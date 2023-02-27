Elton John & Harry Styles turned down offers to perform at the Chubbly

Last week, we heard the funny news that Adele and Ed Sheeran had turned down invitations to perform at King Charles’s three-day coronation weekend. Charles and the British government will burn through more than $100 million on the coronation festivities, which include some kind of coronation concert. Only no one wants to perform at the concert. Buckingham Palace keeps openly and publicly pursuing British singers and British bands and the palace keeps getting turned down. As in, no one wants to be associated with this sh-tshow. Hilariously, Elton John, the Spice Girls and Harry Styles have now turned down Chubbly Concert invitations too.

Three A-list stars have reportedly turned down the opportunity to perform at King Charles’ Coronation concert this spring. The concert is set to take place at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May, with a slew of stars taking to the stage to mark the occasion. Music man of the hour Harry Styles, legendary hitmaker Elton John and ’90s pop sensations the Spice Girls are all said to have been approached.

According to The Sun, the three acts all turned down the opportunity due to their busy schedules. MailOnline has contacted representatives for Buckingham Palace, Harry Styles, Elton John and Spice Girls for comment.

Harry is currently city-hopping with his concert tour, named Love On Tour, and will be performing in Coventry in May. While the Spice Girls, who were made up of Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton and split up in 2000, were said to reunite for the coronation. Last month, they were reported to be coming back together for the concert – but now appear to have turned down the performance.

Elsewhere, Take That are reportedly set to join the star-studded line-up of acts, including sisters Kylie and Dannii Minogue. The iconic boyband, which now consists of Gary Barlow, 52, Mark Owen, 51, and Howard Donald, 54, are said to be headlining the event at Windsor Castle in May, according to The Sun. It is expected that Jason Orange, who left the band in 2014, could also sing with them in the celebration. However, Robbie Williams is understood to not be appearing in the show.

The show is being broadcast on the BBC, a day after the King’s Coronation and is expected to draw in huge ratings.