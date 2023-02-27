Prince William ‘remains incandescent’ over Harry stating that he’s owed an apology

In January, Prince Harry made his terms perfectly clear in several interviews to promote Spare. His terms for any reconciliation with his family included a sit-down meeting and an apology to both Harry and Meghan for how they’ve been treated. That’s it. Those are Harry’s terms, plainly and directly said. Since then, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have been openly briefing against Harry and freaking out over every little thing about Harry’s possible attendance at the coronation. Keep in mind, according to Omid Scobie’s sources, the Sussexes still haven’t received an invitation, and I personally don’t believe that King Charles has called his younger son either. Basically, the Windsors are throwing daily tantrums about Harry’s attendance and spinning these bonkers conspiracies and scenarios, all while they refuse to actually INVITE Harry. Well, Becky English at the Daily Mail got another “exclusive” and wouldn’t you know, they’ve turned “Harry wants an apology” into another screed about William’s incandescent rage and Charles being a dogsh-t father. Only this is supposed to be critical of… Harry.
No Apologies: King Charles and the Prince of Wales have no intention of giving Prince Harry the apology he is demanding from them if he is to attend the Coronation. Neither Charles nor William is said to be in any mood to pander to Harry’s demands following his latest attacks on the Royal Family. Some sources sympathetic to the royals’ predicament have described the situation as a ‘toxic stalemate’. ‘There is still a huge amount of ill will boiling over in the family,’ one said.
Open invitation: As the Mail reported last year, Harry, 38, has long had an ‘open’ invitation to all family events as a member of the Royal Family, despite having quit official duties. That olive branch is still there, although it has been stretched to the limit by his and wife Meghan’s repeated attacks on the family via their Netflix documentary series, Harry’s memoir and numerous critical television and print interviews.
Derisive towards Omid Scobie: One journalist with close links to the Sussexes, Omid Scobie, claimed this week that ‘no-one knows their plans right now – the couple has yet to be invited and can’t make a decision, nor any form of itinerary, until that happens’. But those with knowledge of the Coronation’s planning have greeted this claim with snorts of derision, and describe it as ‘the Sussexes’ classic get-out clause… As if a piece of gold-embossed card would change everything,’ one said. ‘The problem goes far, far deeper than that.’
A source literally repeats what Harry said on-camera: One well-placed source says Harry has made it clear that he wants a private ‘apology’ of some sort from both Charles and William before he will attend. There is no mention of Meghan, but as their son, Archie, celebrates his fourth birthday on the same day, there is an assumption by many that she is unlikely to go to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation anyway. The idea of an apology is something Harry has raised publicly, when he told ITV’s Tom Bradby in an interview that ‘the ball is in their court’.
No conversations: The Mail has been told that King Charles, 74, is at least prepared to speak to Harry – ‘he’s his son, he loves him’, a friend declared. But William, 40, is said to be emphatically ‘not in the mood for any kind of conversation’. And Harry’s private insistence that he and his wife are owed an apology before any rapprochement can begin has become a major sticking point for both the King and his elder son. ‘What are the family meant to apologise for?’ one insider asked. ‘As the late Queen said, recollections may vary.’
William remains incandescent: Another source said it was likely there would be conversations between the two camps in the coming weeks over arrangements for May. But they warned: ‘I don’t think His Majesty is minded to apologise for anything at present. Quite the opposite. There is still a huge amount of ill will boiling over in the family. Conversations could still happen in the next few weeks [over the Sussexes’ attendance], I am sure, but they will be waiting a very long time for an apology. There’s a great deal of hurt [at Harry’s actions].’ Another family friend added: ‘I hear that William has no intention whatsoever of apologising and remains incandescent, especially around the way his wife, the Princess of Wales, has been treated.’
William won’t even look at Harry: ‘The relationship isn’t even rock bottom now, it’s non-existent,’ the source said. ‘And I just don’t see, if Harry were to come to the Coronation, how William could even bring himself to look his brother in the face.’
I get the impression that Charles and William have just been sitting and stewing about Harry’s early-January interviews for seven weeks now, and they’re constantly getting mad about Harry’s words all over again every single day. Like, I know Harry’s directness made them uncomfortable, I know Harry’s insistence that the Windsors mistreated him and Meghan has made everyone incandescent with rage, but this just reads like Charles and William are struggling and failing to regain power, control and the upper hand. Is it really that simple? It might be – they’re two weak men trying to convince everyone (mostly themselves) that they still have control of the narrative, that Harry will do whatever they say, that Harry is dying to reconcile by any means necessary, etc. Pathetic. William absolutely sits around all day, every day, screaming into a pillow and punching walls because Harry said “they should apologize to me and my wife.”
This passage makes zero sense: “But those with knowledge of the Coronation’s planning have greeted this claim with snorts of derision, and describe it as ‘the Sussexes’ classic get-out clause… As if a piece of gold-embossed card would change everything,’ one said. ‘The problem goes far, far deeper than that.’” The Chubbly planners – who have not sent an invitation to the Sussexes yet – are derisively snorting at Omid Scobie for saying that the Sussexes haven’t received their invitations yet and they won’t make their decision until they receive them. It’s not so much the Sussexes’ “get out clause” as the Sussexes… not making up their minds until they’re actually invited? These people are so f–king stupid.
Has William been “incandescent with rage” since early Nov. 2022?
Seems so.
William has been incandescent with rage since the day Harry was born and he realized he had to share Mummy with him.
