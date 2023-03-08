Buckingham Palace ‘will update the website to reflect’ Archie & Lilibet’s titles

As soon as QEII passed away, Prince Harry and Meghan’s two children became the grandchildren of the monarch, and as such, they automatically became Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. While King Charles had openly discussed changing the Letters Patent in 1917 specifically to remove the royal titles of his two mixed-race grandchildren, he has not done so. Instead, Charles has spent months openly harassing the Sussexes over whether or not he was going to “punish” their children. Charles considered the titles to be his “bargaining chip” and his people were openly saying that Lili and Archie’s titles “need to be earned.” Again, he has not changed the Letters Patent. So here we are: with Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson referring to “Princess Lilibet” in the confirmation of her christening.
Announcing Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana! For the first time, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have referred to their children’s royal titles. While confirming the news of Lilibet’s recent christening, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE on Wednesday: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”
Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, Harry’s father became King Charles — and as grandchildren of the monarch, 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lili were afforded the titles of prince and princess. PEOPLE understands that the titles will be used in formal settings and not in everyday use.
The rule was established by King George V after he issued a Letters Patent in 1917 that read: “…the grandchildren of the sons of any such sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of dukes of these our realms.”
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet did not receive the titles when they were born because they were great-grandchildren of the monarch. Instead, they were styled as “Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor” and “Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.” Their prince and princess titles are not yet reflected on the royal family’s official website, but PEOPLE understands the palace will update the website to reflect the children’s titles.
When Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, were married in May 2018, Queen Elizabeth gave them the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Archie was entitled to the “courtesy title” of Earl of Dumbarton upon his birth, but the couple did not give him a courtesy title at that time. Down the line, Archie could be given the secondary Sussex title before inheriting the dukedom.
Yeah – it’s as I said. It’s not a matter of “earning” the titles or Charles “giving” the children the titles, it’s that he hasn’t changed the Letters Patent (yet) and so those are the children’s titles now. The end. But of course, the royal reporters began freaking out immediately, because how dare Meghan and Harry have the audacity to follow the Letters Patent and they’re being uppity!! As People notes, the royal reporters ran screaming to Buckingham Palace and the palace is now saying that they’ll change the royal website to reflect the kids’ titles, which is what should have happened right after QEII’s death. The Daily Beast’s Royalist also made it sound like the Sussexes were contemptibly overstepping by merely referring to the kids with their titles:
There has been speculation that the unwillingness to acknowledge the children as prince and princess was linked to the collapse of the relationship between the couple and the royals. The couple now appear to have run out of patience and have instead put it up to the royals to explicitly deny the children the titles if they so wish.
Lilibet still appears as Miss Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor on the official royal website and her older brother, Archie, appears as Master Archie. Rumors are circulating that this may now be changed, indicating the palace will accept the legitimacy of the titles, but the fact it is having to be done in response to the Sussex announcement will be likely to infuriate the palace old guard.
The palace was contacted for comment Wednesday but has not responded. A palace source, however, confirmed the use of title was accurate and said the website would be updated in due course.
Royal expert Duncan Larcombe, former royal editor at The Sun, told The Daily Beast: “The Sussexes dared the palace to contradict them. It’s a very uncompromising move.”
A friend of King Charles told The Daily Beast: “The kids are entitled to the titles by convention. It’s just rather amazing that Harry and Meghan want to inflict them on their children, given the extent of their disappointment with the institution.”
Given that Harry invited his garbage family to the christening and they refused, I assume that he didn’t just spring this title issue on his family – Harry is as fed up with his father’s dithering and vindictiveness too, so Harry was just like “f–k it, those are the kids’ titles, dad hasn’t changed it, so whatever.” Charles was likely trying to hold the title issue over Harry’s head as a way to get him to the coronation too.
Oh, so the titles would be reflected “in due course,” which could mean years. Eff ’em all. So did H and M invite ALL the royals or just some? Can’t imagine they’d invite W and K.
According to People, Charles and Camilla, William and Kate were all invited.
Scobie referenced that none of the four attended.
