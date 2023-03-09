Republic: King Charles ‘is just a bloke in a suit who’s spending lots of our money’

The consistency with which King Charles and Queen Camilla have been protested in the past six months should not be underestimated. It started immediately following QEII’s passing – I still believe (and there’s evidence to suggest this too) that it began the day after QEII died, when Charles and Camilla returned to London and there was an “incident” involving Camilla and a protester. It got hushed up very quickly, to the point where videos were being edited and deleted. Then there are the blank-paper anti-monarchy protests, and the egg-tossing and the protests instigated by Republic and other anti-monarchy groups. My point is that this sh-t isn’t going to stop anytime soon. If anything, it’s getting worse. It’s getting so bad that even the Daily Mail is running interviews with the head of Republic.
An anti-monarchy campaign group responsible for organising a string of ‘Not My King’ demonstrations called criticising Charles ‘fair game’ and admitted that heckling the late Queen would have been unpopular with the public, MailOnline can exclusively reveal today.
Republic, who have ramped up protests against the King in the lead up to the Coronation in May, branded the monarch ‘just a bloke in a suit who’s spending lots of our money’. Its chief executive Graham Smith told MailOnline that Charles should be criticised like any other politician – but in an attempt to explain why the group was organising more protests against the King than his late mother, admitted: ‘The Queen enjoyed deference and it put people off criticising her directly. We were aware heckling her wouldn’t go down well’.
Mr Smith told MailOnline: ‘Charles is a very different person. He just inherited the throne and inheritance is an issue. We think now is the right moment for us to push our message. We did protest the Queen, such as at the 2012 Jubilee. Other people certainly had a greater level of respect for the Queen. The Queen enjoyed deference and it put people off criticising her directly. We were aware heckling her wouldn’t go down well. But everything has changed, it’s a very different monarchy. This has changed the nature of the campaign.’
The group believe hereditary public office goes against every democratic principle and ultimately want to abolish the monarchy. Instead, they want head of state that is chosen by the public and keeps politicians in check.
Mr Smith continued: ‘If you think politicians are fair game for heckling and protests, you should see Charles in the same way. The Queen felt like the real deal. Charles is just a bloke in a suit who’s spending lots of our money. He should be treated like a politician. Heads of state should be fair game for criticism.’
The group intends to protest in York next month when King Charles is set to visit, and claim they have 1,000 supporters signed up to protest along the procession route at his Coronation on May 6.
LOL, they have more anti-monarchy protesters signed up for the coronation than coronation bell-ringer volunteers. LMAO. As for what Graham Smith says… yeah. It’s different. QEII was never protested this way and if she had been, the backlash against Republic would have been swift. These days… there’s little to no backlash. People have already gotten used to the idea/fact that Charles is unpopular and that hereditary monarchies are outdated and racist. Fundamentally, as an American, it’s hard to reconcile the idea that any “head of state” would be institutionally above reproach as well. Charles should be treated like an elected official. QEII should have been as well. While “monarch” isn’t an elected position, it is a public role funded by taxpayers, and it IS fair game.
What does he mean by the Queen was the deal? She was just a woman in hat and coat who spent a lot of taxpayers money She should have been protested more.
Imo he means he grew up with her ruling the country, which gave her a degree of respect. Lots of people here feel the same, we all grew up with this granny on the throne, so it was easy to ignore her. Now charles is king, it’s change, and God knows how much people hate change. It’s republics best chance at making a statement.
An ugly bloke at that and his crypt-keeper wife.
The Queen was respected by many for her devotion to the job. Many disagreed with some of her decisions, but respected her. The only time she came close to losing the respect and affection was on the death of Princess diana. Charlie on the other hand has always been regarded as a drip and a selfish little drip at that. We watched in disbelief at the way he treated Diana and the way he has treated his youngest son and his family. Camzilla has felt the countries wrath before and now that Charlie boy has ignored his mother’s wishes and SPOKEN wishes at that, both of them can expect a lot more demonstrating every time they appear AND at the coronation. THAT is why they are pushing botox barbie down our throats every day, deflection, deflection, deflection. But botox had better keep that combat jacket handy as she’s going to need it when camzilla turns the presses guns on her
In part of my dream last night, I was at Starbucks and wanted a sugar packet, but Charles grabbed all the sugar packets as I was reaching for one and refused to share.
Now, would Charles in reality hoard all the sugar packets? Time will tell.
The Queen had deference because she and her family stuck it in the palace during WWII and served in whatever small way she could. She got married and started having babies super young, ascended the throne super young. She never had a life outside her royal obligations and did what she was told by the courtiers.
Charles is coming into this thing with 50+ years of living. Being a playboy prince, then an emotionally abusive and adulterous husband, a distant and absentee father, and an opinionated Prince when it came to politics.
While the Queen could be largely a blank slate people could project their ideals onto, Charles’s slate is chaotic and messy. He can’t wipe it clean and start fresh. And no matter how much he spins stuff, people will never forget the basics: he’s an adulterer who is pushing his side piece on the public and he can’t keep his family together as it’s patriarch.
Camilla’s academic credential in KENNEL HYGIENE ought to have helped her conquer her yesterday’s knickers issue, but you can only lead a horse to water.
That theme is a universal one celebrated right now in the hilarious trending popular song with lyrics worthy of a new national anthem I’ll grow up tomorrow:
Haven’t done my laundry in a million weeks —
But I’m feeling so chic with my thong inside out —
Let’s go out
He’s also petty and punitive, holier-than-thou, yet corrupt and amoral. And you have to stick with him for life?