It must be a real tug-of-war in William’s head right now…who is he more enraged at, Harry or Camilla? So much rage, so little time.
I feel like we’re due for a piece from that idiot Wootton soon, and that may give us some insight as to where Bill is focusing his incandescence at the moment.
According to some staff memoirs William has been incandescent since birth.
Yup. This is clearly his default mode.
William was quite spoilt and either nobody did anything about it, or they (i.e. Nanny, Diana, others) could not establish the necessary boundaries and discipline, when others were already treating him like a future monarch.
It is a wonder William hasn’t exploded from the ongoing rage. It is a pity he can’t find a way to channel that more constructively to improve national issues, rather than fuming against his brother on the other side of the world.
A bunch of spoiled narcs deal with boundaries and losing control for the first time in their lives. Film at eleven.
That is exactly want is happening @lucy. They are also using Prince Harry and his family to gaslight the public and divert attention from Peggy’s affair articles that are resurfacing and the growing list of performers declining invitations to put on a show at the chubbly con-a-nation. The cost of this farce is going to be astronomical for a nation spiraling faster and faster into recession/depression territory the government can’t even keep fresh produce in the stores. It will only be worse by May. So hope they enjoy pandering to these self absorbed raging over entitled jack*sses. The least of all their worries by then will be a much deserved apology to Princess Meghan and Prince Harry. Would love to see the Sussex’s through Archewell donate food and or funds to charities/food banks for Archie’s and Lilibet’s birthdays as a huge FU to all these people.
His on going affair with Rose has been circulating in the Spanish tabloids. So yes Harry is still the distraction.
I mean honestly, what else is there to say? Harry has stood up to them and they hate it.
It’s just the same story day in, day out. Rinse and repeat. The reactions are the same too. Like why even bother to write it at this point?
I was gonna say this is the exact same story they’ve been pedaling. There’s no exclusive here.
It’s seems like it’s more of a reaction to Scobie than anything else.
A few days before this daily mail ran and exclusive of all the options Harry and Meghan have.
What it all means is they have no idea what the Sussexes are doing and they can’t talk about anything else because Harry and Meghan bring clicks so we’ll continue to get these type of stories until they say yes or no.
Then it will switch to they snubbed us how dare they or how dare they show their face they will be booed.
Exact same playbook as the jubby.
It’s reminding me of the old tabloid cycle with brangelina. Getting engaged/splitting up/getting married/Angie’s pregnant/they’re adopting/they’re divorcing. Then they’d start over. They figured eventually they’d hit on an actual truth. That’s here now. They’re invited/they’re snubbed/they’re coming/they’re not coming. Eventually they’ll get it right but we’ll just be bored in the meantime.
My thoughts exactly. I honestly didn’t bother to read the article, I just saw incandescent and its like, “snore”. Combine this with the overall cringe of Chuck and Cam’s big hat party and its like, next. I think its going to be a “no” from the Sussexes anyway. I’m sure they’ll need to pick lemons from their lemon tree that day or something.
Re: “William has no intention whatsoever of apologising and remains incandescent, especially around the way his wife, the Princess of Wales, has been treated.”
Yeah, right. Like he gives a flying monkey about anything regarding KKKhate… 🙂
Goodness, they are pathetic…
Having said that, if you take a peek in discussions under UK tabloid articles online, people are FURIOUS about all the pomp of the upcoming coronation amid cost-of-living crisis (good news). However, they see William becoming the king asap as a solution (bad news).
Oh, well…
I can believe he cares about how Kate is treated, but only because he sees her as an extension of him. To him, it’s more like, how dare MY wife be treated like that, vs, how dare they treat my WIFE that way.
He’s not actually mad in her behalf, he’s insulted that his magic Royal ness is not being respected.
@Lucy, I agree with you, this is exactly it. Which probably causes Will all sorts of extra frustration…he kind of has to pretend to be mad for the reasons you explained, but deep down, he cannot stand Kate, so— IDK, what a miserable existence those two have. Whew.
I see it another way. Follow me:……
…..bearing in mind that its always “opposite day” in those musty old death-crypts known as palaces, I see the usual “operation put the biracial upstart in her place” at work here: BullyBoyWilly is not enraged on kkk8’s behalf, he’s enraged AT kkk8 for not only failing in a task, but also making the monumental mistake of revealing fear and apprehension in carrying out said task, thereby allowing H and especially M to see kkk8’s fear & to write about it in his book. And, of course, BullyBoyWilly sees that as a personal attack.
So what was this task that kkk8 failed at?
If you recall, H described kkk8 as “gripping the back of the chair so hard, her knuckles became white.” That was in a scene where Bully & kkk8 had gone over to Knot Cot to confront H&M about some grievances the Wails’ had had with the Sussexes, inter alia: M’s “baby-brain” comment and the lack of Easter gifts.
I believe there were conversations and instructions/orders given to kkk8 to assert herself and not allow M to think that she was the equal of kkk8; not to become “friends” but to ensure that M knows always, that she is ranked below kkk8.
BullyBoyWilly’s incandescence around “the way his wife has been treated” is meant to be translated and read thus: he’s mad at kkk8 and prolly has been abusing her daily for her failure, as depicted in the book, to carry out this task successfully. Not only did M, in her explanation of what “baby brain” meant, reveal kkk8’s ignorance, but if I recall correctly, M had at first laughed a bit on hearing the ‘sin’ that she was supposed to have committed. But then she apologised……..so readily and amusedly that it rankled the Wails’. M was not chastised. She & H must have looked at themselves with amusement that the Wails considered that remark an insult.
