Brad Pitt got a rapturous standing ovation at the Cesar Awards in Paris

Here are some photos of Brad Pitt at this weekend’s Cesar Awards in France. The Cesars are the French film industry’s equivalent of the Oscars, and while the Cesars are not in the business of regularly recognizing American actors or filmmakers, they do make exceptions. Director David Fincher received an honorary Cesar for his body of work, and that’s why Pitt was invited to the ceremony – to present the Cesar to Fincher, who he’s worked with in Seven, Fight Club and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, among other films.
Brad’s face work has finally “settled” and he looks very shiny, fresh and tight for a man close to 60 years old. While his work didn’t look “right” for several months, now that he’s all healed up, I can see the quality of the work. It’s very Tom Cruise-esque and Tom spends a lot of money getting some of the best surgeries and procedures out there. I wonder if they’re going to the same surgeons? Anyway, when Pitt walked out onto the Cesar stage, he got a rapturous reception, a standing ovation from the French movie stars and industry types.
Quelle déclaration d'amour de Brad Pitt à David Fincher 🥹 #César2023 pic.twitter.com/Msu7CZG3XV
— CANAL+ (@canalplus) February 24, 2023
So… there you go. The French film industry is a lot like the American film industry: happy enough to embrace white male abusers. While I hoped that more people would take Angelina Jolie’s story and legal moves seriously, it definitely looks like Pitt’s expensive rehabilitation campaign has worked.
Meanwhile, Brad brought his girlfriend Ines de Ramon to Paris, and after the Cesars, they went on a “romantic date night.” According to Paris Match and People Magazine, Pitt made Ins fly to Paris separately (weird) and then they went to dinner at Fouquet’s on the Champs-Élysées. Pitt apparently flew into Paris last Thursday, while Ines flew in on Friday. Looks like she’s the beck-and-call girl he’s been looking for this whole time.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The man is made of Teflon ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I would say sh*t. Because we all know what that attracts. Flies and magats. Which are buzzing around him now.
Seriously, between this and Tom Cruise’s sycophants proclaiming him the savior of Hollywood, I want to vomit.
He’s morphing into Jason Ritter!
No! Jason Ritter should never be mentioned in reference to Pitt!
Excellent point. My apologies to the MUCH more handsome and better in every way Jason!! 🙂
LOL! That’s much better.
I wish I could say I’m surprised.
You know what though, all that applause is empty. That’s not people who are actually in his life and care about him. He’s blown up two marriages, has six children who want nothing to do with him, this latest girlfriend will eventually leave too, and in the end applause from a bunch of strangers just doesn’t matter. It’s a hollow life, and it’s his own doing.
Maybe she’s heard about his mid-air flight antics and insisted that her contract not force her to fly with him. It’s just good sense
Word! No shared planes should be in all of his contracts!
I saw Ticket to Paradise this weekend and there was an outtake where Bead Pitt was mentioned by George Clooney, and Julia Roberts laughed along. It shows just how much the Hollywood mega-stars who worked with him for years still support him. They either don’t believe Angelina Jolie because they don’t want to believe these things of someone who they have considered a friend for so many years. Or they believe that it’s a personal marital matter that doesn’t reflect on the rest of career and relationships. Either way, it’s a perfect example of what every abused person suffers. The abuser gets away with it and even succeeds because no one stands up.
To be fair, that movie was made almost a year before the full report of the plane abuse came out, but after all the initial reports and rumors. I’d be curious to see if they’d still talk about him the same today.
Most of the CAA clients dislike Jolie and are team Brad and that was during the height of Brangelina.
Melissa Ethridge went nuts attacking Angelina, Julia Roberts came out to show support for Brad after the plane incident. Those types were happy they had “their” Brad back away from Jolie’s evil clutches. Don’t forget the standing ovation at the Globes and every award thrown his way for a mediocre role.
Brad has a lot of currency in Hollywood and the movie industry in general. His pot smoking, artist, cool dude, laid back, aw shucks brand is likable.