Just said this on the other article, but I don’t trust Charles not to write a new letters patent stripping the titles at some point. Not right now, after all the heat he got from evicting his grandchildren, but could see him doing it in a year or something. He will look terrible but not sure he cares at this point. The queen of Denmark did this yeah? Taking the titles once the grandsons were college age I think? Also, can William not write a letters patent when he become king, stripping Archie and Lili of their titles?
Nah, if he does, he’s going to have to put it off for a LONG time. Or he will put in William’s plate to do the dirty deed after Charles dies.
IIRC, Charles or William can write a new Letters Patent when King stripping Harry and Meghan of their children’s Prince and Princess titles, but in order to remove the Sussex titles altogether they need an act of Parliament.
Even if a new Letters Patent happens to explicitly deprive Lilibet and Archie of their Prince and Princess titles, Lilibet and Archie can take one or another of the Sussex lesser titles if they want to keep aristocratic titles (eg Earl of Dumbarton for Archie, Lady Lillibet)
What I’m curious about is the HRH. The People article explicitly avoids using HRH in the Sussex’ christening announcement, although Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are entitled to HRH styles equally as much as their Prince and Princess titles (same as with Harry and Meghan; they have them, they just don’t use them). The monarch can remove the HRH styling (as the Queen did with Diana and Fergie) and I don’t even think they need a Letters Patent – both Diana and Fergie lost those in their divorces. Andrew hasn’t lost his HRH (which is why he keeps trying to use it) – he’s just “agreed” not to use it.
For some reason, the HRH seems fraught with conflict within the family, even though it doesn’t come with security or any benefits. Andrew fought hard for Eugenie and Beatrice to keep theirs even though they’re not working royals…
tl;dr Princess Lilibet should have had her HRH title used in the announcement, unless this was a compromise to not anger Charles into further action…
@lady ester: archie and Lilibet are both HRH. As they are the grandchildren of the monarch through the male line. If they weren’t HRH they also wouldn’t be prince and princess. Personally i think harry and meghan simply decided to go with princess lilibet in their statement to keep it sort of simple. But officially the HRH comes with that.
The HRH was taken from Diana and Fergie because the were no longer royals by marriage. Once the divorces were final they were no longer Her Royal Highnesses. Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili Diana are all still royals so are all HRHs but don’t use them per their agreement upon stepping down. Harry and Meghan have not used their HRHs since stepping down and so they wouldn’t use HRH when referring to their children in an official statement either.
I read an article after QEZ’s death saying that Charles would allow the Sussex children to use Prince/Princess titles but not HRH.
He absolutely could and might change the rules to exclude only his biracial grandchildren from using their titles, but we will not let him do so without paying a hefty political price.
It’s clear that Charles and his courtiers hoped that they could withhold the titles in practice if not by law, and get people used to the idea that the Sussex children were not Prince and Princess, and try to withhold the titles as leverage with their parents. I’m sure the threat of stripping titles and privileges works well with Andrew, but I don’t think the Sussexes can be played so easily.
Additionally, once Americans and the rest of the world start using “prince” and “princess”, it will matter even less what Charles does.
“It’s clear Charles and his courtiers hoped that they could withhold the titles in practice if not by law, and get people used to the idea that the Sussex children were not Prince and Princess…”
Exactly. Hence articles like the previous one about the children having to earn their titles. It’s not clear why H&M chose to make the position clear and thus force BP into confirming it, probably several reasons, but I wonder too if there’s any connection with the suit over security, as it emphasizes the children’s positions as blood royals.
Masterful move, in any event.
iirc the Danish change was planned from the start, it simply came earlier than agreed on and was a surprise announcement (surprise to the ones immediately impacted).
Charles could and may change the Letters Patent. Will he also strip Andrew, Beatrice, Eugenie, Edward and his kids of Prince/Princess and HRH? Anything less would be too obvious that the change is ‘punishment’ of Harry and Meghan.
Charles currently has no powers to remove titles as it would require an act of parliament. The last time this happened was in 1917 when King George V passed the Titles Deprivation Act to remove the British peerage titles of several German and Austrian royals during the First World War, possibly for treasonous acts. There’s a bill currently going through the second of three readings at the House of Lords before going to Parliament for several more readings, which would give the monarch new powers to remove titles, and/or a committee of parliament to determine that a title should be taken away. This process could take many years and, if passed, there would have to be a solid reason for titles to be stripped, not some facetious whim of Charles’ to get revenge on Harry.