Hence, BullyBoyWilly’s incandescence.
@Kingston : I think he’s mad because the half-race american actress told him to take his finger out of her face.
Every single one of those kids have been photographed with the royal finger in the face
Can we all just agree anyone putting their finger in someones face is doing a crap job of getting their point across?
I’m trying to figure out why Burger King, who can’t speak to or smile at his wife in public, who doesn’t even flinch when she trips next to him, is upset about Kate’s portrayal in Spare. It must be that Will is upset that despite being a scheming, violent, rage-aholic, Harry still refused to be intimidated and went ahead and detailed what a cold fish Kate was behind the scenes. It is probably an existential crisis for Burger King: if all that yelling and finger pointing and dog bowl breaking and Jason Knauf knifing in the back behavior makes zero difference, then who is he really?
Lordy, I swear they just want to goad the Sussexes into saying something about their attendance so that they can then say oh yeah well you weren’t even invited. Where’s your gold-embossed invite?! This sounds like a trap. Also Charles is prepared to speak to Harry? He is prepared? So then why doesn’t he just do it? Omg, what a stunted man-baby. They probably haven’t even spoken since the funeral. Crazy.
He is prepared to speak to Harry if Harry is the one who calls and apologizes. He doesn’t see himself as wrong any more than William does. Those who are first-born can do no wrong.
I said similar about the invite stuff below. And Charles is clearly not interested in talking to Harry. Otherwise, he would have and we’d have heard all about it.
Sounds like they’re not sending them an invitation. If the Sussexes show up in response to this so-called “open” invitation, they can then be berated for months for coming without being invited. Heads we win, tails you lose. It’s all a set up to further marginalize H&M.
Granted, I am not in PR, but I just can’t imagine this is the best way to go about it for William?
Even if he is still livid, might it be a better look to play that down? Something more like “William remains heartbroken that he and his brother don’t see eye to eye on the issues.” Makes him sounds less like a spoiled child having a temper tantrum.
Anyway, as usual these people can’t find their a** with both hands, even when PR and image management is the whole job, which continues to surprise me even when it shouldn’t.
@Slush, I’m right there with you. It’s mind-boggling to me, but by now it’s apparent that William does in fact think this is the better look. Why he hasn’t been overruled by the courtiers who actually run the show is beyond me. There is nothing appealing or reassuring about someone in a constant state of rage, and it certainly doesn’t indicate that he has what it takes to be a good leader.
William is so pathetic and backward-thinking that he likely believes expressing sadness or even regret over what has become of his relationship with his only brother would make him look “weak,” and that appearing angry gives the appearance of being “tough” or some such nonsense. He’s very Trumpian, imo. I doubt that William has ever apologized to anyone in his life for anything, ever. And he’s definitely not about to start with Harry, who he views as inferior to him in every way. What a twisted way to think and live.
“I doubt that William has ever apologized to anyone in his life for anything, ever.”
This to me is one of the biggest issues with monarchy. They are literally creating sociopaths in these heirs, and to a lesser extent everyone else in the line (see also: Andrew)
If you are, by definition, above everyone else, you will never be challenged or made to feel anything but right and royal, you will grow up to be a bad person.
I’ve got to agree with you about the PR fail @SLUSH but you’re looking at this from a sane person’s perspective not an egotistic, spoilt brat, control freak’s perspective.
To you & me the sentence “William remains heartbroken that he and his brother don’t see eye to eye on the issues.” sounds normal, reasonable understandable. To William and his ilk it will sound soft, unmanly, ‘woke’, emotional. ‘Incandescent with rage (for 3+ months 🙄) & a blatant refusal to communicate’ sounds unhinged & childish to most sane adults. However, it will sound masculine, ‘alpha’, in control and commanding to a man who thinks his word/viewpoint/world view is always correct and everyone should be capitulating to him regardless of the circumstances.
These arrogant people (W&C) don’t think they should have to respect any boundaries set by other people, especially not someone they have viewed as ‘less than’ his entire life. They should both just be left to stagnate & rot in their respective gilded, delusional ‘royal heir’ bubbles.
I see @LORELEI has said more or less the same thing as I was typing this out. 👍
These people have the PR instincts of mud. They believe they are always in the right and no-one is allowed to criticise them. Seen this way all their actions make sense (with this warped definition of ‘sense’).
Them trying to say an invitation doesn’t matter when this event is invitation only is…. mind-bogglingly dumb. It’s not a get out clause to not RSVP to an invitation you haven’t received.
The coronation planners and Charles are hoping the Sussexes will assume an invite and accept or decline without receiving an official invite. This way, if they decline, it’s not on Charles. And if they accept, they can either let them attend or go, “ha! You’re not invited. How dare you assume you were!”
This “open invitation” gambit is nonsense. H&M have been told that certain events previously open to them are now restricted to “working royals” only. But now they’re supposed to presume they’re invited to join the family in any ceremony in which the BRF participates? I don’t think so.
Right? The way protocols change left and right depending on whether it’s the white or biracial royals…this open-invitation BS is a joke.
William remains “incandescent” about the way his wife has been treated. Only William is allowed to mistreat, embarrass, and humiliate his wife. When Harry allegedly does it, the POW flies into a rage.
If only Willy could use that incandescent rage to heat the homes in the UK and spare everyone massive energy bills.