I see a lot of the same similarities with Harry and Meghan and the way the media has labeled Meghan the demon and Harry the aw shucks guy who got sucked into Meghan’s web….
@ lucy2 brad and George are filming a movie together right now.
Of course he got a standing ovation. Because as I said in another post, celebrities are ruining celebrity for me.
Call me crazy but I am just not convinced the French film world is a great gauge of morality and personal decency.
💯
Why would we expect the Cesars not to embrace Brad Pitt? It was only 2020 when they gave child rapist Roman Polanski the Best Director award: https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2020/03/cesar-awards-adele-haenel-roman-polanski
This isn’t really that Brad’s rehabilitation campaign worked. It’s that he was never diminished in their eyes. It’s that the Cesars and by extension the French film industry appear to habitually support abusers and rapists.
You hit the nail on the head!
And the French film industry is also financing the next Woody Allen film (in which french actors and actresses will star). It’s very problematic here, especially in the entertainment and culture industry are disgusted by what’s going on. Afterall, one of our main Minister is accused of rape and a guy, who was convicted as an abuser, got a standing ovation a the French Assembly, so …
I was coming here to talk about Roman Polanski and Woody Allen. In the French film world, stanning for rapists and abusers is a feature, not a bug.
Oh and Johnny Depp in that new movie about Louis XV, can’t forget him, lol. Then again it’s directed by Luc Besson’s ex-wife who loves Polanski and also starring her, maybe she’s in love with him.
The French gaming industry (Ubisoft being the big company) is absolutely rife with rape. No punishments. Apparently women working in certain industries over there are supposed to just expect to be raped and abused, and if they complain they’re whining about some kind of fundamental fact of the universe.
Right?!
They celebrate Polanski at every turn. And Woody Allen. Not counting on them to be a moral compass
And they think Jerry Lewis is the height of hilarity, so their artistic compasses are broken too.
I really hate that toxic masculinity is winning or feels like it’s winning. From Andrew Tate to Joe Rogan to piers Morgan to the woody harrelsons and brad pitts and tucker Carlson.
They continue to get a platform and tons of fans. They are all over social media dominating the conversations.
So freaking depressing. Ugh
I hope we women are paying attention with how these men are gaining more freedoms (to be as ‘bad’ as they want to be) while retricting ours.
If he was an abuser he would have been atrested. Alas, he has not. Might want to start using allegedly before this website becomes embroiled in some of those nasty legal battles other bloggers have recently been in.
Right, because all abusers are always arrested.
It seems multiple agencies looked at the accusations and not one thought it was plausible so what does that say? Also, like I said it above, it would be an intelligent choice to started editing your blog posts to include allegedly before you also face a lawsuit. Poor financial choice to not.
What’s it like to think that the “justice” system is actually just, Javert?
It would protect a rich, white woman like Angelina Jolie.
Ann – it would protect her against a rich white man?
Gabby Petito’s abuser didn’t get arrested either. And calling out a woman’s whiteness in a conflict where the other party is just as white and not any more progressive really isn’t a win against white supremacy. It’s weird, and part of the problem. If Angelina were a woman of color, you’d just switch to using her wealth as some imagined advantage she has over your precious pit stain.
@Emily_C – Women have it better than men – Andrew Tate stan taking here apparently
@Ann- “if he was an abuser he would be arrested”??? Are you serious?? Woody Allen is an abuser who was never arrested. Jimmy Savile was a PROLIFIC molester/abuser for DECADES who was never arrested. Prince Andrew abused sex traffic victims, never arrested. Bill Cosby was another prolific rapist and abuser who wasnt arrested for literal decades. Johnny Depp, abuser, never arrested. Shall I go on??
How RIDICULOUS can you be, claiming that because someone wasnt arrested, he must be innocent. It’s like saying “if he really raped her he’d be in jail.” 🙄
@Ann- also, the notion that we commenters here need to say “alleged” or worry about being sued is HILARIOUS. It’s like, um, good luck finding me??