I think this only means that they are probably preparing to go to the Chubbly and with official titles, my guess is that the children will have some kind of security attached to their titles so that’s why they’re putting this out and have this conversation going. Let’s see the rage on salt island. It’s always about protection.
I would say that one side is playing chess and one side is playing checkers but that gives the BRF too much credit. Someone with the strategic ability to play checkers wouldn’t keep making these blunders.
One of the best analogies I heard during the previous POTUS administration was that others were playing chess, and that bloviated orange buffoon was throwing checkers in the air and then blaming other people when they hit him on the head.
I feel that’s kind of appropriate here as well.
I think they were smart to use the current titles, if Chucky wants to change that, he has to be the bad guy and strip his 2 small grandchildren of that. The optics of that are NEVER going to look good.
Good
Altogether, deferring the christening until now, when CIII has made it clearer what an utter ass he is, and Harry on record about what his boundaries and expectations are to attend the chubbly, added to the months long wrangling over Frogmore, which H&M are now addressing publicly, I’m really sensing that the Sussexes have thrown in the towel with the Windsors. I’ll now be surprised if any of them attend the fakakta chubbly. Hope the saltines are happy now.
“The Sussexes dared the palace to contradict them. It’s a very uncompromising move.” H&M are playing chess. Charles is playing checkers. Well played by the Sussexes!
Love that The Sussexes are daring the palace to contradict them, especially while the BRF is already taking heat for the eviction and other garbage behavior. A masterful move, and one which the BRF will no doubt fumble in response to.
Yay, I agree Harry has stuck to the letter of the law as it’s written. Let Charlie boy contradict him now and it will send the message around the world that once again Charlie has refused his grandchildren the titles which they are entitled to and EVERYONE will come to the same conclusion why, and it won’t be because they haven’t attended the clowning of camzilla and the king
But also, what’s to contradict? The rules are the rules. She is a princess due to KC being king. I don’t even understand the comment the source is making here.
Do I believe he may change the letters patent? Yes. But for now, it is what it is.
Exactly!
“his people were openly saying that Lili and Archie’s titles “need to be earned.”
Neither Hereditary Titles (King, Queen, Duke, Earl or etc.) nor Hereditary Styles (HIH, HRH, HSH, Lord, Lady, Sir Honourable or etc…etc..) are EARNED. The are all inherited due to birth order. If anyone should understand how all this works it is KCIII and “his people”.
What do they want: Do they want Lilibet to run for Parliament and earn an awarded Life Peerage so she can sit in the House of Lords? If you are not “Royal” you can run for seat in the House of Commons.
The palace is now forced to confirm that what Meghan said in the Oprah interview was correct. 💯
“ Archie was entitled to the “courtesy title” of Earl of Dumbarton upon his birth, but the couple did not give him a courtesy title at that time.”
This bit makes no sense because Harry is already the earl of Dumbarton so how can archie have that title?
In any case i am extremely happy that harry and meghan simply start claiming those titles publicly. Try taking them away now charles!
Courtesy. Archie can use the lesser title of Harry’s if Harry chooses to, the same as Edward and Sophie’s son, James. He’s not Viscount Severn in his own right, it’s Edward’s lesser title.
I think that’s how it works. As the older male child, Archie could use his father’s “secondary” title of Earl of Dumbarton like Edward’s son is James, Viscount Severn which is his father’s subsidiary title.
BOSS move!!!!
So boss! So they declined or just didn’t come LOL! Oh my good this is great! So they can suck it. If they didn’t reply and I doubt they did then why do they need to reply to the BRF about anything! Power move! I deeply hope it was Harry’s idea with megs blessing and support.
It absolutely is a boss move! This move has strong “I’m reclaiming my time” energy. Love it so much. Apparently Harry didn’t just inherit most of the brains in that family, he inherited all of the bad a$$ genes too. He and Meghan are really on a whole other level. The Palace refused to recognize Harry’s intelligence for years. He combined with a brilliant woman and they CONTINUE TO MAKE THE Palace look like extras in a Dumb and Dumber movie
Total boss move @Layla! H & M are so badass. I am here for it!