According to the daily fail, I believe on the 26, he was incandescent with rage that Cowmillas grandkids where participating in coronation without even George being put in it first. Now this again poor Peg is having a rather rough few days. What’s next?
I wonder if it’s because ROSE hasn’t been invited and he hasn’t been able to see her. Poor little peg, NOT
Rose and her husband will be there because of the family’s generational position. The newest flowerpot probably won’t be though.
Alice, maybe I will watch the part where Khate enters the Abbey, just to watch her head swivel like something from the exorcist to try and see how prominent Roses seat is 😅
JAIS, you are spot on as usual. They have the ultimate insult for Harry and meghan, waiting for them to attend so that they can stop them from entering the Abbey AT THE DOOR, in full view of the media and the crowds (they hope) will be there. The whole bloody UK side of the Royal family and their staff are toxic
Honestly, if they actually stopped them at door, they would look like such assholes. Doesn’t mean they wouldn’t though.
Newsflash… families have conflicts! As adults we try to show some patience and grace for family members while setting boundaries. No one is asking C and W to be locked in a room with the Sussexes for eternity. Show some leadership and diplomacy and do what we all have to do at family events – MAKE NICE! Yeeesh.
Incandescent is so blatantly code for abusive screaming and physical acting out. I wish someone would push back on that word, and ask them exactly what it means. Has his incandescence ever sent someone to the hospital? Has he ever been incandescent with his children?
They gave away the game last week by using the term “Catatonic” to describe William. That told us all that his rage knows no bounds. We know he’s controlling, we know he’s angry, but the word catatonic shows me that he’s now so angry and put-out by developments that he’s almost stopped functioning completely. DW told us that William is so furious with Harry that he won’t be able to control himself during the coronation, and that’s a BIG allegation against the heir to the throne. They think this makes him look strong, I suppose, but they’re wrong. Having first-hand experience with miserable and violent men, I’m quite certain that his entire household is terrified of him. I have little sympathy for Kate, but a lot of her most-annoying behavior and theme dressing seems designed to please William–which is a trap, because he can’t be pleased. He was primed to hate whomever Harry married, but he hates Meghan the most because she knows how to deal with toxic personalities and didn’t play his game.
Much like the bus in Speed that needs to go a certain MPH to keep from exploding, I think Willie has to remain incandescent to keep from keeling over dead.
You might have something there @Gabby.
Also, I’ll ask again — Why does William’s Comms team think “incandescent” is a good look for him??? Why isn’t his team trying to clean this up??
It’s almost like he is owned by the tabloids…
hmmm….
@Persephone: I think that “incandescent rage” isn’t coming from Will-do-nothing PR team but from Camzilla that try to diminish the fact she is paving the way to her children and grandchildren getting titles.
This story reeks of KP and the press trying to goad the Sussex’s or Chuck into saying something about the Chubbly plans – Chuck has already said that the Sussex’s will be there. There is only ONE couple who does not want them there – the Wails. The Sussex’s being there will mean less media attention on them – it will be all about Chuck and H&M and we know the Wails can’t have that.
Even if the Sussexes are not there, the BM still won’t STFU about them, even on the day of this shitshow. Everyone will be analyzing what it means that Harry isn’t there, etc. etc. They’ll probably have a spilt-screen with someone “reporting” from Montecito. They are far too deep into their obsession with the Sussexes to let it go and focus on the actual participants.
If Charles was really interested in reconciling with Harry he would have called him already. As for William, he doesn’t think he did anything wrong. Harry was to supposed to kowtow to him and abandon his wife and when he didn’t do that he decided to smear him and Meghan in the press. The press likes to talk about Harry and Meghan wanting to be victims but it’s really Charles and William who want to be victims even though they were actually the perpetrators.
There really are not enough names to describe what a grotesquely sad loser Will is. A violent hateful man with no direction or purpose.
“That olive branch is still there, although it has been stretched to the limit by his and wife Meghan’s repeated attacks” what?? We haven’t seen or heard from Meghan for AGES. Harry would rather talk about the mental health struggles behind Spare (or his todger) than talk about the BRF. What reality are these people living in??
And this whole “they should apologize to me and my wife” energy from William is giving “we deserve Easter presents”
Is FreeWilly becoming more incandescent the more he realizes how much he really needs Harry? Wms’ incandescence should be able light up every light bulb in this impending fiasco. Should we start calling him Fester? I’m torn bc i like Uncle Fester from the Addams Family…
Standing invitation to family functions? Aren’t they making the ClownFest about “working” royals? If Meghan and Harry were to attend based only on this standing invitation, they would be accused of gate crashing the event. Any negative publicity, comments, or backlash towards the RF for this expensive tone deaf pity party would be blamed solely on the Sussexes.
Uncle Fester is sweet, kind, and affable. Let’s not insult a lovable character by comparing him to the Incandescent Prince of Pegs.
Good grief. A standing invitation to family occasions? A coronation is a state occasion, not a family event. RR will say anything, whether it makes sense or not.
Chantal, ITA, that was my first thought, too. They’re really struggling to make something from nothing here.
I see this as the scenario that is shaping up.
1) the media keep bleteing on about the chubbly until one of them gets the cojones to post and actual “Sources say” article claiming that they have declined to attend.
2) That goes on for a few days as H&M refuse to confirm or deny to the media, I mean honestly is is just a big party, not their place to comment on attending.
