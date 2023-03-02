The Sussexes were ‘initially given a few weeks to pack up & leave the keys’

The Sun’s cover story for the past two days has been devoted to “Frogxit,” which is the Murdoch press’s punchy nickname for King Charles evicting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage. True story: Rupert Murdoch is *also* an American citizen. He had to naturalize so he could buy/own American media outlets. Anyway, with all of the talk about how QEII “gave” Frogmore Cottage to the Sussexes as a “gift,” once again it is worth pointing out that the Sussexes paid back the entire renovation costs of this royal property, and they have a valid lease which is currently paid in full. This is completely and totally King Charles being a vindictive prick. Well, here’s the latest from the Sun:
Harry and Meghan have until after the Coronation to pack their bags at Frogmore Cottage after Charles gave a stay of execution. A spokesman for the US-based pair confirmed our exclusive that they have been told to vacate their Windsor home.
King Charles is offering the home to Andrew — after promising he would not leave his brother homeless or penniless. The new monarch wants to move from past scandals before May’s Coronation.
His plans are understood to be backed by working royals including Queen Consort Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales. But a rival camp — the Sussexes and other non-working royals, including Andrew, 64, plus his daughters Princesses Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 32 — are understood to feel appalled by the moves.
An insider said: “There is now a clear dividing line between the working members of the Royal Family and the non-working members like the Yorks and Sussexes.”
It is understood there has been a flurry of letters and emails between Buckingham Palace and the couple’s California home in the past seven weeks. The Sussexes were initially given a few weeks to pack up and leave the keys. But after fraught negotiations they have until after the Coronation to ship their belongings.
The pair have yet to be told if they are invited to the May 6 ceremony at Westminster Abbey, The Sun understands. A source said: “Charles wanted to start after his Coronation with the issues of Harry and Meghan and Andrew put to bed. The situation has dragged on far too long and he wanted to act decisively and quickly.”
“The Sussexes were initially given a few weeks to pack up and leave the keys.” To the house for which they paid $3.1 million plus rental fees. I hope the “flurry of letters and emails” included the Sussexes’ lawyers and I hope those lawyers made a huge fuss about it. It’s amazing how tone-deaf all of this is, but it makes sense when you consider that Camilla was neighing in Charles’s ear while William was engorged with incandescent rage at the very idea that his rich brother keeps a fully-paid for cottage in Windsor. None of the “working royals” has the good sense god gave a goose, so here we are.
PS… I hope the Sussexes fly in for a 24 blitz to pack everything up and then leave without seeing anyone, and I hope they do it in the next few weeks, well before the Chubbly.
I’m so confused about how these ‘leases’ work if they can just be broken on a moment’s notice by Charles. Doesn’t Andrew have a 99-year lease on Royal Lodge?
Yes, this is an excellent point. But I presume the king can do whatever he bleeping wants with anything he has control over, lease be damned.
The lease can’t be broken. Frogmore Cottage is crown property and the royal family doesn’t own it. The monarch is given money (sovereign grant) to maintain the crown properties but they don’t own it. It all belongs to the government.
It why Charles initially gave them a few weeks but now has to recant because there was probably language in the lease that states how much time a tenant has to be given to “vacate the premises”. Sussex lawyers are probably in negotiations about reimbursement as well since the press was saying that Andrew has to be reimbursed for the private money he put into Royal Lodge. The lease is the only reason why Frogmore Cott is still theirs even though Charles tried to kick them out in January.
Andrew situation is different. He has lifetime lease and literally can’t afford to maintain his 33 bedroom mansion. He is being pressured to give up the lease and vacate but he can’t be forced. The Sussexes were given a short term lease and if Charles was smart he would have waited until it was time to renew and just not let them. It would have been less messy and he wouldn’t have looked as weak.
If you notice Harry and Meghan stated they “were asked to vacate” but until the lease expires they don’t have to leave. Imagine how Charles will look if they have 2 yrs left on that lease and they continue to use the property for their short visits? He will look impotent and ineffectual.
Are you sure? The Queen was able to terminate the lease of Anmer Hall early so Will and Kate could have it.
And Charles has experience in messing with leases on Crown property as the angry tenants of properties in the Duchy of Cornwall can attest.
