Will Anna Wintour ban the Kardashian-Jenners from this year’s Met Gala?

For the better part of a decade, people have complained about Anna Wintour giving her stamp of approval to the Kardashian-Jenners and Kanye West. Last year, Wintour finally revoked her approval of Kanye, but the truth is, Wintour is still fine with the Kardashian-Jenners. Kendall Jenner is still an in-demand model. Kylie Jenner is a beauty mogul. Kim Kardashian has like five successful businesses and she’s a billionaire. Arguably, Khloe and Kourtney aren’t that important to Anna Wintour, but they were still invited to last year’s Met Gala. Well, according to Page Six, Wintour is cutting out all Kardashian-Jenners for this year’s gala. Eh.

Is the Met Gala in the Kards for reality TV’s first family? The Met Gala could be Kardashian-free this year after the whole family of reality stars attended en masse for the first time in 2022. Sources tell Page Six that Vogue boss Anna Wintour is cracking down on the guest list at the annual fashion fete — and that no Kardashians will make the cut. Vogue wouldn’t comment on the event’s guest list when we reached out. But a source familiar with the Kardashian-Jenner clan says it’s not true that the first family of reality TV isn’t invited to the big ball. Either way, we hear that so far it’s unclear whether anyone from the family — including Kim Kardashian, will be in attendance.

[From Page Six]

As I said, people are always trying to convince Wintour to give up the K-Js but I doubt she’s had some sudden change of heart. It’s far more likely that only Kim and Kendall are invited, but if Kylie wants an invite, I’m sure she’ll manage to get one. It’s not like designers refuse to work with them – please, Kim has been getting paid to promote Dolce & Gabbana, Balmain and Balenciaga. Kylie gets custom pieces made from dozens of designers. Kendall can walk any runway she wants. The jig is up: the Kardashian-Jenners are widely accepted – and even well-liked – in the fashion industry.