3) Then the slow drum beat of anger starts, the “sussexes are SNUBBING the country” by not attending – hey you average Cecil – those sussuxes are insulting you personally
4) They will go on like that and will become so ugly and so overshadow the event and they will hope that will make H&M speak to the media like they did before the jublly to return the media to rational discourse, say if they are coming EXCEPT-
5) They don’t lift a finger this time to help the BM get out of their violent frenzy and the media tone escalates to clarkson levels
6) Rinse and repeat until the chubbly.
I had this thought this weekend:
The royals have a big problem that no one in the Uk seems to have articulated yet. Their “Big Chubbly,” arguably the most important ceremony in terms of the transition to a new monarch, and a symbol of the continuity of the royal family, is being defined by who is NOT invited as opposed to who IS invited. The media is gleefully imagining the “snubbing” of the Sussexes, and possibly other public figures who are not ardent Tory-style monarchists.
So in other words, this coronation is about who ISN’t included, and not about who IS. The story is about exclusion, not inclusion. How on earth does that read? How on earth will that read globally? Already, the UK is in a diminished state in terms of their global reputation: the miseries of Brexit, the loss of a beloved Queen, growing republican sentiments in the realms, along with countries deciding to elect their own heads of state, Harry rolling the curtain back on his and Meghan’s mistreatment, and the role of the media in controlling the royal family. Not to mention an unpopular queen who wants to shove her family in front of the nation, bulldozing over the King’s own son and grandchildren.
The coronation should be about unity and continuity. not exclusion and “I deserve a big show!” entitlement. This is a chance for the UK to show the world who they are and what they’re about (the point of a big event–if it wasn’t, there would be no coronation at all). Excluding biracial members of the family (and gleefully so) doesn’t look good, and won’t look good in the future. No amount of people of color paraded in the background will matter.
(And can a POC in the UK invited to the Chubbly really say no? We’ve already seen what happened to Ngozi Fulani when she spoke out about racist treatment–she was subject to even more racist abuse). They are showing themselves to be small-minded, racist, petty. They are the Brexit royal family, cutting off their noses to spite their faces, participating actively in their own dimishment, and wondering why they aren’t loved and woshiped as they feel they deserve to be. They run the risk of becoming laughingstocks.
I mean it would technically be smart to make it about inclusion. At this point, the only inclusion happening is with Camilla’s grandchildren. Well, Charles also does keep saying he is including diverse faiths. But really, the whole concept of monarchy is exclusion. That’s what it’s built on. Yeah, it’d be smart not to draw focus to the exclusionary nature of the monarchy, but they just can’t help themselves. Their identity is built on exclusion.
All such good points. But @Jais is right, their entire identity is based on exclusion, and that’s what their base wants to see. I saw lots of comments about “weak, woke Charles” when it was mentioned that he wanted the ceremony to be more diverse. The royalists don’t want that. They WANT to be reassured that the people they worship are just as racist and snobbish as they believe them to be. They don’t want this to be a repeat of H&M’s wedding. They delight in stories about the Sussexes being “snubbed.”
And at the end of the day, these are the people that Charles needs to keep happy. He’s trying to walk too fine a line, and by doing so, he’s managing to piss EVERYONE off. IMO.
This is an excellent analysis 👏🏼
I always love your analysis and am always confused about how to say your name because of font issues. Are you e f g h Ianne or h i j k lanne?
I answer to both!
I don’t think Camilla cares about being loved. I don’t think it’s part of her nature, but in any event, I think she gave up any possibility of that (at least where the general public is concerned) long ago. She played the PR game to rehabilitate her image, in order to become accepted enough to be in position to get what she wanted – and she’s got it. People are once again remembering why they didn’t like her in the first place, and I doubt she gives a damn.
Charles on the other hand – his need to be loved has been evident from the history of his jealousy of Diana, and confirmed by Harry in Spare. It’s his Achilles heel. He’s waited 70 years to be the monarch and the recipient of the admiration and reverence directed at his mother. But he’s so blinded by his entitlement, and his resentment that he had to wait so long, that he fails to see: 1) that times have changed; and 2) by the end of her life, reverence for TQ was more of a habit, than anything based on what she was accomplishing. He makes mistake after mistake, and no amount of PR spin will buy him what he wants.
@WindyRiver, great comment. Charles wants to be as beloved as his mother was AND to be able to be with Camilla AND for her to be just as beloved, which is never, ever going to happen. He made his choice a long time ago; he chose Camilla over everything else. Maybe he’d deluded himself into thinking he could have it both ways, but if so, the public reaction to the past week’s stories must have been a rude awakening.
And Camilla is really showing herself for the famewh*re that she is! All of that time and money spent on his decades-long “rehabilitate Camilla” campaign, and if she’d just continued to lay low and keep her mouth shut, it might have been smoother sailing for Charles. But apparently she’s decided to assert herself now, and Charles will need to cope with the fallout. They overplayed their hand, imo. Camilla may have ingratiated herself to the tabloids, but she was only ever tolerated— at best— by the public.
Seems like C&C overestimated the power of the media in this one respect…it can manipulate public opinion quite a bit, but it was never going to make people forget about Diana and embrace Camilla. And while Camilla may not care what people think, Chuck most certainly does.
Right now their focus is 100% on their big day, but once that’s over, they might be in for some rough times. And I love that for them.
Great observation about love for the queen being a habit! Marie Antoinette gets a lot of undeserved hate. She didn’t create the system of waste and extravagance that led to the French revolution, and she didn’t deserved to be blamed for it, nor slandered with the “let them eat cake” that she never said.