I’m sorry ur super duper sweet heart Brad got outed by the fbi for being an “alleged” abuser. Hope that money u loaned him for his wine biz goes ok
Gross, but these are the same people who embraced and celebrated Roman Polanski.
Fucking disgusting. His PR really is good huh. I hope and pray for peace and prosperity for Angelina and her children.
But OMG Will Smith slapped someone and he’s a pariah!
Will Smith is a man who protected a woman. He betrayed the patriarchy. That is not allowed. Further factors that made it worse: Will Smith is a black man. He protected a black woman. That’s past 5-alarm fire and well into 10-alarm.
v succinct and interesting take, like w Harry too, apparently you can do all manner of terrible things to women, children, and others, but don’t betray the patriarchy…
He’s the male Camilla. Dirty, greasy and rotten to the core.
The French film industry is even less likely than Hollywood to care about men abusing women.
I was right! The Valentine’s day french baguette was in reference to an upcoming trip to france for Ines lol
Too bad europe’s media probably didnt talk that much about what happen on the flight becuase people absolutely love Angelina in france and i’m sure there would have been at least some kind of reserve before giving him a standng ovation…
@DoC You called it! 👑
So gross. What is it with those French? And that Cesar statuette? That is one ugly ass award. It looks like a crumpled bottle of booze. Trigger alert? P.S. No pics of the happy couple? P.P.S. I don’t care how good the work is. There comes a day when boyish no longer looks good on a man.
This feels like crypto in December of 2021. Enjoy the plaudits and fasten your seat belt Brad.
And the Oscars are going to be serving his Miraval Champagne this year – yes, please continue to support him. Ugh
We tend to pay less attention to famous people’s private lives and separate their private life to their public life. For example, the TJ Holmes/Amy Robach stuff would’ve never happened here.
I guess Brad Pitt “the artist” was invited to present and (almost) no one cares about the fact he’s an alleged abuser. He’s an American famous actor, coming to this mediocre ceremony so, cool!
I guess we also tend to “cancel” people less than in the US.
The more I read/watch about celebrities the more I realize how incredibly insecure many of them are. It’s like when you’re in junior high and kids are mean to each other, or suck up to each other, because they’re terrified of rejection and ostracism. And nobody wants to be the one to call out one of the cool kids for bad behavior, because they will retaliate. That kind of feeling is understandable when you’re 14 and you haven’t developed a strong self-image or good self-esteem yet, but it’s ridiculous for people in their 50s and 60s to act that way.
And it’s distressing when the very people who could make a difference because of their high profiles are the ones to say nothing. Just think of the power it could have – across society, not just in Hollywood – if someone like George Clooney spoke up and said, “Brad and I used to be friends, but his behavior has been cruel and abusive, and I will no longer be his friend or work with him, at least not unless he publicly apologizes, makes amends, and stops acting this way.” They’re all willing to say that sort of thing once the tide starts to turn, as with Harvey Weinstein (and it’s VERY telling that even after Brad Pitt 100% knew Weinstein was a sexual abuser – and confronted him about it! – he continued to work with him). But it takes courage to be the first to really put it on the line. Adults should have that kind of courage. But so many Hollywood types apparently do not.
It’s because Brad’s behavior is ‘mild’ compare to some others and even skeletons in their own closet. Pot cannot call kettle. Image how some of those rich people, men especially, are treating their workers and significant other in private, because they hold the cards?
So to them, what Brad did was nothing, plus, a LOT of people think that Angie can take care of herself.
Is Brad hiring his own crowd these days?
Who is still supporting this awful man?
I hope he goes bald, his teeth fall out, and he get a bad rash in a place he can’t reach. Soon!
Ngl his work looks great
I want Pitt to get jobs so that his bank accounts make sure his kids want for nothing, no questions asked, for as long as they need or want. Whatever education or housing they need to follow their dreams, all of it should be paid.
The Whyte French “culture” world love white male abusers …among other horrible things. Deplorable bunch.