“Jenna Ortega wore Jean Paul Gaultier to the ‘Scream VI’ premiere” links
  • March 08, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Jenna Ortega wore a Jean Paul Gaultier deconstructed tux to the Scream VI premiere this week. I really like this? [Go Fug Yourself]
Zendaya went to Paris Fashion Week! [LaineyGossip]
I still haven’t tried Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookies. [Dlisted]
Canadian artist Zac Rosen has new paintings. [OMG Blog]
I totally didn’t remember that this happened?!? [Pajiba]
Lucy Liu’s giant Carolina Herrera dress is… a lot. [RCFA]
Owen Wilson is doing some kind of Bob Ross-like character. [Just Jared]
Hollywood doesn’t actually want women to talk. [Jezebel]
Miley Cyrus will drop a new video on Friday. [Egotastic]
There’s medical racism in how dementia patients are treated. [Buzzfeed]
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas went to the Valentino show. [Tom & Lorenzo]
I love when people say “they hate me because I’m so confident.” [Starcasm]

1 Response to ““Jenna Ortega wore Jean Paul Gaultier to the ‘Scream VI’ premiere” links”

  1. Saschafrom76 says:
    March 8, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    I’m not sure if I like it or if I just like the way it looks on her. She’s got that Marilyn Monroe thing she could wear anything and make it look Absolutely fantastic. What a stunning and talented beauty!

    Reply

