Bindi Irwin reveals 10 year endometriosis battle: ‘fatigue, pain and nausea’

Celebrities have become more open about sharing their various health struggles, and the latest to do so is conservationist Bindi Irwin. She posted a photo from a hospital bed after a recent surgery and revealed that she’s been dealing with painful endometriosis for 10 years. Doctors removed 37 lesions. Bindi shared her story alongside International Women’s Day and Endometriosis Awareness Month.
The Australian conservationist Bindi Irwin revealed Wednesday she has undergone surgery for endometriosis after a decade-long battle with the condition that affects the uterus.
“For 10 years I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain and nausea,” Irwin shared in posts on social media alongside an image of her in a hospital bed.
“A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman and I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain.”
Irwin’s posts coincided with both International Women’s Day and Endometriosis Awareness Month.
Endometriosis is “a condition in which the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus,” according to the United States’ National Institutes of Health.
Symptoms can include pelvic pain, heavy bleeding during periods and fertility issues.
Irwin, 24, said doctors had found 37 lesions, some of which were “very deep and difficult to remove,” but she was now “on the road to recovery.”
“I’m sharing my story for anyone who reads this and is quietly dealing with pain and no answers. Let this be your validation that your pain is real and you deserve help,” she added.
She gave birth to a daughter, Grace, in March 2021.
“Please be gentle and pause before asking me (or any woman) when we’ll be having more children,” Irwin wrote in her post Wednesday. “After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family’s miracle.”
Several celebrities like Amy Schumer, Halsey, and Lena Dunham have talked about struggling with endometriosis before. And Bindi said she shared her story to help others who might be struggling as well, to show them that they’re not alone. It’s good that Bindi was able to get the surgery and hopefully it helps her find some relief. She is young, 24, and endometriosis most commonly affects women in their 30s and 40s. The number of lesions found, coupled with her age sounds like she must have had pretty bad symptoms and hopefully she recovers quickly. Hopefully Bindi sharing her story helps others who may be struggling and she’s able to rest and recover for herself and her family as well.
I love there is more women coming forward about their painful experiences conerning their reproductive health, but in my mind it is the medical comunity that should be learning from this of stories. It is more a case of the doctors not taking women, especially of colour, seriosuly when they complain, than awareness at this point. Padma Lakshmi had it right and has been calling doctors and health insurances companies out for years.
I am enraged at the number of women who are dismissed by doctors. And thinking about how that dumbass doctor condition is exacerbated for women of color- makes me want to burn the sexist system down.
Inexcusable.
Seriously.
Idiot doctor: “Women are more tolerant of pain than men.”
*woman goes to hospital in agony*
Also idiot doctor: “Oh, it can’t be that bad.”
MAKE IT MAKE SENSE.
@ Ariel, though I too am grateful that Bindi spoke up and about her experience with many OB/GYN’s that poo-poo a woman’s complaints, it doesn’t negate the fact that in the 21st century women worldwide still suffer. There is an enormous amount of misogyny as well as racism surrounding women but WOC face greater hurdles to overcome with regards to basic decent care. The mortality rate for WOC is abhorrent in the US and we are held at a higher standard and we fall into the same categories of third world countries.
It’s time that the medical/HC system come into the 21st century and realize that their lack of care is unacceptable and criminal.
Here’s hoping the surgery is having positive results for Bindi.
The Guardian had an article yesterday how they’re trying out a drug to find a potential non-surgical, non-hormonal cure.
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/mar/08/endometriosis-new-treatment-non-hormonal-drug-dichloroacetate
And they mention how reproductive health is *still* being treated as an afterthought by medical research.
During a haircut this week, my stylist and I started discussing how dehumanizing childbirth was, and then it was topped by a lack of postpartum attention. I don’t want to get into details, but there’s this attitude that only the baby’s health matters. It took almost as long for us to get out our anger as it did to chop my long hair into a bob!
Sure, I’m irritated with the medical community, but the problem is so much more systemic than that. I cannot fecking believe that the extent of my female health education was limited to “women get their periods then go through menopause.” I knew NOTHING about additional reproductive health, including post-pregnancy physiology, until I personally went through it. Anyone else have Sad Nipple Syndrome? That shit is REAL, and neither my OB nor my therapist had ever heard of it.
Having 37 lesions including very deep ones removed is no joke. Think about that many growths, attachments within your abdominal cavity… and all the other organs, tissues they can be entwined with. Endometriosis can cause scarring and serious damage to other organ systems, aside from causing monthly or sometimes constant pain and suffering. It’s abhorrent that doctors frequently handwave it away as “normal” or as women’s cross to bear for being women.
If 10% + of teen boys and men had lining of one organ painfully growing and attaching and shedding all over their abdominal cavities potentially causing permanent infertility or kidney damage or intestinal damage there is no way doctors would be like 🤷♂️ “oh well that’s just how it is guys, get yourself some Tylenol and a hot water bottle. It can’t be that bad” or writing the guys down as having emotional issues if they don’t accept that non-answer.
And don’t get me started on the misogynistic bigots going after access to birth control medications, which is one of the key ways endometriosis can be managed if it is diagnosed (surgery may be required to remove lesions, but medication can help somewhat with preventing them growing and spreading before and after surgery)
Can we just take a moment and make an analogy:
If lung tissue were growing outside the lungs in teh rest of your body,
People would be alarmed and treat you asap
If liver tissue were growing outside the liver, people would be alarmed.
If testicular tissue were growing outside a mans body, people would be alarmed
WHY DOES NOBODY BAT AN EYE IF ITS UTERINE TISSUE