King Charles & Queen Camilla faced protests during an outing in Colchester

It’s no longer noteworthy when King Charles and Queen (Consort) Camilla face protests whenever they’re out in public. In the six months since QEII’s passing, the protests and demonstrations have been happening at a steady clip. Whether it’s egg-tossers, blank-paper protesters, anti-monarchy protesters or specifically anti-Charles or anti-Camilla people, it’s definitely a new era for vocal opposition of the British monarchy. The British media is so focused on “the Sussexes’ unpopularity” and “the Sussexes will be booed if they come back” that they’re all forcing themselves to ignore the steady drum of disrespect for the monarchy in general. Well, on Wednesday, Charles and Camilla were in Colchester. As soon as they got out of the car, hecklers and protesters started up.

The King and Queen Consort were met with a mix of boos and cheers as the royal couple visited Colchester today to celebrate its city status. As Charles and Camilla got out of a car, a crowd of anti-monarchy protesters had gathered, with one saying through a megaphone: ‘Answer your critics Charles.’

The protester also said ‘why are you wasting our money?’, and ‘don’t you believe in democracy Charles?’.

The King waved to gathered crowds before going through a gate into Colchester Castle’s grounds, but did not appear to acknowledge the protesters who were stood on the far side of the road behind a police presence. Colchester was awarded city status during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, and officially became a city in November.

Yeah… it’s like the Mail is only capable of breaking into their 24-7 Sussex hatefest to mention, in passing, that the king faced some protests, but we won’t talk about it beyond this one story. By all accounts, the Sussexit and the Sussexes’ interviews, memoir and Netflix series have done significant damage to Brand Windsor. Add to that, Charles and Camilla were always going to be historically unpopular given who they are and their past and current behavior. So here we have it: an open conspiracy to ignore the fact that Charles and Camilla face protests practically every time they leave one of their eleventy billion homes.

25 Responses to “King Charles & Queen Camilla faced protests during an outing in Colchester”

  1. TigerMcQueen says:
    March 8, 2023 at 7:39 am

    Waited and schemed and walked over others for decades and they’re still not liked. Poor sausages.

    Reply
    • Geegee says:
      March 8, 2023 at 8:14 am

      I love the spin. “A few vocal protesters.” Sounds like the entire crowd were. Protesters. I love this for them. They worked hard at being awful, and earned evey boo.

      Reply
  2. Jais says:
    March 8, 2023 at 7:40 am

    Love this for them. ❤️

    Reply
  3. ThatsNotOkay says:
    March 8, 2023 at 7:44 am

    The booing is so loud they have to note that it was just one or two people in order to keep up this whole farce. Well, the chorus will grow and will be heard over the din of the 8000 missing church bell ringers on Charles’s gross display of opulence and stolen wealth day.

    Reply
    • DouchesOfCornwall says:
      March 8, 2023 at 8:09 am

      The crowd is non existent and those who were there were booing. They hired a group of kids to wave flags and say hi. Oh boy, can’t wait for France.

      Reply
  4. equality says:
    March 8, 2023 at 7:44 am

    If, as Matt Wilkinson claims, it was only one or two people there must have been only one or two welcoming them as well because the jeers sound as loud as the cheers. Or were the supposed welcomers unenthused about them (maybe hired)? Someone on another thread said that the protesters had to get a permit so maybe their numbers were limited by the security? Of course, regular people do have to be at jobs sometimes instead of standing around. Maybe during the enforced con holiday more can organize.

    Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    March 8, 2023 at 7:47 am

    The modes racist and arrogant they get the uglier they get. Just like Willy and Katy.

    Reply
  6. Lizzielighti says:
    March 8, 2023 at 7:47 am

    Theyre really missing out by throwing eggs, Id be throwing tampons 😬

    Reply
  7. Pip says:
    March 8, 2023 at 7:53 am

    Republic, whose membership has soared since her maj’s death, are becoming more & more active & noticeably so. They were behind the Colchester demo, there’s another one at Westminster Abbey on 13 March & a huge one planned for May 6. So despite what most posters seem to think, thousands of Brits are rising up again the monarchy – obviously that will include all dukes & duchesses, none of whom are any better than the rest of us.

