Bloomberg: British people want Prince Harry, but not Meghan, to go to the Chubbly

I’m aghast at how many “polls” are being conducted on or about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Like… they’re not taking taxpayer money, they’re not running for office, they’re sitting in Montecito and raising their children and doing successful commercial projects. That’s it. Why the f–k are media outlets constantly and feverishly hiring pollsters to conduct these inane polls about Harry and Meghan? Why can’t British people keep the Sussexes’ names out of their g–damn mouths for two seconds? Well, now Bloomberg has gotten in on the action. BONKERS. Bloomberg conducted a poll of British people as to whether they’d like to see the Sussexes attend the coronation. GMAFB.
Most British people want Prince Harry to attend King Charles III’s coronation in May, but would like his wife Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew to stay away. A Bloomberg/Deltapoll survey showed 41% of people support Prince Harry attending the coronation, with 37% saying he should not attend, and 22% saying they did not know.
The results were less positive for his wife, the Duchess of Sussex. The poll said that if Harry did attend, 43% said she should stay home. However, another 39% of people endorsed her attendance.
“An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” according to a spokesperson for the couple. They’re reportedly mulling over options now.
The survey found even less support for Prince Andrew to attend, with 46% saying he should not be there, 36% saying he should, and 17% saying they did not know.
The survey was conducted by Deltapoll with 1,060 people in Great Britain between February 24 and 27, before it was confirmed that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan had received an invitation.
The absolute f–king audacity is mindblowing. The audacity of British folks to say that Harry “should” come to this clownshow Chubbly but he should leave his wife at home. Frankly, after three years of this sh-t, I’m disgusted and I hope Harry and Meghan are too. The Windsors have layered on so much toxicity and made the Sussexes the centerpiece of all coronation conversations, all for… this. All to encourage Harry to come and leave Meghan at home, so that his family can abuse him in public.
Bloomberg has been trash for years. And without Meghan and Harry the royals would be getting pummeled for all of the work they don’t do. They use the Sussexs’ for clout and I hope they never go back to that disgusting island.
I will always believe these polls are conducted at senior citizen homes and villages.
Please.
1,060 people do not speak for a whole country.
My thoughts as well. How could you possibly support these “findings” based on 1,060 people?? Are they high??
This. I’m British and the gutter press are foul. I know a lot of people who think so, in glad at least there’s big radio stations like LBC that are sensible and not racist, sorry, ‘left wing’. I want them to stay away for their own sanity and to not ‘draw attention away from the actual event’ or whatever bs, but I also don’t want the media to claim a win when he/they don’t attend. It’s a proper catch-22 situation
Stay home Duchess!!!!
Maybe Kate should stay home. Meghan and harry should go as a couple or stay home as a couple. Shunning a wife is gross
There is a lot people who think husbands and wives aren’t really family….
KKKate would walk for miles and miles before she would miss out on showing off her wigs and clothes. Dont forget the jewelry…..gotta show off BIG BLUE and the crowns. LOL
@TESSA
I agree with you.
Imagine: after all the royal spin the Rota put in the papers about how Harry should leave his wife or at least leave her at home and attend the coronation, public opinion polls conducted by those very papers say that Harry should attend the wastrel event solo. Funny how that works.
Everything needs to be about the sussexes because the royal family seems to be nothing without them… i hope the sussexes will celebrate archie instead and send out a new group pic of archie on the 20th with grandma doria, tyler, elton, adele, ed, harry s, the spicegirls and the brookbanks in montecito. But they won’t because they’re too classy.
We’d forgive them that one petty though, wouldn’t we? I’d LOVE to see that. Add in a Beyoncé and it’d be a KO in perpetuity.
I tend to believe the people that have been showing up (not the plants) to the events recently and booing their a**es off. They are the pulse of that Salty Isle.
SUSAN as you know I’m a Brit and I would love to know who these 1000 people are that were asked and where they live! Because no one asked me, because I would have said, “my preference is that there is NO clowning and the millions wasted on a fashion parade for Khate and a victory lap for camzilla should go to good causes instead. And if Harry comes meghan should as his wife be with him. But, they should both stay home as there is nothing for them to come for. Charles has never been a good father and will be a worse king, so why are they crowning the idiot
Maybe those 1000 people who voted were from the daily fail, the sun and any other tabloid that are anti Harry and Meg. Wouldn’t put it past them.
If Charles cannot support his son, then I see no reason why his son should support him by going to the coronation. And either the two of them go or not at all, this is not a negotiation as to who should attend nor should there be any poll, this is their marriage. Bloomberg has hit the bottom of the barrel now.
Agree. When are people in Great Salty Britain going to realize Harry is married to Meghan and he LOVES her. Why should he go to the Clowning alone? There is no negotiation, he chooses his family over everything else.
