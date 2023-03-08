Princess Kate got keen in camouflage & jeggings to train with the Irish Guards

Camo Keen! Pardon me, that’s Colonel Camo Keen! Today, the Princess of Wales put on her military jeggings for a photo-op with the 1st Battalion Irish Guards. When Prince William became the Prince of Wales, apparently that title means that he can no longer hold an honorary position with the Irish Guards, so his “colonel” position was transferred to his wife, and William was given a position with the Welsh Guards.

All of that means that Kate was called on to serve her country by donning olive jeggings and posing for photos in the snow. She traveled to Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire and wandering around the Irish Guards’ training sessions. She kept removing her cap and gloves for photos and you know her ass was cold. Honestly, these pics made me sad because we haven’t gotten hardly any snow this winter. I’m also curious to know if she was asked to wear a certain kind of outfit and she just turned up in her jeggings. Hm.

PS… I’m sure the nickname in the Instagram caption is the official military nickname but it still sounds pretty offensive!

Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.

48 Responses to “Princess Kate got keen in camouflage & jeggings to train with the Irish Guards”

  1. K8erade says:
    March 8, 2023 at 10:47 am

    Aw! Kate’s looking for a boyfriend. How cute. Lol.

    She really does look more at ease being around a group of men than she does when she’s at an event where women are there. It really says a lot about her.

    Reply
    • TheFarmer'sWife says:
      March 8, 2023 at 11:25 am

      She does look much happier to be around men who aren’t having jealousy-fueled tantrums or overcome with rage because no one noticed his special jet plane slippers or wondering where he’s pruning his current rose bush and bringing god knows what home. I’m no Khate defender, but she always looks her best when outside and away from her probable abuser.

      Reply
    • usavgjoe says:
      March 8, 2023 at 12:09 pm

      She sure does.

      Reply
  2. MrsCope says:
    March 8, 2023 at 10:47 am

    Come rain, snow or sleet you WILL get these hands LOL.

    Reply
    • Lilly (with the double-L) says:
      March 8, 2023 at 10:55 am

      Lol. Always nice to have a morning laugh. Thanks MrsCope. There should be a change from Jazz Hands to Middleton hands.

      Reply
      • Lilly (with the double-L) says:
        March 8, 2023 at 11:44 am

        Urgh. I should always add at the end of posts: “I’m sure someone already thought of that or better,” on the hand and grinning traits.

  3. j.ferber says:
    March 8, 2023 at 10:50 am

    Not to put too fine a point on it, but Kate looks thirsty as hell for some male attention, what she obviously hasn’t been getting at home.

    Reply
    • SpankyB says:
      March 8, 2023 at 11:56 am

      I wouldn’t be surprised if she has a boyfriend. Probably her tennis instructor, or personal trainer. Someone sporty that she would have more in common with than Bill.

      Reply
  4. Ameerah M says:
    March 8, 2023 at 10:50 am

    The jazz hands will ALWAYS will be on display – no matter the weather.

    Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      March 8, 2023 at 11:25 am

      Listen up folks, I did part of my military training on Salisbury Plain and the last thing you want is a non com parading around doing fk all but pose for pictures and getting in the way. but who did she ask “does my bum look big in camo” 😂

      Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    March 8, 2023 at 10:50 am

    I don’t mind jeggings in this context. IMO she always looks better style wise and also happier at these outdoorsy/sporty events. I agree that nickname is derogatory, like if someone just referenced a random Irish person that way in my presence I would be taken aback and suspect them of being racist.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      March 8, 2023 at 11:17 am

      If the women in the military don’t wear jeggings then Kate shouldn’t either. It’s not a fashion show when you are in actual combat.

      Reply
      • Jojo says:
        March 8, 2023 at 11:24 am

        Best outfit I’ve seen her in for ages. Everything actually matches and no earring or clutch bag dilemmas.

  6. Lattenow says:
    March 8, 2023 at 10:51 am

    Goodness they’re really making her work! 😂

    Reply
  7. L84Tea says:
    March 8, 2023 at 10:52 am

    Private Benjamin Barbie.

    Reply
    • Laura D says:
      March 8, 2023 at 10:58 am

      I was going for “Action Barbie” but, Private Benjamin Barbie works as well. 😆 😆 😆

      Shame she and/or her husband won’t be going to the IG to support all those who fought in the name of King/Queen and country.

      Reply
  8. Lucky Charm says:
    March 8, 2023 at 10:53 am

    Maybe she’ll be snowed in and forced to stay there a while. How long before she’d really be missed?

    Reply
  9. Z says:
    March 8, 2023 at 10:53 am

    Grin like a maniac ✅
    Jazz hands ✅
    Look Keen ✅
    Cosplay ✅

    Good job Kkkate 🤣🤣

    Reply
  10. Roo says:
    March 8, 2023 at 10:54 am

    Actual audio for the photo of her standing in the middle of the circle of guards and waving her hands:

    “So there I was in the middle of my closet, and my dresser and I couldn’t decide between my olive green jeggings and my sage green jeggings. It was rilly, rilly funny. Do you think we made the correct choice? Sadly, they don’t have visible buttons, but one can’t have it all, can one?”

    Reply
  11. Dee(2) says:
    March 8, 2023 at 10:55 am

    I see the head tilt of interest is back. I don’t even have anything to say, she seems to be “working” at a decent clip this year which is better than her husband. And I know she has to be freezing. She’s super thin and those leggings cannot be keeping out the cold air and snow.

