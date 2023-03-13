Zoe Saldana in vintage Fendi at the Oscars: undone or boho chic?


Zoe Saldana stars in Avatar: The Way of Water, which my son saw in the theater. He wants me to see it because he loved it, but I feel like three hours is too much to ask of my time, you know? If your movie is under two hours I’m much more likely to buy a ticket, otherwise it’s streaming for me. Zoe was in vintage Fendi and while she looks washed out in photos and this looks kind of wrinkly, I liked it on camera. I thought this was unique and pretty for a red carpet gown and I loved the detail on it.

Check out this up close photo, it’s beautiful, right? Her husband Marco Perego is also beautiful.

Zoe’s co-presenter and costar, Sigourney Weaver, was in Givenchy. Sigourney told Laverne Cox that the gown was furry and had her feel it! Sigourney has three Academy Award nominations (Aliens, Gorillas in the Mist, Working Girl) and no wins. That needs to change.

Sofia Carson sang Applause, by Diane Warren from the movie Tell it Like a Woman, at the Oscars. This was Warren’s 14th nomination without a win! Warren did get an honorary Oscar though and she seemed really happy about that in her E! red carpet interview. I liked Sofia’s performance gown, which was Valentino, better than her red carpet gown, an oddly cut white Giambattista Valli. It’s giving her Barbie proportions.


Sandra Oh was also in Giambattista Valli, in a gown which would have been perfectly lovely in so many other colors. What is she thinking?

Giambattista Valli also did Allison Williams’ gown. This was a whole pink ruffle sequin feather mess.

Looking so much sleeker and classier in pink was Hong Chau in Prada. Hong said that she asked Prada to add the Mandarin collar to her gown. I like the black tassel train on this and think she looks beautiful, I just wonder how this perfect look was achieved. Did she take a van over from the hotel and not sit down on the way? There is not a single crease in this gown.

Harry Shum Jr. was in Adean, which typically makes womenswear but they made an exception for him. He is just gorgeous. I kept staring at him on the red carpet.

36 Responses to “Zoe Saldana in vintage Fendi at the Oscars: undone or boho chic?”

  1. BeyondTheFringe says:
    March 13, 2023 at 8:47 am

    I loved Sandra Oh’s dress. 10/10 no notes. Color and all.

    ETA: I loved the big swing with Harry Shum’s Jr.’s tux. Worked beautifully and I am here for it.

    Reply
  2. TextileMama says:
    March 13, 2023 at 8:48 am

    I loved Sandra Oh’s dress – as well as the color! Elegant, interesting, vibrant, sexy – and the color was perfection with her hair and skin tone, IMO! Zoë and Sigourney were meh personified.

    Reply
    • Jen says:
      March 13, 2023 at 9:00 am

      She pulls it off! I don’t love orange, but it’s nice to see and offbeat choice now and again. Hair, makeup, jewellery (that necklace!) and dress all marry well together.

      Reply
    • mimic says:
      March 13, 2023 at 10:38 am

      Sandra was one of my top three! Everything about her look was glorious.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        March 13, 2023 at 11:51 am

        I agree!! Sandra came and delivered in her entire ensemble!!! I love the color, the dress and her hair!!! Stunning!!

  3. MsIam says:
    March 13, 2023 at 8:58 am

    I think this is one of the best looks Sandra has worn ever! Applause! Zoe’s dress is ill fitting around the bust area, at least to my eyes. Definitely not an Oscar dress.

    Reply
  4. Watson says:
    March 13, 2023 at 8:58 am

    Loved Sandra as well! Why be boring when you can have fun as someone who’s not nominated?!

    Loved Hong chau and Sofia’s dresses too!!

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 13, 2023 at 11:58 am

      @ Watson, Hong Chau looked stunning and she pulled off a different and difficult look and did it with such elegance and style. I think that she was one of the best dressed alongside Sandra Oh!!

      Reply
      • dj says:
        March 13, 2023 at 6:38 pm

        I adored Hong Chau’s dress last night but did not get to see this weird black bit til photos today. The delicate pink accented her skin beautifully and I loved the simplicity of the gown. I did not see her in The Whale but I did The Menu. She was a scary powerhouse. Held her own with Rafe Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy.

    • Denise says:
      March 13, 2023 at 4:55 pm

      I really like Harry’s look. It’s the best (male or female) I’ve seen so far.

      Reply
  5. fineskylark says:
    March 13, 2023 at 9:02 am

    I loved Sandra’s dress; I thought it was perfect for her.

    Reply
  6. Turtledove says:
    March 13, 2023 at 9:07 am

    I am not a fan of orange, but she looks fantastic. That dress, orange and all, is stunning.

    Reply
  7. Mina_Esq says:
    March 13, 2023 at 9:21 am

    Zoe’s dress is lovely but not fancy enough for the Oscars. That purse is amazing though. I want it.

    I think Sandra is pulling off that dress, even in that color.

    Reply
  8. Kate says:
    March 13, 2023 at 9:21 am

    Love that colour on Sandra Oh!

    Reply
  9. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    March 13, 2023 at 9:21 am

    I’m Loving Harry’s tuxedo!! Imho, the best look of the night!!

    So I recorded the Oscars so we could fast forward through the commercials, as one does, and extended the recording by 30 minutes and wouldn’t you know it the award for best picture came out at 32 minutes!! Lord, these people really need to shorten this show! We completely missed the best picture award and were frantically searching for it, argh!! This is why I haven’t tuned in in years and will likely not watch it again anytime soon.