Camilla on the other hand is all about herself. She’ll throw anyone under the bus to get what she wants: her husband’s children and grandchildren, her lover’s young wife, any POC who crosses her noxious path. She’s the one who would say “let them eat cake (or turnips)” while trying on the biggest, gaudiest jewels in the vault. She’s a nasty piece of work. I wonder what’s even appealing about her at all. She’s not kind, not well educated, not intelligent (beyond a crafty cunning)–she’s been called “fragrant” and messy, boozy and mean, consorts with the worst people. Not a looker. Maybe she has that dark “Regina George” energy that attracts people–people want to be in her orbit, even though no one particularly likes her (I don’t recall anyone speaking about her with love and respect as a good friend, or an empathetic person). Why her for Charles? Does she see him as an easy tool to manipulate into getting what she wants? What’s the appeal of her for him, or him for her beyond money, power, and influence?
@Lanne, I have wondered this for years. Decades! What is Camilla’s appeal? I can come up with precisely nothing. Not one single redeeming quality. You already listed all of the reasons why.
The Sussex-haters love to talk about how Meghan cast some sort of “spell” on Harry, rendering him unable to think for himself, and being led not by his brain but by his d!ck, but that’s just more projection. Because it’s clear that it’s their own idiotic monarch who’s found himself in that situation.
I think you have to be Jeremy Clarkson or on his level to find any kind of appeal in Camilla. Like she’s that person making mean jokes and people are just happy that they’re included in the joke rather than being the butt of the joke. She’s also a gossip.
Being defined by who isn’t invited and what performers are declining to participate. It’s off to a good start.
Willy was incandescent at the Sandringham summit, prior to any interviews whatsoever, so be honest that it’s not a reaction to Harry ‘trashed’ his family. The anger started when Harry didn’t let William control who he married. Willy expected to dictate all of Harry’s life, his spouse, his work, his home, just everything. This is where Willy’s anger comes from. The man who he considers more of an indentured servant than a sibling has walked away from him and in a spectacular fashion.
Bingo!
Nail firmly on head @LIZZIE.
Pure jealousy. He not only walked away from a lifetime of abuse but then he got everything Willy likely ever wanted.
Yep. And I hope it stings freshly every day.
Well said Lizzie. And so true.
Yes, good point. William was angry just by the sheer fact that Harry left. The memoir was just icing on top of that fact.
Every day, my hope that H and M won’t attend this mess increases. Please let this chubbly go down like a lead balloon.
Oh for heaven’s sake – invite them or don’t invite them.
Eurydice, I agree. Aren’t they supposed to be sending out invitations soon? This event is just over two months away. I can’t tell whether they are afraid if they send an invitation that the Sussexes will attend or that they won’t. Just do something.
Classic, unhelpable abuser response: “I physically abused you, you owe ME an apology!” William is a deranged, sick man. He should be in intensive psychological treatment not any court. The way he’s going one day his sickness is going to flair and he’s going to hurt someone publicly.
As Camilla exposed her plans for an all encompassing domination over the women in the UK, parts of it is being met with a resounding ‘No’ by huge swathes of the population.
Being aligned with a failed tory govern- ment, and tone-deaf to what people expect as they cater to the capitalists – in particular the investors has led to disinterest and apathy from the critical thinkers.
What to do when this occurred??
What about diversion and distraction, the idea of their participation does not bode well for traditionalists (not yet a dirty word).
Even robust bot involvement cannot create a large enough dam to stop the avalanche of disparagement.
Lots of people are dismayed…..
What to do??
Camilla sorted this perfectly, let the incandescent brother lead the first leg of the propaganda.
He will let people know how much he hates his brother’s successes, and by extension his brother.
The father being insecure crave total power and control over the only member that is not dependent upon him.
Yet, all three senior members had unwittingly show their fears, vindictiveness and their lust for punitive outcome for Harry.
Gaslighting, transference and designer polls are not enough, one can look at Google search trends and observe that Camilla remain firmly at 5 % in and out of the UK.
What to do??
Go to what had moderate success in the past, scapegoating.
Only in this case, William has already been open about his dislike.
Charles is back to olive branch, he cannot distinguished between Lady Di and her son? same feeling of intense dislike dressed up as gaslighting??
They cannot/would not apologize because they would have to admit to having wronged the Sussexes, especially Meghan.
The only thing that matter is who is in charge – Camilla??
The scapegoat is William, a willing and deserving one.
While neither present and future monarch refuses to speak to their son and brother respectivly, they expect that he honour their specialness by choosing them over his own family.
The Sussexes are expected to “💋 their arses” by being happy to be included in family events while being openly snubbed and briefed to a hostile media.
Becky and her fellow terribly royal hack writers don’t even see the stupidly of their empty pieces any longer, because they too for 100% believe that W and Ch are right about their pathetic ‘hurt feelings’ and stupid counter attacking briefings against Harry (and Meghan) in general and more so reg this shipwrecking Chubbly. Imagine this ”job” being your career aspirations since decades.
HennyO, I don’t think they believe that W and C are right, I think they want to shift any and all possible glances from themselves (bm), because they are the ones who decided to smear and engender hate for the Sussexes. They did a bang up job and the Sussexes left. Harry’s book hit way too close to home for them and they want to destroy him for showing their play book to the world.
These RR are rewriting history daily. They create a narrative, push it until their readers believe it and that becomes the truth. You notice it’s never about what happened to Harry, it’s always Harry attacking the Royal family. Nobody questions the 5Ws but just take what the royal experts say at face value and repeat it. This is what they mean when they say W&K won, they have most of the media behind them. Honestly this is the only media outlet that questions and calls out the bs.
