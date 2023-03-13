Zoe Saldana in vintage Fendi at the Oscars: undone or boho chic?



Zoe Saldana stars in Avatar: The Way of Water, which my son saw in the theater. He wants me to see it because he loved it, but I feel like three hours is too much to ask of my time, you know? If your movie is under two hours I’m much more likely to buy a ticket, otherwise it’s streaming for me. Zoe was in vintage Fendi and while she looks washed out in photos and this looks kind of wrinkly, I liked it on camera. I thought this was unique and pretty for a red carpet gown and I loved the detail on it.

Check out this up close photo, it’s beautiful, right? Her husband Marco Perego is also beautiful.

Zoe’s co-presenter and costar, Sigourney Weaver, was in Givenchy. Sigourney told Laverne Cox that the gown was furry and had her feel it! Sigourney has three Academy Award nominations (Aliens, Gorillas in the Mist, Working Girl) and no wins. That needs to change.

Sofia Carson sang Applause, by Diane Warren from the movie Tell it Like a Woman, at the Oscars. This was Warren’s 14th nomination without a win! Warren did get an honorary Oscar though and she seemed really happy about that in her E! red carpet interview. I liked Sofia’s performance gown, which was Valentino, better than her red carpet gown, an oddly cut white Giambattista Valli. It’s giving her Barbie proportions.



Sandra Oh was also in Giambattista Valli, in a gown which would have been perfectly lovely in so many other colors. What is she thinking?

Giambattista Valli also did Allison Williams’ gown. This was a whole pink ruffle sequin feather mess.

Looking so much sleeker and classier in pink was Hong Chau in Prada. Hong said that she asked Prada to add the Mandarin collar to her gown. I like the black tassel train on this and think she looks beautiful, I just wonder how this perfect look was achieved. Did she take a van over from the hotel and not sit down on the way? There is not a single crease in this gown.

Harry Shum Jr. was in Adean, which typically makes womenswear but they made an exception for him. He is just gorgeous. I kept staring at him on the red carpet.