What a beautiful “check mate” f-you to Chucky, Peggy, Cow and Kkkate! I hope their blood pressure is skyrocketing.
So the kids are now entitled to full security when in Britain? Or are they going to pull that from toddlers?
I’m glad that the Sussex’s are standing up and not playing around anymore. Long live Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet 💞💐
Yes I’m glad they took charge of this! Make it clear they Charles IS TAKING AWAY something from his biracial grandkids publicly instead of letting them run you over!
May the haters seethe
Check 👏🏽 Mate, 👏🏽 Bitches!!!
The rage coming out of KP, CH and BP right now could fuel London for a month.
This ☝️
This made my damn day. H&M you go! Beautiful! My god I can’t breath this made my damn day. Lets the BRF and RR and BM twitch all they want its done and done. HAHAHAHA on W+K and C+C enjoy your weeks ahead of the chubbly as the RR explodes about it b*tches LOLOL. I can hear the incandescence . Well done! Even the smaller ones are OVERSHADOWING the coronation!
Yeah watching all the usual suspects freak out over this has been deliciously entertaining.
Buckingham Palace really want to make it seem as if H&M are lying about Charles and William wanting their titles taken from the Sussex kids. The spin is going to be Harry and Meghan didn’t want the kids to have them because they are too much of a “burden.”
They already did that months ago. We already know in the Oprah interview that Harry and Meghan had no decision in the titles situation.
I think it’s a long play and I think this was part of the deal for the Sussexes to attend the conjob in May. The kids get to keep their prince/princess stylings for life, and we’ll show for two hours. I hope it’s all in writing and legal, because Charles is one to backstab and back out of a deal if it doesn’t serve Camilla.
Wouldn’t they have played it a bit softer in People Magazine, though? Like, if they agreed I would think BP would be poised to push “publish” on the title change for the site. None of this due course, stuff. It just feels to “BP hands were forced” and rightfully so. And I would think the language around no royals coming would still try to make at least Charles look sort of good.
@ThatsNotOkay
Um…..no. Chucky is not in a position to blackmail Prince Harry. Acknowledging Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet-Diana’s titles was, as the daily beast article recognizes: “Royal expert Duncan Larcombe, former royal editor at The Sun, told The Daily Beast: “The Sussexes dared the palace to contradict them. It’s a very uncompromising move.”
So no. There was no quid pro quo deal struck. There is no reason for Prince Harry to get his father’s ‘blessing’ to give his children their due titles. It became theirs the same day the Wales got theirs and the same day chucky named himself king and named concumilla his “queen consort.”
Now, if chucky really wants to be the one to destroy the monarchy – certainly in the eyes of citizens of C’wealthy countries – he can go right ahead and CHANGE THE LETTERS PATENT AND TAKE AWAY THE TITLES OF THE FIRST MEMBERS OF COLOR IN THE BRITISH MONARCHY.
We double dare him to do that.
I loved the little aside at the end. Archie will inherit his father’s dukedom. I also love all the bleating on Twitter of so called “royalists” (professional Meghan haters) are now hashtagging #AbolishTheMonarchy
Yep. This was all so deftly handled by H&M that all the pro-RF boards are now full of people furious with Charles and the Queen for not changing the letters patent. I love this so much!
It’s glorious!
I don’t really care about the titles and rarely refer to any of the member of that family by them but i think Harry and Meghan are doing the right thing here. As it stands legally right now these are their childrens’ birthright. If i were them i would not rob my children of their birthright especially as they are the first two mixed raced children born into that family.
If Charles really wants to make sure his mixed race grand children don’t have titles, just as he made sure they don’t have a safe space to stay in the UK after evicting them from the house their parents paid millions to renovate, he needs to do so publicly and own it. He should not be able to get away with hiding behind H&M on this; he’s the monarch so it’s on him. I very highly doubt they would fight him on this as they didn’t fight him on stopping use of their own HRH but they’re not going to allow him to get away with not owning the decision which was probably why Meghan brought up King George’s convention during the Oprah interview in the first place. He can either do nothing or do exactly what Meghan said he was considering doing years ago.