‘I hear that William has no intention whatsoever of apologising and remains incandescent, especially around the way his wife, the Princess of Wales, has been treated.’ So the source was Carol(E). We all know William doesn’t care how Kate is treated, he only cares how he is treated.
Well if willy won’t even apologize to Katie keen foe not holding her hand I fear to see how he is mad on her behalf and what for u might add? After all its baby brain Katie that was gripping the furniture so tightly hee knuckles were turning white . Perhaps she should apologize to the poor furniture first . It might help her lean to apologize to humans .
As for Will-I -pegg-a-lot and chucky-the-tampon , I would suggest these two take a deep breath and realize that they are supposed to be the figure heads of countries and the future figure heads and stop letting the rest of the world read how incandescent and childlike you both are. Like for actual sake . How do you expect world leaders to take you seriously when you are walking around with rage for 7 weeks straight. Like grow the f up already and get over yourselves. Harry and Meghan have every right to set boundaries and I agree with them , I won’t even consider not going until I get an actual invitation. Then I can rsvp stick your non apology and invatation where the sun doesn’t shine.
Actions speak louder than words. Now understanding the hell a father put his son through by pulling his son’s family’s security AND funding on the brink of a global pandemic when they were literally hunted… I can’t imagine why they would ever go to an event where this man is celebrated and ascends to a literal throne.
All I’m seeing is an admission that the Windsors haven’t sent the invitations yet, or at least not to the Sussexes! That seems sloppy and disrespectful, quelle surprise.
Like, obviously the Windsors don’t have anything else going on, but every other person would need to know if they are invited to this event well ahead of time so they can plan. That’s how it works in the real world, Chuck. And if you really are not checking for invitations, half the peerage who feel they have been left out might just show up so better watch it.
You ever get the sensation Peggy’s “incandescent” because deep down he knows Harry is telling the truth? This is anger at being exposed.
@K8terade, 100%. A hit dog hollers, etc. But I don’t think William admits this to himself.
thank you for pointing out the special insanity of that “snorts of derision” bit — just completely unhinged. I can’t even articulate how messed up this is except to say it’s 100% textbook abuser logic. Up is down, inside is outside, sense is nonsense, cause is effect, YOU’RE the crazy unstable one for [checks notes] not having pre-responded correctly to something we haven’t done yet and in fact are intentionally keeping you on tenterhooks about whether we will do or not????
just, augh, help, jfc
and!! P.S. ! every response you could give will be wrong! and your not having responded yet, to something that has not happened, is wrongest of all, the only thing wrong-er will be whatever you do or don’t do later, if and when there is actually something to respond to!
there is a special kind of calm that comes from realizing that, not only can you never win with people who operate like this, they actually are not thinking about or responding to you at all. they are entirely tied up in their own imagination, you’re not even there.
There’s a mistake abusers like this make sometimes, where they forget that you have to keep at least a teeny tiny tether to reality going, in order for your victims to stay enmeshed. I take an odd sort of comfort in thinking that Charles and William may have tripped over that line at this point, or may trip over it soon. I hope so much for peace for Harry on this.
I always think of the 5 stages of grief in this scenario. I think Charles is probably in the more depression stage and working his way to acceptance but it seems like William has been stuck at anger for the past 3 years. As for Harry, I think he seems to be at the bargaining stage? In his interviews, he said he was holding hope for a reconciliation and would be sad if that would fail to materialize. As for Meghan, I think she accepted the situation a long time ago but is waiting for Harry to come to that stage on his own. William can’t remain angry forever and grief has no timeline but 3 years is a long time to remain angry. I know people can stay angry for years but it’s not healthy at all.
cosign this analysis for sure
Also cosign!
For all of his talk about mental health, you’d think Pegs would seek out some kind of help.
Chuck has never been in even one stage of grief, because Chuck does not care.
Harry’s not in “bargaining.” His interviews are all diplomacy. Read “Spare.” He knows what’s going on.
Charles chose Camilla over everything else in his life.
Certainly over being a decent parent to his children.
JMO, but Charles is trapped with Camilla. William is trapped with Kate.
Just as Edward was trapped with Wallis. (I actually think Wallis was trapped by him)
C&C deserve every lousy thing that comes their way plus more.
Rotten to their souls both of them.
Camilla could give lessons in evil manipulations.
Personally, I’m hoping the entire monarchy shuts down before the damn thing eats Prince George. (I’m rooting for G,C, and L to get out)
Honestly, I think the coronation is going to be nothing short of a disaster and I do think the Britsh monarchy is in its endgame. William may be king but I see no future past him. Charles is ascending from a rather weak position and the British public is just eventually going to get tired of being manipulated constantly. As you said, C&C kind of have this coming.
After seeing Ipatev House on The Crown, I watched a documentary about The Romanovs which led me to another documentary about Kaiser Wilhelm (whom I actually think William shares more in common with). Both Nicholas and Wilhelm were men who were easily angered and known for their hair trigger tempers and refusal to truly work towards understanding their people. They also both overdid it with the propaganda as William does. If people in Russia and Germany got sick of that over 100 years ago, I don’t think even the British public will have the patience for it now and I just don’t see how it will be a successful reign unless William makes some serious attitude adjustments before he takes the throne. I think it’s going to be harder to keep this institution going as it’s going to be harder to censor the information that reaches George, Charlotte, and Louis.
