of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, explains of the British cultural temperature, “We’ve had so much exposure and negative exposure of the Royal family – jubilees, weddings, fallings out, accusations of racism, notable deaths, someone being accused of being a sexual predator – in what I would classify as a short space of time. People are sick of it and probably won’t be involved for that reason.”
Royalism is a dirty idea. Meg, head of a leading British music PR company, notes that both Styles and Adele are at points in their careers where they need to define themselves beyond a successful decade in music. “For them right now, storytelling is really important,” says Meg, whose real/full name has been withheld by request. “These big symbolic associations carry a lot of weight and literally go down in history books in bold and underlined. I can understand why there’d be a big PR discussion around artists doing it or not.”
Charles is not the country’s grandfather. “I don’t know what there is to gain for artists by associating with him,” says Meg. “With the Queen, she was fab and glamorous to some people. Charles doesn’t add anything — there’s not a legacy of his that anyone would want to align with. It’s televised, so a lot of people will hear your songs, sure, but in terms of long-term PR strategy, I don’t know if performing would add positively to an artist’s narrative unless they were staunchly pro the monarchy.”
The cost of living crisis in the UK: Ellie (whose real/full name has been withheld by request), founder of a British pop music PR company, says, “Strip back the gold and red cloak, and you have a country where parents are choosing between feeding their kids or keeping them warm. How much money is the coronation costing the taxpayer? It feels like a political statement to play.”
Adele is for the working class, not the royals: As Adele superfan Grace Martha from London notes, Adele is a proud champion of being working class from Tottenham, one of the most ethnically diverse areas in Britain. “The pomp and money this coronation is costing doesn’t represent her values at all,” says Martha. “This issue is so specific to our culture; Americans might think, ‘Oh, she’s from London and a cockney, why wouldn’t she do it?’ But they don’t understand the nuances of different areas, cultures, and identities here. She’s for the ‘everyday person,’ and the everyday younger person in London doesn’t rate the royal family anymore.”
British colonialism is front & center: That is behind the struggle to secure A-List British acts, says Hak Baker, a musician from London: “Any situation where I’d bow to an openly racist colonial imperial system that refuses to apologise for its past and eradication of my people’s history I’d rather avoid with a barge pole. We are more aware of the past now. They are not exempt from recognition. I think they’re going to have a hard time.” Han Mee of Manchester band Hot Milk agrees emphatically, calling it an “outdated institution” that does not represent modern Britain. “Leave it in the past, it’s as old, aged, and expensive as the whiskey that props it up but without the strength and merriment,” she says. “I liked Liz, but it should have died with her – the coronation is a kick in the teeth when this country has never been more of a s–t show.”
The final point of the article is basically: King Charles and the royal institution are clout-chasing these artists, which means that the Windsors need Ed Sheeran more than he needs them. Which is true – it doesn’t hurt Adele’s career or Elton John’s career to turn down the Chubbly concert. Sure, they might have gotten a sales boost (the concert will be televised), but at what longterm cost to their careers? The thing I keep thinking about is that the Chubbly organizers went to artists who are world-wide stars, not “popular solely in Britain.” Adele, Ed, Elton, they tour arenas around the world, they see how other countries operate, and in some cases, they live in other countries. That gives them a different perspective on the royal sh-tshow and the politics of the monarchy. Anyway, I guess Charles will have to hire Kate for a Chubbly piano recital.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgird, Instar.
The British Media calls it “snubbing”, but perhaps over here in North America it’s called “being cancelled”.
So, looks like all these artists are quietly cancelling King Charles loll.
Love it! 😂
Would love to be a fly on the wall when they get the call from the Spice Girls.
“The Spice Girls are a no,” reports the young man in grey.
“Bloody hell! Who is going to tell him?” Asks a bewildered courtier.
“You tell him.”
“No, you tell him.”
Fisticuffs ensue.
Apparently the Spice Girls have already declined their invitation to perform!
Even the local radio station in my small US town was making fun of that a few days ago, saying they understand that Adele, Elton, and Harry Styles, are touring/have other commitments, etc., they could use as excuses, but what could the Spice Girls excuse ostensibly be? It’s just clear no one wants to perform at this bc they know what mess it will be.
