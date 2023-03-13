Cate Blanchett lost in Louis Vuitton at the Oscars: frumpy or interesting?

While I was unequivocally happy for Michelle Yeoh when she won the Best Actress Oscar, I was also somewhat bummed for Cate Blanchett. Maybe we’ll look back on this awards season and understand when and where the shift happened, because back in December/January, I would have said that Tar and Cate were locks on many of the big awards, and deservedly so – Tar is a masterpiece, a brilliant film with one of Blanchett’s best-ever performances. That being said, I don’t think Cate was upset about losing to Michelle Yeoh. She seemed almost embarrassed to win some of the early awards, and she clearly knew how big this was for Yeoh. Anyway, all of that to say… Cate did not dress like she expected to win the Oscar. She wore this Louis Vuitton look which… kind of sucks. I mean, it’s not actually terrible, I just expect so much more from Cate.

I don’t expect more from Ana de Armas – she’s been a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador for several years, and they made bespoke pieces for her throughout the awards season. Unmemorable, boring, vanilla, bland. I will say this though – much like Cate’s look, it’s not actively terrible, just kind of disappointing. I hated her center part, hair-down look too.

Kate Hudson also wore Louis Vuitton. This isn’t great. I don’t get why she picked this.

Embed from Getty Images