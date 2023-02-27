Elton John & Harry Styles turned down offers to perform at the Chubbly

Last week, we heard the funny news that Adele and Ed Sheeran had turned down invitations to perform at King Charles’s three-day coronation weekend. Charles and the British government will burn through more than $100 million on the coronation festivities, which include some kind of coronation concert. Only no one wants to perform at the concert. Buckingham Palace keeps openly and publicly pursuing British singers and British bands and the palace keeps getting turned down. As in, no one wants to be associated with this sh-tshow. Hilariously, Elton John, the Spice Girls and Harry Styles have now turned down Chubbly Concert invitations too.
Three A-list stars have reportedly turned down the opportunity to perform at King Charles’ Coronation concert this spring. The concert is set to take place at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May, with a slew of stars taking to the stage to mark the occasion. Music man of the hour Harry Styles, legendary hitmaker Elton John and ’90s pop sensations the Spice Girls are all said to have been approached.
According to The Sun, the three acts all turned down the opportunity due to their busy schedules. MailOnline has contacted representatives for Buckingham Palace, Harry Styles, Elton John and Spice Girls for comment.
Harry is currently city-hopping with his concert tour, named Love On Tour, and will be performing in Coventry in May. While the Spice Girls, who were made up of Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton and split up in 2000, were said to reunite for the coronation. Last month, they were reported to be coming back together for the concert – but now appear to have turned down the performance.
Elsewhere, Take That are reportedly set to join the star-studded line-up of acts, including sisters Kylie and Dannii Minogue. The iconic boyband, which now consists of Gary Barlow, 52, Mark Owen, 51, and Howard Donald, 54, are said to be headlining the event at Windsor Castle in May, according to The Sun. It is expected that Jason Orange, who left the band in 2014, could also sing with them in the celebration. However, Robbie Williams is understood to not be appearing in the show.
The show is being broadcast on the BBC, a day after the King’s Coronation and is expected to draw in huge ratings.
I mean… if Kylie Minogue is performing, I’m sure her fans will tune in, but beyond that… like, why would anyone care? It’s amazing that the palace even approached Elton!! Elton was good friends with Diana, Elton persuaded Harry to hire his own lawyers and sue the pants off of British tabloids. Elton John is not here for Charles’s clownery. It looks like the Spice Girls have no interest either. And of course Harry Styles is way too big and important for any of this. LMAO!! Please tell me the palace will go to Radiohead only to be personally insulted by Thom Yorke.
I LOVE this for Charles! I wonder if any of the Royal Rota can sing and dance?
tee hee hee! Considering the people speaking the loudest on behalf of the royals are septugenarians, octogenarians, and nonogenarians, a rather sad and sonnambulent performance awaits! (I admit it: I’ll watch. For their sake, I hope some special Coronation Canes are made for their assistance, with matching orthopedic shoes!)
Lest we forget that he’s begging for bells to be rung at this shitshow. At this rate only the rhythm of rotten food thrown against his carriage (I assume the moron will be in a carrage) will be the only entertainment.
The major grocery chains in the UK are rationing fruits and vegetables—that’s what’s going on right now. Of course no artist with a reputation to protect wants anything to do with this ‘Let Them Eat Cake’ would-be extravaganza. The whole thing is repellent.
The refuse the Tories are pouring into the Thames in water balloons. Is what should be thrown.
Charles doesn’t have the respect the Queen did from the people. He cheated on his wife from the start. He insulted her by calling her nuts, and Camilla did the same thing. I have not one bit of respect for him. Also, why does he need a new gold carriage?
Seeing the old hag adulterer wearing the queen’s jewels makes me sick.
His son Baldy also doesn’t get my respect. He cheats just like his dad did. Horrible people.
Harry is the only good one in the bunch.
Actually, they will only be using the “golden carriage” after the ceremony.
Charles and Camilla justify their past actions (to others, to each other, and to themselves) by repeating that Diana was nuts. And the thing is, Diana did indeed have some significant mental and emotional issues. But those issues were hugely magnified by the treatment she got *from* Charles and Camilla (and the RF in general). It’s like criticizing someone for having a limp…when the reason they have it is that you kneecapped them. Their use and abuse of a naive teenager turned her tendency toward insecurity and neurosis (very understandable feelings after a difficult childhood full of trauma and neglect) into an eating disorder and histrionic behaviors.