Musical acts have been booked, problem solved, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, PLEASE BE UPSTANDING FOR KATE AND THE PERFORMING WIGLETS, FOLLOWED BY LIONEL dancing on the ceiling (oooo to much coffee on the flight over), next we have PRINCE EDWARD ON SPOONS accompanied by SOPHIE ON sorry, don’t know who or what she’s on! Next we have COWMILLA, SORRY PEOPLE THAT’S COWMILLA LEADING THE FLYPAST OF THE RED ARROWS, YES LADIES AND GENTS HER BROOM HAS HAD A SPECIAL RESPRAY FOR THE OCCASION. NEXT we have her son TOM, doing (christ close the curtains, he’s not supposed to be doing that!!), and as we come to the end of the concert prince BULLYAM, sorry folks that’s prince William, is going to give us all a demonstration of what incandescense means, stand by stage left with the flame throwers please, and someone get his majesty the smelling salts
I know, Edward can reprise his one-hit wonder show It’s a Royal Knockout, the Coronation Version. That went over sooo well!
Nobody wants on a sinking ship.
Except Scott Baio back in 2016. They should get him to host or something.
Andy, LOVE IT, BUT I would also like to mention letters that appeared from ordinary people in the paper today, and a direct quote from one is “artists are saying NO to the jubilee because THEY can read the room, whereas the Royal roads can’t even read a corridor” 😂😂
Mary Pester, I love that saying! What a burn! I have to go with Kaiser on this one. Wails will just have to polish up her Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and entertain the masses.
@mary pester, omg your play-by-play—“close the curtains!”— is top shelf perfection!
KATE. AND. THE. PERFORMING. WIGLETS…
😂😂😂
Hope they enjoy Lionel (for the life of me I will never understand why he agreed in the first place).
No one with any sense of decency wants their name attacked to Chucky, his mistress wife, or the rest of the remaining heirs and who they protect no one needs that kind of bad PR that the pedo loving racist family will bring.
Lionel is at the point in his career where he’s playing non-Vegas casinos and state fairs. He sees the Chubbly as a huge platform to play bigger rooms.
Lionel has been a global ambassador for Chuck’s Prince’s Trust for a few years. Lionel said he had a white ancestor whose Negro slave mother was freed by his white plantation owner father. So he may be less strident about BRFCo’s slavery project. Lionel hasn’t had new music in a few years and is playing smaller venues, so this probably won’t hurt.
That comment about Kate…lol!
Comedy gold! Coffee may have hit my keyboard.
I missed that comment about Keen. If anyone would be willing to enlighten me, please do.
Side note, I just woke up and haven’t had coffee yet as my myriad of meds keep me dehydrated. I am still on water.
@BothSidesNoww — ” Anyway, I guess Charles will have to hire Kate for a Chubbly piano recital.”
I chortled at that remark!
I can’t disagree with any of the reasons given above, but will add that perhaps some of those artists are already booked on tours elsewhere. My daughter just arrived home from seeing Snoop Dogg in Sydney. She has had those tickets for months. Tours are planned and book months and years in advance.
I don’t give a stuff, about Charles and his stupid coronation. All he deserves is a crown of thorns.
A crown of tampons would be more appropriate. 😏
Lol. This family is literally in a mess of their own making. A lot of this was self inflicted. Oh well, they can get Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson, Fox News pundits, Bethenny Frankle, The right wing megs and GB news to perform. Peter Andre is right there as well.
I seriously thought I’d forgotten about Peter Andre. And then here he is. Oy vey. Can we just relegate him to the dustbin of pop culture history, please? Talk about someone who loved their tabloid dominance. He and Katie Price were EVERYWHERE back in the day. Not surprising he’d fall in with this lot.
I used to feel sorry for that chap Peter Andre because of his ex-wife but after his attacks on H&M I totally despise him
I wonder if he’s even offering them money to play, or if it’s like, it’d be an honor for you to play for me. Probably the latter because that’s how Chuck rolls.
That was my question too—are they expected to cover their own expenses for travel and rehearse for a free concert on behalf of the Bad King? If anyone has more info on this, it would be greatly appreciated.
I always knew Adele did not identify with the royals, although I thought she was middle class, not working class. Further, she has been dating/is engaged to Rich Paul, a black man—she is NOT touching Charles and his racist institution with a 100-foot pole.
Elton John played Diana’s funeral. Did they serious think he would come and play the coronation of Charles and Camilla? These people are fcking nuts.
They’re playing for eXposURe! Ha.
I too suspect that the artists are being asked to perform for free and without reimbursements for expenses incurred because the RF consider it an “honor”. Their expenses can easily amount to hundreds of thousands for music licensing, permits, airfare, hotel rooms, wages and equipment transport for musicians and staff. If they already gave at the Jubbly maybe it’s a big ask for KC.
ohh that would be amazing if Kate gave a little recital!
