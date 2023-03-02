Prince William & Kate met with Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon & Mette-Marit

Whatever happened to the plan for Prince William and Kate to move into Windsor Castle once Queen Elizabeth II passed away? We always knew that the royal properties would undergo a reshuffle, and Charles’s plan, as of 2021-2022, was to put William and Kate into Windsor Castle. Instead, they’ve had to “make do” in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, all while plotting to take Royal Lodge from Prince Andrew. Which was also one of the expressed desires of William and Kate for a while – William has wanted Royal Lodge for years, and this whole eviction mess is likely down to him.
Anyway, I’m asking because William and Kate are often scheduling meetings in Windsor Castle anyway. Do they even go into London at this point? Does Kensington Palace Apt. 1 ever get used? Isn’t King Charles worried about that huge space being left vacant for most of the year, huh? Today, William and Kate met with Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Princess Mette-Marit. Per the Waleses’ social media, they “discussed green energy, the environment and much more.” Ah, Kate heard “green energy” and she thought “I know what I’ll wear!” It occurs to me that Kate has gone back to theme-dressing in a big way recently. This is the extent of her research though – wearing green to discuss green energy. So keen.
As for Haakon and Mette-Marit, they’re on an official visit to the UK. Their ambassador likely requested a royal meeting, and instead of getting “tea with King Charles,” the palace fobbed the Norwegian royals off on Peg and Buttons. I can only imagine the awkward, insensitive jokes William made. Notice there’s no video.
Literally cosplaying green energy😬😬 Is this lack of interest in her job or just general inability?
It’s both and it’s Meghan’s “fault” for exposing how lacking in every way she is. I also think the photographer doesn’t like her. They’ve not photoshopped her uneven eyes.
Buttons right and centre!
They discussed the environment and green energy?? Right. That must have been the dumbest and dullest five minutes of their Norwegian lives!!
Kate’s outfit is ghastly.
@AnneL – I suppose an oversized jacket is the closest she could get to the oversized cape coat Meghan wore on Tuesday. 😉
It’s her Princess of Wales drag. She’s all business now. Traded ugly dresses for ugly suits.
I don’t mind the size of the jacket or even the color, but that blouse with it is awful! I’m not great at dressing myself but I know not to wear an 80s bow blouse with a sleek suit. Yikes.
I don’t understand the buttons at the cuffs–aren’t those supposed to be toward the outside of the sleeve, rather than on top? I had to double-check that she wasn’t wearing the jacket backwards like she did that blouse.
She is dressed like my third grade teacher in a polyester “slimming” pantssuit back in 1978.
I simply can’t stop looking at her wonky eyes and her eyebrow that is trying to escape the constant botox apparently.
Though her ensemble looks just as awful. You simply can’t make fetch happen with this awful woman.
I wonder what Keen offered in their conversations?? “Oh, George and Charlotte are extremely interested in recycling and the environment!!” “They are utterly surprised at how effective taking the helli’s are as we aren’t in traffic for an hour as we can simply pop over to see Granny CarolE in an instant…they also help the staff sort the recycling as well.”
Love this color, hate this outfit. This girl buys outfit from sketches and doesnt try them on first, because how can anybody approve of this? it’s hideous
Kate must have been so mad because the dress MM wearing is EXACTLY her style, but she can’t wear things like that anymore, because she must be copying M at all times. She must have been inwardly seething, lol. She probably has a dress (or 20) exactly like it in her closet. Reminds me a lot of what she wore to Eugenie’s wedding. But she’s moved past that to her “professional” (😂) era. Or as someone else here put it much better, her POW drag.
Green for green energy… I can’t even…where is my Advil this woman gives me a headache 🤦🏻♀️. And that suit is especially bad.
Green is also for jealousy as Can’t is possibly quite jealous of Princess Mette-Marit as her dashing husband actually shows affection for his beautiful wife all whilst looking chic in their choice of dress. I love the picture of the two of them in the second IG picture.
I understand Mette-Marit is quite bright – so she must have found interacting with these two, even for five minutes, to be excruciating.
It reminds me of the color coordinated separates they used to sell at Sears.
Those name cards are huge for that dining table did they think they were at the UN. Are Can’t and Peg that stupid to not know to whom they are smiling wildly to?
All I can see in the thumbnail pic is Kate’s cheek fillers squeezing her eyes shut underneath the wonky botox brows. Does no one in the salon know how to do procedures properly?
Kaiser, W&K are now the crown prince couple so it makes sense they’re the ones Haakon and Mette-Marit met. Unless Haakon was there doing business in his ailing father’s place, in which case Chuck should have stepped up to meet them. This was one of the few royal weddings Charles attended for years, because he wanted to show personal support for Haakon marrying the woman of his choice. Oh the irony.