@ Lolo86lf, which Harry has repeatedly done since they became a couple in 2017. Yet they have this idea that Harry will leave Meghan behind as this is what the public wants??
The delusions are growing each and every day on Salty Island of Petty and Vindictive.
If I was Harry and saw this headline, I’d really just want to say F-U. To churn out these kind of headlines about Meghan and then be surprised or disappointed that Harry doesn’t want to be around y’all.
Is this even real? Who would respond to such a ridiculous “poll”?
The same pre-selected, xenophobic, racist group of 1000 people YouGov polls all the time.
Probably polling in Northern Ireland. Had in-laws visiting from there and the dislike of Meghan is palpable. They think Kate is the Queen incarnate! (They are not crazy about Queen Con(sort) ). There is zero reasoning with them and they are monarchies thru and thru .So, I’m not surprised by those numbers.
“The poll said that if Harry did attend, 43% said she should stay home. However, another 39% of people endorsed her attendance.”
If this is true, the monarchy is in BIG trouble.
Looking at the polling on Meghan:
Stay home: 43%
Come to the Con-A-Nation: 39%
Do Not Know, Do Not Care or No Opinion: 18%
39% + 18% = 57% which is a majority.
The majority of those polled either want Meghan to attend or really do give a ‘Fat Rat’s Cracker” about any of this Con-A-Nation nonsense. This does not speak well for KCIII’s reign or the future of the British Monarchy.
The 18% who “Do Not Know, Do Not Care or have No Opinion” are more dangerous to the British monarchy than a 10 million strong Sussex Squad. the Sussex Squad does not throw eggs at Cams and Chucky nor for the most part do they carry protest signs., Anti-monarchist republicans throw eggs and carry protest signs.
Michael Bloomberg is involved in ES with PW. This is yet another media outlet that thinks people are stupid. What is the significant difference between the 39% who say Meghan should attend and the 41% who say Harry should attend? It’s all in how they phrase crap and people buy it.
Considering most polls have a margin of error of about 5% there is no difference really. If you ran the same poll tomorrow you could get the opposite result!
What a simple poll like this also doesn’t take into account is the reason people feel this way. They could be pro-H&M and feel they shouldn’t associate with the RF who snubs them.
‘Michael Bloomberg is involved in ES with PW.’
ding ding ding ding ding. This poll is just more sh!t coming from KP and W&K.
I was waiting for someone to mention this. It’s obvious, isn’t it, that KP is the source of this supposed poll that as others point out shows nothing?
I still can’t believe that a British prince and heir to the throne has been quoted as saying “I really, really, really, really x1000 (I forget how many reallys) fucking hate her” about his own brother-in-law’s wife, and that he’d be happy if Harry “never set foot in the UK again.” What a disgrace.
And another British prince is still fussing about in which taxpayer-funded residence he will live while doing bugger all, what he will do to keep himself amused other than riding horses through Windsor, whether or not he wears Garter robes at the Chubbly and how his teddy bears are organised. Sigh.
“With the rich and mighty, always a little patience…” but come on. This is way beyond normal behaviour. It’s pathological the way William goes after the Sussexes….and the less said about Andrew, the better…The Queen and Philip (not to mention Charles) has a lot to answer for in being a parent.
surveyed probably are ones who slammed Meghan from the get go. Yet it’s ok for Andy to go . This is racist and sexist.
Um….does this poll specify which people think Meg shouldn’t attend because it’s not safe for her due to the toxic hate campaign against her in the press? Or does it single out the folks who think Meg shouldn’t attend because Harry’s family *cough* Willy *cough* has a 24/7 rage boner for her?
This poll is badly structured and doesn’t mean what the press is trying to say it does.
I think it’s a “push poll”. Bloomberg’s involvement with 🌍💩 may be the 🗝️.
I know they’re a team but wooo. If I were her I’d point to the point to the poll and be like “The People have spoken.” and go cuddle my babies 🤣
Degrading Meghan that way by the media is unspeakable. They would win if she stayed home. And the divorce spin would be ou there
From what I have seen on twitter most people don’t want an expensive coronation at all.
My opinion doesn’t matter, who goes or doesn’t go. I have a preference of course (stay home! stay safe!) But this is a decision that I hope they are discussing with a therapist, there are so many angles to it and so much trauma already to deal with when the word “monarchy” or “institution” is even mentioned.
I hope Charles would reflect what is the point of starting and maintaining the “war” with Meghan and Harry . How does it benefit him as a father and King.
Well, the British blame Meghan for Harry leaving so it’s not surprising. Whatever.
Not all the British. The same perhaps that were deriding Meghan since she was first seen with harry. These in dm comments.where are the surveys about if Andy should go. Oh that’s right…
Well, the British haven’t exactly vocal in the support of Meghan.
Why must they be vocal. I have seen in some comments sections negativity to posters who deride Meghan. And harry .