I’m sure she was indeed difficult to live with. But she might have been a much healthier and better-adjusted adult if she’d gotten to grow up a little more out of the spotlight, have some privacy, and most of all have a stable marriage/partnership with someone who actually loved her and cared about her well-being. So C&C can just get out of here with their “Hey, what could we do, b***hes be crazy!”…
Sadiemae Diana was diagnosed with bulimia nervosa. She had no significant mental illness that at could not function. She got the bulimia nervosa under control after seeing a therapist and hot away from the dysfunction of Charles after the separation. She was 19 when she got engaged and who would be prepared to deal with c and c. Charles should have gotten counseling. His bad behavior was enabled by sycophants and early on by his grandmother
Charles was the one difficult to live with and he pulled some histrionics
Diana should not be put down for not being a doormat. The spin that Diana was difficult comes from Charles spin doctors.
Sadiemae how are you sure Diana was difficult to live with when the difficult Diana spin comes from Charles buddies like Nicholas Soames and penny and Ingrid. I think Charles using the difficult Diana spin was one of the worst things he ever did. Charles certainly did not seem easy to get along with like the infamous pen episode where he berated staff. Diana was way too good for him.
Charles and Camilla gaslit Diana. And this is still done today. Her own son William labeled Diana paranoid. These are really awful people imo
So Di was labeled “difficult” and now Meghan, another married-in woman is labeled “difficult”. It’s the usual: a woman who doesn’t submit to control is “difficult”.
looks like Kate will really have to play the piano after all lol
They were hoping so bad that Elton would sing for them so that somehow if Elton was playing for charles, everything would be erased and forgiven about diana. Nope. The nerve…
I was just going to say, time to whip out secret weapon, Kate! The one-woman singing/dancing/piano-playing show that nobody asked for but everyone wants. Queue up stories of how Kate was always a triple-threat and was only waiting for the coronation to make her off-Broadway debut.
That said, I’m surprised but not shocked that the Spice Girls pulled out. Most certainly those “Victoria will never sing again” rumors will be blamed, but good for her. We know they’re not busy—they just don’t want to do it..!
Considering they usually cut Victoria’s mike when she did sing, it’s probably for the best.
Ahhh, The Phantom of Westminster Abbey.
I can’t quite recall if Elton got his Knighthood from Charles? Perhaps this quid pro quo was what made Charles expect Elton to honour him at his coronation. I bet Chuck is pissed by this snub!
The carnival of clowns can perform circus acts and a good old game of Twister.
They could probably get that opera lady friend that claimed she’s nevah faced racism in the UK. Rupert Everett sang a bit in My Best Friend’s Wedding-I’m sure he’s available The Right Said Fred guys are probably available.
The Right Said Fred dudes might be too sexy for this coronation though (I’ll see myself out).
@Lanne I was thinking the coronation was not what the spice girls really really want, but yours is better. 🙂 🙂 🙂
LOL @lanne. Forgot they said ‘too sexy for your party’. Til this day, the “I’m too sexy for my cat” line makes me laugh.
Would love if there was a Sex Pistols cover band that would ride down the Thames singing an updated version of God Save the Queen (with King) on the “special” weekend.
Kate can play the piano and the kids can ring handbells while they all sing together lol 😂
They can do a sound of music routine like so long farewell with Kate singing and leading the chorus.
Like the secularized, the non-secular do not recognized nor care to be included in what can be seen as ???
Every country have a myth of themselves and a particular story, this coronation as a reality maybe a bridge too far between the two.
These revelations are like none other, it is not the usual, announcements, followed by a documentary before the actual date.
The the event.
This is a drip, like austerity and scarcity that does not parlay into status. Just punative exclusion.
I said it before – total Trump inauguration vibes.
Maybe Scott Baio is available to do a monologue?
Jared and Ivanka might be available to do a little soft-shoe number. They can stand in the window of Buckingham Palace looking like they’re starring in a production of “The Fall of the House of Usher” again.
Nicki you nailed it. It is going to be the most sparsely event of Charles bigly life
Yep. I got that too. Lol
Sounds like what happened to trump and his swearing in. No one wanted to do it. Chuck is in good company where he belongs.
I just wish performers who turn him down make clear why — it would be nice for someone to call them out publicly.