@Chelsea
Perfectly stated! This is exactly it. After the O intvw when all the rotarats and their henchpeople on SM were trying to push the narrative that M didnt know what she was talking about, I laugh.
The ones who are failing to realize what theyre dealing with, in the combined mental/intellectual, social and emotional intelligence of H&M, are the ones in palaces and their henchmen in the shidtmedia.
I don’t think BP is reacting to the Sussexes here, but maybe they are? my guess is this was something being hammered out as part of their attendance at the coronation. Or maybe with Frogmore being taken away from them, H&M figure “eff it, our daughter is a princess, we’re using that” and removing that “bargaining chip” from Charles, so now he basically has nothing left to hold over their heads.
I’m sure screams of rage are coming out of Adelaide Cottage and whereever William happens to be now (in Norfolk with Rose?). W&K want their kids to be the only ‘royal’ grandchildren. They REALLY want their daughter to be the only ‘royal’ granddaughter of Diana. I’m sure Billy’s whinging has been part of this whole titles/no titles, HRH/no HRH for the Sussex kids all along.
Sadly for the Royal Clowns, they posses nothing that Harry and Meghan want, so how can there be any more negotiations over anything? The Clowns have been taking things away from both of them for the past three years and M&H let it all go in a very zen-like manner. I don’t think the Royal Clowns actually want M&H at the Chubbly, but they are beholden to the press to either get them there, or to continue to make H&M look bad if they fail at that.
So all hail Princess Lili and Prince Archie, cornerstones of The Alternate Royal Court that Will & Kate, the Bee, the Fly and the Wasp were trying so hard to keep from forming.
I had the same thought, perhaps this represents an olive branch to H&M from Charles…one of the few things he can do without Camilla’s permission.
I know some people think this might be part of negotiations for them to go to the Chubbly and somehow Chuck has ‘allowed them’ to use the title as a way to convince them, but I agree with Kaiser and think it’s more likely that it’s just H&M being fed up with Chuck and the whole RF.
After all, they’ve been briefing for months about how H&M should/shouldn’t go to the Chubbly and you can tell when the rota are caught unaware when the Suxesses do something. If BP was in any way involved with H&M’s spokeperson using the title you’d know there would have been at least one of the rats briefed about it, ready and willing to talk about what a great grandfather Chuck is. (ugh I feel nauseated just writing that)
I think this means that Harry and Meghan are going to the coronation.
@Amy Bee I don’t agree because they can just go without the title thing. I think it was “well if you can’t make it and its about family then why are we obligated to do anything that is about family? We invited you and you never announced that you weren’t coming so why do we have to say anything. “
KCIII and Queen Cams need the Sussexes at the Con-A-Nation so that if there are boos, coordinated choir booing or protests of any type, it can be blamed on allowing the Sussexes to attend.
KCIII is the type who would eagerly scapegoat on the Sussexes to save his own face and corrupt ar$e.
If this was expected the RR would have been in the know not running to BP.
I don’t think it means they’re attending, I think it’s the Sussexes putting an end to the titles being used as bargaining chips and clearing things up (imagine bs briefs about them earning the titles if they attend the chubbly). The BM has convinced people that the titles are Chuckles to give but they aren’t. Prince Archie and Princess Lili had them once Liz died and he became king (website update or not). If he wants to flex his racist muscles he can go ahead and strip them.
See, this is why sending 5am emails is a good and productive thing. Shit gets done before the Windsor bi—-cheats wake up to Catch Up . They just can’t keep up. Harry and Meghan are done playing with your asses. Especially when it comes to their children. Don’t f with mama and papa bear.
So is it that Harry forced BP’s hand with this announcement or that the Palace and Harry agreed that Lili and Archie will be officially called Prince and Princess. It’s clear that this statement caught the press by surprise and they ran to the BP for confirmation which has led to the Palace’s mealy mouth statement that the website would be changed in due course.
