Cara Delevingne looked gorgeous in a blood-red Elie Saab at the Oscars

Cara Delevingne was invited to present at the Oscars, because… I have to believe she just has one of the best teams around. I mean, she’s on the cover of Vogue talking about her sobriety and now suddenly she turns up at the Oscars as a presenter. The weirdest thing is, Cara ATE. She wore this gorgeous blood red Elie Saab gown and she stood out in that dreadful sea of bridal white dresses. She looked like a movie star! I also think it’s funny to see so many of the younger girls doing their take on the infamous “Jolie Leg” dress.
Tems is a Nigerian artist who attended the Oscars as part of the Wakanda Forever soundtrack and nominated song. She wore this structural Lever Couture gown and the Oscar producers made the mistake of seating her in the middle of a row in the middle section. She blocked several people’s views with this dress. I mean… I actually love the dress and she looks amazing, but yeah… if I had been seated behind her, I would have been beyond pissed. Maybe it’s the kind of dress which works better for the Grammys or Met Gala.
Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud. pic.twitter.com/HQ8lSYQBUV
She looked fantastic. And healthy. Good for her.
This is the best Cara D look for me. Makeup styling jewellery: all on point. Usually she looks half done.
Cara would have had my favorite look of the night if not for the fact that (IMHO) that slit was just way too high. Not trying to shame her at all because damn is she beautiful, but when she came out on stage I was worried that she was going to have an Ashley Judd-esque flash.
I think a lot of dresses are just too high. Growing up it was scandalous if your slit went much higher than the knee. I don’t have Jolie worthy legs so maybe it’s just jealousy.
Best look of the night for me. Cara’s dress, shoes, makeup. Perfect.
I would have preferred gold jewelry with this red dress. The natural lip is a winner.
Cara definitely brought it, no complaints. And Tems dress was beautiful but definitely for the runway. That guy sitting next to her looks mighty uncomfortable.
She looked absolutely beautiful in that gown! And yes, this is not a ‘sit in the audience at a theater’ kind of gown, but a ‘show up & get photographed then change into something more comfortable’ kind of gown.
You have to be a special kind of Ahole to sit there the whole night and block the people behind you. She could have walked the carpet and changed.
I’m in the “it was rude!” camp. However, it is not that different, imho, than women who wear really large hats to the Kentucky Derby, or some British event (I’m assuming, looking at Kate Middleton’s headwear) where people behind you might have their views blocked. All of which I find rude as well, but Tems wasn’t *singularly* rude in that respect, is my only point.
Yeah, a smart organizer would have seated Tems in the back row, but the Oscars audience is still so overwhelmingly white that I guess they had to spread the POC around. I doubt that a first-time nominee even thought about this, and by the time she got to the auditorium it was too late to do anything.
Sit a woc in the back….. row? I don’t think that’s the solution you think it’s going to be… Anyway-Tems looked fantastic and quite frankly white people’s discomfort and judgment can withstand shutting up for an evening.
An aisle seat, perhaps?
Amen. Even in that “gotcha” screengrab, you can clearly see Florence Pugh’s enormous sleeves spilling over into to adjacent seats, but no one’s calling out her for dressing inconsiderately (whatever that means at the f’ing Oscars).
But Florence’s dress doesn’t block anyone’s view. Fabric pushing on your arm is different than fabric blocking your entire view. The designer of the dress should have made the puff removable or a way to fold it down so it framed around her shoulders and neck or something. The dress was gorgeous on the red carpet, but there is no denying it’s a wall to everyone behind her.
I think you would feel different if she was blocking your view. It was inconsiderate and rude. She knew she was gonna be seated in rows in an auditorium.
She looks stunning and put together – Hollywood glamour. I just wish the shoes weren’t on such a platform. And yes, many were posing A La Jolie Leg.
The Jolie leg thing was funny because she was posing SO HARD. it was hardly the first time someone’s had a leg out.
Cara looked amazing and I’m happy for her.
Yeah I remember the Jolie leg being much more exaggerated.
I like Cara’s dress a lot. She looks fantastic.
Tem’s dress is really interesting and she looks lovely, but I would have been annoyed to be seated next to or behind her and unable to see. Not a dress to wear in conventional theater seating like that.
The producers don’t know what the attendees will wear when they do the seating. I think this one is on Tems to know she’s going to be in the audience sitting c!or to and in front of people
I adore what she is wearing. It is so beautiful. I wonder who was sitting behind her lol.
They should know to plan for massive gowns (of which there were dozens, many with bulky shoulder poufs like Cara’s) and make adjustments. When Tems walked into the auditorium, who in their right mind would escort her to a seat in the middle of a block?
They can’t just move her, they have to move everyone else as well.
Tems should have known better, this isn’t her first rodeo. make the dress adjustable so that the people around you can at least see OR don’t wear the dress.
Thank you for mentioning my two favorite gowns of the night, with Cara’s being my favorite: it was stunning. As an aside, she is very, very well connected. And I’m happy to go along with or watch any victory lap or recovery march anyone is on. Loved the cloud….would have been spitting nails if I was behind it.
I’m sorry, but if I was sitting behind Tems, I would have reached up and grabbed that thing, then pulled it down slowly until it was no longer blocking everyone’s view. I know this is how fights start on airplanes with seat reclining et etc., but I don’t think I would have been able to stop myself.
Cara looks wonderful and healthy. As for Tems, the dress choice was awful for a crowded event. She was either completely thoughtless or beyond selfish and inconsiderate in wearing something so visually obstructive. Whoever did the seating failed to work with the significant problem and challenge she caused. Knowing she was blocking others, she should have gotten up and stood in the back. I don’t know how she could sit there comfortably, knowing her effect on others who had to endure her ridiculous fashion indulgence.
I agree with you completely!
So glad to see Cara look so wonderful health wise and her dress and styling imo was winner of the night.
Mine too.
Cara looks stunning and so put together. Good for her.
That picture of Tems in the audience made me lol, imagine sitting behind that thing. I’d be pisssssed.
Cara did the glambot thing on the red carpet, and it was incredible. Between working the dress and the smize, yep, she’s a model.
I know she’s criticized a lot for being a nepo model, but Cara does glam quite well when she’s ‘on’.
Cara looked amazing — that dress is perfection.
Best dressed goes to cara 100%
love that dress
love the dress on her.
She looks incredible — 2nd best behind Angela Bassett.
Cara nailed this. She came out with confidence and presented really well. I wish her the best.
Love this whole look – its probably the best look I have ever seen on her.
Was looking again at Cara and realized she didn’t wear a hard red lipstick and it’s just right.
She may be my best dressed. At least top 3. This was incredible.
I can see why she was Karl Lagerfeld’s muse. There is just something special about her. She looked healthy and fantastic. Wish her the best in her sobriety journey.
Cara looked amazing. One of the best looks of the night!
When I saw Cara, my first thought was “DAMN GIRL”.
She looks amazing and that dress is to die for. It strikes me that in pap photos she looks sooo tiny and almost girl-next-door but put her at an event with amazing styling and she has PRESENCE. She really does have ‘it’.
I have to agree on Tems. While everyone was snerking about her blocking other people’s view (which she was), I was feeling mildly awed by how lovely she looked, perfectly framed by that amazing dress.
When Cara walked across the stage I saw what looked like a bandage around her left thigh. Maybe a new tattoo?