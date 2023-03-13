Nicole Kidman wore Armani to the 2023 Oscars: surprisingly great?

Nicole Kidman only attended the Oscars as a presenter – she wasn’t in any of the nominated films or anything. I enjoy “presenter Nicole” – she comes out to have fun, and if you told me she took an edible or had a few shots before the Oscars carpet, I would believe you. Nicole wore Armani – this dress grew on me throughout the night and I ended up really liking it.

Rooney Mara in Alexander McQueen. What an awful dress in general, and specifically on Rooney. This is one of my picks for worst dress. I’m so tired of her washed-out BS.

Andrea Riseborough in Alexander McQueen. Well, she was certainly part of the bridal trend!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Lanvin. I haaaated this too. Julia is a lovely, petite woman – it shouldn’t be this hard to find something flattering?

Eva Longoria in Zuhair Murad. Eva has this thing where she always looks exactly the same no matter what she’s wearing or how she’s styled. While this is a different silhouette than she usually prefers, it looks… the same as everything else she wears.