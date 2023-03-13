Lady Gaga wore Versace for the Oscars carpet, then changed into a t-shirt inside

Oh, Lady Gaga. I actually like Gaga and I wish her well. She takes herself very seriously, but hey, she’s an Oscar winner and here we are. She was nominated again for “Hold My Hand,” the song she wrote for Top Gun: Maverick. For the carpet, Gaga wore this absolutely awful Versace dress and too much makeup. Then she removed all of her makeup and the dress and performed her song in jeans, a t-shirt and Converse kicks. She even got to talk about her song before she performed it, because…??? Some suggested that Gaga is still in character as Harley Quinn. Probably. But this was way too overwrought for “the song from the Vroom Vroom Plane movie.”

Ariana DeBose returned to the Oscars as the reigning Best Supporting Actress winner. Traditionally, last year’s winners come to present and they have more fun with their fashion. I guess that was the case here – Ari had this Versace made specially for her, based on some archival Versace pieces. Those shoulders definitely say late ‘80s/early ‘90s Versace.

I didn’t hate Kerry Condon’s Versace dress at all – the yellow was pretty on her, the dress was cut well and I think this was probably the best Versace on the carpet.

  1. Seraphina says:
    March 13, 2023 at 7:25 am

    SOOOOOOOOO many great dresses this year. It was like eye candy late last night as I scrolled through pics. All three ladies look great but Lady Gaga wins out of the three and she was a standout last night fashion wise (among others as well)

  2. SAS says:
    March 13, 2023 at 7:30 am

    Kerry Condon looked exquisite.

    Gaga was one of about 3 wearing a dropped waist. Hopefully just an odd Oscars micro-trend that goes nowhere! Love that stagewear change, I didn’t see the performance but she looks great!

    • Seraphina says:
      March 13, 2023 at 7:36 am

      I LOVED the dropped waist on LG – it added so much visual interest and accentuated her tiny frame. It made the dress IMO.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        March 13, 2023 at 1:29 pm

        @Seraphina, Lady Gaga seems to never disappoint. She looked stunning in her gown and she looked magnificent in her t-shirt and jeans too.

        Though Ariana DeBose looked stunning in her Versace they could have left the shoulder pads on the floor but she rocked it like a queen and didn’t look back!! I loved all of the metallics last night from DeBose and Duvernay. Though for pastels, we had Sandra Oh, Kerry Condon and Lauren Miller who all looked superb!!

      • Seraphina says:
        March 13, 2023 at 2:02 pm

        @BothSidesNow – so many wonderful gowns. I loved Fan Bingbing as well – the entire outfit and hair and accessories were a feast for the eyes. Zuro Hall’s dress from the front was divine. Her makeup and hair were on point and she posed like a supermodel. The materials in this year’s gowns was droll worthy for me.
        But I get what @SAS is saying, I could not pull off LG’s dress silhouette – maybe if were in my 20s.

  3. Arizona says:
    March 13, 2023 at 7:39 am

    I thought Kerry’s dress was truly beautiful and her makeup was great, but I would have liked a little more hair styling.

    Gaga showing up in full makeup and dress only to take it all off for her performance while she acted as though the Top Gun song was deeply important is camp.

  4. Becks1 says:
    March 13, 2023 at 7:40 am

    I LOVED Kerry Condon’s dress. The color, the cut of it, how it draped – that was one of my favorite dresses of the night.

    I also thought Ariana DeBose looked amazing.

  5. Sharon says:
    March 13, 2023 at 7:40 am

    Please can someone tell me what is the use of that piece of tape around Lady Gaga’s waist. I can’t help seeing it every time I look at her in that dress.

    Reply
    • Lara (The Other) says:
      March 13, 2023 at 8:03 am

      It´s stabilisation for the corset. Real corsets to chinch in at the waist have this band made of a sturdy fabric to stabilize the construction, hold everything together and take the pressure from the decorative fabric

  6. Chrissy says:
    March 13, 2023 at 7:53 am

    Ha. I must take myself too seriously because I was kind of into the whole Gaga vibe last night. I generally thought style wise it was an ok evening. People looked good ! That yellow is hard to wear !

