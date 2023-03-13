Angela Bassett in Moschino at the Oscars: amazing?

The 95th Oscars were a disappointment on several levels, the biggest of which I found to be Angela Bassett’s snub for Best Supporting Actress, with Jimmy Kimmel’s assholery a close second. Of course there’s also the interminable runtime, but that’s to be expected with this bloated show which refuses to get with the times. We read some disturbingly racist and ignorant takes from anonymous Oscar voters, so I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that Bassett lost to Jamie Lee Curtis. I’m not saying that Curtis wasn’t deserving, just not for this role. Bassett gave a superior performance.
Last night Bassett was in a phenomenal purple tulle Moschino gown with asymmetric poofs at the neckline and along the skirt, accented with Bulgari jewels. I love this so much and I was so disappointed for her. I’ll continue to watch her every week on 911 making the most money on television. There were some tweets trending with people complaining that she didn’t clap or something when Jamie Lee Curtis won? You would have to be scrutinizing her to notice, because I didn’t. Yes she looked disappointed, but who wouldn’t? In the lead up, before the SAGs, she seemed like a shoe-in.
At the beginning of their presentation for cinematography, which went to All Quiet on the Western Front, Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors opened with “Hey Auntie” and “We love you.” Jonathan going “mm hmm” at the end was sweet to me. I’m glad they gave Angela support!
Jonathan was in Geoffrey B. Small and Michael was in Louis Vuitton. I’m looking forward to seeing Creed III!
Ruth E. Carter won her second Oscar for costume design, for Black Panther, in Valentino. She made history as the first Black woman to win two Academy Awards. I had the pleasure of seeing her costume design exhibition at my local museum. Her body of work is incredible and I highly recommend her documentary on the show Abstract on Netflix. She gave a shout out to her mom in her acceptance speech, who passed at the age of 101 just last week.
These shoes!
Danai Gurira was a vision in Jason Wu. This dress fit like a glove and highlighted her amazing arms. I’m going to take that women’s strength training class at the gym, this clinches it.
Bonus Jonathan Majors taking a selfie with servicemen.
BEAUTIFUL. She got the assignment.
Yep, she was the best dressed for me last night, absolute perfection, stunning.
Yes, my vote for best dressed as well!
Goddess level achieved!
Angela Bassett has always been, and will always be one of the most excruciatingly beautiful women on this entire planet. Hands down.
Definitely one of best looks of night. And my heart broke for her when she lost. What a great night it would’ve been to see her up there, where she belongs.
Very pleased for Ruth E Carter I’m going to have to check out her documentary
Sad for Angela. I really hope her time comes soon. Her purple dress is glorious
I agree. I will check out her doc.
Loved her dress and shoes.
To answer your question: yes. She is beautiful and the dress is stunning on her.
Stunning
One of the best of the night. Just… WOW!
I was devastated for her. But I guess the small silver lining is that there’s hope she might win best actress at some point and for something better than BP. I hope someone gives her that part soon.
Angela was a vision in purple!
Angela was a stand out last night – she tends to bring her A game fashion wise and the color was spring and screamed LOOK AT ME – rightly so – she looked amazing.
I loved Angela from the very beginning. I remember as a kid watching her playing Tina T, and thinking what an extraordinary beauty and elegance. And I was just a child! But that was the impression she left on me. She looks perfect as always.
I was thinking the same thing, I grew up watching her and she looks pretty much exactly the same. She’s ageless!
Same here – whenever you saw her in something, you knew it would be good! And she is so gorgeous, and knows how to wear a gown. That purple gown is fabulous on her.
I love Danai’s gown also, simple but elegant and modern and perfectly fit.
Jonathan Majors looks so much like a kid I grew up with, who is also named Jonathan. I don’t notice it as much in motion, but in still photos, it’s uncanny!
I didn’t love the style of her dress that much but I loved the color and I loved the necklace, she looked fantastic overall.
I feel like the supporting categories were really tough this year, when they announced the nominees for each of those categories I thought “I honestly don’t know who is going to win or who should win.”
Still trying to figure out how Ruth Carter had a 101 year old mother when she looks like she’s 40 tops.
That was my thinking, too!
Angela Bassett IS A QUEEN. Didn’t like the dress, the burple, the necklace, the minaudiere, or even her hair. And yet, she looked AMAZING, gorgeous, best of the night!! Goals!
I adore that color, but when I break down the dress details, there are parts that I don’t like but Angela looks amazing! 💜 She is a stunner!
I LOVED this whole look. She knocked it out of the park for me.
Angela looked fabulous. I was disappointed that she didn’t win.
Did anyone else catch Jamie Lee saying, “Shut up!” when her name was announced? I think she thought Angela Basset was a shoe-in, too. As did I. Angela sure LOOKED like a winner in that royal purple gown. Simply 100% gorgeous.
I’m so disappointed and I don’t know what else she needs to do to win.
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors are just so handsome. Love that they shouted out Angela Basset (ageless, perfect in purple) and I can’t wait till they finally give her the Oscar she deserves. I thought she was wonderful in BP. She tore my heart out talking to Shuri by the river. She or Stephanie Hsu should have won.
The incredible jewels on Michael B. Jordan’s lapel were fabulous.
Yes! That man can dress. I am way too old for movie star crushes but oh well, here we are.
“She tore my heart out talking to Shuri by the river.” That was the scene. I also wanted her to win
All of the above folks look gorgeous. And Angela has been snubbed and treated so poorly by Hollywood. Jamie Lee Curtis seems nice but she didn’t deserve the Oscar for this role or her body of work. She’s done fun roles and she’s a fine actor, but she is nowhere close to as good an actor Angela is. Angela deserves an Oscar for her body of work and this role and she was snubbed because the Oscars still undervalue Black women’s work. We got only our second woman of color Best Actress last night, so it’s unrealistic to think Angela’s Best Actress Oscar is right around the corner (even though she would deserve it).
