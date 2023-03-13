Michelle Yeoh wore Dior & diamonds to pick up her first Best Actress Oscar

One of the sweetest and loveliest things about this awards season was the friendships between the cast of Everything Everywhere and Brendan Fraser. It happened at the Oscars too – the EEAAO people were so happy for Fraser, and that made the press room photos extra warm. Ke Huy Quan and Fraser have known each other for decades, and you could tell that Yeoh treats Fraser so warmly and gently. Anyway, it brought a tear to my eye. I’m so glad that Fraser won and not Austin Butler, finally the musical bio-pic spell has been broken. While I disliked The Whale, I love Brendan Fraser and he absolutely deserved the equivalent of a lifetime achievement. Quan’s story is also remarkable, as he said in his speech – from immigrant refugee to child actor, to basically having to work for decades behind the camera because he couldn’t get acting work. What a story.

As for Michelle… she was nervous. Everyone was nervous for her and for the film. She ended up winning and it felt so cathartic. As it was with Fraser and Jamie Lee Curtis, it felt more like a lifetime achievement award for all of her contributions to film. That being said, her performance in EEAAO is singular and brilliant.

I went back and forth on her Oscar look – she wore Dior and she was dripping in diamonds. Her jewelry throughout the awards season has been outstanding, and I’m pretty sure many of those pieces were her own. While I dislike the sheer panel at the top of her dress, I liked the overall effect that she was frothy, feathered and feminine. The dress looked comfortable, I think?