@Tessa, thank you.
This is so tiresome and untrue. Not all British people are against Meghan, no matter what dubious polls, our squalid tabloid media and any number of rabid opinion merchants have to say.
To be fair, the British people are the targets of massive amounts of propaganda. It comes from literally all the media, not a few right wing outlets like in the States. I’m sure it’s extremely hard to crawl out from under the sludge of lies they’re buried in. But I do wish more would try.
Maybe this has been done, but I’d like to see some polling about the RF new secret weapons – Camilla’s kids and grandkids and their roles in the Coronation. Have they polled what the British people think about calling Camilla Queen? Is this popular? It seems more relevant than constantly polling H&M.
Yes, since Charles and Camilla have a more relevant role in the monarchy, they should be polling more about them. And I’d love it if those kids could be bribed in dropping that canopy on her head at the ceremony.
Eh. I think it’s more that the writer, Conrad Quilty-Harper, writes fluffly lifestyle pieces in the UK. Example of one of his groundbreaking stories: Inflation Hits London Barber Shops With the £100-Plus Haircut, Is It Worth the Price?
Truly revolutionary stuff.
I think the British people are going to be disappointed when Meghan turns up with Harry at the coronation. I don’t want them to go but given the news today, I think they will be going.
There are British people who like Meghan. The critics in the media say most do not like her bit where is the definitive proof.
Well, they’re very quiet.
Even if Brits were to stand on our doorsteps, loudhailers at the ready in support of Meghan, I’m sure some would still say we’re not being vocal enough…
May each of us who wants to support this radiant, kind and beautiful lady, do so in the way we feel we best can.
Well Bloomberg and all these other F-wits can just go F off. Harry and Meghan are married and what these poles want or don’t want is not even on the top 99 of the list of things they care about.
You know what, the pollsters don’t want Meghan to attend the chubbly and I don’t either! As a matter of fact I don’t want Harry to go. I hope that the Sussexes stay away for their own mental health and personal safety. But at the end of the day, it’s their decision to make and I can only pray that they make the right one and that they will be safe either way. The rest of the unroyal clan just go f*ck off. I said it.
They keep proving Harry’s point. They say they welcomed Meghan with open arms but they’ve been trying (and failing) to separate her from her husband since they were first linked together. I know Harry said he’s on a digital diet but these stories are everywhere. If I were him, I’m not putting out any statement regarding the chubbly and I’m not attending. Afterwards, I’m citing security concerns for my family as my reason for not going.
The BRF and their propaganda arm of the Rota have literally done everything in their power to vilify Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex for almost 7years now. Enough is enough. The hearing against the tabloids can’t come soon enough. I hope it bankrupts them and brings to light just who is doing all the briefings and leaks once and for all in court records.
Agree. It’s just common or garden stalking and intimidation of a private person now. If this sustained level of harassment had been from an individual, for this length of time, that person would be in prison now.
One can sense the desperation within the media for the upcoming event.
Why not ask the following questions and prepare for any eventuality??
What if large parts of the viewing public decide to tune out?
Who, within the family, has recently garnered the most attention??
Why did the person did so, inspite of manufactured consent??
Is that still a thing??
What about transference as coping?? Does making Meghan a 🎯, really the way to go??
Hatred, in all its forms do not produce lasting unity??
Does it inspire the people who hate to shop??
I can remember distinctly that William reached out to Bloomberg for a ‘UN-invite” to reclaimed his inherited spotlight.
Eventually, he went to Boston, where that went well according to the 390+ persons who tuned in to watch.
I hope the numbers are better for the coronation.
Why wouldn’t King Charles let William be happy by cutting all ties??
Who would blame Harry for wanting a friendly aura in the face of social and other abuses from his extended family??
The interest lies in Harry and Meghan..
I think it’s interesting that even for this preselected group of Yougov respondents, who are about as pro-royalist as you can get, so many of them still think Harry and or Meghan “should” attend.
Whether or not that means they want them to attend in order to be belittled and humiliated, or whether they genuinely believe that the coronation is important and should include the Sussexes is not clear. But I hope it’s worrying for the royals.
Will Smith
They’ve smeared their names so that when KCII orders their execution they hopefully won’t have the same legacy as Diana. I can’t believe how openly the crown is working with the media to aid in the death of these two.
It’s criminal, and the perpetrators are above the law.
Isn’t Bloomberg the guy who planned William’s earthshot flop at Boston?
Yes, NYC ‘s billionaire former mayor. You can tell the type of man he is by the company he keeps.
This whole situation really puts them in a bad light. I mean most of knew Harry marrying a WOC wasn’t going to over well but this is just like what I expected times 100. It’s so disheartening that this kind of vitriol and this racism is still so prevalent in 2023 it genuinely scares me! And its everywhere!!