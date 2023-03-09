Prince Harry: ‘To be in the service of others is what drives me’

I really hope Prince Harry has a generous pay package with BetterUp, because he’s really given this company a huge shine for two years. He believes in the product – individual life coaching mixed with lite-therapeutic talk – and since joining the company as Chief Impact Officer, the company has vastly expanded operations and grown by leaps and bounds. BetterUp services Fortune 500 companies and they’re growing their business across Europe. These are photos from Harry’s appearance at BetterUp’s two-day Uplift Summit, where he chatted with CEO Alexi Robichaux and answered questions from the audience:
Prince Harry took the stage at BetterUp’s Uplift summit. The Duke of Sussex, 38, appeared with BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux live from San Francisco on Wednesday. Prince Harry has served as Chief Impact Officer for the coaching platform since March 2021, taking on the job after stepping back from his senior royal role and relocating to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, 41. The duo answered audience questions — although Harry quipped that some were “not appropriate.”
When asked about what drives his purpose, Prince Harry spoke about being part of a team with a shared mission, such as during his time in the military and with his Archewell Foundation that he founded with Meghan.
“For me, personally, I get so much out of helping other people. To be in the service of others is what drives me, what gets me out of bed every day. Then you have kids,” the father of Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana said before turning the conversation to “new dad” Robichaux. Later in the event, Robichaux said he was learning about awe from his 9-month-old son.
“Kids ground you,” Harry added. Prince Harry also said that members of the Invictus Games community as well as his and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation team use BetterUp.
I mean, we’ll get to the point where Harry’s work with BetterUp will be normalized and people won’t freak out every time he promotes the company. Perhaps we’re already getting there – this Uplift appearance is the kind of thing which normally would have gotten dozens of British tabloid editorials about how Harry is “whinging” for his “paymasters.” This week, the British media is more focused on Harry’s children and their titles though.
Photos courtesy of BetterUp’s IG.
Harry also said that the most resilient people he knows are his comms team at Archewell. Ain’t that the truth.
Harry and Alex always seem absolutely delighted to be in each other’s company.
@ Sue E Generis, which makes their collaboration much more effortless and engaging.
You can always count Harry, as well as Meghan, that much more powerful and purposeful. The sky has no bounds where Harry and Meghan are concerned. Harry has exposed the curtain back from the importance of mental health and is walking the walk.
I think it’s more than likely Harry has stock options in Better Up. When it goes public he is probably in for a huge windfall.
I’ve been to events like this for another international organization like this one. I watched it last night and what stuck me was how utterly NORMAL it was. And totally UN-royal. If Harry didn’t have a title, you would see him as just like any other CEO hyping his company up.
There was really nothing juicy to pull from this conversation. Ok, MAYBE, when he joked about loving his communications team, but I think that went over most people’s heads.
This was just Harry doing his job. Doing it well. No scandal. Nothing to see here.
That’s what’s fantastic to me. The more they do normal I have a job events like these, where a good portion of the population has either attended something similar or at least seen something similar the more unhinged the British media reporting seems. They’ll always have their base but doing events like this resonates with regular job having people.
I just read about his experience at his first Invictus games in his book- and there was crying while reading.
But look at him- connecting his better up business interest to his two charitable foundations/organizations. He knows what he is doing and/or is well advised.
I will always be impressed by the work he did on himself to get out of the toxic cycle.
I mean,,,, he could have become andrew or margaret-esque. Spoiled and unable to leave the family the titles or the money.
He did the work on himself. he is reaping the rewards both financially, and he seems happy and free. Good for him. And Bless the Duchess of Sussex for not peacing out- god knows she has to have been tempted a few times.
Good King Harry. Diana’s son. Her gift to us all.
Exactly, for a Prince, Harry is the most natural down to earth person when you actually listen to what he has to say. It’s not just platitudes written FOR him, it’s Harry, straight from the heart. Just ask the lads from invictus. Harry leads AND listens, and when he needs to, takes action. He is what his brother should aspire to, but never will and never could be. I’m lucky, I have had the pleasure of meeting Harry twice, once when we were both in uniform, and once when I was a civy. He is a gentleman AND one of the lads, God bless you and I still salute you Harry
This work that Harry is doing with Better Up is wonderful and I hope it expands and grows.
Man. Neither Harry or Meghan is perfect but man are they an example of wanting to be better, do better and make the world better. My admiration for them grows and grows and I am so grateful that took a chance on each other and their love.
I will be the superficial one as always. Lol. Damn ,Meghan husband looks hot . I am so loving his Cali wardrobe and relaxed happy vibes. Marriage to a good woman and having her love and support and having the children you do really is the best healing you could have ever hoped for.
It’s sad to say but the Windsors mistreating him and Meghan and them then having the courage to leave , was a blessing in disguise. Sometimes we have to go through hell to get to the sunshine and blue skies