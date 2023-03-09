Hugh Jackman’s 8,000 calorie bulking diet sounds hard to take

As we know by now, Hugh Jackman will reprise his very popular (and very dead) character Logan aka Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds next Deadpool movie. Hugh has been busy, both with films and a successful The Music Man run on Broadway. None of them, however, have called for Hugh’s famous Wolverine physique. So he is currently trying to get back into comic book shape, and to do so, he’s consuming over 8,000 calories a day. Eight thousand. That sounds like a punishment! I mean, I’d love to not have to count every tiny crumb I put in my mouth but if the alternative was to power down the entire buffet at Olive Garden, I think I’ll stick with my menopause diet, thankyouverymuch.
Hugh Jackman is bulking up to become Wolverine again.
The Golden Globe-winning actor shared a photo of a “day in the life” of becoming one of Marvel’s favorite X-Men. He has been gradually adding calories to his diet as he prepares to reprise the role he played over the course of nine films since 2000.
Now the actor is back on a diet fit for a mutant and packing on the protein with daily meal prep consisting of black bass with veggie rice and herb sauce (2,000 calories), Patagonia salmon with potatoes and hot sauce (2,100 calories), two chicken burgers with sweet potatoes (1,000 calories each) and two grass-fed sirloins with noodles (1,100 calories each.)
“Bulking. A day in the life,” Jackman captioned a photo of the calorie-rich meals. “Thank you, Chef Mario, for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst… Becoming. Wolverine. Again.”
The daily intake of 8,300 calories is paired with a rigorous fitness regimen, which the actor is also sharing via social media. In one post, Jackman, 54, shared a shot of himself with bulging biceps as he curled a massive weight. “He’s only 46. I’m older. But it’s not a competition,” reads the caption, which pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds.
Actually, reading what Hugh’s eating made me hungry. Those meals sound tasty. I couldn’t eat two burgers or sirloins, but I could put a dent in one. Hugh and I are the same age and I’m allowed less than 1/8th of his calorie allotment per day. I am not, however, powerlifting refrigerators in my downtime either. But this is so much. We speculated how Wolverine would factor into the new Deadpool and general consensus was probably in flashbacks. Which likely means digital de-aging for him, so couldn’t they also digitally bulk poor Hugh up? This is a flex – literally. Men love this crap. Watch me eat my way through Foster Farms while pulling a semi uphill all for a role. I’m so dedicated… and fit, perhaps you noticed. He’ll look phenomenal, he always does (except too veiny for my tastes). And I’ll have to hear about it from my husband who will start asking for chicken breasts and if we can run by Play It Again Sports on the way home to pick up another barbell. Why don’t men ever get inspired when actors in films do the dishes instead? Now that’s sexy.
Definitely go check out Hugh’s chef, Chef Mario Spina’s IG, though. Mmmmmmm.
Photo credit: Avalon and Instagram
He doesn’t have to do this….I’m more interested in your menopause diet!
Me too…
me too!
also, there are olive gardens with buffets?
me three! more on the menopause diet!
Side note, what is in the sauce that the veggie rice and fish have more calories than steak and noodles?!?
Tbf I’d take anything Hugh Jackman offered, hard or soft 🤣🤣😍
Isn’t under 1000 calories a starvation diet?
I can’t imagine what he’s going is good for his body. Is the pay check worth it?
@ SAS, I wonder about that too. Though I understand why many women aren’t too keen on these types of diets for the sake of filmmaking. For women, it creates an enormous disfunction in their metabolic system. For men, I do not know. But why would you put yourself through this brutality simply for the sake of a film? Filmmakers are happy to CGI movies to the ends of the earth so why not the physical appearance of actors??
On a side note, Dwayne Johnson eats 10,000 calories each day and his diet is very unpleasant to me. The daily choices of his breakfast alone makes me side eye his choices. I will happily stick with yogurt and fresh fruit.
IDK
I like Hugh so this isn’t a knock on him, but this just seems so unnecessary. Sure get fit and a bit muscular, but to these extremes, purely for the visual? 8000 calories?
Also, is it comic book authentic that Wolverine skips leg day?
Isn’t he Ivanka and Jared’s BFF? No thanks 🙅🏻♀️
I know he was friends with them pre-election and into 2016. Don’t know/think that is the case anymore.
I have questions. How do you excercise with a full stomach? As in, he must be full all damn day, right? I have to stop eating at least 2h before I do anything physical. I know not everybody can work out on an empty stomach but for me it’s the only way to go so I cannot imagine what’s happening here. Also, …. that stuff has to be digested. Not to get graphic but how does his digestive system even cope? Since I’ve had my gallbladder out, I “go” more often than I used to and it’s annoying. HOW does any of this work? It sounds like horrible stress on the body.
Also, I’m still not convinced he doesn’t take a little helper. He tends to get shredded. He didn’t in the beginning.