YT woman Twitter is having an absolute meltdown over this . They’re challenging R English and Palmer to deny that it could possibly be true, one poster saying that if it’s confirmed, they’re cancelling their plane ticket to the con-o-nation and going to Hawaii instead 🤣
Imagine throwing a fit over children holding titles😂😂
HEREDITARY titles at that. It just shows that most royalists aren’t fans of the BaRF, just racists and H&M haters. They’re calling for the monarchy to be abolished, and for once I agree with them. Let’s go! 😂🤭
If you had a choice between Hawaii and the Con-A-Nation, why would you even consider choosing the Con-A-Nation.
My ovaries are exploding! I been trying to have a baby ( single mother by choice) hopefully it will happen soon!
The kids are super super cute! Such sweet faces.
The meltdowns happening right now are glorious! I look forward to the bitter articles the rota rats are going to publish this evening and tomorrow, because you know they’ll be having constant exchanges with different courtiers throughout today.
Fiat accompli.. Prince Archie and Princess Lili. Well done Sussexes !!.
Changing the Letters patent to affect Lilibet and Archie, will eventually impact how Charlotte and Louis children are styled. I can’t imagine Bill is 100% on board with that.
Not sure of the bureaucracy involved here. if its just a letter that states “Make it so” — without hoops and red tape, KFC might go ahead with it, which William would have to change back.
Sounds like BP couldn’t find a means to deny updating their website without sounding like absolute dicks.
Charlotte cannot pass the HRH to her children because it only flows through the male line. Only if she became monarch would she be able to have children who get an HRH. Louis will be able to pass the HRH to kids.
Why put the prince/princess title on the children? Wouldn’t it have been better to go the Zara Tindall route and not put any titles on their heads? They now live in the US and will be raised here without any of the formality of the Royal family. I would have hoped that Harry would just grow fatigued with his entire family and not put any of this on his children. It looks like being part of the monarchy is very important to Harry. I had hoped he would leave the family and all its pain and obstacles behind. I feel sad for him that he keeps on reaching out to his family for any kind of interaction and they block him. I have a feeling they will go to the coronation and we will see the same cycles of abuse and coldness that they experienced during the Queen’s funeral. At some point it is up to Harry and Meghan to go no contact.
They offered to give up their titles and were refused, so if they have them, the children should.
They’ll do what they want to do and think is right. There’s no reason for you have to these expectations of them. They aren’t you and they don’t know us.
Very true, @c. I think we have to be careful not to fall into the trap of being possessive of H+M and their family. At the end of the day these are not characters free of emotions that we can dictate the “right” choice for them from outside. Family dynamics are complex without the entire world watching a simplified and magnified version for entertainment. As a parent, I’m responsible for breaking any generational bondage from my life, while making sure that my children flourish. And it is hard, and it doesn’t always feel good. They’ve said before that they’re walking a fine line that they hope will enable their children to make their own decision down the line. I get that. I watch them, I read what they share (and what’s here), and I root for them without placing my own expectations on them. They may go to the Coronation, they may not. None of us have all the details and things being considered, or the right answer. This isn’t an attack on Sarah N. Just a friendly reminder that their journey isn’t really up to us and we never truly have the full picture!
Yes. Why burden the children with titles that, whether they are used or not in everyday life, will always make them stand out in the US as being different and somehow ‘higher in status’ than other American citizens? It seems to go against the egalitarian instincts that I thought were important in the US.
You know what else is important? Not diminishing the standing of the first (acknowledged, anyway) biracial grandchildren of the monarch.
I think the monarchy is all made-up B.S., but given that it exists, it sends a terrible signal if royal children of color are denied their titles. It would just confirm the white supremacist nature of the monarchy.
If Charles had any sense at all, he would instruct the courtiers to change the palace website today (actually, he would have done it right after the queen died). But he’s an idiot, so I’m glad Harry and Meghan are affirming their children’s birthright.
Security. If the kids have the same titles as Williams’s kids (as grandchildren of the Monarch) it’s more difficult to argue that they’re not entitled to the same levels of security when in the UK.
Great point! Sure, take away our home, we’ll raise you a title. Protect us!
Unfortunately, security isn’t even guaranteed given how Harry is fighting for it and offering to pay for their protection. This should have been a fait accompli but of course it’s not for the Sussex family where everything is rewritten, according to the racist rules.
