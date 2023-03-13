Cara Delevingne looked gorgeous in a blood-red Elie Saab at the Oscars

Cara Delevingne was invited to present at the Oscars, because… I have to believe she just has one of the best teams around. I mean, she’s on the cover of Vogue talking about her sobriety and now suddenly she turns up at the Oscars as a presenter. The weirdest thing is, Cara ATE. She wore this gorgeous blood red Elie Saab gown and she stood out in that dreadful sea of bridal white dresses. She looked like a movie star! I also think it’s funny to see so many of the younger girls doing their take on the infamous “Jolie Leg” dress.

Tems is a Nigerian artist who attended the Oscars as part of the Wakanda Forever soundtrack and nominated song. She wore this structural Lever Couture gown and the Oscar producers made the mistake of seating her in the middle of a row in the middle section. She blocked several people’s views with this dress. I mean… I actually love the dress and she looks amazing, but yeah… if I had been seated behind her, I would have been beyond pissed. Maybe it’s the kind of dress which works better for the Grammys or Met Gala.

Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud. pic.twitter.com/HQ8lSYQBUV — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) March 13, 2023