They kind of have and the vagueness is even funnier. Here the press are saying that Harry Styles’ schedule is too busy because “He’s playing in Coventry in May”. LMAO. Coventry is a few hours from London and he’s not playing there EVERY day in May. Nor is Coventry exactly considered a thriving, hot metropolis (sorry to Coventry dwellers but ’tis true).
They’re not even trying to hide the fact that this is a hard no.
That might be dangerous for a British person who lives in the UK–the royalist flying monkeys will descend. Same reason why organizations can’t really turn down visits from royals who want to use them as background decor. And many of them would probably like some civic recognition someday, and all awards and honors go through that family. In the US, a person could turn down a Medal of Freedom proffered by Trump, and accept one during Biden’s term. I think that people who had been critical of the royals got knighted in the past (John Oliver I believe turned down a knightship). In the rightward-turning Tory royal family, perceived loyalty to the Windsors is likely a necessity.
Stand by, stand by, queue William being incandescent with range because they have dared to say NO, and of course we will have more media briefings saying that Harry has asked the acts to refuse to attend 😂😂
@Josephine, sometimes NOT giving a reason says a lot more.
I saw an article about how there’s going to be some sort of “X-Factor Style” competition to pick who will be in a choir, and had to wonder if that was the original plan, or if they’d been turned down by everyone else, lmao.
He should ask Madonna, remember when she was British for a decade? She is the only superstar currently reeking of desperation, I bet she’d show up.
Top grossing female artist tour, 300 million + records sold, new tour sold out as dates announced. Yeah, reeking of desperation.
This is the right call for any musician worth his or her salt. Camilla and Charles can have the leftovers and never-weres. Because, let’s face it, this coronation is more about Camilla than Charles, at this point.
I heard the singer Jewel also declined, with a great soundbyte to boot: “He’s got enough big jewels that his family stole from India, he doesn’t need me.”
good story, but sounds too good to be true
Guess that leaves Kate playing the piano
Aaaand there goes the tea all over the keyboard…ROFL for days
If she starts practicing now, she’ll have “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” ready to go by then.
Maybe Nanny Maria and Pippa can shake tambourines to gloss over the parts where the melodie in Twinkle Twinkle Little Star get complicated
Besides Kylie I have no idea who those other performers are.
Embarrassing really for Charles. They were really pushing for a big star.
Danni Minogue is Kylie’s sister and quite the racist. She was quite displeased with having Asian immigrants in Queensland saying “even some street signs are in Asian” sic.
Heard Jewel also turned down the offer as did Shania Twain.
The jewel and Twain ones were jokes. People are just mocking them abd thinking of random musicians.
Shania’s on tour then, the night of the UpChuckation she’s playing in Winnipeg.
This will be grand! They might wanna have one night as open mic/karaoke, emceed by Kid Rock🎤
Take That was big in the UK during the 90s and moderately successful in the USA. We had more than a few boy bands floating around at the time (N’SYNC, Backstreet Boys, etc.), so I don’t believe they ever got much traction here. They had a handful of no. 1 hits in Europe, and one or two in the USA, although I honestly can’t remember any of them. A couple of them are still performing as Take That, although their lead singer, Robbie Williams, took off for greater solo success. He’s the Justin Timberlake of the group.
All of Take That’s members are now in their 50s, a bit long in the tooth to be called a “boy band.” And if BP is reaching back that far, mayby Pulp or Radiohead or Blur would be willing? I’d pay good money to watch Jarvis Cocker do a live version of “Do the Hippogriff.”
I don’t think Radiohead would perform for them. Thom’s lyrics indicate a dislike of KC3 and the rest.
These entertainers are not going to break contracts for the Con-a-Nation (saw that nickname on Twitter). The House of Windsor is tainted with racial mistreatment of a family member (Meghan) and throwing over the side their blood (Harry, Archie and Lili). The BRF look tone deaf for having a three day, $100M coming out party in the middle of a cost of living crisis in the UK. These artists are risking fan backlash for getting involved in this mess. Take That? More like Who Dat?
Con-A-Nation! Perfect
Elton was a good friend of Diana and played at H&M’s wedding. Why would they even ask? lol
Because he’s performed for the Queen. If I’m not mistaken he sang at the Jubilee but I get what you mean he was Diana’s friend. It was very presumptuous of the Palace to believe that he would want to sing for Charles and Camilla.
