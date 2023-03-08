King Charles & Queen Camilla faced protests during an outing in Colchester

It’s no longer noteworthy when King Charles and Queen (Consort) Camilla face protests whenever they’re out in public. In the six months since QEII’s passing, the protests and demonstrations have been happening at a steady clip. Whether it’s egg-tossers, blank-paper protesters, anti-monarchy protesters or specifically anti-Charles or anti-Camilla people, it’s definitely a new era for vocal opposition of the British monarchy. The British media is so focused on “the Sussexes’ unpopularity” and “the Sussexes will be booed if they come back” that they’re all forcing themselves to ignore the steady drum of disrespect for the monarchy in general. Well, on Wednesday, Charles and Camilla were in Colchester. As soon as they got out of the car, hecklers and protesters started up.

The King and Queen Consort were met with a mix of boos and cheers as the royal couple visited Colchester today to celebrate its city status. As Charles and Camilla got out of a car, a crowd of anti-monarchy protesters had gathered, with one saying through a megaphone: ‘Answer your critics Charles.’ The protester also said ‘why are you wasting our money?’, and ‘don’t you believe in democracy Charles?’. The King waved to gathered crowds before going through a gate into Colchester Castle’s grounds, but did not appear to acknowledge the protesters who were stood on the far side of the road behind a police presence. Colchester was awarded city status during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, and officially became a city in November.

[From The Daily Mail]

Yeah… it’s like the Mail is only capable of breaking into their 24-7 Sussex hatefest to mention, in passing, that the king faced some protests, but we won’t talk about it beyond this one story. By all accounts, the Sussexit and the Sussexes’ interviews, memoir and Netflix series have done significant damage to Brand Windsor. Add to that, Charles and Camilla were always going to be historically unpopular given who they are and their past and current behavior. So here we have it: an open conspiracy to ignore the fact that Charles and Camilla face protests practically every time they leave one of their eleventy billion homes.

Their Majesties arrive at Colchester Library – there were a few very vocal protestors among the crowds pic.twitter.com/VByaWmXoBv — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 7, 2023

The King and Queen arrived at Colchester Library for afternoon tea with Age UK volunteers today to sound of some jeers and boos – to be fair it was from just one or two very loud people in the crowd pic.twitter.com/svP7zg6Uk6 — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) March 7, 2023