I didn’t watch the show but news alert popped up and I was so sad and disappointed when I saw who won that award. Ms. Bassett has been stepping on necks since she came out and I just don’t understand why everyone assumed Jamie Lee deserved it for her body of work when Angela’s is just as amazing.
I agree with all of this, Jess.
Angela looked gorgeous! Ava’s shoes though, how could she walk in those? Didn’t care for the dress either. And Danai looked okay, I don’t mind ball gown dresses but the top of the dress was lacking to me. Or maybe I’m just so used to seeing bling everywhere.
Sorry, I meant to say Ruth Carter, not Ava. Its still early. Forgive me Ruth and congrats on your Oscar.
Angela looked great. I was totally unsurprised she lost because of that anonymous Oscar voter and the backlash and there also seems to be mess because most of the Oscars are snobs about Marvel movies too. Head to head though, Angela gave a better performance than Jamie Lee Curtis.
I really hate how white people were policing her face last night and acted like she should have gotten up and applauded Jamie Lee Curtis.
Angela Bassett was absolutely best dressed in my opinion. I love Jamie Lee Curtis and EEAAO. She seems so genuine. I do think she deserved a nomination. After watching Wakanda Forever, Angela Basset definitely should have won. She was hands down the best supporting actress this year. Saying that doesn’t mean I’m mad at Jamie Lee, I love Jamie Lee, it’s the system that still has to change in 2023.
I loved Angela’s dress. I did love her in Black Panther. Ruth was stunning even though I saw from a few sites everyone hated her dress. I loved everything from the drape to the pink shoes. I loved how she called her Mother an ancestor. I thought that was so beautiful. It moved me more than anything at the Oscar’s in a long time. I didn’t really like Danai’s dress. I love her!
Angela looked perfection. One of the best dressed of the night on a night where many people looked fab.
Angela is simply regally beautiful.
I loved her look.
Angela Bassett and Sabrina Dhowre Elba are my picks for best dressed. I was surprised to be disappointed by many of the dresses
This was by far the best look of the night for me — stunning on every level.
While her performance in WF was outstanding — the movie itself just wasn’t that great — it had really awesome and touching moments in tribute and the ending was a nice touch, but overall, I felt like they did a really poor job on the new ‘civilization” compared to the rich and detailed Wakanda.
But if her performance was great it shouldn’t matter if the movie was or not. I haven’t seen “The Whale” but many people on this site have commented that they liked Brendan Fraser but not the movie, it’s a similar concept to Angela Bassett in “Wakanda Forever”.
Anyway, I’m not upset that Jamie Lee Curtis won, just extremely disappointed for Angela Bassett. I’ve seen both of their movies and thought Angela had the better performance.
I believe Wakanda Forever cost Bassett some votes because people were judging her based on what they thought of the over-all movie rather than her performance. It works backwards too, where undeserving people win because voters liked their movie overall.
Angela looked incredible 10/10 everything was on point.
Danai Gurira wore my favorite dress of the night — by far.
Angela Basset looked like a Queen. I have a few other faves and disappointments, but I’ll save those for more appropriate threads. I’m disappointed, but not surprised, that Angela Basset didn’t win. I’m not the only one who felt that the chances of Basset and Michelle Yeoh BOTH winning Oscars on the same night (and possibly even in the same decade) was /is very close to zero. The poignantly beautiful bittersweet shout-out was lovely: “Hey Auntie. We love you.” We really do.
Yay for Ruth Carter — whose skills and talents envisioned and created new worlds that I would very much like to play in.
She looked amazing. Probably the best of the night. I hope she still has her moment. She deserves an Oscar.
I enjoyed Ruth E. Carter’s speech. I can’t imagine losing your mother and doing this in the same week! She looked absolutely fab.
Oh. My. God. This is SPECTACULAR. Everything from the purple to the structure is perfect.
When Ruth Carter said, “Chadwick, please take care of Mom.” 😢
Loved that color for her. Didn’t love her reaction to not winning. I understand the disappointment but she could have been a gracious loser.
I think the ungracious loser was Kerry Cordon who mouthed ‘what the…’ and then clapped in a half arsed way. Angela was disappointed but she was still classy.
Gracious is tone policing. Angela’s work was better than anything Jamie Lee Curtis has done.
Miss me with this. She was a gracious loser. She was silent. She did nothing disruptive. She let the worst performer in the category have her moment and the only reason we know anything about her reaction was because a camera decided to zoom in on her. You’re upset that she didn’t dance to the farce in the way that you would have preferred and that says more about you than it will ever say about her.
Ditto. You said it beautifully @CK3.
Angela, Ruth (and Danai) need to share their anti-aging secrets.
Just sublime – all three of them !
I was sad for her, but I’ve honestly been upset with the way oscars pundits were talking about her potential win and Michelle Yeoh’s eventual win all season. I know it wasn’t malicious, but PoC barely get nominated. They have almost never won a “legacy” award based on their career in opposition to some great (almost always) white hope, who truly “deserves” the award. PoC can’t put in a glorified cameo in a BP winner and win. So I can understand being disheartened by the entire charade. Critiqued for potentially winning after a long career (when voters have never given a sh*t about it). Critiqued for campaigning (when voters openly admit to not seeing our films regardless of the events thrown). Only to see the hardest studio backed campaigner get nominated and win because she has the most friends in the industry. I’d sit my butt down too.