  7. MoBiMom says:
    March 13, 2023 at 8:10 am

    I actually kind of love what Gaga did…. going over the top at both ends of the fashion spectrum.

    Reply
    • Eleanor says:
      March 13, 2023 at 1:31 pm

      I loved it too! I thought it was a very Gaga move to perform as she did. I think she embraced a little of the motor/engine lover crowd with her take.

  8. K says:
    March 13, 2023 at 8:38 am

    Here for all of these ladies. Gaga looked fab. Ariana was hot in that dress.

  9. helonearth says:
    March 13, 2023 at 8:49 am

    Gaga’s make up and hair remind me of Robert Palmer’s video for the song Addicted to Love.

    Reply
  10. Kate says:
    March 13, 2023 at 9:19 am

    Kerry Condon looks fantastic but she needed a necklace.

    Reply
  11. Gelya says:
    March 13, 2023 at 9:20 am

    No, Lady GaGa’s dress is just one of the worst. I wonder why I was gasping at Ariana’s dress. I am a huge 80’s & early 90’s Versace fan. I did love her dress. I don’t like yellow dresses on pretty blonde girls. It really detracts from their complexions. I do like the lines of the dress.

  12. Sumodo1 says:
    March 13, 2023 at 10:25 am

    Are we seeing pantyhose waistband on Gaga?

    Reply
  13. Mina_Esq says:
    March 13, 2023 at 10:42 am

    That was the perfect description of her – she takes herself way too seriously! Like, I know why she does it. As women, we have to perform at 120% at all times to get ahead, but I wish she could also see that none of this actually matters in the grand scheme of things. It took me a long time to get there. To perform the sh*t out of everything I do, but to also not stress out if I can’t or if I fail.

  14. artmaven says:
    March 13, 2023 at 10:57 am

    Gaga counterprogrammed wonderfully. She introduced herself in no makeup and t-shirt. A good moment for her.

    • Eleanor says:
      March 13, 2023 at 1:34 pm

      I thought she was great! Of course, she’s going to find a way to perform while performing….that’s her thing.

      Reply
  15. TIFFANY says:
    March 13, 2023 at 11:07 am

    I think Gaga looked great on the carpet and also on stage. I am reminded of how great she looks without 12 layers of make up.

    • Eleanor says:
      March 13, 2023 at 1:46 pm

      I thought so too. A few years ago she was on late night (Colbert?) talking about A Star is Born. She said she feels at home with makeup, fashion choices etc. Its being without makeup that feels like costume to her.

  16. Coco says:
    March 13, 2023 at 11:46 am

    Gaga looked terrible the whole look was a no.

  17. Lucía says:
    March 13, 2023 at 12:19 pm

    I actually didn’t recognize her when she went on stage. I kept asking my friends “who’s that girl in the tee?” then I realized. I thought it was genius. The craziest thing she can do at this point is something like that. And I thought she looked so cute!

    • art maven says:
      March 13, 2023 at 12:26 pm

      Me too. It’ll be memorable. No one was going to notice her in a nice dress. I don’t think she takes herself too seriously, but I do think she takes her work seriously. It would have been better with a more memorable song, but….

  18. tealily says:
    March 13, 2023 at 1:21 pm

    I couldn’t look away from her puffy lip injections without over-lined lipstick on them to cover them up.

    It also took me a moment to recognize her when she turned up on stage. She was doing The Most for that performance, but I agree it was memorable. How do you shock if you’re Gaga? Wear and inside out t-shirt.

  19. Eleanor says:
    March 13, 2023 at 1:48 pm

    I thought so too. A few years ago she was on late night (Colbert?) talking about A Star is Born. She said she feels at home with makeup, fashion choices etc. Its being without makeup that feels like costume to her.

  20. QuiteContrary says:
    March 13, 2023 at 3:22 pm

    I cringed so hard during her speech about her “Top Gun” song. If it was meant to be campy, it flew over my head — maybe because the second-hand embarrassment was so acute.

    I love Lady Gaga. But she was talking about the need for heroes before performing a song that was featured in a movie starring Tom Cruise. Gah!

  21. Sunshine says:
    March 13, 2023 at 7:58 pm

    I will forever be a Gaga fan. She’s amazing!