Elton was never going to do it in a million years. I can’t believe they asked him! and even the Spice Girls are like, nah. this is the best part of the Chubbly so far.
Elton was Diana’s friend. No way was he playing at Charles’ chubbly!!!
And he’s stood by Harry and Meghan. Even if he had considered it prior, it’s hard to imagine him symbolically rewarding Chuck and Mrs. Chuck for chucking the Sussexes from their UK home.
He literally wrote a song (Goodbye English Rose) and performed it at Diana’s funeral! Why did they think he would agree?
@ Peachy, as is Sheeran H’s friend, so it seems. They will not step over the line to perform for Chuckles even if they were paid, which he is most likely not offering a penny. It’s their chance to offer their blessings to a new king. That’s nauseating to write out my thoughts. But there it is. 🤢
Kate* could only do a pre-recorded bit which limits her availability.
*actually whoever they can find who can play the piano with hands similar enough to Kate’s but definitely not Kate
If Lionel is performing after all then he’ll probably be the headliner for this.
They’ll most likely add an older American artist who needs money as well.
I was really surprised Alicia Keys did the jubby. It felt kind of random.
Agree re: Alicia Keys, but I will say the visual she created for “Girl on Fire”, making the palace look like it was on fire was HILARIOUS.
The Chubbly is literally the Trump inauguration. Anyone with working brain cells would avoid being associated with it in any way.
100% — I came here to suggest they consult a list of musicians who have permitted the Trumptards to play their music at his Nazi rallies. Ted Nugent? Kid Rock? What??!! — does Chucky not want to be associated with a low-rent demographic? Then maybe Chachi can recite an ode, too.
Stop appealing to trash and maybe you’ll have more options.
100% this!
They could probably get the four seasons (landscaping) its probably open to reservations.
I’m sure Four Seasons (Landscaping) would be more than happy to host a do for Chuckie on his first kingly voyage to lucky America 😹
Make sure the MyPillow Guy is the one crowning Sir Chucks A lot and his mare!
I saw someone on Twitter tweet that Gary Glitter is out of jail and they would probably ask him 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
He’d feel right at home there…just seat him next to Andrew when he’s not performing!
This article is embarrassing for Charles. It’s all about how no one wants to play music for his little Chubbly wubbly. But yeah thing is, he did this to himself with his own hubristic desire for a Chubbly in the first place. He wanted a jubbly just like his mommy, his very own Chubbly. He literally could have just had the damn clowning ceremony and called it a day. But no. A whole dang concert and 3 day affair during a cost of living crisis was his choice. Not a good one I’d say.
Yeah, that’s the problem here. They keep doing stupid stuff like this and branding it “tradition”, but he’s the King! He can do whatever he wants! He could jettison this part! The coronation itself is technically unnecessary, but this is a step too far. Performing for the Queen was one thing, since she’d leaned into her *little old lady* image post-Diana, and nobody really wants to publicly turn down the world’s most famous grandmother. But snubbing C&C is an easy decision for all but the most ardent royalists. Besides, not that many people associate C&C with popular music, anyway. This is kind of like the dorkiest, meanest kid in class asking the cool kids to perform at his birthday party. I’m surprised at Lionel’s inclusion–did Sir Paul opt out?
Chuck is also wasting a ton of money on a new golden carriage. What’s the matter with the old one? It was good enough for the queen.
It’s disgusting that homewrecker Camilla’s kids and grandkids get to be a part of his crowning while he insults his own son, wife and grandkids.
I have not a shred of respect for Chuck or Cammy.
Sir Paul loved QEII but has also defended Harry and Meghan in public. I hope he doesn’t play the Chubbly, he hasn’t even been mentioned so far so I think not. I am glad he has been excluded from this narrative.
I know we’ve settled on the “chubbly” but I really enjoy the term “the clowning” – it feels more on point.
The whole Rolling Stone article is worth a read. But yes, gen z does not stand on ceremony and does not pull punches – and they learned it from millennials.
As gen x,I can only applaud them.
I like both and I’ve independently decided that “the clowning” refers to the coronation itself, Chuck will wear ridiculous clothes and everybody will play act around him, and the Chubbly is all the “celebration” around the clowing because jealous king clown wanted the same as his mum’s Jubbly, which will make it even funnier when it’s a flop.
LOL! Same. The clowning is a moment for The Crown, the Chubbly is all of the hoopla.