Also, I’m laughing that you are B and I am C responding to your comment, haha.
@C I don’t know about the duchy and how that works, but Anmer is part of the Sandringham estate (I think) so it is private property, not crown property.
Good point. I think the Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate as well.
@C – The QEII terminated the lease on Anmer Hall with the cooperation of the then tenant (a very high end kitchen designer-remodeler) holding the lease.
FYI: Anmer Hall is privately owned by the monarch
It seems like the leases on crown and private royal properties are pretty flexible depending upon who you are.
Royal Lodge is 30 ROOMs. Seven bedrooms. There have been reports that Fergie was made a separate apartment but who really knows. The lease is for 75 years and the York princesses have survivorship rights at Andrew’s demise.
He didn’t pay rent because there was an agreement he would maintain the property which has many, many other residences (2 lodges, 7 cottages etc.) and 100 acres. He isn’t getting a “working” royal grant anymore as of this year so he really can’t afford the place.
But mark my words Andrew will turn this ugly and PUBLIC!
“And making America your primary residence” and ding ding ding, let the real issue be put out there. How dare you not only leave, but leave and go be successful in a larger market. Don’t you know we own you?!! Seriously though, the fact that this is front page news is so sad and embarrassing for the people of this country. Imagine a corporation being this upset at two individuals, who have zero governing power.
They might as well scream “We hate America!”
The nerve, because they will do that then turn around and beg us for money and good press.
Right? Glad to know there are no other issues going on in the country, that all is well everywhere.
The timing of this suggests that these fools really, really believed Spare would be a flop and that they could crowd out the public narrative and make people think it was a nasty, tell-all without ever reading it. Because it makes sense if the book was perceived as tawdry and a personal attack that then they’d publicly roll out this “punishment” and it probably would have gone over. Ooooops. Heehee jokes on them.
I bet they regret this, especially linking it so explicitly to Spare. Because too many people have read it, its too massive of a success, deals with much too substantial issues to be recast as they and the BM tried to do in advance of its release. But, they already pulled the trigger by informing H&M, so now they have no choice but to have this ugly, hateful action linked to Harry having the audacity (/s) to write one of the most influential books of the decade that he’ll probably be receiving awards for for years to come. They look ridiculous and illiterate, but they made their own bed.
They don’t regret anything. If they did they would have changed course a million times by now. They are perfectly fine with everything that’s happening because they live in a bubble where their besties at the daily mail are telling them great job!
Again remember they live in a Tory right wing bubble and all their friends are telling them great job!
And they’ve literally hired Daily Mail staff as senior/chief advisors.
Yeah, I hear you, but I actually think Spare changes the equation. I mean honestly I adore Harry (vet family and admire Invictus so much) and I thought it would be a success, but in no world did I imagine he would obliterate Obama’s numbers. I think that the full magnitude of Spare has not really set in yet. It is not a best-seller, not a global success. It is very likely to be THE most successful non-fiction book for the rest of our lives. I really don’t see any public figure out there that could possibly touch the records set by Spare already.
Spare’s place in the record books is not something I think anyone saw coming. Certainly not the RF and BM. I think that there’s ample evidence that the BM and media generally is quite good at making things that are actually fairly successful be perceived as a flop. We see this all the time where the public narrative about a movie, show, etc don’t really match the numbers, but end up setting a difficult to dislodge public perception. I think that’s what they were confident the BM would be able to do to Spare assuming it was a within normal range successful book. That is not at all what Spare is. It is truly something different – it’s place in the records may well outlast the monarchy itself. I think this realization has finally pierced even the echo chamber Tory right wing world the RF operates in and they are regretting. I don’t think they have the capacity to change, nor do I think they will. But, I do think they now realize that they seriously underestimated Harry and I bet they regret linking this eviction to Spare
The royal family keep proving every single thing that Harry alleges in Spare. They are actually doing the public fact checking for Spare. The publishers ought to send them a fruit basket in thanks. I suggest a large basket–a wheelbarrel for the rustic cottagecore look, full of Durian that they tip over into the living room in Frogmore Cottage once the Sussexes have vacated. A nice little gift of thanks and to welcome the new occupant.
