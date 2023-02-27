Woody Harrelson promoted Covid conspiracies in his SNL monologue

I loathed Triangle of Sadness and I still can’t believe it was Oscar-nominated for Best Picture. Like, Oscar voters actually thought that stupid movie said *something* about class, Marxism, capitalism and power? THAT film? Anyway, Woody Harrelson has a smaller role in that stupid movie, so that was why he was invited to be the guest host of Saturday Night Live this past weekend. Plus, he’s promoting his new movie, Champions. Perhaps no one on the SNL staff read any of Woody’s interviews when he was in Cannes to promote Triangle of Sadness last year? Because if they had read those interviews, they would have known that he’s an anti-vaxx, anti-mask wingnut who doesn’t believe in “germ theory.” So, obviously, he had to spread misinformation in his SNL opening monologue (I’ve cued it to the relevant part):

Per WaPo:

In a monologue filled with references to his abiding use of marijuana, the actor, who went on the show to promote his upcoming movie “Champions,” said he read a script where “the biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over. I threw the script away. I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day long.” Anti-vaccine proponents were delighted with Harrelson “red pilling the masses” and “speaking truth to power.” His joke referenced a pervasive conspiracy theory that pharmaceutical companies control the government and the media, and that they’re forcing the public to take unnecessary vaccines. The actor, who described himself as an “anarchist, Marxist, ethical hedonist, nondiscriminatory empath, epistemological deconstructionist and Texan,” immediately began receiving accolades from people who oppose coronavirus vaccines.

Just recently, someone online was screeching at me for… being an American and, as such, being forced to pay for and “take expensive vaccines.” I literally haven’t paid for any Covid vaccines or booster shots, and I’ve also never paid for a flu shot. We’ve been getting all of that stuff for free (if you have even the most basic-bitch health coverage and most of the time you get it for free even if you don’t have insurance). All of the most powerful drug companies in the world worked overtime to develop perfectly safe Covid vaccines and then governments ensured that their citizens would get everything for free, that’s how important it was to the global economy to get people out of their homes and back to work. I can’t believe I’m even arguing about this sh-t YEARS LATER with someone who doesn’t believe in GERMS.

Can I also say? It’s disgusting that NBC gave Woody a platform. Deplatform all of these idiots, get them the hell away from microphones. The worst people in the world are now screeching “Team Woody, he’s the man!”