I’m more and more convinced that we are seeing the beginning of the end of the British monarchy. There’s no telling how long it will take, and the Windsors will hang on till the bitter end, but Elizabeth’s death was the turning point. The treatment of the Sussexes and their escape along with the recognition of the connection to colonialism and it’s atrocities has underlined the writing on the wall. I only hope I live to see them ushered out.
@ Brassy Rebel, add on the ongoing disasters with regards to the other royals as well. The current heir is a pegging adulterer, helicopter anti-environmental hypocrite with the penchant to treat everyone beneath him in addition to assaulting his OWN brother. Compounding the Clowing, KCIII has done nothing to right the wrongs of slavery but they have continued with the expulsion of the Windrush families. Families that left their homes to rebuild England and her sister countries after WWII and are now after 70 years being displaced from their current homes.
I think Edward and Wallis Simpson were the beginning of the end, and QEII and King George VI were the bags paramedics use for rescue breaths. All that’s left now is to watch this horrible family tear each other apart, until there is nothing left.
That’s all I keep thinking… Charles will be the end of the monarchy. I don’t think William will ever be crowned – or at least to have a coronation. I anticipate William and his family will end up living outside London on one of the crown’s estates, and their kids will go to university and end up as finance brokers or something business-y and mundane, and WIlliam will divorce Kate once it’s apparent he’ll not sit on the throne.
Queen Elizabeth came of age during a world war, and provided continuity of leadership for four generations. She was not just more suited to the role, she was a link to our past that even if you’re not British – but especially if you are – there’s a certain reverence for those of her generation. They were the keepers of memories that we’re losing, and a physical reminder that ‘history’ was in living memory.
Charles has none of that benefit or value, and on top he’s made some horrible personal decisions, showing at best uninformed, at worst poor, judgement. (And William has always seemed angry and bitter, under the surface, that he is the heir.)
Word. Elizabeth was young, the entire world was shaking off a war, you can’t buy the kind of PR of random women in England sending their rationing coupons to her, for her wedding dress. It’s all woven into the collective hive brain, even though a quick Google just told me she had to return them, because of laws. No one cares, beyond the story. She even had Winston Churchill puffing himself up for her.
There is no one in the royal family (remaining in England) who can catch that kind of lightning in a bottle.
There’s that Boomer stereotype, although very much a white middle class thing, where a generation disproportionately has the arrogance, selfishness and entitlement that comes from privilege. Chuckles, born smack in the first Baby Boomer cohort in the late 40s, is the epitome and poster-child for that. He’s the King of the Boomers. Which is quite a precarious place to be, demographic shifts being what they are.
This is what I suspected when so many A-list stars were saying no, but then again, not many big ones said yes to the Jubilee either. It’s risky for their brands – I always thought that was why William was forceful denouncing Susan Hussey in December – he had to salvage the attendance at Earthshot. This is where the delusion in the British media is so bad – it masks how people really see the royals and all the drama. It’s not just one-sided and everyone hates H&M – no matter how many polls they cook up.
Back in the day we used to say “this couldn’t be happening to a better b*tch”. Who is going to want to do it now that it’s been leaked all these artists have turned it down?
“We asked 53 people and they all said no. So we would like you to perform. What an honor we chose you.”
Random artist: “Um…let me look at my schedule and I’ll get back to you.”
At this point, and given Charles’ support of Andrew, one wonders if they’ll try to get R.Kelly furloughed for the concert…
what’s worse is that I’m certain within the royal family, the steps charles has taken (and the Queen) to strip his titles and downsize his home are seen as “harsh”. 🙄
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂❤️
“Charles doesn’t add anything — there’s not a legacy of his that anyone would want to align with”
Brutal, but true. Love this for Chaz
DAMN. This article is harsh. Named sources close to musical acts saying why they don’t think acts are performing. Heads of British PR firms saying why the Chubbly is a bad idea. Yikes. Poor Charles, LOL. (not really.)
The thing is – the part about exposure and people listening etc – is just ridiculous because do Adele and Harry Styles need exposure? Does Elton John? are they having issues selling albums, getting streams, selling out stadiums?
Of course not. So then the exposure is meaningless and Charles is an awful person, who wants to be associated with him just for the “honor?”
Yikes and ouch, ouch, ouch! The palace has been frantically trying to cover up their messes, throwing people under the bus, proclaiming that H&M are pariahs in Hollywood – and here we see the entertainment and PR world saying, “We see who you are, you keep showing us your asses, so no thanks.”
