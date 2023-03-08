People: Princess Lilibet Diana was christened at home in Montecito

Honestly, I believed that Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor’s christening had already happened a while ago. I thought that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had done it quietly in Montecito and they would reveal it at some point. But no, they waited to christen their daughter until she was close to her second birthday. Lilibet was christened last Friday in Montecito, at the Sussexes’ home. The Sussexes confirmed the news to People Magazine.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating the christening of their daughter Princess Lilibet Diana. PEOPLE exclusively confirms that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a christening for their 21-month-old daughter last Friday in a small and intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California. When reached by PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.” According to a source, Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, extended an invite to King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but they were not in attendance. After their grandfather became monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth last September, Archie, 3, and Lilibet were afforded the titles of prince and princess under rules set out by King George V in 1917. An insider tells PEOPLE there were between 20-30 guests at Friday’s intimate gathering, including Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, Lilibet’s godfather, Tyler Perry, and an unnamed godmother. Following the ceremony, attendees were treated to an afternoon of food and dancing — with Archie enjoying a dance with his little sister! Perry was spotted arriving in Montecito last week ahead of the christening. He flew in for the ceremony from his home in Atlanta with a 10-person gospel choir that sang “Oh Happy Day” and “This Little Light of Mine” — a song that was played at Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

[From People]

So wait… Tyler Perry was in Montecito last week, then he came back this week to spend even more time with his goddaughter and the Sussexes? That’s pretty awesome, as is the fact that he brought a gospel choir to the christening. Who is Lili’s godmother? Serena? Abigail Spencer? One of Meg’s sorority sisters? Princess Eugenie? We still don’t know Archie’s godparents either, they never confirmed those names. Anyway, I’m glad that Lili was christened at home in California. I’m glad the Sussexes extended the invitation to Harry’s garbage family, and it doesn’t surprise me at all that Charles, William and Kate skipped it.

PS… the predictable people are already crying about the use of “Princess Lilibet.” That’s her title. Charles hasn’t changed it. Yet.