ETA: Damn, the more I think about this, these idiot people really thought they were going to destroy Harry. This is what I think they incorrectly and over-confidently thought would happen:
Jan 10 -Spare is released
Jan 11 – eviction notice sent, but not made public
Next two weeks, Spare’s numbers are trashed in BM, framing of it being outrageous and a flop
After two weeks- leak to BM of eviction WITH photos of Frogmore being packed up and, if BM is really lucky, H&M there in person packing up
Total and absolute humiliation and Charles is celebrated for “swift and decisive” action in response to Spare.
I bet the reason the move date was extended and this wasn’t leaked was because they were completely shocked by reaction to Spare and it totally screwed their plans. But, they already evicted them, so no going back. SMH these people. Dumb, nasty, hateful. And again- illiterate!! Imagine, all they had to do was READ Spare and this could have been avoided. I really, really bet they are freaking out because they know this Spare connection is a non-starter
@LadyE – I loved your two posts. I think you’ve got it exactly right. I’ll add that the timing of this statement looks even worse because people will have seen the second part of Harry interview with Stephen Colbert. No airs or graces just a lovely guy answering a few daft questions for a laugh!
No-one knew how successful Spare would be but, the arrogance of Charles, William and Camilla thinking it would flop is staggering. Once again their sycophant advisors and the rat infested media have let him down badly. A quick look at the Amazon pre-order charts would have let them know it was a best-seller before a page was read. If Charles had just held off the eviction notice for a couple of weeks he could have avoided the huge global backlash on social media. Instead the BRF are getting trashed with derogatory hash-tags trending all over social media accompanied with mountains of receipts.
Yes! This is the part that I really don’t get. These people have teams of advisors — yet no one apparently thought that they should read the book first, if only to strategize re: how best to use what was in it? smh
Charles could have had a relatively low-key coronation, and coasted a bit on the good will generated over almost a century by Queen Elizabeth. Instead, he’s chosen to come out guns blazing, revealing himself to be a deeply awful human being in ways that Spare only gently alluded to. I hope the issue is that he’s reached this point goaded by Camilla and William — if only because if this is the result of actual paid recommendations, the money could surely be put to much better use.
Remember all the angst over what Harry would write about Camilla in his book? This is Charles’ way of going after Harry for touching the sacred Cowmilla.
He puts Cowmilla above everything.
Charles likely didn’t expect it to do that well worldwide because his official bio didn’t. And now, he is bringing even more attention to Spare with his tantrum about it so even more people are likely reading it.
Yep and the train of thought through a lot of letters in the UK press today is “we never believed half of what Harry said in” spare “about how he and meghan were treated and how they were used to deflect stories about other family members, but, WE DO NOW, and it’s disgusting. Then we have the” NOT MY KING OR QUEEN “, movement, because as many are pointing out, the original arrangement was cowmilla would be princess consort. Then in the Queen’s last public address she said she hoped people would respect HER WISHES that Camilla would be called Queen CONSORT, they are sickened that Charlie has chosen to disregard his mother’s last wishes and all this “Camilla has rehabilitated her image” is a lie, because no she hasn’t and even in this people have seen that Harry and meghan especially have been used to try and do this. Then we have the comments that is of stars can read the room and are saying no to appearing , why can’t the king and the other Royals
At this point both Meghan and Harry no longer have bio dads in my opinion. They have mama Doria and That. Is. It. I like Kaiser hope that they fly in, pack up their things and leave but actually do see Charles and leave before the Emperor Has No Clothes carination. And I HOPE to God that somehow Willy’s rage tantrum is shown somehow, somewhere. This gross family needs to be exposed. Trash.
They wanted them out right away, but then, because they can,t plan anything further than 4 o’clock tea, they had to backpedal, invite them for coronation to look like they’re not that bad, so here we are… pack up, but come to my clowning first and then gtfo. this stuff cannot be invented. worst husband, worst father, worst king ever.
They have Doria, and it’s clear that they feel like they also have Diana, or at least Harry does. How much truth there is in his feeling that Diana has been guiding him and kind of hovering around — well, I’m not big on mysticism. But it is a comfort to him, and not one that’s hurting anyone.
Doria, however, is the very real, very present mother, grandmother, and queen.