I’m sure they could get right-wingers Right Said Fred to do a number. Or why not have Rod Stewart caterwauling like he did at the Royal Variety show? His past comments insulting the Sussexes would surely be been as a bonus in their eyes.
OMG, I want this to happen!! Update the lyrics!!
“I’m too sexy for my carriage,
Too sexy for my carriage,
And unfaithful in marriage…
I’m a monarch, ya know what I mean
And I take all the money from my peasants,
Yeah from the peasants,
Those dirty peasants,
And I picture them when I shoot pheasants…”
@Beana : You win all of the internets today
Beana,that was brilliant.
LOL. Perfect and glorious.
These artists – maybe aside from Elton John – are of a different generation, I doubt their fans care one bit about the RF and like it’s stated here, they have absolutely nothing to gain.
Also, I think on a really serious note, none of them would want to risk singing to f*cking Andrew. That is a terrible look and while the RF doesn’t seem to understand the depth of f*ckery he’s involved in, the rest of us do. PR people – true professionals – do. The bloom is off the rose and that coronation might actually be the last. Who wants to be the band on the Titanic?
“Who wants to be the band on the Titanic?” captures the zeitgeist perfectly.
Maybe instead of singers they can have Mr and Mrs Douglas to act out Shakespearean plays – since they are monarchists and all.
Lol @Seraphina! Other options for them:
a clown for the clowning
a mime
jugglers
a comedian Chris Rock would bring the Sussex “jokes”
Kate playing the harp (the piano thing has been done – learn the harp and play it show us your range of talent – it’s such a great excuse to fawn over her some more)
They will probably try to hire a predominantly Black gospel choir to show us how inclusive they are (lots of photo ops there!) and hopefully that choir tells them where to shove it.
It would be amazing if they did this – those petty racists (Camilla, Kate, Zara – I’m thinking of you) would do that same snickering and eye-rolling and we would have more golden footage of it.
@Kittenmom yes! 😂 so much eye rolling!
Maybe more footage of Kate recoiling from Black people who dare to touch her!
So many photo ops with Black children! But would they have time to erect some chain linked fences? Will there be a broom for what’s his face to pretend to sweep them away?
Maybe Camilla offering a spot of whiskey to the choir director in a show of inclusivity?
When you bring Black people in this mix the RF can’t help but eff up. i’m here for every faux pas!
@ Seraphina, my thoughts too. I was going to post their offer as well but I see that you beat me to the punch. CZJ can sing so give her a mic and call it a day. Hell, Cam could ask her as they are acquainted as well. I am certain that CZJ would be honoured.
Great minds think alike 🙂
I had no idea that CZJ could sing but I had an idea that she was an elitist so all you stated seems to fit her well.
Oh, is THAT who you all meant by Mr. and Mrs. Douglas? I did not know that.
This reminds me of nothing so much as Trump’s inauguration. Nobody wanted to be part of it.
More or less confirms to me that H&M are not coming to the Chubbly…..particularly Sir Elton might have accepted if Harry asked.
They should just give up on the concerts. No current star is going to agree.
Charles is not popular, the BRF is a hot mess.
The cost of this is outrageous, and unnecessary all together.
Congrats to everyone who says No!
There’s probably a lot of begging and cajoling for some artists to put out a statement saying they are truly busy and love chuck, “really, truly cross my heart.” Lol
Again. This just warms the cockles of my heart.
A CHUBBLY PIANO RECITAL!!! ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️
Oh, you KNOW they’re going to do this!
Well… i’m sure Morrissey will pick up the phone at least.
Eh, he may be a racist but he iterally had an album called the Queen is Dead. He’s always been notoriously anti-monarchy.
Yes AND he is still similarly repugnant in values so, as i said, i’m sure he’ll pick up the phone at /least/.
The era of Spice Girls and Brit pop was called “cool Britannia“ with a new young government and loads of optimism. Nothing about the current government or monarchy is “cool”, Brexit has been a total farce and pessimism is everywhere. Of course nobody wants to be associated with this charade.
LOLz soo hard on this – Chuck’s reign hasn’t got off to a very good start. They showed their ass to the whole and are now ‘finding out’.
If this is what its like for Chuck – imagine what it will be like for the Wails. Their reputation and brand is just as toxic as Chucks and Catty won’t be pleased that the celebs won’t flock to worship her wiglets.