    Reply
  10. Chaine says:
    March 13, 2023 at 9:42 am

    The metallic dress was just fine but Sigourney needs better helpers with hair and makeup. Her hair color just looks unnatural and the style is not glam enough for the gown. I sympathize because as I get older, makeup is so tough. If I don’t wear it I look washed out and people are asking me if I am feeling ok with concerned voices, and if I wear it it looks garish and clowny and I don’t really know how to not get it all caking into my wrinkles. But I’m not a famous actress who could afford top notch advice and artistry.

    Reply
  11. Gelya says:
    March 13, 2023 at 9:48 am

    Zoe always wears some style of dress like this. I love that it is vintage Fendi. I would have worn vintage too.
    I didn’t realize Sigourney’s gown was furry. That is funny. She looked beautiful.
    I don’t know how old Sofia is but her dress was a cute prom style. I can see a lot of girls wearing it this year.
    Stage outfit was unique but not my favorite. I did like the cape.
    I do like Sandra’s gown but it kind of falls off of her.
    No to Allison’s gown.
    I didn’t like Han’s black tassle on the gown. The pink is beautiful on her. The tassle is distracting. It might have looked better in motion. I didn’t see that.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 13, 2023 at 12:04 pm

      @ Geyla, I think that Sophia’s dress was a disaster as well as Allison Williams. WTH is going on with Williams dress?? Could she not decide what she wanted the final look to be so she just threw in every possible bit of accents possible??? And why did she attend too??

      Sophia’s red carpet dress was a big no but her performance dress was stunning and elegant. Too bad she didn’t switch them around. No. No. And no.

      Reply
  12. Houlihan says:
    March 13, 2023 at 9:54 am

    I am obsessed with Sandra’s gown. The untamed hair! The lipstick! The necklace. That COLOR! She looked like a sun goddess. No notes. Perfection.

    Sigourney’s dress is so ill-fitting around the shoulders and bust. I remember a blind item from maybe 10 years ago about her throwing a “don’t you know who I am” tantrum in a designer’s showroom when the staff wouldn’t give her a free gown for an event and instead insisted she pay. I think about that story everytime I see her in a poorly-tailored dress, and wonder if there’s a connection between her demands, how she treats the staff, and her chronic poor fits.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 13, 2023 at 12:08 pm

      @ Houlihan, that’s an interesting and informative bit of dirt on Weaver….as she certainly looked awful last night. It was if she was half way through her fittings and went with what was done to that point. Plus she didn’t have any jewelry as well. Anyway, she didn’t look polished or refined in any manner for it to be an Oscars night. Sigourney just looked blah.

      Reply
  13. NMB says:
    March 13, 2023 at 9:54 am

    Wow. Allison William’s dress is awful. It’s bad 80s/Victorian. It’s what I imagine Kate MIddleton would wear.

    Reply
  14. lucy2 says:
    March 13, 2023 at 10:17 am

    Sigourney’s is the only one of this group that I like.

    Reply
  15. TeamMeg says:
    March 13, 2023 at 10:31 am

    Wait a sec—UHTRED, SON of UHTRED was at the Oscars? I need a drink of water. (Am I the only The Last Kingdom fan here?) So sorry I missed seeing AD in motion, but I didn’t catch Allison on the champagne carpet, either. Her dress is a lot. That gown + voluminous addition (cape/wrap/bustle) trend was big last night. Not sure it will stick. Looks heavy and uncomfortable, as well as a bit silly. Pretty pink, though. They both look beautiful.

    Reply
  16. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 13, 2023 at 10:33 am

    I loved Zoe’s look – she is very style consistent on the red carpet. Marco’s hair – looks like it needs a good condition but maybe thats the style its meant to be. She’s a good actress and maybe one day she’ll get a shot at the golden man.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 13, 2023 at 12:15 pm

      @ Digital Unicorn, I think Zoë looked magnificent as well. This is typical of her choices and she pulls it off every single time! I love that she chose vintage as well as she makes wonderful and daring choices. Her husband doesn’t look too bad either.

      Reply
  17. Mel says:
    March 13, 2023 at 11:21 am

    I LOVE Sandra Oh and Hong Chau’s looks. Hong Chau must have arrived in an open top car standing up because as previously mentioned, there is not a wrinkle in that dress. I hate Zoe Saldana’s look, it looks like a victorian nightgown and she’s wearing round toe shoes. Ewwww. I always hate what she wears, it’s always expensive and ugly.

    Reply
  18. CC says:
    March 13, 2023 at 11:43 am

    I thought Sandra Oh looked fantastic – hard color to pull off but she did!

    Reply
  19. Nerd says:
    March 13, 2023 at 12:23 pm

    I love Zoe as an actress and a human being. To see her Instagram posts about her projects, husband and kids is a joy. But… that dress to me is hideous. She is so gorgeous but even her beauty can’t make that dress look good. It looks like a petticoat to be worn under a dress at a plantation ball and Giambattista Valli’s dress was the plantation dress to wear over it. It’s like what in the actual hell were they wearing.

    Reply
  20. Sophie says:
    March 13, 2023 at 2:06 pm

    Zoe’s dress isn’t vintage, it’s from the latest Fendi couture collection.

    Reply