    Vive la republique.

    Reply
  8. Tessa says:
    March 8, 2023 at 7:56 am

    She looks awful in that get up with the fur hat. I had to look carefully for the dm brief mention of it. It seems Charles can’t read the room flaunting wealth when people are struggling making ends meet

    Reply
  9. EasternViolet says:
    March 8, 2023 at 7:56 am

    Someone handed Cams a paper crown from Burger King. The look on her face was priceless. Deer the headlights.

    I hope they are both terrified during these pap walks.

    Reply
    • Carrie says:
      March 8, 2023 at 8:17 am

      I agree . I hope they are terrified, because Meghan certainly was when they did that walk after the Queens funeral. That took so much courage.

      Reply
  10. Mary Pester says:
    March 8, 2023 at 7:58 am

    They were booed at the zoo as well where they went to name a rhino, (1 think it was a rhino? And there was a colum by Polly Hudson today, who said that some are worried that the Harry and Megan will they won’t they come will overshadow the coronation. She said “of course it will, because they are the only two interesting ones, ha love it. Read it and weep Charlie and your chocolate umpalumpas. BULLYAM you can be as incandescent as you want. Your boring in other words, and Khate is only known for her wiglets and copying Megan. Your clowning is becoming a damp squid every day now and more and more people are saying its a massive waste of money

    Reply
  11. Inge says:
    March 8, 2023 at 8:01 am

    DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING!

    Reply
  12. Inge says:
    March 8, 2023 at 8:05 am

    Oh and Republic said that there was also booing in the part where they were not stood

    Reply
  13. Becks1 says:
    March 8, 2023 at 8:08 am

    Love the line about “answering your critics” because that is something the royals rarely (if ever) do. With elected leaders, they more or less have to answer their critics through an election – even if they never directly respond to any criticism, critics have their chance at an election to make their wishes known and the elected leaders follow those wishes (usually.) With the royals, there is none of that accountability.

    Anyway LOL at the insistence that it was “only a few.” there were enough for us to hear on the videos, so at least equal to the “cheers.”

    Reply
  14. LongThymeLurker says:
    March 8, 2023 at 8:09 am

    I think I will make a local donation to a Tampon Tuesday group in the name of the Tampon King.

    Reply
  15. JT says:
    March 8, 2023 at 8:11 am

    Another reason for H&M to skip the coronation. The protesting will only increase. If the likes of Adele, Elton John, and Harry styles are staying away from the Chubbly because of the optics of being associated with the royals, the H&M should do the same. They have nothing to gain. Don’t be the distraction that they so desperately need.

    Reply
  16. Nixie says:
    March 8, 2023 at 8:11 am

    I mean they brought it on themselves. When they threw the Sussexes under the bus, they opened the door for people to show open contempt for the monarchy. You dig a grave and all. They played this so badly and it’s an utter delight to watch it blow up in their hideous faces. Booooo tomato tomato 🍅🍅🍅🍅

    Reply
  17. Laura D says:
    March 8, 2023 at 8:19 am

    Toxicity breeds toxicity. If they had just gone about their regular “duties” and made minimum fuss about H&M leaving the BRF then I’m pretty sure a lot of the boos and eggs wouldn’t have happened. Instead they allowed/encouraged their sources to pour out their bile, lies and misinformation on a daily basis and it’s now reached a point where people are looking more closely at the monarchy and are not liking what they see/hear. The genie is now out of the bottle and I don’t think they’ll be able to put it back in any time soon.

    Reply
  18. GuestWho says:
    March 8, 2023 at 8:20 am

    This is one of the reasons the brits are so anxious for M&H to attend the chucklefest – they can say the boos were for them and not Fred and Gladys.

    Reply