It is squeezing her right eye almost shut and it looks so odd when one takes a good look at her face when not distracted by the greenness of her outfit.
I know – those shots are soo bad. kHate is really over doing the ‘tox and fillers – her face, esp in videos, just won’t move. Does anyone know what happens when you over use that stuff?
When you look at the couples side by side – you can tell which couple likes each other.
Hasn’t Mette-marit had some health problems recently?
Not sure about the health problems but it rings a bell.
As far as the pose, I stated below Kate looks well placed for an easy photoshop to remove her. Also, she is behind Wills not slightly in front like Mette-Marit is to her husband. It’s almost like Wills has forgotten Kate is there and is saying “I am all that matters”. Which is probably a correct assumption knowing Temper Tantrum POW.
In Oct 2018 they announced she’d been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The condition, medication, and side effects limit what she can do. The trouble is, she was lazy from the start. She would also say she couldn’t attend such-and-such work event because she was afraid to fly, but had no problem flying privately to NYC to attend the Met Ball for fun.
*Sometimes* it is difficult to tell what is medically-induced and what is her deciding not to work today. At least with Mette-Marit, for the few projects she does champion? She is able to speak eloquently about them and give a proper speech.
I think Mette-Marit was diagnosed with COPD but I could be wrong.
MM has 2 chronic illnesses that occasionally interfere with her visits, I know that a few scheduled visits have been cancelled last minute and a couple of times MM has left events early.
@notasugarhere I thought the GD Theresa was the one who used fear of flying to get out of events that she didn’t want to go to
MT does too, but Mette-Marit has from the start. The press used to be asked not to photograph her departing/arriving from airplane trips for that reason. In case she had an incident/attack and would be caught looking really upset boarding/deboarding.
My first thought when I saw the picture (besides ‘omg she’s wearing green to talk about green energy”) was WTF happened to her face?? I mentioned a few days ago that it seems like everytime we see her, she looks different. Her face did not look like this in the pictures from the other days this week, in Wales and then at the St. Davids Parade. Is that all due to photoshop? Her eyes are back to being uneven and wonky.
@Becks, same, her face looked better a few days ago and now all of a sudden it’s back to looking worse than ever. I don’t know anything about Botox or fillers, but someone here said last week that it looked like they’d finally “settled,” and that made sense. But today she’s back to looking like the Grinch like she did in Boston. I’ll never understand how someone with the resources she has cannot get a single thing right.
I was surprised that they released the photo with her looking like that. Maybe Will gets final approval.
@Josephine, I laughed out loud when I read your comment.
Hahahah Josephine that comment is fire lol
@ Josephine, brava!! I bow down to your brilliance as well as truth telling!!!
The Norwegian Royal family is also the European royal family most closely related to the British Royal family. Although I suppose those connections died with the Queen since Charles and CP Haakon are only 3rd cousins which isn’t a particularly close relationship.
“They discussed green energy, the environment, and so much more”! Discussing these issues is all they can do. In the 21st century, royals are totally useless but are forced to keep asserting their relevance.
That’s grating for me too. Two Royal houses who have no official and very limited unofficial power meet for tea and talk about things they have nothing to do with, and talk like it’s their own accomplishment.
BRASSY REBEL, For so much more read, Khate to the crown princess “do you actually have your own crown, and where can I get a copy?”, or maybe, “why are you wearing red, I thought we were talking about green?”, and as for cone head the barbarian, was he gritting his teeth and clenching his fist because the crown prince has HAIR!! Shock horror, the incandescence in the office later must have been something to behold, WHY DID YOU IDIOTS NOT TELL ME HE HAS HAIR! HOW COULD YOU MAKE ME STAND NEAR TO HIM 😂😂😂
I loved the “and much more!” because it was probably their kids, and maybe the recent rugby thing. And if I were MM I’d be asking Kate tons of questions about what Tom Cruise looks like IRL, could you see lifts in his shoes, etc.
I love green. I even love mixing greens, and I would love to have that suit, tailored to me. I hate pussy bows with every fiber of my being, and this one needs to be thrown on a fire.
I also can’t believe that WanK seem to be actually doing things, almost every day. That’s the most shocking part. Pin some leeks on for Wales, and get green for the Norwegians in the same week? Or is this just the big flurry of activity before they go on school holiday?
I really do wonder what the people who meet with them for these “diplomacy” things think of them. Khate can barely sound coherent talking about her “passion project,” I can’t imagine what she does while grown ups talk about other topics.
Key words… hate pussy bows (me too) and tailor. This suit fits like a. Paper bag.