Yeah, I don’t know what they were smoking when they asked Elton. He’s Team Diana for life.
Elton loved Diana. They have a lot of balls asking him to play for Charles’ coronation after what he and Camilla did to Diana.
Diana’s friend, and also stepped up to slam the rota for their BS about H&M flying in private jets after he lent his to them. He knows who King Snarls is, and he wants no part of it.
I’m surprised they even asked him to perform, but then, these people are not bright.
But there’s also a part of me that wishes Elton accepted, says he is going to play one song then plays the Diana tribute version of “Candle in the Wind” instead
OMG imagine! Beyond outrage…
If we want to go totally inappropriate, Elton could open with his song from The Lion King – (He) Just Can’t Wait to be King. I mean, it’s true!
This!
Not only was he a dear friend of Diana but these people have obviously read Spare. H&M spending time at Elton’s home (in France? Spain?) when they needed to rest and be shielded from the quackery that is the monarchy is well documented. They are delusional!
He’s also close to Harry and Meghan.
Shame they can’t ask H&M to connect them to genuinely talented entertainers.
Where’s Queen? They’ve always performed for the Royal Family and isn’t Lionel Richie going to perform too?
Oh, I so hope they pass on this one, and they let Roger Taylor write the press release. Or make a big spectacle of John Deacon coming out of retirement just to say, “Pass.”
They can probably get the “We Built This City on Sausage Rolls” guy if they call right now.
OMG. I had to look that up. Awesome. Love that money was going to charity.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iEB8bfP7wE
Maybe the horrible Sharon Osbourne could get Ozzy to perform Crazy Train.
I’ve listened to preachers
I’ve listened to fools
I’ve watched all the dropouts
Who make their own rules
One person conditioned to rule and control
The media sells it and you live the role
Maybe this doesn’t have anything to do with it, but Elton John seems extremely fond of both Harry and Meghan and if he’s been watching with the world what the royal family has been doing to them for the past 5 years, he probably doesn’t want to go anywhere near those vultures.
Right?? Didn’t Elton lend H&M his private plane because of the drama with Charles and WIll?
Do you think this is made up? Like was he actually invited and actually declined?
Actually, Elton flew them out to his place in or around Nice in 2019. Elton, then donated money to offset the carbon admissions in their names. ( now that’s a true friend).
Plus his husband, David Furnish, was working with Meghan on the Pearl animated series. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re working together on another project right now. He referred to Meghan as an ‘amazing leader’ in an interview.
Harry and Meghan had a personal message in a video posted at one of his final concerts in LA. They’re still close.
Take That, but without Robbie Williams? What’s the point? Maybe Trump can send Chuck his contacts to get the band that he finally got to play his inauguration ( no, I’m not printing their name – they deserve to languish). They can probably still book a good bar mitzvah cover band if they put down the deposit now. (Cackles)
Vanilla Ice DID perform at that hellscape in Florida for a Trump party. Maybe they can reach out to him. Also I think Rod Stewart criticized Megs and Harry, so many that washed up old bum could perform too.
So looks like they’re stuck with a boy band made up of fifty somethings. Hilarious 😆😂!
I can’t believe that they would actually ask Elton John. I know everybody working for the BRF is dumb as a post, but you’d think even the dumbest of them all would know asking him was ridiculous.
I’m surprised at Harry Styles though, he pings me as exactly the kind of act who would join in the Chubbly, but I guess that if he’s touring it’s harder to fit it in.
He turned down the Jubilee concert as well. Maybe he is not into monarchy. It’s not like he needs the platform.
@Ace, I think a year or two ago, Harry Styles might have agreed. But he’s extremely image-conscious and I think he sees this shitshow for what it is and wants no part of it— or, at the very least, he can see where public opinion is landing.
The tour is a convenient excuse; my guess is if he wanted to jet over for a few hours to be part of the Con-A-Nation, he could have made it happen. IMO he just doesn’t want the stench of the racist Windsors anywhere near him.
He’s also spent more time in the US, and no doubt is aware of how the Sussexes have been treated. Smart move to stay away, imo.
Now that these major artists have declined, it’s going to be difficult for other artists to accept.
