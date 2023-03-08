People: Princess Lilibet Diana was christened at home in Montecito

Honestly, I believed that Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor’s christening had already happened a while ago. I thought that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had done it quietly in Montecito and they would reveal it at some point. But no, they waited to christen their daughter until she was close to her second birthday. Lilibet was christened last Friday in Montecito, at the Sussexes’ home. The Sussexes confirmed the news to People Magazine.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating the christening of their daughter Princess Lilibet Diana. PEOPLE exclusively confirms that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a christening for their 21-month-old daughter last Friday in a small and intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California.
When reached by PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”
According to a source, Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, extended an invite to King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but they were not in attendance.
After their grandfather became monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth last September, Archie, 3, and Lilibet were afforded the titles of prince and princess under rules set out by King George V in 1917.
An insider tells PEOPLE there were between 20-30 guests at Friday’s intimate gathering, including Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, Lilibet’s godfather, Tyler Perry, and an unnamed godmother. Following the ceremony, attendees were treated to an afternoon of food and dancing — with Archie enjoying a dance with his little sister!
Perry was spotted arriving in Montecito last week ahead of the christening. He flew in for the ceremony from his home in Atlanta with a 10-person gospel choir that sang “Oh Happy Day” and “This Little Light of Mine” — a song that was played at Meghan and Harry’s wedding.
So wait… Tyler Perry was in Montecito last week, then he came back this week to spend even more time with his goddaughter and the Sussexes? That’s pretty awesome, as is the fact that he brought a gospel choir to the christening. Who is Lili’s godmother? Serena? Abigail Spencer? One of Meg’s sorority sisters? Princess Eugenie? We still don’t know Archie’s godparents either, they never confirmed those names. Anyway, I’m glad that Lili was christened at home in California. I’m glad the Sussexes extended the invitation to Harry’s garbage family, and it doesn’t surprise me at all that Charles, William and Kate skipped it.
PS… the predictable people are already crying about the use of “Princess Lilibet.” That’s her title. Charles hasn’t changed it. Yet.
Photos courtesy of Misan Harriman/The Sussexes, Avalon Red.
Tyler Perry is a fantastic godfather to lilibet. She really lucked out.
Now the story about Pippa’s daughter’s christening and Kate and Wills attending makes sense! They were trying to step ahead of this news.
I’m trying to remember the date of pippa’s daughter’s christening. It wasn’t the same day was it?
The news articles are from March 2nd and say that Pippa’s daughter’s christening happened earlier that week.
PW probably released the news thinking it would make PH bitter that he went to Rose’s christening but not Lili’s. Probably they were relieved that PW didn’t bother. He probably didn’t even RSVP.
Ah, and that random ” it’s not yet known whether Lillibet has been christened” tidbit, which seemed such a random dig, makes sense now. Actually good on KP, they’re all the worst still, but strategically and narratively Pippa’s baby Rose christening does give W+K a “pass.” KC, not so much.
That’s so sweet. I love the whole event. And the fact that the (grand)dad and (uncle)brother chose to skip, well, they’re not about healing, bridge building or preventing generational trauma. They live off that shit.
The Sussexes will be doing this on Charles’s C-Day too: Celebrating at home with true friends and family—something Charles, Will, and Kate do not and never had.
Kate who adores babies or so she says could not be bothered. So much for her early years. Charles is too busy promoting the parker bowles children and grandchildren
Ahhhh!!! Some of us speculated that Tyler’s visit was for the christening because he changed into a suit! We were right!!!
This sounds awesome! Bringing in the choir was a lovely touch. I hope that both of Lili’s godparents are black. Can you imagine if it is Oprah! She would have two black billionaire godparents!!
ETA: And yaaaaaass!! To their spokesperson calling her Princess!!!!
Releasing this news on International Women’s Day also compels KFC to officially declare A&L’s titles in the line of succession. Brilliantly played by the Sussexes!
O. M. G. Those creeps received an invite, ignored it, and leaked it so paps could trail Perry. Wow, I thought it was super random that he was papped.
Glad M&H did this. I bet they don’t go to the stupid gross chuckie pageant. Release a photo of A surrounded by celebs!!!!
Oh wow!!! I wondered how hard they had to be stalking Tyler Perry to catch a random visit to Montecito. Nobody will write that article though will they. How someone in BP or KP gave the details to paps even though the family was a united front in snubbing the Sussexxes.
I wonder if they delayed it in the hopes that Harry’s dad would reconcile in time to attend. That’s heart breaking, even though let’s be honest, those little ones are better off not being an active part of their main Windsor family.
My guess is that Harry made every effort to get Lili christened in the UK while the Queen was still alive and they were thwarted at every turn with William throwing a tantrum and Charles withholding demanding concessions from Harry before he would give his blessing.
This. But that’s ok, this works better. And was a joyful occasion I’m sure.
My bet is that they gave KFC plenty of advance notice so he couldn’t say his schedule was too full. It made it obvious that he just couldn’t be bothered. It’s not like the royals don’t fly in for one or two days in other places.
To not go to your granddaughter’s christening (regardless of your issues with your son) is pretty shitty. Charles is truly awful. I’m glad they let us know they extended an invite and the family refused. I’m sure Charles didn’t want this info out there because it makes him look truly awful.
Charles could have gone. He is a horrible person.
That sounds like a lovely low key Christening. I imagine it was the opposite of Prince Archie’s christening in stress level as well.