Pussy bows are the worst, but I think it’s difficult in general to find a blouse or shirt that looks good with a suit. In the days when I had to wear a suit every day, I wouldn’t wear a blouse at all – just have good tailoring, button up the jacket and wear a nice necklace or scarf.
Also hate pussy bows with every fiber of my being, and tbh, once I saw that, I couldn’t even pay too much attention to the rest of her outfit because it’s irredeemable with that awful shirt.
They’re gross.
If I did not know better, it looks like the Princess of Wales has been strategically placed so that her image can be successfully photoshopped out.
You may be right. I bet royal fans are not going to foam in the mouth about Princess Mette-Marit standing next to William instead of her husband.
I don’t think having the wives flank the men on the outside would have been any better BUT this pose not only has Kate to the outside of Will, but she is behind him in the picture as well. But I guess it’s the Will show and it’s all about him being front and center. Just like his father wanted it when married to his mother.
Why does she have so little PRESENCE? Her husband’s not far behind in that either…but she always ends up looking like a stock image, or cardboard cutout of ‘your friendly local realtor’ type. As a rep for the second-highest? ranking spot in the royal family consorts, she should be more capable of diplomacy and ‘presence’ ( I don’t know how else to put it)…you know that thing when the VIP comes in and fills the room with a buzz/excitement? She just doesn’t have it, and I think it’s too late for her to change
“Your friendly local realtor” 😭😭
And ITA, you either have it or you don’t, and Kate just doesn’t. And never will.
Is Kate trying to show everybody how professional she is? She has truly abandoned her old style as I was expecting her to wear a Emilia Wickstead or Jenny Packham dress for this meeting.
Please do keep up @Amy Bee 🙂 Everyone knows that her Jenny Packhams are brought out when things get desperate. Our stylist’s Pinterest boards have moved onto pinned power suits with pussy bows, binders, pens and polo necks with wide-legged trousers until Meghan makes her next appearance.
I was surfing this morning and Newsweek had a video about how Kate is copying Meghan’s style and goes into detail pointing out similarities. My jaw dropped. I was like FINALLY!
I don’t think it can be one of her ‘look how professional & serious I’m being’ looks @AMY BEE….No notebook & pen 😉.
My eye immediately noticed that Haakon put his wife in the center of the photo while Willy left Kate off to the side. It might be a little thing but it certainly speaks volumes.
You are correct and it’s not a little thing. Egg is like his father. He doesn’t want to be overshadowed and he doesn’t want Bones centered.
Notice Peg’s elbows are IN FRONT of both women. Haakon’s shoulder/arm is *behind* his wife. Peg’s pitiful attempt at being the alpha male.
It throws off the whole photo. If William had stood like the others, it would look so much better. But it looks like he elbowed himself to the front (which he probably did).
oh look, racist lampstands
It cannot be that hard to replace a lamp. They know it’s there but they don’t care. They want that lamp there. That wallpaper looks the same as the one from the wedding and christening photos. Grrr if those lamps are just sitting in that room while they’re taking their wedding pics. Gross.
For a split second, I thought “racist lampstands” was referring to The Boring Duo themselves. Lmao
So did I!
Me too! 😂
My mom wore that same green suit to lead PTA meetings in 1979.
actually like the color of kate’s suit and don’t mind it. she looks good in jewel tones. hate the pussybow…makes the whole outfit so dowdy. if she had gone with a nice collared shirt or any other shirt, would have been a nicer outfit. that’s her achille’s heel. she has some nice pieces, but end up just ruining the outfits with one piece. a la black opera gloves and tacky earrings.
Those tie bows she insists on wearing are awful. Her style is so bad. So, so bad. I don’t get it. Seriously. People can’t think these outfits are good, right???
What the hell is going on with Kate’s face?
You would never guess that the Norwegian couple are about a decade older than the other two.
And the pussy bow blouse is a mess. A clean collar was needed with that suit.
Lol I made the same comment below,
True, the Norwegians look younger than W&K. This summer they are doing a 50th Birthdays Tour around Norway to celebrate both turning 50 this year (Haakon in July, Mette-Marit in August).
Wait, these two are a decade older than W&K? I absolutely would have guessed they were the same age if not younger. Yikes
They do look younger than the British pair don’t they? And if you flip through the carousel, the Norwegian crown princess is wearing such an interesting mismatched print outfit on the third and fifth slides. I really like it, now that is fashion trend setting. Kate Middleton would never.
I had the same thought when I saw MMs skirt/top combo, Kate would never. I really like that on MM! Not sure I’d think to wear that, either but she looks good in it.