I really hope they come in, pack up, and leave the day the coronation festivities start as a giant FU to Charles.
In the US, if you make improvements to a rental (with the landlord’s permission, of course), you are entitled to a reduction in rent or if things get contentious, recovery of the renovation costs. And that’s what the Sussexes should fight for here. All their renovation money back, to donate to a charity of their choosing. Because they actually care about the cost of living crisis, whereas the only crises Charles cares about are PR ones.
How fun would it be if the Sussexes finally decided to be a bit petty and made a point of donating the money to food banks in the UK. None of the Royals would be able to visit a food bank for a photo op without people bringing up the Sussexes.
That would be brilliant!! As a final farewell to his countrymen, a little help with feeding your children during the difficult crisis that you are all experiencing.
I agree with Kaiser though. I would fly in and set up the packing and shipping then fly back out without a thought or a moment spent with any of Harry’s family, with the exception of Eugie, Jack, as well the Spencer’s.
As for the appliances and furniture, I would donate them to a charity as well as all household furnishings that they decide not to keep. Though the appliances would not be functional with US wiring.They bought them and they are entitled to keep them as well. UNLESS they are financially reimbursed.
Why do you all always suggest that H&M donate their money to UK charities? This is money they’re owed because that trash ass family, the media, AND the British public demanded they repay refurbishments that were already earmarked from the Crown Estates. They’ve done enough for that island.
Did you not learn anything when Julia Roberts went back to that shop with the mean sales clerks with all of her purchases? You don’t reward people for being shitty to you.
I’d rather they set up a trust for their children instead.
Yeah I’m sure the Sussexes lawyers had something to say about that.
I hope they fly in the week before the coronation, pack up, and fly out the day before the coronation, on a private jet with Adele and Ed Sheeran and Elton John.
I too hope they fly in and all cameras and media blazing showing them packing up and leaving. It will be breaking news on every channel in the UK. In fact they will livestream the gates of Windsor just to potentially see a glance of Harry and Meghan.
Wouldn’t that be amazing. Like Adele or someone posts a reel of all of them at Frogmore having a packing party and dancing to Beyonce 😂
Nope. My petty self would do it the week of the coronation. I would do a big fuss and allow myself to be photographed lugging furniture during the coronation as Charles is being crowned, with Archie and Lily trying to help carry stuff and call the media so they interrupt the coronation live.
I would throw Archie a birthday bash with adele, elton, ed, spice girls, and harry styles. no Kate at the piano pleaase
@Sue E Generis Brilliant idea!
This is exactly what they do. I would fill up trucks with everything, even the stove, and donate it all to shelters in the area.
Realizing full well this apartment is not in the US, often a rental condition in leases is to return it to its original condition at the time of the lease….
Strip it to the walls.
I would do this too. Tbh I’d strip the place down to the frame and donate it all.
Wasn’t it separate offices in its original condition? They should put those walls back up just to make whoever moves in remove them again.
Yes, that would be perfect.
If I had my say (and I don’t), Harry and Meghan wouldn’t even return for the process but if they do, they should deliver some of that stuff in person, in front of cameras.
Yes this was my thinking too. Stuff getting in and out way before the Chubbly. Nope, wait until the week or two before. Go see the Spencer aunts, have dinner with someone who turned down the coronation concert, check in with Well Child, strip Frogmore of what’s practical and donate it all and then leave without a public word to or about the Royals.
Sounds like all the “non-working” royals have figured out that they’re skating on very thin ice. And after Charles, they will all be dependent on William extending grace. Good luck with that.
Well, Peter has always worked the royal connection and he and Zara will be running Gatscombe events. I wonder if QE left Anne enough to retire so she wouldn’t end up bowing down to Cam. Bea and Eugenie seem to be setting themselves up to live outside the bubble. Louise and James better come up with careers or good marriages. I bet this is just the test case and Ed and Sophie will be moved to lesser housing next. I hope none of the cousins attend the big con.
I think that ALL royals should be taking notice.
As for Harry and Meghan, we knew that their motto was FAFO and they are dealing it with spades and receipts if you push too hard.
As for the CB Crew, I would hate to FAFO with you guys. You guys are brilliant geniuses!!! Thank you for making my week!!!