Very interesting comment K8erade.
Can we please stop blaming women for “trapping” some of the most powerful men in the world? The women in question are not good people, but these are grown men with massive amounts of power, not fox cubs or something.
I don’t think that’s what @HeyKay meant by “trapped,” Emily_C. Pegs has always been in full control. Not that I think Kate is in any way shape or form a good person but I think she’s the one that’s more trapped here than the other way around by William. In reality, they’re all boxed in with the media and each other with no exit or breathing room. If Charles were to try and divorce Camilla, you might as well call for the revolution right then and there. Even if they both mutually wanted a divorce, there’s no way the public sentiment would stand for it. The media has them cornered.
I’ve thought for a while that Camilla is another Wallis Simpson – a woman to whom the king has an unbreakable attraction, will do anything to keep her and where no one else sees nor understands the attraction. Is Charles another King Edward VII? I think that if push came to shove Charles would choose Camilla.
I’m sorry that Harry and Meghan have gone through this deplorable treatment, and the attacks continue. But narcissists never apologize. Harry might do better to demand the palaces stop briefing against them, once and for all. Charles and William probably think they’re just playing the game and Harry is a sucker for not joining in. Instead Harry has set boundaries, and the Palace isn’t in control. That is unimaginable to them, and they do what narcissists do best–smear, lie and implicate.
There are 3 things at play here that are causing all this indignation and feather-fluffing:
1. The UpChuckation is looking more and more like a colossal fail. The money being spent when the country is spiraling into recession and food/heating/gas/wage insecurity is epidemic is obscene. At a time of belt-tightening, not a good look spending lavishly on a 3 day yawn-fest for a couple of boring adulterers.
2. The Sussexes are still remaining silent, going about their business and not engaging with the the pond scum rota. They remain dignified and calm, and if a come-to-Jesus meeting and attendant apology doesn’t happen, too bad so sad. “Meg, can you make us some margaritas?”
3. Harry is holding some 400+ pages that didn’t make it into Spare and that’s gotta have certain people rattled, hence the continued uptick in briefing and lying about the Sussexes. Harry has them running scared, as does Scobie’s upcoming book in which I imagine he’ll be a lot less *soft* on the BRF than Finding Freedom.
As for Becky “What are the family meant to apologise for?” English…well dear, for starters how about abusing Meghan until she was suicidal. How about comparing her son to a chimpanzee? How about calling her and her mother “Straight outta Compton” and drug dealers? How about spewing crap about Meghan being on a pron site? How about the arrogant and demeaning treatment she got from Harry’s own brother and SIL? How about William physically attacking Harry on several occasions, once injuring him? How about the public displays of outright anger and spite the Wails showed to them at the Commonwealth church service, Philip’s funeral, the Jubbly and the Queen’s funeral and walkabout? I could go on and on Becky but this is a good start.
How about Chuck holding Harry under the wheels of a bus from the moment Harry was born? How about Chuck’s complicity (at the least) in Harry’s mother’s death?
I always thought Harry’s statement that he wouldn’t attend the Chubbly without an apology was a masterstroke. He introduced it as a premise for his presence, so that if H&M do attend then everyone will conclude that they received an apology. William has no intention of apologizing and will never do so because he doesn’t think he’s done anything wrong, but he also realizes that Harry has put him in a bind. That’s why he’s still so angry. Harry actually was giving him an out and a chance to at least seem like a normal person in the pages of the world’s press, but William is blowing it by running these angry stories.
I have to say I’m really curious what people over in the UK have to say about all of this when they constantly get William is incandescent in the media and can’t even pretend to apologize for any wrongdoing. Am I the only one who thinks that speaks of William’s lowest qualities? I mean all of this would end if he just apologized. He doesn’t even have to mean it, he just has to privately apologize to Harry.
You’re right. And the emphasis on his lowest qualities reminds me so much of the way the press talks about Camilla. It’s as if there’s nothing good about either one of them. He’s angry and she’s “the laziest woman alive.” I’m no PR guru, but those are disastrous personas for people who are going to have to spend the rest of their lives in the public eye. If nothing else, it leaves almost no room for growth or hobbies or anything else to distract from their weird lives. Even the queen had her horse obsession and, on the whole, she seemed ‘nice’. I mean, William…does he enjoy race cars or maybe jigsaw puzzles or play the flute or something? They need to turn the page on this constant anger–why would they want us to know that the future king behaves like Donald Duck behind the scenes? The funniest thing about all of this is that Harry actually only painted Will and Kate as kind of cold and remote–that’s not the worst thing in the world. William is overreacting.
I finished “Spare” last night. Unless he’s in some kind of haze after finding a lot of clarity over a lot of years of being abused, Harry does not think an apology will ever happen. He said that an apology would be a necessary first step in interviews to be diplomatic. But no, he knows Chuck and Willy are in bed with the tabloids that have tormented him his whole life and who killed his mother and tried to kill his wife.
Harry said that Chuck claiming he couldn’t tell the press what to do was like Chuck claiming he couldn’t tell his valet what to do. Harry knows what’s up. All this frothing is likely exactly what he expected. And Harry seems very conflicted about the monarchy, in the end, saying that it’s based on thuggery, violence, white supremacy, etc. He says he will always be loyal to his Granny. What does that mean vis a vis the monarchy now? I don’t think he knew when he and Moehringer wrote the book. I’m sure he knows now though, and we’ll see what happens.