@Sarah the titles are not for everyday use, just official ones. They’re just acknowledging their children’s birthright and setting the record straight. Meghan was called a liar when she said they were planning to change the convention for her children and we’ve seen numerous briefings about how they have to earn the titles or they could be used as a bargaining chip to attend the chubbly. It’s just a matter of historical record, Archie and Lili already have them period.
Because….because…. Just for the haters……Let the records show, that these biracial children, grand children of His Majesty, King Charles III, are a prince and princess of the United Kingdom. This is their birthright, and this will be marked in the annals of history forever.
Exactly.
@Sarah, Lili and Archie are grandchildren of the king, and are thus prince and princess. It isn’t Harry’s fault that the current people inhabiting these roles in the monarchy are part turds (C&C, W&K) and part good eggs (H&M). His kids are still titled members of the monarchy and are free to use it in news releases. I highly doubt Harry and Meghan sign Lili and Archie up for Montecito park district swim or painting classes and fill in the title Prince or Princess before their names. It’s all a joke.
@sarah
Why bring up zara as an example when she isnt? Princess Anne’s children “children of the male line” so theyre not prince/princesses. The sexist misogynistic royals do not believe women are equal to men. Hence its only the descendants of the male line of the monarch have rights. This ancient practice only ended at the birth of charlotte when betty changed the letters patent just before charlotte was born, to make it that whether the Wanks firstborn was a boy or girl, their place in the line of succession would not be adversely affected.
As it turned out, george was born before charlotte. But louis’ birth coming after charlotte did not change charlotte’s place in the LOS.
Prince Archie and Princess Lili-Diana, as grandchildren of the monarch (chucky) and being the children of the SON of the monarch, were AUTOMATICALLY assigned the title of Prince/Princess THE MINUTE CHUCKY BECAME KING. Which was also the minute he updated the (former) Cambridges to Wales. Chucky was just being his usual piece of shidt self in refusing to acknowledge Archie and Lili’s titles.
Archie and Lili had those titles from birth, regardless of whether the RF chose to acknowledge that at the time. And Zara Tindall is Anne’s daughter, therefore, not in the male line. So unlike Beatrice and Eugenie, Andrew’s children, she isn’t a princess. Whatever titles she chose not to have/use for the children, it wouldn’t have been prince/princess.
Meghan said in the Oprah interview that prince and princess titles were her children’s birthright, and any decisions about those titles would be the children’s to make.
Also, I don’t think Harry (or the children) can give up his title as Prince, maybe just choose not to use it. When the Sussexes offered to relinquish their titles, I assumed they meant Duke and Duchess.
The point is, Charles/RF behind the scenes were already talking, before Archie was born, about changing the convention of becoming prince/princess specifically for the only biracial children in the family. And have done their best to obscure the fact that since TQ died, Archie and Lili automatically had those titles, going so far as to let it be known the children would have to earn those titles. If they want to be that obviously racist, let them own it publicly, and pay the price.
it’s important to clarify that Zara and Peter don’t have Prince and Princess because the titles only pass through the MALE heirs. As Anne’s children they were not *entitled* to them.
Just chipping in to say I love this. Prince and Princess! and Archie can be called Earl of Dumbarton if Harry so wishes. Take that, you lying rota rats! Mealy-mouthing off about H&M not wanting Archie to be Earl of Dumbarton because of the “dumb”. Now who’s dumb?
I’m thinking that the titles aren’t of utmost importance to H&M. But they are to many other people, especially to the racists. The titles of Prince Archie and Princess Lili would probably accord them a slight measure of protection that plain Archie & Lili wouldn’t. The one drop theory – “Yeah, they’re black, but he’s a prince and she’s a princess, so …” say the racists. It’s a sad old world.
Ack! typos a-plenty today. “Yeah, they’re Black, but he’s a Prince and she’s a Princess, so …”
Nice use of Ack! @Lissen
Gentle reminder to the British media: the titles of William and Current Wife were changed immediately after the queen died. There is no valid reason to wait to update Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Diana’s titles.
There is, however, a superduper racist reason for not changing their titles.
Exactly @Blue Nails Betty!
Literal seconds after it was officially announced that the queen had passed we had the heir and his wife social media changed to add Cornwall. So yeah, the British media needs acknowledge the website can be changed now.