I’d have white glove professionals pack it. When I was getting married I told my husband I’d have a hard time packing my whole house to move 1,000 miles away. Fine. He sent white glove movers that were so fast it spun my family’s heads around.
I hope H&M don’t give the Brit Media chances to get pictures of them packing to leave.They would use photos like that forever.
Exactly. No way should they come and do it.
I’m thinking they took what they wanted when they were there for the Queen’s funeral. So most of what’s there is extra.
They *really* ought to consign everything and have Sotheby’s or someone auction it off with the proceeds going to Hubb Community Kitchen or WellChild.
Should have read your comment first!
Perfect!
Yes, and have Eugenie do them a favor and let the movers in (because I’msure there’s security). Solid NDA’s on the movers, starve the press.
So Charles obviously made this move the day after Spare came out, but I bet he’d been thinking about it since the Netflix documentary. Imagine him and William seeing all those beautiful photos of the Sussexes living in and so clearly loving frogmore. Harry and Meghan in that spacious kitchen, Meghan sitting on the counter, Lili’s birthday in the garden, that pic of their backs while they’re all walking towards the house, holding Archie and Lili. William must have lost it. Charles too, apparently. How dare they look so happy in this home? Charles and William’s goal is to steal all their joy for themselves. And make no mistake, this is a punitive action against those little children. Windsor was a special place for Harry and meghan and they likely did want to share that with their kids. But Charles and William won’t allow Archie and Lili a connection to Windsor or any security. They are doing this to the entire family, kicking out the mixed race family while inviting in a pedophile. This is a bad bad look.
Isn’t that something? All the wealth, all that status, and all that misery. You can’t convince me otherwise: this is the work of profoundly, deeply miserable people, who believe that everyone in their lives need to be subject to their misery as well. Camilla’s probably the only happy one in the bunch, and that’s when she can escape to ray Mill to cackle over her latest schemes. Her only happiness is making other people miserable.
Yup, that’s what Camilla’s ex-brother-in-law said and he was right. She is a destructive force that cannot stand to see anyone else happy. Kinda like William with Harry. I don’t see how anyone can truly be happy if they need to continually caause others pain though.
All the very rich people I’ve known have been utterly miserable. A certain amount of wealth can buy your way out of certain kinds of unhappiness. Past that, it is a curse.
If this is true and the Sussex had no input in the discussion more reason not to attend the coronation. Have some self respect these people do not care about you, move on with your life.
Amen!
Boy! I cannot put myself in H&M shoes, imagine you waking and ask what f’ked up shit is going to drop to today, it’s one thing after other and has been relentless for years , it’s it’s not the media , it’s the family, constant harassment. I can see he will be coming for their titles as their perception is with out us you would be nothing, they don’t see that they make them even bigger every time they pull some f’kup shit
Yup they have made Meghan and Harry household names.
But the internal fortitude it takes to withstand this constant harassment… My gosh!
I feel for Harry and Meghan and I can’t imagine being their spokesperson either. These people keep that woman busy.
Nothing will make Charles and William happy–even if god forbid something happened to Harry and Meghan.
But Meghan and Harry’s best revenge is to live their free and happy lives away from the royals, raising their children away from that toxicity. The happier they are, the more ridiculous the royals will look. They are Diana 2.0–the royal family’s abuse has made them even bigger icons than they would have been but unlike Diana, as Harry said, they have each other. They are getting the happy ending that Diana never got. I’m sure that means so much to both of them, and will be part of the greatest story they tell their children and grandchildren.
The “fairy tale” of the royal family lives in Montecito, California. The royals have lost that story. The way to live Happily Ever After is to escape the royal family. The royal family are the witches and the dragons to be overcome–they are the jealous sibling, the weak father, the Wicked Stepmother. All the fairy tale inconography fits the Sussexes, not the Wales.
I wouldn’t be surprised if something’s already in the works to strip Archie and Lili of their titles.
And, if you’re right, one of the issues backing it up will be their lack of a physical home in the UK.
These people are evil.
BUT THE SUSSEXES ARE THE ONES WHO LEAK EVERYTHING omfg that’s the first thing that popped into my head, none of the leaks ever start from them, always from whichever royal office gets there first
Where did my lengthy comment go?
