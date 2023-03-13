Lady Gaga wore Versace for the Oscars carpet, then changed into a t-shirt inside

Oh, Lady Gaga. I actually like Gaga and I wish her well. She takes herself very seriously, but hey, she’s an Oscar winner and here we are. She was nominated again for “Hold My Hand,” the song she wrote for Top Gun: Maverick. For the carpet, Gaga wore this absolutely awful Versace dress and too much makeup. Then she removed all of her makeup and the dress and performed her song in jeans, a t-shirt and Converse kicks. She even got to talk about her song before she performed it, because…??? Some suggested that Gaga is still in character as Harley Quinn. Probably. But this was way too overwrought for “the song from the Vroom Vroom Plane movie.”

Ariana DeBose returned to the Oscars as the reigning Best Supporting Actress winner. Traditionally, last year’s winners come to present and they have more fun with their fashion. I guess that was the case here – Ari had this Versace made specially for her, based on some archival Versace pieces. Those shoulders definitely say late ‘80s/early ‘90s Versace.

I didn’t hate Kerry Condon’s Versace dress at all – the yellow was pretty on her, the dress was cut well and I think this was probably the best Versace on the carpet.