In general there’s reporting I really enjoy at the Daily Beast. Sites like that I’ll sometimes subscribe or donate, The Daily Beast in their royal reporting smacks too much of racism and classism for me to consider it.
The Daily Beast article is a joke because it’s making it obvious that Charles and the royals have been stalling to acknowledge what is already factual, Archie and Lili are styled Prince and Princess regardless of what Charles does. So Charles and the palace’s failure to make that change official, is an act of being petty and cruel to the kings only biracial grandchildren. They are letting it be known that they were able to make all the changes needed for the Have not ever done nothings and their children but refused to do the same for the only biracial grandchildren. An action that would only take minutes to do, they refused to do still seven months later. Trying to attack the Sussexes for respecting their children’s birthrights isn’t the flex they think it is. In the seven months time they have managed to give all five of the Cambridges all of their new titles, make Charles a king and move Cowmilla from side piece of Wales to queen consort of side pieces to now queen of side pieces. All of those changes but couldn’t bother to change the titles for two innocent biracial children.
Now this is the real life Game of Thrones. Sips tea.
It feels like a deal was reached.
Perhaps the titles were released for not fighting the evictions. [I hope the BRF not only pay back for the structural renovations on Frogmore Cottage but also for the fittings and furnishings, or the Sussexes remove everything and offer them for auction. LOL]
Also maybe the Sussexes agreed to not publicly contradict the disinformation machine that they were told about the eviction before #Spare was released. It continues to amaze me that the BRF and the UK media always put forth cruelty and pettiness as positive aspects of leadership and then are surprised when the world disagree.
The question is, was the deal that the Sussexes show up, or stay away from the conanation?
CharlesandConsort getting booed and egged recently means they want to Sussexes on hand so that when the conanation egging session happens they can claim the eggs were aimed at the Sussexes.
Good for the Sussexes, getting their children what they are entitled to, whether is means anything or not.
I don’t get this at all. There was no deal to be made. Those children are HRH. The Sussexes invited the king and future king and their spouses to the christening, and they did not turn up. Therefore precedent has been set for not showing up for important events.
To me they have laid the foundation for not going to the bore-a-nation.
I agree, RoyalBlue. This was a test. One in which Charles and William failed. They don’t want to be involved in Harry’s children’s lives. If his children’s milestones aren’t important to their grandfather and uncle, then Harry will do the same. His family won’t be at the coronation.
BP is finally following protocol??
Good on them, that no one have to twist their arm.
Hmmmm….. did Harry just play vulcan chess while they’re still playing checkers? Use the title and if the pull it, they’ll look even worse ( if you can imagine that) than they do already. Chuckles the III has no room to mess around here. They’re already being openly booed when they go out in public. I think Queen Jumpoff is going to go over like the tacky lead balloon that she is. I think Harry just backed Chuckles into a corner. Well played.
To quote Lady Lizzo “It’s about damn time”! Note W and K’s titles and their kids’ titles were updated within 24 hours of Queen E’s death, but Lily and Archie… Didn’t the Queen die last September? But note how they said “will be updating the titles”. When? We need dates. Quit stalling and give the updated titles now since it really isn’t Charles’ to bestow. They are Prince and Princess by law.
I particularly enjoyed this: “the fact it is having to be done in response to the Sussex announcement will be likely to infuriate the palace old guard.”
Good. I hope those old racists choke on their tea.
I dgaf about titles because, American, but BOYYYYY the way I’m going to break my neck to type out “Prince Archie” and “Princess Lili” just to make people seethe from now on LMAOOOOO. The Sussexes are too smart for these old fools.
Well wisher, I wouldn’t wait for their “in due course” time table, which in royalspeak means “never.” We all know that if the Sussexes do go to the Chucklefest, they will be deliberately humiliated by those classless inbreds.
It was great timing by H and M because the news of the frogmore eviction left a bad taste for many and so Charles would look even worse if he takes steps to issue a new letters patent to remove the HRH from his mixed race grandchildren.
I understand the procedure and everything, but it still takes me aback that two Americans would use British hereditary titles outside that awful island. Two wars were fought to be rid of that monarchy. In Ireland as an example, it is illegal to accept titles of nobility