That happens to me too. If I forget to check the box about ‘save my info’, I can only post one comment every five minutes or earlier comments are lost. What I do as cover? Before I click ‘save’, I copy my comment and keep it in a txt file on my desktop. If the comment doesn’t post within 10 minutes or so, I try again. If it doesn’t post a second time, I assume moderators didn’t like what I wrote and refused to publish it.
I think the biggest mafia-like institution is the British Royal Family; property ownership/control, government influences, media stories – all maneuvered in secret 🤫 with sycophants who admire and bow in deference to the head of the family or have some personal gain in the maneuvers. The UK lacks democracy – PMs that are selected and not elected, monarchs that are hereditary and not elected. The people are shackled and are led in various directions that are against their interests while the RF and elites that collude with them benefit in wealth and power. There isn’t an impeachment process to discard a bad monarch. It’s like a marriage with absolutely no prospect of a divorce. 😞
The late Queen was very generous with her 4 children and numerous cousins .
Charles is creating his own make believe crisis in the midst of the real crisis faced by UK in terms of cost of living and housing.
I am dumbfounded that Charles told Prince Harry that he has no money to support Meghan or to provide security to her and Archie from the onset of their marriage.
He was too much of a weakling to say that Meghan was unsuitable because of her race and nationality and profession. That was the dumbest lie he could tell. They don’t mind being a passel of racists. They just don’t want to be called racists.
@Ianne, I cosign. That’s been my observation. Racists have no objection to actual racism. It’s all good in their eyes. The real offense is in labeling them as “racists”. They are comfortable being racist, but resent the label.
I think Charles might be jealous.
Harry was happy to move to be nearer to his grandparents
He’s always spoke fondly of them.
The wonderful pic of his grandparents and Doria meeting Archie(no Charles to be seen)
How they were personally invited to the Jubilee by the queen…
It really makes sense now why (apparently) Bea and Eug purchased a house for Fergie in London. And Fergie can’t sell it and mess that up. So thinking she’ll go there.
Bea and Edo have a London property and a country property (Cotswolds?), seems like they realized they’d be on their own but have jobs and wealth.
Eug and Jack live part-time in Portugal for his work, and sounds like they may relocate to Cali. Also independent, also rich and will be fine.
Anne’s branch of the family all have homes in her country compound. I’m sure Liz, Phil, and Anne were smart enough to set Anne up to be independent of Chuck long ago.
Andrew and Edward are the ones in trouble. Each planned to do royal work, each have ridiculously large and expensive properties on long-term leases that they can’t afford without Chucky.
You are so right. I am betting that he will be working on moving Sophie and Ed to a lesser property next. Louise and James better work on those connections and get good educations.
Wouldn’t it be hilarious of they flew into 2 days before the Chubbly and livestreamed the pack up/moving while Harry reads from, and gives commentary about, Charles’s book in which he deeply criticized his parents/The Queen™️?
That would cover the newspapers for a year and bump most Chubbly coverage.
Yes! And Harry could discuss how QE wanted him to have Frogmore and how she wanted Ed to be DofE.
OMG absolutely love your idea of packing party with livestream entertainment, “while Harry reads from, and gives commentary about, Charles’s book in which he deeply criticized his parents/The Queen™️.”
What in the actual heck is wrong with Chuck? Besides a lot. I am wondering if he has something seriously wrong with his cognitive abilities. We’re told he reads a lot but he seems to be an incredibly stupid man with no conception of how dumb some of his ideas are and how things like this do not help him.
now it all makes sense why harry and meg did a pap walk yesterday. to show ol’ Chuck that they aren’t wallowing at home after this eviction. I think they should just hire movers to pack up things and not go back to the UK. They won’t get any sort of warm welcome and likely more yelling from Harry’s “family”. They fact that Chuck wanted them to leave immediately and they had to negotiate until after the coronation tells me Chuck isn’t really going to extend any real invitation to the coronation. And I’m wondering if Frogmore has mixed feelings for Meghan anyways, where she felt suicidal and was bullied relentlessly along with some happier memories. The kids will have plenty of happy memories in California and will likely never remember Frogmore.
