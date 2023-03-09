Will Anna Wintour ban the Kardashian-Jenners from this year’s Met Gala?

For the better part of a decade, people have complained about Anna Wintour giving her stamp of approval to the Kardashian-Jenners and Kanye West. Last year, Wintour finally revoked her approval of Kanye, but the truth is, Wintour is still fine with the Kardashian-Jenners. Kendall Jenner is still an in-demand model. Kylie Jenner is a beauty mogul. Kim Kardashian has like five successful businesses and she’s a billionaire. Arguably, Khloe and Kourtney aren’t that important to Anna Wintour, but they were still invited to last year’s Met Gala. Well, according to Page Six, Wintour is cutting out all Kardashian-Jenners for this year’s gala. Eh.
Is the Met Gala in the Kards for reality TV’s first family? The Met Gala could be Kardashian-free this year after the whole family of reality stars attended en masse for the first time in 2022.
Sources tell Page Six that Vogue boss Anna Wintour is cracking down on the guest list at the annual fashion fete — and that no Kardashians will make the cut. Vogue wouldn’t comment on the event’s guest list when we reached out.
But a source familiar with the Kardashian-Jenner clan says it’s not true that the first family of reality TV isn’t invited to the big ball.
Either way, we hear that so far it’s unclear whether anyone from the family — including Kim Kardashian, will be in attendance.
As I said, people are always trying to convince Wintour to give up the K-Js but I doubt she’s had some sudden change of heart. It’s far more likely that only Kim and Kendall are invited, but if Kylie wants an invite, I’m sure she’ll manage to get one. It’s not like designers refuse to work with them – please, Kim has been getting paid to promote Dolce & Gabbana, Balmain and Balenciaga. Kylie gets custom pieces made from dozens of designers. Kendall can walk any runway she wants. The jig is up: the Kardashian-Jenners are widely accepted – and even well-liked – in the fashion industry.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Cover Images and Backgrid.
I am proud to say I have NEVER watch any Kardashian show (and don’t intend to start).
The MET gala went downhill fast when this garbage people started showing up
I cancelled my Vogue subscription when Anna Wintour put Kim Kardashian on the cover.
Same. I haven’t looked at Vogue since.
Anna’s list has never been dignified, its always been about who’s popular and who can bring attention to the Gala. Addison Rae has been there for the past couple of years and its all to bring attention from her Tiktok following. What “merits” would justify her attendance if not that?
Of course they’re invited. This isn’t 2010 and the Met Ball isn’t some society wedding.
It’s ABOUT CELEBRITY.
No.
Just gross . Disgusting that these people have such a hold on pop culture. Why can’t people just ignore them so they go away!
Yeah, I suspect some of them will be invited but that this year or some future one, Khloe and Kourtney and maybe Kris will get cut from the guest list. The family as a whole may not be relevant enough to warrant a dozen invitations, but a few of its members are probably going to keep attending as long as they want to.
I’m sure Anna Wintour enjoys people talking as though she’s some sort of latter day Mrs. Astor, but Mrs. Astor only begrudgingly accepted the damn Vanderbilts! She’d be rolling in her grave at the idea that “polite society” included the Kardashian-Jenners.
Anna Wintour in not “society”. Anna Wintour is pure “global pop culture”.
The logic is simple. The Met Gala is a fundraiser. You raise funds from rich people. The Kardashians are rich.