Well done Harry and Megan, you were the bigger people inviting those no marks. No surprise that they didn’t come, but PLEASE release the pictures on the day of the clowning to show SOME people that your family comes first with you. The “Royal” idea of family is just a group of people trying to outdo everyone else in their circle and not giving a stuff about anyone but themselves. I wonder if bullyam and Khate have got all their plans and invites in place for their coronation as it won’t be long if they get their way!
So granddad Charles chose to ‘celebrate’ his granddaughters christening by announcing he was evicting her parents?
Anyway I’m glad that she was christened in the presence of her loving family and amazing godfather. May she continue to be blessed.
PS that story of Archie dancing with Lili is the cutest
You expect any different from that deadbeat and other racist members of that family? They’re quick to embrace Camilla’s non royal grandchildren but want nothing to do with the blood Prince Archie and Princess Lili due to their genetic makeup.
Princess Lilibet! Tyler Perry is a serious godfather. Bringing a whole choir while Charles probably didn’t even send a card.
They really have good advisors and people around them. Keep calm and carry on indeed, right? Y’all want them to be permanently crouching in the fetal position as victims, and they are working and living, and celebrating milestones. Meanwhile, Harry (just by living authentically) is chipping away at Charles’ “I’m his father, I love him and that doesn’t change” narrative and Charles handed him the pickax LOL. You’ve been invited to his home for an intimate family celebration —an important one in your family. And I’m sure they sent hand calligraphied (not a word, I know!) invites to everyone. Meghan has class in buckets, man. And the use of Princess?! Chef’s kiss! And a great history lesson for everyone. Charles will have to rip it all away and he’s only hurting himself in the process. If he doesn’t do it, William 100 percent will one day.
I bet that the christening was later than usual because PH gave the RF plenty of advance notice since they act like their schedules are set in stone months ahead. Probably more of an advance notice than those invited to the con.
PRINCESS LILI!!!! It fills me with great joy to know the racists are seething and incandescent with rage. If Charles wants to strip away his mixed race grandchildren’s titles then it’ll only help further prove that family is racist.
Just here to say that I’m glad People mag is normalizing Prince and Princess for the Sussex children, because that’s what they have been as soon as Charles became king.
I won’t hold my breath waiting for their titles to be changed on the royal website, but I think it will be harder for Charles to change their status if everyone can see his actions for what they are. I hope it sticks in his craw that the rest of the world still talks about Harry’s mother as “Princess Diana”.
And yes, Archie and Lilly might decide later that they prefer not to use their titles, but the point is that Charles should not withhold them from his biracial grandchildren by default.
Sounds like a fun family day! I’m glad they A) made it clear that the abusers were invited but did not show up (we’ll see if the RRs actually question them about that) B) addressed Lili as PRINCESS Lili.
That’s so sweet! Best wishes to Princess Lili and family. I’m glad that in the midst of all the crap spewing from the Unroyal mafia in the UK, the Sussexes are moving ahead, just like Harry said. And I hope they sent the christening invite by email, just like the Unroyals did with their Con-a-thon invite.
I’m amazed that they can make this kind of event happen completely under the radar. 30 guests means caterers, probably a tent on the lawn, food, gospel choir, music, and no paps? unreal. Good for them.
Sometimes I wonder if they have a secret entrance somewhere. But, yeah, they’ve clearly secured their property. And it seems like the city of Montecito also play a part in keeping helicopters and drones away. Not just for their sake but for all the other rich celebrities that also live there.
How did the paps trailing Tyler miss the fact that he had a choir with him? Or did they just assume they were his employees? KFC will probably lament that he couldn’t attend because of it being in California and how he would have attended if they had done it in the UK.
All their actions reinforce that they are not a family. They are a cult. Nothing more, nothing less. Charles, Camilla, William and Kate. Vicious racists.
I’m so happy that Lilibet had loving and caring people around her. Good vibes only. Her family in England are really horrible people.
Charles not going to see those darling little grandchildren of his shows how coldhearted petty man he is.
This sounds lovely! I hope it was a wonderful time. I am so glad they have supportive people in their lives who love their kids.
It also makes me a little sad that it shows once again that Harry’s family is awful. Them missing events like this in the babies’ lives must hurt him.
I know I am projecting. I’m estranged from my brothers for multiple reasons for the last 5 years, and have little contact with their small children (and vice versa). That part is the hardest part of the whole thing. Our mom died over 10 years ago and if she were alive, things probably would be different. My kids are missing out on what could be good relationships, were the situation different. I am missing out on their kids’ lives too. It’s sad.
I love the Sussexes spokesperson and everything about this statement – calling her PRINCESS. YES. Lets get it out there that she is a princess currently, no matter what Charles may do down the line. Right now, she’s Princess Lilibet Diana.
And I love that it was put out there that charles and camilla and W&K were invited. Charles absolutely could have gone. he could have rearranged his schedule, flown out the day before, stayed for a long weekend, and then flown home. but he was too busy evicting H&M from Frogmore for that.
Did People magazine break the story or did one of the RR tabloids break the story? I’m curious 🧐 how the news of the christening got out.
They can kiss my rear with the tears of calling Lilibrt Princess. Her grandfather is the KING of England FFS!
So the fact that Perry was named but not the Godmother, hear me out because sometimes I over think and dive deep, is like a silent way of telling BaRF- Perry is family (and vice versa). Perry has power and money. They are establishing themselves well and rooting themselves in America. Salty island can keep playing victim.
I know that controlling what the public sees and hears of their children is important to Harry and Meghan and we have to respect their privacy, but DAMN, what I wouldn’t give to see a photo or clip of Archie dancing with Lili!
I do not expect anything and I’m not demanding to get this information, but man, my curiosity is real and craving details. What kind of cake did they have? What food did they serve? What was Meghan wearing?