I could be naive, but I do not think they did a pap walk. They knew about this for a while and I don’t believe that they coordinate their outing for a ‘breaking’ story.
Some people generate more interest and money so they are more of a heat source and would have to work really hard to go without been seen. For some outing, I can image putting in the work not be be seen is worth it, but for some I think they just go with it (especially if they can look unbothered)
My question is will Charles be reimbursing Harry for the 3+ million he and Meghan were forced to pay back for the renovations? Leases are legal documents. Will he also reimburse what they’ve already paid for rent and their moving costs? I honestly don’t understand how Charles thinks this makes him look. Like does he not get that he looks like a petty, vindictive a-hole? This behaviour just reinforces everything that Harry has said about how he’s ( they’ve) been treated. I’m sure that stripping them of their titles is next on his revenge, to do list. Honestly, Charles is a huge POS for doing this to his son and his family. It’s insane that he doesn’t give a rat’s ass about their safety and security in the UK at all. Harry is so lucky to have escaped this garbage family.
.
Hope H-M lawyers are good enough to claw back restoration cost they paid to Sovereign Grant (restoration for which Crown Estate is responsible), as well as the cost of fittings and fixtures they installed on their own dime.
Just seen the visuals for LBC Radio (London Broadcast Company-around 4 million listeners ), their most popular host James O Brien did a whole segment musing on alternative Daily Fail or Scum headlines;
I’m loving “Cruel Charles betrays late queen’s wishes by stealing Harry’s home.
Harry and Meghan denied place in England’s green and pleasant land.”
Also “Callous king steals Harry’s home.Brutal betrayal of late queen’s wishes”
James is on Twitter and is unashamedly socialist his phone ins are amazing and he calmly and intelligently is excoriating about the government ,brexit the tabloids and the royal family.
I follow him too. Love him!
Those Americans who want to listen to James O’Brien LIVE can download a radio app, such as Radio UK. The radio station is LBC. His show begins at 5 AM M-F Eastern.
James O’Brien the whole show is downloaded everyday onto YouTube.
Thanks all — for the heads up and for the download details.
Thanks! I never knew that the whole show could be found on YouTube.
Or you can listen on Apple podcast (or presumably other podcast app). Time diff (8 hrs) between US Pacific and UK makes listening live unappealing.
I fervently hope they fly in the weekend of the coronation (and are seen arriving at the airport) and spend that entire weekend packing up Frogmore Cottage. Leave the keys and be seen flying home again, never attending a single event. But I’m petty that way.
I would love that. I hope it happens.
For the 100th time, people need to stop hanging on the ‘gift’ idea. That is simply that language that is always used, has been used for decades. Whether it is a lease arrangement, free rent, or anything else. It doesn’t mean ‘gift/free thing’ like we everyday people think.
What was odd, and I wrote this back in early 2019, is that there was never any formal information info about this released. Andrew and Edward’s situations were public, Ogilvy’s (Alexandra’s) sublease purchase was public. This situation was always shrouded in mystery.
@nota – You are so correct!
“Gifted” in Monarch speak is nothing more than “Right to Reside”.
notasugarhere, the only things I remember reading is some quote from the person in charge of the properties after H&M paid back the renovations. He said something like once they figure out how to account for the money that’s what they would do. I also remember reading (during the lockdown) that QE2 needed the money and I think that’s where it went. As far as the lease goes, they’ve only ever mentioned that the Sussexes were paying the going rate for the lease payment. Very closed mouthed about it all. Of course, the Sussexes will have a copy of the lease, so I hope KFC doesn’t try to make the lease say something that it doesn’t, because I’m sure Harry will correct him.
Charles is a turd. I hope that lawyers are involved and he’ll HAVE TO pay back to Harry all the reno costs plus some.
So… do H&M get their renovation money back? If not, I would maliciously comply with the eviction and take out ALL their shit. Upgraded wiring? Gone. Appliances? Don’t mind if I do! Tiles? Why not. Paint? Oh, hell yeah.
Why is Charles giving Harry and Meghan until the coronation to pack up their stuff? Does he think that they are still coming for the coronation? I think this latest move by Charles puts an end to the speculation on whether Harry and Meghan were going to be there.
Ehhh we can’t be sure about anything when it comes to Harry, Meghan and their interaction with this family.