    Reply
    • Blue Nails Betty says:
      March 8, 2023 at 11:07 am

      Funny how after Harry exposed the royals and their work quotas William and Kate have upped their (useless, pointless, worthless) events.

      Reply
  12. Becks1 says:
    March 8, 2023 at 10:55 am

    If she was going to wear the camo/uniform jacket, she should have worn the uniform pants as well. As it is, my first thought seeing this pics was Camo Barbie or Camo Cosplay. Like she’s going to wear just enough to look the part but not so much that you can’t tell how skinny she is.

    Reply
    • Anners says:
      March 8, 2023 at 11:15 am

      That’s what I was thinking – why not just wear the pants, too? But right, then we might *gasp* think she’s fat. Ergo, Tactical Barbie. Sigh.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      March 8, 2023 at 11:19 am

      This is exactly it. It’s not a fashion show and she should be wearing the full uniform that the women who actually do serve wear.

      Also skin tight clothing in cold weather is just dumb.

      Reply
  13. Em says:
    March 8, 2023 at 10:57 am

    Oh my god her hand motions always crack me up. She mimics William with them. It is so funny.

    Reply
  14. Amy Bee says:
    March 8, 2023 at 10:58 am

    She’ll get some front pages but she’s probably pissed off that Princess Lili has overshadowed her day out with the army.

    Reply
    • Laura D says:
      March 8, 2023 at 11:38 am

      I clicked over to the Fail to see how they were reporting and Princess Lilibet was their leading article. Kate was on there but, you had to scroll down. 😆 😆 😆

      Reply
  15. Lauren says:
    March 8, 2023 at 10:58 am

    Seriously, did no one let Kate know that your supposed to tone down the makeup when you do military cosplay

    Reply
  16. girl_ninja says:
    March 8, 2023 at 11:01 am

    Always with the hands and miming and shit. Useless woman.

    Reply
  17. Blue Nails Betty says:
    March 8, 2023 at 11:09 am

    Of course she removed her gloves. She’s got to show off Big Blue.

    Reply
  18. Cel2495 says:
    March 8, 2023 at 11:09 am

    Poor guys! Having to stop their work to entertain this moron

    Reply
  19. Eurydice says:
    March 8, 2023 at 11:10 am

    The Irish Guards call themselves “The Micks.”

    Is she wearing Big Blue along with the camouflage? Too funny.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      March 8, 2023 at 12:26 pm

      It still makes me angry, even if the Irish Guards use it themselves.

      Some of them may be genuinely Irish (not all of them are), but this regiment in the British Army is a vestige of the British empire. It’s 2023. “Mick” is an offensive term.

      Reply
  20. Whyforthelove says:
    March 8, 2023 at 11:11 am

    The looks on some of those men’s faces lol. They are confused as to why she is there almost as much as she is

    Reply
  21. Kim says:
    March 8, 2023 at 11:12 am

    All I can think about is how thin those jeggings look and how cold she must be. It looks like she had the jacket tailored, why couldn’t she have gotten some pants taken in, too? Did they look too bulky? If you’re going to play soldier, at least look the part.

    Reply
  22. Jenss says:
    March 8, 2023 at 11:14 am

    I wonder who has told her she needs to be “working” more – because it’s noticeable and there’s no way she’s doing it willingly.

    Reply
  23. Over it says:
    March 8, 2023 at 11:18 am

    I am dying with laughter at princess keen Bet when she pictured herself being princess Mcbuttons she didn’t factor in that she would have to work this much. When queen Betty was alive she did nothing . Now Betty is gone and the kids are in school full time. Her cover of being a there for you mom could only go so far . Especially with people paying attention in real time to how little she and willy actually do . Especially with the cost of living crisis. I am so happy for them . lol ol. Spotlight is all yours now keeney

    Reply
  24. TheWigletOfWails says:
    March 8, 2023 at 11:34 am

    This just made me remember the royal revolutionary story..I would’ve loved to see Keen Guevara in a beret. 😂😂

    Reply
  25. Lulu says:
    March 8, 2023 at 11:44 am

    I’m that way too…more comfortable around men. It’s from having a mother and sister who are controlling, judgy, and short-tempered and/or passive aggressive. My instinct is always to protect myself from women, even (maybe especially) women I like.

    Reply
  26. aquarius64 says:
    March 8, 2023 at 11:49 am

    Not in proper uniform for a female serving. Kate makes Pvt. Benjamin look like G.I. Jane.

    Reply
  27. j.ferber says:
    March 8, 2023 at 12:03 pm

    I believe Kate is too street smart to get a boyfriend since Willie WILL use that as grounds for divorce, despite his own many, many mistresses and assorted others.

    Reply
  28. mellie says:
    March 8, 2023 at 12:03 pm

    Haha…Colonel Camo Keen – that’s the best!

    Reply
  29. j.ferber says:
    March 8, 2023 at 12:07 pm

    Lulu, Kate IS the woman you’d want to protect yourself from and she doesn’t like women because she judges them as natural enemies and competitors.

    Reply
  30. Xylo says:
    March 8, 2023 at 12:11 pm

    Irish-descended person here. Yes, “Micks” is offensive. However, the British Army states on their website that “the Irish Guards are known affectionately throughout the Army as ‘The Micks’ “. So, if the British Army says it, I guess it must be true. :rolleyes

    Reply