Yes and I wonder if Lionel Ritchie feels silly now for accepting.
I too have declined to perform at the Chubbly.
😂
Right? In advance I would like to decline. I cannot in good faith perform for a prissy racist who is too inept to use his toothbrush without a butler’s help. I have no talent to entertain anyone with….but get that didn’t stop Kate
And as your agent, I still say that you made the right decision.
Ummmm, say WT heck?. Should I ask for an autograph ? Can we play 20 questions on your Identity here…lol
New royal BFF Tom Cruise is going to order some musicians w Scientology members to perform. That knighthood isn’t going to sword itself, after all.
Elton John was friends with Diana.
He reworked Candle in the Wind to fit Diana “Goodbye Englands Rose” at her funeral.
(which still brings me to tears)
Of course he is NOT going to agree to perform at the Con-a-Nation (I love this).
Elton John is friends with H&M + he has class! Good for him for turning KingTampon down.
Harry Styles, The Spice Girls, Ed Sheehan, and Adele have all said No.
Good for them. Harry, Ed, Adele are all under 40 y/o at the height of their careers, I think they are aware that KingTampon is a sinking ship.
I was fine with Brian May & Queen at Queen Elizabeths big party. Queen still can rock it.
Problematic as she was, Liz was Queen for most peoples entire life.
I hope May & Queen do Not show up for C&C.
That is exactly why he was asked.. cowmilla is using Princess Diana’s designer and I guarantee she wanted her famous singer friend to celebrate her and chucky with a concert also. I hope artists continue to decline invitations. I won’t support any artist that attend this chubbly con-a-nation what a waste of money.
$100Million? Is that the cost of this joke now? What in the hell?
Isn’t there any way to put a stop to this spending?
No one cares about Charles’ party for himself.
No joke from everything I’ve read and with the Tory government there is no way to cap the spending.. who knows what the final cost could end up being.
In today’s money the late Queen’s coronation would have cost around $61 Million USD. With inflation Chucky’s will actually be closer to $120 million. 😔
Hope Diana is looking down and having a good laugh.
Karma is the only one showing up at this point.
OMG. “Karma is the only one showing up at this point” — slow clap. Perfection
Haha yes! And Karma is in a hat and glasses hoping no one recognizes her at this mess.
My favorite comment! Ah, karma.
These artists are making me proud. They refuse to support an openly racist, caste-loving family. These people are truly awful.
I tweeted the same thing about Elton John last night. 😂😂 The audacity to even think Diana’s and Harry’s good friend would ever go. 😆😆😆
I wonder if they will ask any Scottish artists to perform.
Maybe some Jamaican singers are available.
😉 Are the Bay City Rollers doing anything?
Perhaps Piers Morgan has an old garage band or something. Camilla could play her cowbell and Willie could shake a tambourine.
MORE COWBELL!
I must say I’m rather enjoying this.
I just don’t know why the BRF always have a pop concert at their big events. Why? They always fall a bit flat. The Jubilee concert last year was not great, and far too long. Even PW’s Earthshot thing had pop acts, when they could have spent that time actually telling us more about the winning projects (which barely got a mention).
And they seem to have the attitude that people should be honoured to be asked and will bend over backwards to make sure they’re there. Which might have been the case for the Queen (up to a point), but it’s clearly not working for Charles.
And even people who were previously royalists are questioning why so much money needs to be spent on this pointless “celebration”. Gold carriages? Camilla dripping in jewels? “Anointed by god”? And we have to do it all again in a few years when the idiot son gets his turn?
No thanks.
Tom cruise can maybe jump from a helicopter and run the length of the procession. That’ll be fun.
Maybe Daniel Craig and the corgis could jump out of a helicopter?
I wish an entire busload of stars would each come forward and decline. lol Even begore they are asked.
Starting with, Sir Tom Jones, fabulous great singer and famously Welsh. “Do NOT even think of asking me. No!”
Sir Mick Jagger, busy with the little kid.
Phil Collins, busy washing his hair.
Peter Gabriel, Nah.
David Gilmour, “How’d you get my number?”
The entire current lineup of Duran, Duran, Led Zep, Def Leopard, AC/DC, U2, The Who. God, Keith Moon would have a fit if he was still alive.
OMG! I hope Thom Yorke of Radiohead takes out a full page ad and tears Charles a new one! 👍👍
I bet that they have all been asked.