It’s striking how much older the Wailings look compared to their Norwegian counterparts, in addition to the second photo of their IG as well. There is certainly love and equality in that relationship and it shows.
I really like the pattern / print mixing. Guys sometimes do that with tie and shirt combo.
The more I see them, the more I realize that this is actually the standard for monarchies – dowdy and boring. Harry and Meghan are unicorns.
Personally I think Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is the standard, hardworking and elegant. I’m hopeful that the other young princesses will use her as a role model, she is godmother to one maybe two of them.
Ingrid (Norway), Amalia (Netherlands) for female heirs. Christian of Denmark for male heirs.
CP Mette-Marit turns 50 this year, as does CP Haakon, but in these photos you would think the couples were the same age not almost a decade apart.
Also usually when you see royal women together you can tell that they discussed what they are going to wear because there is some level of coordination. Does Kate not know about this practice or did she really decide a green suit was the right choice to coordinate with a red dress?
I hate pussy bows with a passion. Both Kannot and Mette-marit look frumpy. Why is it that they all have to stand there like mannequins, hands clenched in front of their privates, instead of being photographed more informally sitting at a table actually talking about green stuff? These stiffly posed portraits are so archaic…but then again so are the Wails.
These palaces are embarrassingly gaudy. All the gilded trim everywhere and the golden chairs, so ostentatious and gaudy and 1980sish. gag. Reminds me of nothing so much as the photos of Ivana Trump’s townhouse when it went on the market after her death.
Not just gaudy but some of the furniture has a distinct colonialist feel. The lamp holders near the mirror look to be racist and similar to lawn jockeys.
Green energy, huh? The environment, huh? Does her pea-sized brain understand the impact that fashion has on said environment? Am I to understand that this is a new suit? Yet another one? She keeps buying and buying and buying and no-one is challenging her on that alone. Does she know that fashion is responsible for 10% of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions and is considered one of the biggest polluters? If she wants to be recognised for her work & not her fashion (hardy har har), then I think she should focus more on recycling and upcycling rather than buying and buying and buying stuff that will be left to rot in a wardrobe!
@Sophie – You forgot to mention that everything she is buying and buying and buying is ugly and ugly and ugly.
That suit is hideous. I hate pussy bows on anyone. Meghan, her, my mother, everyone. The tailoring is off and the big buttons on the cuffs (but of course) throw it off even more.
How is Kate going to dress if the discussion is about the environmental effects of methane emissions from dairy cows? Or the impact of manure on the environment?
I think I understand why Kkkhate is such a mean and insecure girl. No matter who she’s in a photo with, Kkkhate looks shabby. EVERY other woman outshines her! Must really fu*k with her wee mind.
Is she over-doing the pants suits to prove she doesn’t over-dress for occasions? In this case a casual dress similar to her guest’s would have seemed the more correct choice. It’s a reception for other leaders not a business meeting, whatever was supposedly discussed.
Oh Look. 4 pampered, hugely wealthy people got together to have a photo taken.
Called it work. Got nothing useful done, made no donations, offered help or kindness to no one.
Just another exhausting day of being royality.
Pfft!
The way that Kate is positioned, combined with her awkward vibe, makes her look like William’s dowdy assistant who was invited to join the photo. She just doesn’t know how to pose herself because she’s nervous about joining the photo with her boss.
I was about to post something similar. Haakon and Mette Marit look like a couple standing side by side but William and Kate look like two work colleagues posing for an office photograph.
I can’t believe how wonky Kate’s eye and cheek look in this picture. She really needs to ease up on the botox and fillers.
I was on redditt while waiting at the car repair shop, the header reads:
Q: An example of I have no life.
A: Being emotionally invested in and arguing about the British Royal Family, instead of my own.
Several people quickly assured poster that in fact, the BRF is more of a flaming hot mess vs. their own family.
I snort laughed out loud. 👍
It is true, true.
Don’t try and tell me the other royal houses are not laughing behind the Windsors’ back. I’m sure Spare is sold in Norway. The other royals have their messes but not as bad as this.
Kate’s face is such a mess. She’s so lopsided. And that’s with photoshop!
Do other people find it bizarre that KM always has to be taller than most people with her 6 inch heels and pumped up wiglets. She is 5ft 9ins (179cm) or 5ft 7ins (173cm), she seems to have grown since latching on to W, now she is always desperate to tower over everyone else. Why have the Norwegian Royals been shrunk to look shorter and smaller than W&K., when both are actually taller. Is it their desperation to overpower rather than develop good people skills.
4 royals protecting trying to look proper with their hands looking like they’re protecting their genitals on a free kick
The suit would have looked better with a modern style, patterned top that had green in the pattern.