Prince William & Kate met with Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon & Mette-Marit

Whatever happened to the plan for Prince William and Kate to move into Windsor Castle once Queen Elizabeth II passed away? We always knew that the royal properties would undergo a reshuffle, and Charles’s plan, as of 2021-2022, was to put William and Kate into Windsor Castle. Instead, they’ve had to “make do” in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, all while plotting to take Royal Lodge from Prince Andrew. Which was also one of the expressed desires of William and Kate for a while – William has wanted Royal Lodge for years, and this whole eviction mess is likely down to him.

Anyway, I’m asking because William and Kate are often scheduling meetings in Windsor Castle anyway. Do they even go into London at this point? Does Kensington Palace Apt. 1 ever get used? Isn’t King Charles worried about that huge space being left vacant for most of the year, huh? Today, William and Kate met with Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Princess Mette-Marit. Per the Waleses’ social media, they “discussed green energy, the environment and much more.” Ah, Kate heard “green energy” and she thought “I know what I’ll wear!” It occurs to me that Kate has gone back to theme-dressing in a big way recently. This is the extent of her research though – wearing green to discuss green energy. So keen.

As for Haakon and Mette-Marit, they’re on an official visit to the UK. Their ambassador likely requested a royal meeting, and instead of getting “tea with King Charles,” the palace fobbed the Norwegian royals off on Peg and Buttons. I can only imagine the awkward, insensitive jokes William made. Notice there’s no video.