The palace announcing the few artists they’ve invited to perform suggests that they expect them all to fall in line before they have a chance to confirm. They are trying to manipulate them into participating. They seem to hope that Harry Styles will be embarrassed into saying yes since he will be in the country, but his fans aren’t limited to royalists, if any are his fans. They should ask Morrisey. I bet he’d show up.
The royal family really seems to believe in their illusion of superiority over everyone else.
So arrogant: musicians who work with everyone see the racism. Idiots.
Add Bowie’s hologram to your list.
I hear Ted Nugent is available.
Yes! They could use a little Cat Scratch Fever. 🤣
LOL Mabs!
Maybe he could do what Trump did and ask 3 Doors Down to perform.
Gary Barlow is a known Tory supporter and tax avoider so Take That makes a lot of sense lol
Ah, that makes sense! I will say that Gary has aged very well–I guess he can use that extra money on his looks, rather than paying pesky taxes.
HAHAHAHAHA
I hope Oasis agrees to do it. That would be entertaining.
That was my thought – the only choice that would make the Windsors look like a normal family by contrast.
Oasis! Why didn’t I think of them?
Liam the mouth Gallagher, turn him loose.
Noel Gallagher and William could bond over complaining about younger brothers. For days.
I now want nothing more out of life than for Kate to play the piano for Noel :).
They could still ask Roger Waters. Hahaha. Would be a good fit
I’m picturing them asking the Stones and chuckling at Keith Richards’ imaginary response… (“mumble mumble wot?! Mumble mumble bollocks!”)
OMG! You have nailed Keith Richards. 👍 I can see him doing exactly that.
Yes, the spirits of David Bowie, Charlie Watts, George Michael, Joe Strummer, Sid Vicious, Keith Moon, Freddie are all sending “No!”
I honestly think Bowie could jump back from the other side of the Universe to specifically forbid anyone using any of his likenesses or audio for this garbage. Bowies wife, Iman, would sue the daylights out of anyone trying that, I hope.
KingTampon is going to be lucky to find a local church choir willing to show.
I’m sure the London cast of Hamilton is available.
I nominate “You’ll be back” and “Battle of Yorktown.”
😄🤣👏👏
I hear the Proud Boys Choir is open to it
Maybe William can sing while Kate does The Floss in the background. I’m sure Jason Knauf has told him he has the most amazing voice since Sinatra.
Eric Clapton has lost his entire damn mind and is openly a racist a-hole now days.
He’s likely sitting next to the phone hoping to be asked. Ya know he is available.
Damn, I used to be a big Clapton fan years ago.
Such a huge disappointment.
I wonder if Three Doors Down is available?
I hope it pours down buckets of rain on KingTampon on “his” day. And extra on Cowzilla, especially. I hope they both look like drowned rats!
Idea…
On Con-a-Nation day, Elton John and any other British stars have a free benefit concert for food shelves on the opposite side of England. (Free to attend, bring a donation for the food shelves)
Would any one show up for KingTampon?
I imagine the entire country, save those over 70 and W&K, would be at EJs party.
Or C&C are in the cathedral and lightening strikes them both before they get to the front.
The Almighty surely must be sick of them too.
A benefit at Althorp in honor of Diana.
Echos of Trump’s failed attempt to get performers for his coronation — hahaha. Different clown, same clown car.
Okay, how about Wings, but they perform “Give Ireland back to the Irish”? The Sex Pistols doing their version of “God Save the Queen (the fascist regime)”? ELO doing “Evil Woman” and “Don’t Bring Me Down” directly for the new monarchs. Morrissey could do his song “The Queen is Dead”. Hmm, what am I missing?
Sure, I’ll perform* at the chubbly if they’re that desperate.
* Go onstage to scream and tweak my nipples until Security drag me away.
Whether Harry and his family goes I don’t know-but one thing makes me shake inside-they get the Sussex family over to this cornation-allow the Daily Mail to print some disgusting thing about Harry to embarrass him infront of the world-I hope they make the right decision.
Same thing happened during Trumps inauguration no A lister wanted to perform . Haha – can we say how this is similar to Charles coronation- what an embarrassment lol
Wonder if Katy Perry will be performing at the concert given KFC named her as ambassador of his British Asian Trust.