The RF seriously need a distraction and the Sussex’s are not cutting it anymore – Catty and her grasping family better watch their backs. Chuck has never liked them and its clear the marriage is over – will he force a divorce to get some good PR?!?!?!
Oh wouldn’t that be lovely!! How I would love to be a fly on the wall as Chuckie tells WanK he must divorce his lazy, toxic wife. What an amusing thought. I hope it happens!! WanK will be over the moon too!!
BBC employees may go on strike during Coronation . Let’s hope.
I’d like to see Charles and Camilla have a spin bike race.
🤭
Well, with sincere apologies to Judy Collins, it’s looking like a theme song has emerged, (to be blasted over a loudspeaker since I’m sure Ms. Collins would never appear for them)… Send in the Clowns.
Chuck will have to hire Kate to play piano 🎹
I cant 😂
Love how you end these posts w humor
His reign is off to a terrible start and at this point, the best he can hope for is indifference. The royal brand is in the gutter and he’ll go down in history as a deeply unpopular king. W might be slightly more well received.
If there’s any throne left to inherit by the time C kicks it.
That they even had the audacity to ask Elton knowing damn well he was Diana’s close friend….these people are the definition of tone deaf my god
“Charles is not the country’s grandfather”
Charles is an overgrown schoolboy who’s finally been given free rein to run the house and that’s exactly what he’s behaving like. No one wants to be associated with that. His son is following right in his toddler-sized footsteps.
The word on the street is Brand Windsor is toxic thanks to the mistreatment of the Sussexes, Andrew’s Mess, and other BRF foolishness (Rose etc). No self- respecting artist wants to wreck their careers for this mess.
Loving that one of the London PR pros is using “Meg” as her alias, lol.
That sorta says it all.
I hear James Blunt is available…
Chucky is standing there with bags full of knighthood and dame titles for the taking and not even one bite.
Just reading thru the comments.
I will put my house up in a bet, 100% no way in burning hell will Sir Paul McCartney even consider performing for C&C.
Sir Paul McCartney probably hired an entire new team of people to make certain no one can reach him to ask. 👍
I said it before, Eric Clapton has lost his mind and become a horribly racist PoS these days.
But even Clapton has PR and an agent that would stop him from agreeing to this BS.
I can not think of One big name British talent who would say yes.
Chuck needs to give up on a concert. He can try to spin it as “slimmed down”
Hak Baker, a (fine-looking and very talented) musician from London: “Any situation where I’d bow to an openly racist colonial imperial system that refuses to apologise for its past and eradication of my people’s history I’d rather avoid with a barge pole.”
A-freaking-men.
I love this so much for Chuck. The royal rota are going to struggle to shine this turd of a Chubbly.
It took me a while to realize, but it’s kind of wild to read a bunch of reactions to Charles from and written by people who don’t have an axe to grind one way or another. Really highlights the difference between the desperate pro-monarchy spin in the tabloids and what actual people outside that fever swamp think.
“Leave it in the past, it’s as old, aged, and expensive as the whiskey that props it up but without the strength and merriment,” she says. “I liked Liz, but it should have died with her – the coronation is a kick in the teeth when this country has never been more of a s–t show.”
Like, how do you come back from that? There is nowhere for this institution to go and no one seems to have realized that.
Would be hilarious if the only musical artist Chuck could get to sing for his dinner were to be a Black man, formerly of a Black musical group, in the Motown tradition: Lionel Ritchie, the last man standing.
Would be hilarious if the only musical artist Chuck could get to sing for his dinner were to turn out to be a Black man, formerly of a Black musical group, in the Motown tradition: Lionel Ritchie, the last man standing.
Oh Kaiser, the last sentence was the Killer…lmao!
I hear Ted Nugent and Kid Rock are free; because they are complete douchebag racist has-beens. I think they would be spectacular headliners for The Chubbly…I know, I know, they are American (unfortunately), but it is hard to find “musicians” with the appropriate level of absolute shit douchebagness like those two have. They all three would probably get along in a weird racist way. #ChubblySoSad
Is Charles paying the appearance fee for anyone who performs? If not that is a problem because the artist would lose money for the appearance.
Could swear I read something somewhere about this humiliating debacle being staged at the same time as Eurovision. Obvious solution is to combine them. Chuck’s crowning would be perfect for an interlude between songs, maybe following the inevitable vaguely incestuous brother/sister duo from Albania or somewhere. I mean, so long as Moldovan novelty acts wouldn’t be embarrassed to be associated with the Royal Family. Wouldn’t blame them.