After the Oprah interview and fake investigation and security being removed they still came back. I know the Queen had more to do with that.
Those situations to me were way worse and had potential to damage their careers/future.
This doesn’t look bad on Harry and Meghan. It just seems like punishment.
I still expect them to go to be honest and everyone will be mad about it but they’ll look like the bigger person. I also expect lots of heads of state to be there. Don’t want them to but I think they will.
I think part of it may be to say a final goodbye to frogmore as well.
Harry only came back for his grandfather’s funeral and his mother’s statue. They only attended the church service when they came back again in June for the Jubbly and Harry wanted his grandmother to meet his daughter. They both expressed their love for the queen and named their only daughter after her. Harry never blamed his grandmother. Now the situation is completely different.
Harry makes clear in his book that he will always be loyal to his Granny. Very specifically to her — his wording is clear. Now Granny is gone.
I hope that M&H strip that house of every nut and bolt that they paid for and donate everything to a women’s shelter.
I would love to see them pay one last visit to Frogmore Cottage – during Chubbly week to host a fundraising party to benefit those in the UK suffering during the current housing crisis – and with entertainment provided by Adele, Harry Styles, Elton John, and Ed Sheeran.
So Chucky ass still hurts because Harry reminded the world that he and his fine prized horsey cow are evil and heartless and ruthless and Peggy-a lot and his button iceberg are incandescent because the world knows they are frozen inside and out. I say I hope Harry and Meghan quit these trashy B——-s for good.
The next move is to reassess the relationship.
Is there an actual relationship? cordial or otherwise?
With clarity and without prejudice, make the necessary changes that is best for your well being, give grace to get mercy.
A moving company can pack, store, and ship the contents of the home.
There should be frank discussion about the legalities, costs etc.
The hardest part is the emotional side, this questions all Harry knew and understood about being a part of a family unit, prior to meeting his wife…
He knows what he need to do and that has nothing to do with his father, his brother nor the people he loves in the UK.
The only thing he should not do, is react under these circumstances.
It is difficult and goes against human instinct but doable.
One cannot beat the people who set the rules of the games they play, unless one is prepared to be worse than them.
One simply walk away, detach onself .If ever it is your face under your terms Then….
All bets are off
This whole mess looks like a Roadrunner cartoon. Chuck, Cam Bully and Waity are Wil E. Coyote (geen-ius) plotting to catch the Roadrunner (the Sussexes), but this time the anvil dropped on them along with the ACME dynamite kit blowing up on them. These rotten royals are the worst. Their pettiness validates EVERYTHING said in Spare; and these dopes probably Streisand Effected any new sales of the book.
I just don’t think any of them, excluding H & M, look truly happy, especially Charles. Charles, with regard to Camilla, got what he wanted and what he deserved.
“Making the United States your primary country of residence.” They hate us SO MUCH — the tabloids do, the Guardian does, all the snobby salty Brits on that island are incredibly anti-American. (I know, not all Brits.) And the reasons they give? We’re earnest, we’re honest, we’re too straightforward, we’re too happy, we smile too much. Like. What. There are plenty of reasons to be pissed off at the American government, and Americans can be pretty damn annoying in a lot of ways — just ask an American, we’ll tell you! But being earnest, honest, happy, straightforward, and smiling, are not it.
Meanwhile, bags of cash from Middle Eastern monarchs and cozying up with Russian oligarchs are a-okay!
I honestly hope they said their goodbyes to Frogmore when they were last there. Send a trusted friend to oversee the packing to make sure nothing is left behind and don’t return. Why ruin any fond memories with a stressful event? And yes, have their lawyers examine the lease and anything else with a fine toothed comb.
I feel like Camilla is Eva Perón singing ‘There’s no risk, there’s no call for any action at all
When you have ‘tabloids’ on your side’
I think it will be more effective if they return and clean out their belongings before the coronation-that way they are making sure they don’t disrupt the event and be accused of doing something for attention-Charles wants them gone before his coronation then so be it-this will show the Sussexes with a more mature outlook and acting like adults than a aged old king-Charles’s cruelty on full display-Harry and Meghan’s grace on full display-God bless and keep the Sussex family safe from all evils.